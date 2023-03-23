You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are greeted by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) before the start of a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill March 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzw48

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
  • ‘This is a strategy-driven budget,’ US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.
  • The testimony comes on the heels of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The US military must be ready for possible confrontation with China, the Pentagon’s leaders said Thursday, pushing Congress to approve the Defense Department’s proposed $842 billion budget, which would modernize the force in Asia and around the world.
“This is a strategy-driven budget — and one driven by the seriousness of our strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in testimony before the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense.
Pointing to increases in new technology, such as hypersonics, Austin said the budget proposes to spend more than $9 billion, a 40 percent increase over last year, to build up military capabilities in the Pacific and defend allies.
The testimony comes on the heels of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, which added to concerns that China will step up its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and increasingly threaten the West.
China’s actions, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “are moving it down the path toward confrontation and potential conflict with its neighbors and possibly the United States.” He said deterring and preparing for war “is extraordinarily expensive, but it’s not as expensive as fighting a war. And this budget prevents war and prepares us to fight it if necessary.”
Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Kentucky, pressed the defense leaders on Xi’s meeting with Putin and its impact on US competition with China, which he called “the elephant in the room.” The US, he said, is “at a crucial moment here.”
The growing alliance between China and Russia, two nuclear powers, and Xi’s overtures to Putin during the Ukraine war are “troubling,” Austin said.
He added that the US had not yet seen China provide arms to Russia, but if it does, “it would prolong the conflict and certainly broaden the conflict potentially not only in the region but globally.”
Milley, who will retire later this year, said the Defense Department must continue to modernize its forces to ensure they will be ready to fight if needed. “It is incumbent upon us to make sure we remain No. 1 at all times” to be able to deter China, he said.
Two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan eroded the military’s equipment and troop readiness, so the US has been working to replace weapons systems and give troops time to reset. It’s paid off, Milley told Congress.
“Our operational readiness rates are higher now than they have been in many, many years,” Milley said. More than 60 percent of the active force is at the highest states of readiness right now and could deploy to combat in less than 30 days, while 10 percent could deploy within 96 hours, he said.
Milley cautioned that those gains would be lost if Congress can’t pass a budget on time, because it will immediately affect training.
Members of the panel, including Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., also made it clear that while they support the ongoing US assistance to Ukraine, “the days of blank checks are over.” And they questioned the administration’s ultimate goal there.
Milley said the intent is to make sure that Ukraine remains a free and independent country with its territory intact, maintaining global security and the world order that has existing since World War II.
“If that goes out the window,” he said, “we’ll be doubling our defense budgets at that point, because that will introduce not an era of great power competition, that will begin an era of great power conflict. And that will be extraordinarily dangerous for the whole world.”
The hearing was likely one of Milley’s last in front of Congress. His four-year term as chairman — capping a 43-year military career — ends in October. While many members took the opportunity to thank him for those years of service, it was also an opportunity to press him on one of the darkest moments of his chairmanship — the loss of 13 service members to a suicide bomber at Abbey Gate during the chaotic American evacuation from Afghanistan.
Questions remain about the bombing, and Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to completely withdraw from Afghanistan in August 2021. During an intense two-week evacuation, which took place as Kabul fell to the Taliban, US forces got more than 120,000 personnel out of the country, but paid a large price in the lives of US service members and Afghans. The withdrawal also left behind many Afghans who worked with and supported US troops during the war, and efforts to get them out continue.
“I can think of no greater tragedy than what happened at Abbey Gate. And I have yet to fully reconcile myself to that entire affair,” Milley told the panel members. He called the end state, which left the Taliban in control of the country, a strategic failure.
But that “did not happen in the last 19 days or even the last 19 months. That was a 20-year war,” Milley said. “There were decisions made all along the way which culminated in what the outcome was. And there’s many many lessons to be learned.”

Topics: US Pentagon US military China

Related

Update China's President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in Moscow.
World
Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine war
US dismisses China mediation on Ukraine as not ‘impartial’
World
US dismisses China mediation on Ukraine as not ‘impartial’

UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques

Updated 30 sec ago

UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques

UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques
Updated 30 sec ago
LONDON: British police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder after men were set on fire near mosques.
The West Midlands Police force said Mohammed Abbkr was charged over attacks in London and Birmingham, central England.
Abbkr, a resident of Birmingham who is originally from Sudan, appeared in court in the city on Thursday. He wasn’t asked to enter a plea and was ordered detained until his next hearing on April 20.
Abbkr is alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents — one near an Islamic center in the Ealing area of west London on Feb. 27 and another near a mosque in Birmingham on Monday.
The Birmingham victim, 70-year-old Mohammed Rayaz, remains in a hospital with severe injuries. Hashi Odowa, 82, who was attacked in Ealing, suffered severe burns to his face and arms.
Counterterrorism officers supported the investigations, but police said officers were “keeping an open mind as to any potential motivation.”

Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’

Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’

Albanian PM brands Braverman’s comments on migrants ‘disgraceful’
  • Edi Rama is in London for talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak
  • Braverman referred to Albanian migrants as ‘criminals’ in speech last year
Updated 23 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has criticized UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman for her comments on migrants from his country.

