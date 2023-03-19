Sudan factions agree to form transitional govt April 11: Spokesperson

You are here

A man waves a Sudanese national flag while taking part in a protest march. (File/AFP)
  • The parties have agreed on a committee for drafting a new constitution that will include 9 members of the civilian groups, one from army and another from RSF
CAIRO: Sudan’s political factions have agreed to form a new transitional government on April 11, Khalid Omar Yousif, the spokesperson for the signatories to the political settlement, said on Sunday.
Sudan’s military leaders who took over in a coup in late 2021 have been negotiating a deal with the civilian political parties previously in power aimed at restoring a civilian government.
The parties have agreed on a committee for drafting a new constitution that will include nine members of the civilian groups, one from the army and another from the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Yousif said.
They will sign the transitional framework for the agreement early next month and a constitutional declaration on April 6.
The formation of a new government following the October 2021 coup is a result of Western, Gulf, and UN-sponsored talks, and it could revive flows of badly needed economic assistance to Sudan.

Biden in call with Netanyahu backs ‘compromise’ in Israeli judicial reform

Biden in call with Netanyahu backs ‘compromise’ in Israeli judicial reform
  • Expressing concern over the deepening rift in Israeli society, President Isaac Herzog presented a proposed compromise on Wednesday, but the government rejected it
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed support in a call Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “compromise” in controversial plans for reforms to the Israeli judiciary, the White House said.
In his first comments on the issue, Biden said the reforms must respect what he called core democratic values, a statement from the White House said.
The judicial reform plans of Netanyahu’s hard-right government have triggered 11 straight weeks of protests.
Protesters fear that the proposed reforms, which are already moving through parliament and would increase the power of politicians over the courts, are a threat to Israeli democracy.
The reforms would, among other things, allow lawmakers to scrap supreme court rulings with a simple majority vote.
Opponents of the package have accused Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgments against him. The prime minister has rejected the accusation.
Expressing concern over the deepening rift in Israeli society, President Isaac Herzog presented a proposed compromise on Wednesday, but the government rejected it.
The White House statement said Biden told the Israeli leader that democratic principles were a “hallmark” of the US-Israeli relationship.
“The President offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles,” the statement said.
Biden told Netanyahu that “democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

 

Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad

Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad
  • Assad, accompanied by his wife Asma Al-Assad, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday
  • The Syrian president’s visit to Abu Dhabi comes after a visit to Oman last month
DUBAI: The UAE’s president on Sunday told his Syrian counterpart it was time for diplomatically isolated Damascus to be reintegrated into the wider Arab region during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The trip by Syrian President Bashar Assad — his second to the UAE in as many years — comes after a visit to Oman last month, his only official engagements in Arab countries since the start of Syria’s war in 2011.

The visit coincides with amplified engagement by Arab states toward the Damascus government, which has been politically isolated in the region since the start of Syria’s war and was expelled from the Cairo-based Arab League in 2011 over its violent crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations.

“Syria has been absent from its brothers for too long, and the time has come for it to return to them and to its Arab surroundings,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan told Assad during a meeting at the presidential palace.

The Emirati president called for efforts to facilitate the repatriation of Syrian refugees and endorsed engagement between Damascus and Ankara, which is now working toward a rapprochement with Assad after years of supporting rebels fighting his government.

“We held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries. Our discussions also explored ways of enhancing cooperation to accelerate stability and progress in Syria and the region,”
Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

Abu Dhabi, which normalized relations with Assad’s government in 2018, has led aid efforts in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquake that struck southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria, killing tens of thousands.

Analysts say the diplomatic momentum generated in the quake’s aftermath could bolster Damascus’s relations with Middle Eastern countries that have so far resisted normalization after more than a decade of war.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE president, meets with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad during a reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on March 19, 2023. (UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS)

“The UAE’s approach and efforts toward Syria are part of a deeper vi- sion and a broader approach aimed at strengthening Arab and regional stability,” said Emirati senior presidential adviser Anwar Gargash.

“The UAE’s position is clear regarding the need for Syria to return to” its place in the Arab world and regain legitimacy in the region, Gargash said on Twitter.

“This was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during his meeting today” with Assad, the adviser added.

Assad praised the UAE’s role in strengthening relations between Arab countries. He criticized the policy of severing ties between Arab states as an “incorrect principle in politics,” arguing that relations should be “fraternal.”

Assad, accompanied by his wife Asma Al-Assad, arrived in the UAE on Sunday and was received by the UAE president at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi.

Assad’s visit was marked with more ceremony than his trip to the UAE last year. He received a canon salute as his convoy entered the royal palace. Assad’s plane was greeted by Emirati fighter jets.

 

 

Iran, Iraq security officials sign border protection agreement

Iran, Iraq security officials sign border protection agreement
  • The agreement will also see the “strengthening of cooperation in several areas of security”
BAGHDAD: Iran’s top security official on Sunday signed a deal with Iraqi authorities for “protection” of their common border, the Iraqi prime minister’s office said, months after Tehran struck Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq’s north.

Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear-bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past.

In November, Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes against several of the groups in northern Iraq, accusing them of stoking the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody last September of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Ali Shamkhani, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, inked the deal with his Iraqi counterpart Qassem Al-Araji during a visit to Baghdad, the statement said.

