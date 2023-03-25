You are here

Immerse in the Spirit of Ramadan at Four Seasons Riyadh

The hotel’s culinary team will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes.
The hotel’s culinary team will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes.
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

Immerse in the Spirit of Ramadan at Four Seasons Riyadh

The hotel’s culinary team will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes.
  • To encourage guests to remain healthy and exercise during Ramadan, the spa is waiving its joining fee for all new spa memberships.
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

This Ramadan, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is welcoming guests to experience the true essence of the holy month with a distinctive lineup of culinary celebrations and tranquil experiences to be shared with family and friends.
“Let Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh infuse your Ramadan celebrations with unparalleled style, immaculate service, and the spirit of generosity — and make the holy month one to truly remember.” the hotel said in a statement.

A relaxing getaway
For a perfect escape in the city, the hotel’s Ramadan Retreat package offers families a relaxing getaway in newly renovated rooms and suites inclusive of iftar for two at the Ramadan Tent, 25 percent off on food and beverage, 25 percent off on spa treatments, 25 percent off on laundry and complimentary valet parking. 
Guests can also create unforgettable memories with a special Ramadan Nights package offering guests 20 percent off on room rate, complimentary parking, 25 percent off spa, 25 percent off on food and beverage and 25 percent off on laundry.

Iftar at Kingdom Ballroom 
This year, the Kingdom Ballroom tent will welcome guests in a luxurious décor exuding Arabian elegance. The tent showcases white and gold accents along with tradition inspired ornaments for a truly opulent experience, which complements the culinary delights.

The hotel’s culinary team lead by Senior Executive Chef Lucas Glanville, will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes presented in seven different culinary islands. Traditional delights will include authentic Saudi ouzi, chicken kabsa, jareesh, lamb qursan, succulent grills from a Josper charcoal oven, Asian specialities including poke sushi cups, sourdough pizza from a pizza stone oven, among others, as well as desserts such as kunafa, gelato and a chocolate fountain. 
The iftar takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is priced at SR550 ($146) inclusive of VAT. Meanwhile, the timings for sahoor are 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and it is priced at SR345 inclusive of VAT.

Offsite iftar and sahoor events
If you wish to create your very own Ramadan event, Le Carré by Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh will help you transform your dream iftar or sahoor into a reality, at your venue of choice. Combined with exceptional Four Seasons service, your Ramadan celebrations will be exactly what you had hoped for and more. 

The spa
Guests who wish to make time for a little rest and rejuvenation this Ramadan can visit the hotel’s award-winning spa offering an exclusive Ramadan Cleanse Package, which includes four 60-minute massages and four 60-minute Restorative Hammam sessions, leaving them deeply relaxed and fresh. The package is priced at SR4,800 inclusive of VAT. 
To encourage guests to remain healthy and exercise during Ramadan, the spa is waiving its joining fee for all new spa memberships. 
 

Giordano celebrates 30 years of retail success in region

Giordano celebrates 30 years of retail success in region
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Giordano celebrates 30 years of retail success in region

Giordano celebrates 30 years of retail success in region
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Giordano Middle East is celebrating its 30 years of operations in the region, having recently capped off a successful year by bagging two of the most prestigious global retail awards.

The global apparel brand — known for its everyday wardrobe essentials — first arrived in the region back in 1993. From a single store in the UAE’s BurJuman Center, Giordano has since grown to become a trusted retail brand with 275 stores across the region.

“One reason for the brand’s success with local consumers is its consistency, and this is a quality that extends far beyond the clothes it sells. The consistent and sustainable growth of Giordano in the region is testament to the strength of its brand and their products,” a statement said.

In 2022, Giordano received the RLI Global Retailer of the Year Award bestowed by Retail and Leisure International and Best Middle East and North Africa Retail Brand awarded by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

“Looking back, I could not have predicted just how far we have come since our inception in 1993 — our team, the Giordano brand, the malls and continuous opportunities for expansion across the region. I would like to express our gratitude for the support of the government and local authorities in each of the countries in which we operate for fostering the environment needed to thrive. It is a real cause for celebration,”
said Ishwar Chugani, CEO and managing director of Giordano Middle East.

HIGHLIGHT

The focus of this year’s celebration will be Giordano’s customers and its people, with a series of events being planned for its loyal customers throughout the year.

“The region’s growth in the past 30 years has been amazing. It is Giordano’s honor to be part of it. I have made many life-long friends here and am thankful for them teaching me the local history I deeply respect. We will continue to celebrate the region’s great culture and serve our local customers earnestly for the next many years,” said Dr. Peter Lau, chairman of Giordano International.

