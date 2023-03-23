You are here

Battle to buy Man United heats up as Qatar banker, British billionaire prepare fresh bids

Battle to buy Man United heats up as Qatar banker, British billionaire prepare fresh bids
Manchester United fans holds banners calling for their team's owners, the Glazer family, to leave the club, during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester on Feb. 19, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 23 March 2023
AFP

Battle to buy Man United heats up as Qatar banker, British billionaire prepare fresh bids

Battle to buy Man United heats up as Qatar banker, British billionaire prepare fresh bids
Updated 23 March 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, Britain: The battle to buy Manchester United heated up on Wednesday as Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe prepared to raise their bids for the 20-time English champions.
Both parties were expected to increase their initial offers after the submission deadline of 2100 GMT was extended by merchant bank Raine, which is assisting with the sale of the club, following confusion over the timing, the BBC reported.
Sky Sports also reported that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe had been granted extensions to submit fresh bids.
The new deadline for offers has not been made clear, according to the BBC.
United’s owners, the Glazer family, have reportedly set a world record £6 billion ($7.3 billion) valuation for a sports club.
Sheikh Jassim’s bid for 100 percent control of the club promises to wipe United’s $620 million debt and invest in a new stadium and training ground, in addition to backing for the men’s and women’s teams.
A source close to Sheikh Jassim’s bid told AFP he remains confident his bid is “the best for the club, fans and local community.”
INEOS chemical company founder Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, has been more circumspect in his assessment, insisting he will not pay a “stupid” price in a bidding war for one of football’s most iconic clubs.
“How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It’s not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint,” Ratcliffe told the Wall Street Journal this week.
“What you don’t want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently.”
Ratcliffe, who wants the 69 percent stake owned by the Glazer family, said his interest in United would be “purely in winning things,” calling the club a “community asset.”
Deeply unpopular with supporters since they saddled the club with debt in a £790 million leveraged takeover in 2005, the Glazers appeared ready to cash out at an enormous profit when they invited external investment in November.
However, they could yet shun the option of selling a controlling stake in the club, with other parties interested in a minority shareholding.
The initial offers from the first round of bidding last month were believed to have been worth around £4.5 billion.
That would surpass the Premier League record of £2.5 billion paid for Chelsea last year by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital, with a further £1.75 billion promised in investment in infrastructure and players.
Bidders are expected to hear from United next week, with another round of bidding still in play.
If one bid is vastly ahead of the others, it could be chosen to enter into a period of exclusivity, which would allow further negotiation ahead of a final sale.

Ratcliffe visited Old Trafford last Friday along with INEOS representatives, a day after a delegation from Sheikh Jassim’s group toured the club’s stadium and training ground to hold more talks as part of their due diligence.
Just months after hosting the 2022 World Cup, a successful Qatari bid would give the Gulf state pride of place in the Premier League — the world’s most-watched domestic competition.
But it would also be controversial.
Sheikh Jassim is the son of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and his close links to the gulf state’s ruling elite would raise questions over another Premier League club becoming a state-backed project.
Premier League champions Manchester City’s fortunes have been transformed since a takeover from Sheikh Mansour, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008.
In 2021, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund bought a controlling stake in Newcastle.
Amnesty International has called on the Premier League to tighten ownership rules to ensure they are “not an opportunity for more sportswashing.”
United, three-time European champions, haven’t won the Premier League since legendary boss Alex Ferguson led them to a 20th English title in his final season before retiring in 2013.
But they are enjoying a renaissance under Erik ten Hag’s management this season and ended a six-year trophy drought by lifting the League Cup last month.
 

Topics: Manchester United Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani Jim Ratcliffe Glazer family

Lyon's Women's Champions League title bid suffers blow after Chelsea defeat, Wolfsburg win

Lyon’s Women’s Champions League title bid suffers blow after Chelsea defeat, Wolfsburg win
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

Lyon’s Women’s Champions League title bid suffers blow after Chelsea defeat, Wolfsburg win

Lyon’s Women’s Champions League title bid suffers blow after Chelsea defeat, Wolfsburg win
  • Since 2016, Lyon only once have failed to win the competition
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

LYON, France: Lyon’s chances of a seventh Women’s Champions League title in eight years were hit by losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Guro Reiten’s winner — a curling strike in the 28th minute — puts Chelsea in control against the defending champions heading into the second leg next week at Stamford Bridge.

Since 2016, Lyon only once have failed to win the competition — in 2021, when the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by French rival Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG, which has never won the Champions League, lost 1-0 to Wolfsburg in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal first leg.

Delphine Cascarino hit the post for Lyon in the second half but the eight-time champions couldn’t find the equalizer at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Norway international’s goal was set up by Erin Cuthbert, who fought off Ellie Carpenter in midfield before delivering a pass into the area for Reiten’s one-timer.

Chelsea have never won the tournament. They lost to Barcelona 4-0 in the 2021 final.

In Paris, defender Dominique Janssen converted a penalty in the 62nd minute for the visitors at Parc des Princes.

The penalty was awarded to the German team after a video review determined that Elisa de Almeida handled the ball in the area — an infraction that earned the PSG defender her second yellow card and a sending off.

In Tuesday’s first legs, Bayern Munich and Barcelona won 1-0 against Arsenal and Roma, respectively.

Topics: UEFA Women's Champions League Lyon Wolfsburg

On eve of record, Ronaldo a 'better man' after United ordeal

On eve of record, Ronaldo a ‘better man’ after United ordeal
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

On eve of record, Ronaldo a ‘better man’ after United ordeal

On eve of record, Ronaldo a ‘better man’ after United ordeal
  • Ronaldo said he is motivated and enjoying his time back with Portugal’s national team after a disappointing World Cup
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo, on the eve of becoming the player with the most appearances with a national team in men’s soccer, said his difficult second spell with Manchester United made him a better man.

