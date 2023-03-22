You are here

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage
Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches have grown to become indispensable elements of our lives. Sure, they handle every aspect of our communication, entertainment and wellness needs, but our bond with them goes much deeper than that. These devices have become an extension of our personalities, enabling us to showcase our individuality and style. As one of the world’s largest technology providers, Huawei has a long-standing history of creating smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches with impressive design and build quality, tailored to today’s fashion-conscious consumers. Themes allow us to personalize our beloved gadgets even further.

Now, Huawei Themes extends its collaboration with the acclaimed Emirati artist Mahmood Al-Abadi, releasing new sets of aesthetically unique Ramadan themes, available for download on all Huawei smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. In addition, new design sets, under the theme “art meets technology,” will be introduced at a later stage. These sets are designed to add a unique touch to traditional Arabic calligraphy by fusing it with contemporary art and technology.

Al-Abadi is a gifted artist, dedicated to unlocking the secrets of Arabic calligraphy. Having a broad background in art, including graphic design, fine art, and sculpture, Al-Abadi is on a quest to bring the hidden beauty of Arabic calligraphy to the public eye through various art schools and mediums. His work has been featured in numerous art exhibitions throughout the region, while many of his artistic creations are owned by UAE businesspeople, government officials and private entities.

The new Huawei Themes are the epitome of elegance and Arabic heritage. Inspired by the holy month of Ramadan and the timeless beauty of the Arabic calligraphy, Al-Abadi’s themes will make your Huawei smartphones, tablets and smartwatches stand out from the crowd. Staying true to Huawei’s commitment to supporting and investing in the communities in which the technology giant operates, the new collection will infuse your day-to-day life with a breath of Middle Eastern air, reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage and fascinating history. With iconography that flawlessly complements the design language of each theme, this theme collection is not to be missed.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Mahmood Al-Abadi. The combination of his creative talent with Huawei’s cutting-edge mobile technology establishes new standards for device customization and self-expression. Built on the culture and heritage of the UAE and the Middle East, the new theme collection is an excellent way to spread the region’s art and tradition all over the world, bringing them digitally to the displays of hundreds of millions of Huawei device users.”

Users in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as the rest of the world, can now download and install the new Arabian-inspired themes on all Huawei smartphones and tablets running EMUI 10 or higher. The watch faces are compatible with the Huawei Watch GT 2, Watch 3, Watch GT 3 and Watch GT 3 Pro. 

Huawei Themes puts a universe of art in the hands of Huawei device owners. In addition to the one-of-a-kind Mahmood Al-Abadi theme collection, the feature provides an endless variety of themes, typefaces, AOD options, wallpapers, ringtones, and watch faces that transform Huawei smartphones, tablets and wearables into a bold expression of self-identity. Enter the world of Huawei Themes today and give your devices a personal touch that matches your current state of mind and sense of style.

 