Rama, who is in the UK to hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, called Braverman’s references to “Albanian criminals” illegally crossing the English Channel last year “disgraceful.”

He told the BBC: “Unfortunately, we have seen ourselves and our community being singled out in this country for purposes of politics. It has been a very, very disgraceful moment for British politics.

“What has been (said) by members of the Cabinet, starting with the home secretary, (is) the singling out of our community, which is not something you do in our civilization, and is something that does not represent Britain at all,” he added. “We will always refuse to have this mix between some criminals and the Albanians as such because giving to the crime an ethnic seal is itself a crime.”

Rama said that he was satisfied, however, with Sunak and his approach to the situation.

“We have set up a clear path toward tackling together whatever has to be excluded from our relations and from our world of law and justice, but at the same time making sure that some rotten apples do not define the Albanian community here and our relations,” he said.

Between May and September 2022, UK government figures show that Albanians made up 42 percent of the volume of people crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats. The number of Albanians claiming asylum in the UK in the 12 months until June 2022 was 7,627 — about double the number of the previous 12-month period.

Braverman provoked ire in October last year after she referred to the small boat arrivals as an “invasion,” suggesting many were abusing the law to claim asylum, and adding that the opposition Labour Party would facilitate the boat arrivals if in power.

“Many of (the Albanian asylum-seekers) claim to be trafficked as modern slaves … the truth is that many of them are not modern slaves and their claims of being trafficked are lies,” she told the Conservative Party conference.

Meanwhile, the home secretary told MPs in the House of Commons: “If Labour were in charge they would be allowing all the Albanian criminals to come to this country. They would be allowing all the small boats to come to the UK; they would open our borders and totally undermine the trust of the British people in controlling our sovereignty.”

Topics: Albania Edi Rama Suella Braverman migrants

Related

UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
World
UK immigration minister accused of declaring ‘open season’ on Albanians
‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister
World
‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister

Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot
  • Ekweremadu and his wife were accused of arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man to the UK with a view to exploiting him for a kidney donation
Updated 23 March 2023
AP

LONDON: A senior Nigerian politician and his wife were found guilty Thursday of conspiring to transport a street trader to the UK as part of an organ-harvesting plot.
Ike Ekweremadu, who was deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and a lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice, were accused of arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man to the UK with a view to exploiting him for a kidney donation.
Prosecutors said the politician and his wife were behind the recruitment of the man at a Lagos street market, and that they arranged for the victim to provide a kidney to their 25-year-old daughter, Sonia, in an 80,000-pound (nearly $100,000) transplant operation at a London hospital.
The victim, who was transported to London in February 2022, believed he was being taken to the capital for work, and that under the agreement he would be paid thousands of pounds, prosecutors said.
Kidney donations are lawful in the UK, but it’s a criminal offense to reward someone with money or other material advantage for doing so.
The verdict is the first to convict suspects of an organ-harvesting conspiracy under the UK’s modern slavery laws.
As part of the ruse, the victim was described as Sonia’s cousin in his UK visa application, and the Ekweremadus pretended to doctors that the young man was related to Sonia.
But a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the proposed operation, and decided it couldn’t go ahead. The Ekweremadus then tried to find more potential donors in Turkiye, prosecutors said.
The case came to light when the victim reported to British police that he had been trafficked from Nigeria and that someone was trying to transplant his kidney.
Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec described the case as “horrific.”
“The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim’s welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here,” she said in a statement.
Dr. Obinna Obeta, described by prosecutors as a medical “middleman” in the plot, was also found guilty Thursday at London’s Central Criminal Court. Sonia Ekweremadu, who has a serious kidney condition, was cleared by the jury.
The defendants were ordered to remain in custody, and their sentencing was scheduled for May 5.

Topics: Nigeria United Kingdom (UK)

Related

UK police link attacks where men set on fire after leaving mosques
World
UK police link attacks where men set on fire after leaving mosques
UK police face calls to prosecute Iranian accused of promoting terrorism
World
UK police face calls to prosecute Iranian accused of promoting terrorism

Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents

Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents
Updated 23 March 2023
AFP

Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents

Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents
  • The reunion was organised by Save Ukraine, an NGO that fights what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory
  • Russia denies the allegations, saying instead it has saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of the war
Updated 23 March 2023
AFP