The focus of this year’s celebration will be the brand’s customers and its people — the backbone of its business. A series of events and activities have been planned for its loyal customers throughout
the year.

Chugani added: “The entire region is buzzing. The rapid development of local infrastructure and the number of megaprojects being rolled out is phenomenal.

“We will continue to take a cautiously optimistic approach, maintaining our expansion momentum while taking into consideration the challenges that lie ahead stemming from global geopolitical tensions and evolving local labor
requirements.”

Giordano International, the parent company of Giordano Middle East, now operates 2,000 stores across 35 countries.

SABB named market leader in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by Euromoney

SABB named market leader in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by Euromoney
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

SABB named market leader in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by Euromoney

SABB named market leader in trade finance in Saudi Arabia by Euromoney
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank has been recognized by Euromoney as the “Best Trade Finance Service Provider” and “Market Leader” in Saudi Arabia for 2023. This is the seventh successive year that SABB has been awarded as the market leader, widely recognizing SABB as the preeminent trade finance bank in the Kingdom.

The awards are based on a survey by Euromoney, where Saudi corporates have recognized SABB as the market leader within the trade finance space. The survey takes into consideration corporates’ view on their banks’ ability in providing trade finance products, solutions, quality of services and market share.

In 2022, SABB continued its focus on client experience, digitization, and the development of trade opportunities for clients, offering a range of digital initiatives, including a newly launched digital trade solutions package aimed at enhancing letter of credit and guarantee procedures for enterprises’ international business operations by cooperating with blockchain-based digital platform Contour and local fintech Bwatech. SABB is also the first bank in the Kingdom to complete an international trade transaction via blockchain technology, reducing risk and paper in the industry and ultimately increasing the velocity of trade and liquidity in the market

Commenting on the awards, Yasser Albarrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer, said: “We are delighted to be winning these awards, which highlight our leading position and excellence in providing innovative solutions that meet the growing and diverse needs of our customers in a market that is witnessing rapid growth at various levels. These awards are based on a customer satisfaction survey, which is a testament to our successful approach in providing products and services in trade finance and proving that it is widely accepted by customers.”

Bank Albilad supports Saudi sports with F1 partnership

Bank Albilad supports Saudi sports with F1 partnership
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Bank Albilad supports Saudi sports with F1 partnership

Bank Albilad supports Saudi sports with F1 partnership
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Bank Albilad participated as a strategic partner in the recent Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race, which took place in Jeddah from March 17–19. The partnership was represented by a VIP suite at the prestigious Paddock Club, which offered the best sporting hospitality in the world and unique views of the start and finish lines, in addition to a pavilion in the fan area, equipped with interactive devices that engaged visitors and fans.

The bank hosted more than 3,000 public figures from inside and outside the Kingdom, including VIPs, customers and pioneers interested in motorsports, in addition to several free ticket winners from a social media campaign.

To celebrate its strategic partnership with the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the bank introduced a number of competitive financing offers for all customer segments.

Abdulaziz Al-Onaizan, CEO of Bank Albilad, said the bank’s continued strategic sponsorship of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix stems from its banking leadership and commitment to enriching customer experience through innovative banking products that match their aspirations. He underlined the bank’s pride in its national role of supporting the major events taking place in Saudi Arabia, which have a vast audience worldwide.

“Our partnership with the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for the second year in a row, represented by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, reflects our commitment to empowering and enriching the major Saudi sporting events industry, as is the case with our commitment to creating a competitive banking experience for our customers based on technology and innovation,” Al-Onaizan added.

“Because the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has a large local and international audience, it represents an ideal opportunity for Bank Albilad to achieve a number of its banking goals, in addition to effectively communicating with these audiences, as Formula 1 has a huge base of fans and spectators who enjoy it through live streaming. This, in turn, helps in expanding Bank Albilad’s base in the financial and business markets, along with promoting knowledge among customers and those interested in Bank Albilad’s leading business and innovative banking products,” the CEO said.

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race in Jeddah is one of the largest sporting and entertainment events in the Kingdom, where 20 drivers representing 10 teams compete for the driver and constructor awards. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the longest street circuit in Formula 1 history, with 16 left turns and 11 right turns, making it the circuit with the most turns in the world.

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage

Huawei Themes and Mahmood Al-Abadi unravel the majestic world of Arabic heritage
Updated 22 March 2023
Arab News

Smartphones, tablets and smartwatches have grown to become indispensable elements of our lives. Sure, they handle every aspect of our communication, entertainment and wellness needs, but our bond with them goes much deeper than that. These devices have become an extension of our personalities, enabling us to showcase our individuality and style. As one of the world’s largest technology providers, Huawei has a long-standing history of creating smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches with impressive design and build quality, tailored to today’s fashion-conscious consumers. Themes allow us to personalize our beloved gadgets even further.

