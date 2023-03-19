Software AG and IBTech join forces to develop mission-critical public safety system across region

Enterprise software company Software AG and Intelligent Business Technologies, an IT-focused subsidiary of Albara’ah Telecom Co. Ltd., have entered into a partnership to nurture the formation of advanced safe and smart cities in the region. The partnership will foster the creation of unified emergency services across the Middle East region, in addition to a unified “command control center” in Saudi Arabia. The unified emergency hotline for first responders will support the handling of emergencies, ensuring the safety of human life within the safe and smart city norms and requirements.
The agreement was signed between Yasser Alhakbani, board member, IBTech, and Mamdouh Al-Olayan, country manager — Saudi Arabia, Software AG, at LEAP 2023. The collaboration will facilitate IBTech to leverage Software AG’s Cumulocity IoT and webMethods integration expertise to create novel and future-oriented use cases that align with safe and smart city goals within Saudi Vision 2030. The cutting-edge use cases will lay the foundation for smart cities, resulting in innovative services to benefit businesses and end users, based on an ecosystem of fully connected enterprises.
Al-Olayan said: “Saudi Arabia is leading the region’s creation of safe, smart cities with megacity projects such as NEOM and Red Sea to name a few. Multifaceted technologies such as IoT and integration are serving as the foundation of such rapid and fast-tracked development in the country. Software AG has pledged its solidarity to the nation and the region along with our partner IBTech to contribute to the development and advancement of safe, smart cities. We aim to expand the reach of the unified emergency public safety solution to provide speedy support and enhance safety of human life. With support from our reputed local partners, Software AG aims to upscale adoption of these versatile technologies across use cases and initiatives for application in the Kingdom and the region.”