KYIV: Moments after the bus returning him and more than a dozen other children from Russian-held territory arrived in Kyiv, a ten-year-old boy jumped straight into his father’s arms.
Denys Zaporozhchenko held his son and kissed his forehead, before also hugging his two daughters who were among the 17 children separated from their parents for months.
The reunion was organized by Save Ukraine, an NGO that fights what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children to Russian-controlled territory.
More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 24, 2022 invasion, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.
Russia denies the allegations, saying instead it has saved Ukrainian children from the horrors of the war.
But the International Criminal Court (ICC) last week issued an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin for unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.
Zaporozhchenko last saw his children in October in Kherson, the only regional capital that Russian forces captured following the invasion, when they left for a so-called Russian summer camp.
He expected tough fighting in his home city as Ukrainian forces were pushing closer to recapturing it, which they ultimately did in November.
Sending his kids to Crimea — a scenic and touristy peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014 — seemed the lesser evil.
Russian officials “promised to send them to these camps for a week or two,” he told AFP.
“By the time we realized we shouldn’t have done it (let them go), it was too late,” he said.
Families were sometimes pressured into sending their kids on the so-called holidays, said Myroslava Kharchenko, a lawyer working with Save Ukraine.
“(Russian officials) told parents that they have one hour to think, and that if Ukrainians get there before, they will bring American mercenaries who will beat and rape the children.”
After “blackmail, manipulation and intimidation, they take the children away,” Kharchenko added.
Parents have previously had to embark on the fraught journey themselves to find their children on their own, Kharchenko said.
But for the first time, Save Ukraine group organized a group collection for the separated children by assuming power of attorney for those parents unable to make the journey.
They chartered a bus that went through Poland and Belarus and then to Russia, before picking up the children in annexed Crimea.
Some of children interviewed by AFP described a level of political indoctrination.
“If we didn’t sing the (Russian) national anthem, they made us write an explanatory note. Over the New Year, we were shown Putin’s speech,” 15-year-old Taisia said.
Zaporozhchenko’s 11-year-old daughter, Yana, said “everything was like in normal camps” but camp officials “made us sing and dance when inspectors came” from Moscow.
Forty-three-year-old Inesa Vertosh said her son had become “more serious” after the long separation.
“He looks at me and says ‘Mom, I don’t want to tell you about it, you wouldn’t sleep at night’.”
All children will be given psychological support, said Kharchenko.
Her organization was “doing everything so that children and their parents do not return to dangerous territories,” she added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Save Ukraine children

Related

Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Kherson region, vows to ‘restore everything’
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Kherson region, vows to ‘restore everything’
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war with UN chief, back ammunition plan
World
EU leaders to discuss Ukraine war with UN chief, back ammunition plan

Inflation, flood destruction hike date prices in Pakistan as Ramadan begins

Inflation, flood destruction hike date prices in Pakistan as Ramadan begins
Updated 23 March 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

Inflation, flood destruction hike date prices in Pakistan as Ramadan begins

Inflation, flood destruction hike date prices in Pakistan as Ramadan begins
  • Pakistan’s inflation jumped to 50-year high of 31.5% in February
  • Over 80% of the fruit’s crops were destroyed by last year’s floods
Updated 23 March 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: As Ramadan began on Thursday, Pakistanis bore the brunt of soaring inflation as business activities in the country’s biggest date market picked up pace, with prices of some varieties surging by 50 percent compared to last year.

Hidden behind skyscrapers in Karachi’s historic Lyari area, the century-old market comes to life during the holy fasting month, when dates are consumed before the fast starts in the morning and to break it when the sun sets.

But date prices are significantly higher this year as the inflation rate in Pakistan jumped to a 50-year high, or 31.5 percent, last month.

“Everything has become expensive, and date prices have also increased,” businessman Muhammad Ishaq told Arab News, as he was shopping at the market.

“What I bought for Rs350 ($1.24) last year is now being sold for Rs500 ($1.77) per kilogram.”

Sales of the fruit have declined compared to 2022 because of the price surge, sellers said, blaming the hike also on import restrictions and the destruction of local crops when devastating floods hit Pakistan from June to October.

“Due to high rates, the buying trend has decreased,” Muhammad Sabir, chairman of the Khajoor Market Association, told Arab News.

“Now premium quality dates per maund (40 kg) is being sold for Rs20,000-Rs22,000 (about $70-$77).”

As Pakistan has been struggling with depleting foreign reserves, the government slapped import restrictions on certain goods last May, including on dry and fresh fruits.

While the measures were lifted a few months later, sellers said they had contributed to the date price surge as imports from some of the main source markets did not materialize on time.

“Government had no dollars, due to which imports from Iraq were not made in time,” Hanif Baloch, who imports and sells dates, told Arab News.

Pakistan is a major producer of the fruit, with annual production estimated at around 500,000 metric tons. But more than 80 percent of date crops in the South Asian country were destroyed in the floods that submerged a third of the country. “Local date crops were ruined in floods that affected Balochistan and Sindh,” Baloch said.

“The Pakistani variety of Aseel and Mazafati dates have not been coming to the market.”

Pakistan cultivates most of its dates in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, which were the most affected by last year’s deluge. “The date crop was the first to suffer and in parts of Sindh’s growing belt it was entirely wiped out as it was the fruiting season,” Mahmood Nawaz Shah, senior vice president of Sindh Abadgar Board, told Arab News.

“The lack of post-harvest storage and drying facilities also compounded the situation and added to the crop loss.”

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques
UK: Man charged over 2 fire attacks on people near mosques
Man Utd owners await revised offers for Premier League giants
Man Utd owners await revised offers for Premier League giants
Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine
Jordan urges international community to take a stand against hate speech fueling violence in occupied Palestine
Azooz & Jude, Saudi Motorsport Company partner in awareness campaign
Azooz & Jude, Saudi Motorsport Company partner in awareness campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.