It comprises “coordination over the protection of common borders,” and will also see the “strengthening of cooperation in several areas of security,” the statement from the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani added.

In search of Jewish heritage in Morocco’s southern oases

In search of Jewish heritage in Morocco’s southern oases
  • Efforts to uncover Jewish historical treasures scattered across the kingdom’s oases are one of the outcomes of warming ties since Morocco and Israel normalized relations in 2020
AKKA, Morocco: In the depths of Morocco’s Akka oasis, two archaeologists pore over the floor of a synagogue searching for the minutest of fragments testifying to the country’s ancient Jewish history.

They are from a team of six researchers from Morocco, Israel and France, part of a project to revive the North African country’s Jewish heritage after it was all but lost following the minority’s exodus.

The discovery of a fragment of a Hebrew religious manuscript is “a sign from above,” jokes Israeli archaeologist Yuval Yekutieli, from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Efforts to uncover Jewish historical treasures scattered across the kingdom’s oases are one of the outcomes of warming ties since Morocco and Israel normalized relations in 2020.

Akka, a lush green valley of date palms surrounded by desert hills some 525 km south of the capital Rabat, was once a crossroads for trans-Saharan trade.

Within the oasis, tucked away in the middle of the “mellah” or Jewish quarter of the village of Tagadirt, lie the ruins of the synagogue — built from earth in the architectural tradition of the area.

While the site has yet to be dated, experts say it is crucial to understanding the Judaeo-Moroccan history of the region.

“It’s urgent to work on these types of vulnerable spaces that are at risk of disappearing,” said Saghir Mabrouk, an archaeologist from Morocco’s National Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage.

Dating back to antiquity, the Jewish community in Morocco reached its peak in the 15th century, following the brutal expulsion of Sephardic Jews from Spain.

By the early 20th century, there were about 250,000 Jews in Morocco. But after waves of departures with the creation of Israel in 1948, including following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, the number was slashed to just 2,000 today.

Little documentation remains of the rich legacy that the community left behind.

“This project aims to study this community as an integral part of Moroccan society, and not from a Judaeo-centric perspective,” said Israeli anthropologist Orit Ouaknine, herself of Moroccan roots.

As the day progresses, the archaeologists amass a small trove of manuscript fragments, amulets and other objects discovered under the “bimah,” a raised platform in the center of the synagogue where the Torah was once read.

As economy worsens, Lebanese juggle dizzying rates for devalued pound

As economy worsens, Lebanese juggle dizzying rates for devalued pound
  • Country moving toward a cash-based, dollarized economy given spiralling inflation and restrictions by banks on transactions
BEIRUT: When Caroline Sadaka buys groceries in the Lebanese capital Beirut, she keeps her phone in hand – not to check her shopping list but to calculate the spiralling costs of goods now priced at volatile exchange rates that vary by store and sector.
As Lebanon’s economy continues to collapse, an array of exchange rates for the local pound has emerged, complicating personal accounting and dimming hopes of fulfilling a reform requirement set out by the International Monetary Fund.
The government’s official exchange rate was set at 15,000 pounds to the US dollar in February, a nearly 90 percent devaluation from the longtime peg of 1507.5.
But the Central Bank is selling dollars at a rate of 79,000 to the greenback while the finance minister intends to calculate tariffs for imported goods at 45,000 pounds.
The parallel market rate is meanwhile hovering around 107,000 pounds and changing daily. Supermarkets and fuel stations are required to post signs with the value they’ve adopted for the day, but the rate is changing so fast that many are pricing in the relatively stable USdollar instead.
Examining a can of tuna, Sadaka illustrated the daily quandary faced by shoppers. “This doesn’t have a (logical) price. If you look, it’s in Lebanese pounds, so is this the price? Or is this an old price, and there’s now a price in dollars?,” she wondered.
She quit her job as a school teacher which paid her in local currency, the value of which has decreased by more than 98 percent against the dollar on the parallel market since 2019.
That’s when the economy began unraveling after decades of unsound financial policies and alleged corruption.
To solve the exchange rate confusion, the government needs to implement one unified rate. This is among pre-conditions set by the International Monetary Fund nearly a year ago for Lebanon to get a $3 billion bailout.
But the lender of last resort says reforms have been too slow. They have met resistance from politicians who are shielding vested interests and dodging accountability.
In the meantime, the country has been moving toward a cash-based and dollarized economy given spiralling inflation and restrictions by banks on transactions.
Shop owner Mahmoud Chaar told Reuters the exchange rate was changing so fast that his business was losing money overnight.
Like many business owners, Chaar has to pay in US dollars to import goods but sells in Lebanese pounds. One day, he had sold all his goods based on one rate but woke up the next to find it had jumped nearly 10,000 pounds per US dollar.
“Basically, we lost in the exchange rate difference what we had made in profit,” Chaar told Reuters.
Economist Samir Nasr said the varying rates across sectors were making personal accounting “messy” for Lebanese and unifying them was more urgent than ever.
“What is required is a full group of reforms and steps that will allow for the economic situation to stabilize in general — and would then allow the exchange rate to be unified,” he said.