Ronaldo opened up briefly about his troubles at the English club ahead of Portugal’s match against Liechtenstein in qualifying for the European Championship on Thursday, when he is set to break the all-time record for appearances with a national team with 197.

“There is no time for regrets in this life. Even if we don’t do so well, it’s part of our life,” Ronaldo said Wednesday. “When we are at the top of the mountain, it’s hard to see what’s down here and many times I couldn’t. I feel like I’m better prepared now because I can see some things. I’m a better man now.”

The 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al Nassr after his contract was terminated by United following a TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after being benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.

“I think that everything in life happens for a reason,” he said. “I’m often grateful to go through some difficult things so I can see who is really on my side. At the tough times, you see who is on your side. It wasn’t a very good phase in my life, in my career, first on a personal level and then professionally.”

Ronaldo said he is motivated and enjoying his time back with Portugal’s national team after a disappointing World Cup in which he was benched in the knockout rounds and left the field in tears after a loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals. He came off the bench in that match to tie Bader Al-Mutawa’s mark of 196 outings for Kuwait.

He is expected to break the record on Thursday as new Portugal coach Roberto Martínez said he still counts on the star forward.

“This record is special. I’ll be really proud if it happens,” Ronaldo said. “But I want to keep playing even more games, I don’t want to stop here.”

Ronaldo admitted there were doubts about his future with the national team, but that’s all in the past now.

“It was all in the balance after the World Cup,” he said. “I reflected with my family and then we came to the conclusion that it was not time to throw in the towel. I learned a lot from it and I’m very happy to be back.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal European Championship Manchester United

Lazio fan wearing 'Hitlerson' shirt among 3 banned for life

Lazio fan wearing ‘Hitlerson’ shirt among 3 banned for life
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

Lazio fan wearing ‘Hitlerson’ shirt among 3 banned for life

Lazio fan wearing ‘Hitlerson’ shirt among 3 banned for life
  • Two other fans of the Roman club were also banned for life for performing Roman salutes
  • Lazio said the three fans “have nothing to do" with supporting the club and “have shown forms of discrimination and antisemitism”
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

ROME: A fan wearing a shirt with a reference to Adolf Hitler was banned for life from attending Lazio matches by the Roman club on Wednesday.
Authorities reviewed security camera footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico after pictures of the fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 — which is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler” — circulated on social media following Lazio’s 1-0 win over Roma in the city derby on Sunday.
Two other fans of the Roman club were also banned for life for performing Roman salutes, which are associated with fascism.
Lazio said the three fans “have nothing to do” with supporting the club and “have shown forms of discrimination and antisemitism.”
The Italian league is still reviewing the behavior of Lazio fans during the derby.
The club were already ordered to play a game with part of the Stadio Olimpico closed to spectators after fans directed racist chants at Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck Banda, who are both Black.
Lazio fans have a long history of discriminatory behavior and the club have been hit with numerous sanctions both in Serie A and Europe.
Lazio are in second place in Serie A and in position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Topics: Lazio fan Ban fascism antisemitism

Roshn Saudi League stars square off in international arena

Roshn Saudi League stars square off in international arena
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Roshn Saudi League stars square off in international arena

Roshn Saudi League stars square off in international arena
  • Portuguese legend and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo will face Al-Wehda and Luxembourg striker Gerson Rodriguez
  • Morocco’s Abdelrazzaq Hamdallah and Mounir Al-Mohammadi will face Peru’s Andre Carrillo and Christopher Gonzalez
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Six foreign stars of the Roshn Saudi League are expected to line out against each other in two international matches at the end of March. 

Portugal play Luxembourg on March 26 in the first round of qualifiers for Euro 2024, bringing together Portuguese legend and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Wehda striker Gerson Rodriguez, who will line out in the colors of Luxembourg. 

Four foreign players from the Roshn Saudi League will play in a friendly match between Morocco and Peru on March 29.

Abdelrazzaq Hamdallah of Al-Ittihad and Mounir Al-Mohammadi of Al-Wehda will line out for Morocco, while Andre Carrillo of Al-Hilal and Christopher Gonzalez from Al-Adalah will face them in the colours of Peru.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Cristiano Ronaldo Andre Carrillo

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34

Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34
  • Özil said injuries played a role in his decision
  • His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir
Updated 22 March 2023
AP

ISTANBUL: Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil, who won the World Cup in 2014, retired from soccer Wednesday at the age of 34.
Özil said injuries played a role in his decision.
“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity,” Özil wrote on social media. “But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.”
His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, where he made only seven appearances for the team.
Özil won the Spanish league title with Real Madrid in 2012 and the FA Cup four times with Arsenal. His international career ended abruptly in 2018 when he quit the Germany squad citing “racism and disrespect.”
That followed anti-Turkish comments from German politicians and abuse from some fans toward Özil, who has Turkish heritage, amid criticism of his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup.
Özil started his career in Germany with hometown club Schalke before a good spell at Werder Bremen earned him a spot on the German national team. Standout performances for Germany at the 2010 World Cup were followed by a move to Madrid. He then had an eight-year stint with Arsenal.
Özil moved to Turkish club Fenerbahce in 2021 after his relationship with Arsenal broke down. He was left out of the Arsenal squad for months before his departure following a rift with manager Mikel Arteta. The club also distanced itself from Özil for posting his support for Muslims in the Xinjiang province of China, comments which led to an Arsenal game being pulled from Chinese television.

Topics: mesut Ozil Arsenal real madrid Germany

