Austrian, Saudi officials discuss business opportunities

Austrian business delegation meet with Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi in Riyadh. (Twitter @malkassabi)
  • The Saudi-Austrian Joint Committee’s eighth meeting was held in Riyadh in March 2022 and the next session is due to take place in Austria next year
RIYADH: An Austrian business delegation recently visited Saudi Arabia to discuss ways of boosting bilateral cooperation and future economic, commercial, and investment opportunities.

The party, consisting of private- and public-sector officials and leaders, was headed by Austrian Minister for Labor and Economy Martin Kocher.

During the visit, the Austrian delegation met Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi.

The members of the delegation also met with Saudi princes and senior officials from the Kingdom’s private and public sectors.

A roundtable Saudi-Austrian investment meeting was also held to promote economic relations between the two countries, with a focus on business and investment opportunities and ways to improve communication.

As part of the trip, the Austrian visitors were taken on a tour of the historic At-Turaif District, and Bujairi Terrace.

The Saudi-Austrian Joint Committee’s eighth meeting was held in Riyadh in March 2022 and the next session is due to take place in Austria next year.

 

Topics: Austrian business delegation in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh conference to focus on AI in healthcare

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh. (SPA)
Riyadh conference to focus on AI in healthcare

  • The conference will focus on applied artificial intelligence in healthcare, presenting cutting-edge technologies
RIYADH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh will on May 16 host a digital health conference with delegates attending from around the world.

More than 50 speakers from leading healthcare markets and thousands of attendees from at least 15 participating countries are expected to gather in the city for the event.

The conference will focus on applied artificial intelligence in healthcare, presenting cutting-edge technologies and showcasing its benefits in promoting best practices for healthcare safety, cost-effectivity, sustainability, and practicality.

The two-day meeting will include exhibitions, workshops, panel sessions, and sections on emerging technology.

Osama Alswailem, chief information officer at the center, said: “The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center believes in emerging technologies and the power of AI in advancing regional healthcare toward better care quality, efficient operations, and better patient experiences.

“These technologies complement the continuous digital healthcare transformation the country is undertaking.

“This conference will converge world-class thought leaders, digital solutions, and technologies to innovate and disrupt the current healthcare models,” he added.

 

Topics: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC)

Saudi Arabia showcases global aid work at Brussels forum

Saudi Arabia showcases global aid work at Brussels forum
Saudi Arabia showcases global aid work at Brussels forum

  • Health, security, food and shelter projects in 90 countries
  • Sweden praises Saudi Arabia’s worldwide humanitarian role
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently participated in the second European Humanitarian Forum in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where it showcased its work in 90 countries.

KSrelief’s pavilion featured projects including food security, health, safety, emergency relief, education and shelter for the displaced.

It also displayed KSrelief’s reach to beneficiaries, through air and land bridges, in addition to the projects the Kingdom implemented in Yemen, including the Masam project to clear that country of 400,000 mines.

KSrelief also provided details of a project to rehabilitate child soldiers and establish a center for prosthetics in Yemen. The center manufactures and provides prosthetic limbs and organizes rehabilitation programs for those affected.

The KSrelief stand has an interactive screen displaying films, and a corner for publications and reports. Several visitors to the pavilion expressed their admiration for the organization’s work. 

On the sidelines of the forum, KSrelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Sweden’s state secretary to the minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade, Diana Janse.

Janse praised Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian work, highlighting KSrelief’s projects to help needy people around the world.

The two officials discussed matters of common interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs, and ways to enhance cooperation to streamline aid projects globally.

Al-Rabeeah also met UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner and discussed issues of common interest, their strategic partnership and ways to enhance relations.

Steiner praised the effective role of the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of the needy worldwide.

The two-day forum was organized by the European Commission and Sweden, president of the Council of the EU, from March 20 to 21.

KSrelief’s participation forms part of the organization’s efforts to improve its work worldwide in support of vulnerable people.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah European Humanitarian Forum (EHF)

Saudi boy amazes tourists with his communication skills

Saudi boy amazes tourists with his communication skills
SALEH FAREED

Saudi boy amazes tourists with his communication skills

  • Al-Ansari’s story began when he and his father were captured in a video posted by a Peruvian journalist that later went viral in Qatar during the World Cup
  • His ability to speak English well has resulted in Al-Ansari deciding to promote tourism to Saudi Arabia as he continues his studies
JEDDAH: A 13-year-old boy named Omar Al-Ansari has become an internet celebrity in Saudi Arabia after appearing in several viral videos speaking in eloquent English and showing groups of foreign tourists the cultural sites of AlUla and the historical areas of Jeddah.

Al-Ansari’s story began when he and his father were captured in a video posted by a Peruvian journalist that later went viral on social media in Qatar during the World Cup.

Al-Ansari told Arab News: “We went to Qatar to support our national team but we couldn’t get tickets, so we went to a restaurant to watch the game and we met a Peruvian journalist who sat with us to watch the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

“The journalist started asking us about our national football team and our culture and I explained to him the richness of our culture and our great hospitality we offer to foreign visitors.”

The journalist’s friend recorded the conversation and posted it on a social media platform, but Al-Ansari did not expect the video to spread. It was translated into Arabic, and the video was viewed more than 800,000 times.

