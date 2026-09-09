Brussels, Belgium: The EU on Wednesday said it was granting Spain 115 million euros ($130 million) in emergency aid to help bolster border security and assist returns after the massive migrant rush into the north African exclave.

More than 70,000 migrants crossed into Spanish territory from Morocco on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented rush that left scores dead, most by drowning as they tried to swim around a breakwater.

“The situation in Ceuta has put pressure on our external borders,” said European Commission vice president Henna Virkkunen.

“Our message remains clear: we are committed to combat illegal migration and ensure the swift return of those who remain illegally in Ceuta.”

Spain requested assistance from Brussels in late August.

The EU said that the funds would go towards “measures to enhance border surveillance, border protection and security-related infrastructure”, such as thermal cameras and floating buoy systems and underwater drones.

“It will also serve to set up facilities for the screening of migrants, as well as to support returns of those who remain illegally in Ceuta,” Brussels said.

Most of the migrants who entered Ceuta have returned to Morocco, but thousands have remained in often dire living conditions, increasing tensions in the small city and causing a political storm for the government.

The Ceuta crisis sparked rifts between EU nations, with Spain’s left-wing government clashing with Italy’s hard-right authorities after Rome ramped up border controls.

Spain’s top criminal court on Monday opened an investigation into the deadly rush, alleging it was facilitated by Morocco and pointing to failings by the African country’s police.

But Spain’s leftist government says there is no “solid proof” the surge was planned by Morocco, with which it has spent years trying to improve historically complicated relations.