Al-Ansari and his father returned home after a few days in Qatar to find the video going viral.

It had also caught the eye of Saudi Football Federation officials who took Al-Ansari and his father back to Qatar to resume their support of the national team.

His ability to speak English well has resulted in Al-Ansari deciding to promote tourism to Saudi Arabia as he continues his studies.

He told Arab News: “I belong to Saudi Arabia and my aim is to give the best service for all people wishing to visit my country and provide them with information on tourism.”

Meeting tourists will improve Al-Ansari’s language skills as he imparts his knowledge of the cultural and historical sites in the Kingdom.

He is making the most of his passion for history — and his distinctive style — to serve his country in a positive way, and has become a guide who introduces foreign tourists to the culture and history of the AlUla region.

He said: “The idea came to me during a visit to the AlUla region with my father. I suggested to him that we explore the opinions of foreign tourists in the region following the significant increase in visitors, thanks to the government’s efforts to develop the area.”

His AlUla videos, and consequent fame, caught the attention of Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, who praised his role in promoting the country.

Al-Ansari added: “I was very happy to meet the minister of tourism [Ahmed Al-Khateeb] and he encouraged me to do more videos with tourists.”

Al-Ansari admits he has been amazed by the public’s support and positive reaction to his videos.

Viewers have been impressed by his ability to speak English well, and the way he conducts his interviews. They are encouraging him to post more videos.

And having taken the internet and media world by storm, his ambition is now set on becoming an ambassador for tourism to the Kingdom.

Al-Ansari, who is currently studying in the third intermediate grade in Jeddah, revealed the secret of his mastering of the English language.

He said: “I learned it while I was traveling with my father when he was studying in the United States on scholarship in 2014. I was 5 years old.”

Al-Ansari’s 8-year old sister Jolan said: “I have been enjoying seeing my brother getting all the attention from viewers and media and hope one day I will become like him.”

Al-Ansari said: “What I am doing is delivering a message to the world of the important sites the Kingdom contains, whether in the tourism, cultural or sports fields.”

His father, Essam Al-Ansari, told Arab News of his pride in his son, and the hope that one day Omar will assume a prestigious position while serving his country.

Topics: Omar Al-Ansari AlUla Jeddah Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Thursday to be first day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: Supreme Court

The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

Thursday to be first day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: Supreme Court

  • Shaban will last 30 days this year, and Ramadan will start on Thursday
RIYADH: The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in Saudi Arabia and Thursday, March 23, will be the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court has said. 

The court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look for the Ramadan crescent on Tuesday evening that corresponds to Shaban 29, 1444.

The Ministry of Justice announced it has launched an electronic system for crescent sighting “with the aim of automating and governing the moon sighting processes, and unifying work procedures between the courts of first instance and the Supreme Court.” 

The service aims to unify the data source of the observatory through a robust electronic system that provides speed and integration with the relevant authorities, raising the quality of the observatory operations, and speeding up the issuance of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding new moon sightings.

More than 1.9 billion Muslims around the world will mark the holy month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset.

Topics: Ramadan 2023

Saudis celebrate Mother’s Day ahead of Ramadan
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Saudis celebrate Mother’s Day ahead of Ramadan

  • Sarah Battal: I never understood how moms can do so many things at once until I became a mom myself
RIYADH: With only a few days until Ramadan, Saudis were making changes to their plans to celebrate Mother’s Day on Tuesday.

Each year, mothers vow not to go overboard with Ramadan preparations, but can still be found lining up in stores to buy decorations and table settings, or busy in the kitchen preparing for the celebrations.

Their unmatched strength is one of the reasons Saudis celebrate their mothers.

“I never understood how moms can do so many things at once until I became a mom myself. It is the unconditional love we have for our children that moves us to do this, and not think of how or why,” said Sarah Battal, a mother of three young boys.

“So, I made it a tradition to treat my mother and myself to a much-needed pampering at a spa treatment center.”

Mother’s Day can be tricky for Saudis — fail to remember the special day and mothers will remind them by sharing how others celebrated. But if one does remember, their mother may well say that every day should be Mother’s Day.

“To be fair, they are not wrong. Every day should be a Mother’s Day,” said Naif Abdulaziz, a father of two.

“I don’t know how hard it is to be a mom, but I can get a sense of how that might feel like watching my mom take care of us growing up, and watching how wonderfully my wife is doing as a mother.”

For those living in Riyadh, there are many ways to show appreciation for mothers on this special day, including a reservation for tea at the Four Seasons, the Ritz-Carlton’s Chorisia Lounge or at Oplaisir.

“This year, I am making a surprise visit to my mom as she lives in another city, and I am taking her to buy spices from the old markets in Riyadh. This is her favorite thing to do,” said Abdullah Ibrahim, a Saudi chemical engineer based in Dhahran.

For those living in other cities, a quick and easy way to show love and appreciation is to send a colorful bouquet of flowers with a special note.

Online flower stores that offer a same-day express delivery in the Kingdom include Floward, Lamuda, Little Flora and Gifto.

Topics: Mother’s Day Sarah Battal Ramadan