Now, Huawei Themes extends its collaboration with the acclaimed Emirati artist Mahmood Al-Abadi, releasing new sets of aesthetically unique Ramadan themes, available for download on all Huawei smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. In addition, new design sets, under the theme “art meets technology,” will be introduced at a later stage. These sets are designed to add a unique touch to traditional Arabic calligraphy by fusing it with contemporary art and technology.

Al-Abadi is a gifted artist, dedicated to unlocking the secrets of Arabic calligraphy. Having a broad background in art, including graphic design, fine art, and sculpture, Al-Abadi is on a quest to bring the hidden beauty of Arabic calligraphy to the public eye through various art schools and mediums. His work has been featured in numerous art exhibitions throughout the region, while many of his artistic creations are owned by UAE businesspeople, government officials and private entities.

The new Huawei Themes are the epitome of elegance and Arabic heritage. Inspired by the holy month of Ramadan and the timeless beauty of the Arabic calligraphy, Al-Abadi’s themes will make your Huawei smartphones, tablets and smartwatches stand out from the crowd. Staying true to Huawei’s commitment to supporting and investing in the communities in which the technology giant operates, the new collection will infuse your day-to-day life with a breath of Middle Eastern air, reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage and fascinating history. With iconography that flawlessly complements the design language of each theme, this theme collection is not to be missed.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Mahmood Al-Abadi. The combination of his creative talent with Huawei’s cutting-edge mobile technology establishes new standards for device customization and self-expression. Built on the culture and heritage of the UAE and the Middle East, the new theme collection is an excellent way to spread the region’s art and tradition all over the world, bringing them digitally to the displays of hundreds of millions of Huawei device users.”

Users in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as the rest of the world, can now download and install the new Arabian-inspired themes on all Huawei smartphones and tablets running EMUI 10 or higher. The watch faces are compatible with the Huawei Watch GT 2, Watch 3, Watch GT 3 and Watch GT 3 Pro. 

Huawei Themes puts a universe of art in the hands of Huawei device owners. In addition to the one-of-a-kind Mahmood Al-Abadi theme collection, the feature provides an endless variety of themes, typefaces, AOD options, wallpapers, ringtones, and watch faces that transform Huawei smartphones, tablets and wearables into a bold expression of self-identity. Enter the world of Huawei Themes today and give your devices a personal touch that matches your current state of mind and sense of style.

 

'ROAM' to herald new era of luxury travel in Saudi Arabia

‘ROAM’ to herald new era of luxury travel in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

‘ROAM’ to herald new era of luxury travel in Saudi Arabia

‘ROAM’ to herald new era of luxury travel in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi lifestyle company Cool Inc. and UK-based bespoke travel company Pelorus have launched ROAM, a new luxury destination management company in Saudi Arabia. The joint venture is built on an understanding of adventure, curation and awe, constantly striving to be bold in all its endeavors. The launch event, which was held on March 13, celebrated the beginning of ROAM’s journey, marking the start of a new era of luxury travel.

Pelorus is an ultra-luxury global travel company in the UK, providing bespoke travel and yachting experiences that aim to transform our perspective of the world and our impact on the planet. 

Sinan Al-Saady, group CEO of Cool Inc., said: “We are delighted to partner with Pelorus, a key tastemaker in ultra-luxury travel intelligence, to improve the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry and contribute to Vision 2030. Through our partnership, we give local and international travelers the unprecedented opportunity to discover the hidden gems of Saudi Arabia, making it possible for them to experience the beauty and diversity of our country in a luxurious and comfortable way. ROAM brings together every experience within Cool Inc.’s ecosystem and builds it around all of the consumers’ travel and leisure needs including where to eat, where to stay, how to get there and what to do. Through its product offerings, ROAM has the capability to build temporary infrastructure so local and global travelers can visit and enjoy the best and most unexplored destinations within the Kingdom.”

Cool Inc. and Pelorus have collaborated to develop a unique strategy that incorporates the essence of Saudi culture and leverages each company’s strengths to create innovative and enduring DMC experiences. By combining Pelorus’ expertise in experiential travel with Cool Inc.’s local knowledge and market understanding, ROAM can now offer tailored DMC services specifically designed for the Kingdom. 

Geordie Mackay-Lewis, co-founder and CEO of Pelorus, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Cool Inc. to deliver our bespoke, life-changing travel experiences to local and international tourists in Saudi Arabia. Our team at Pelorus is committed to delivering unprecedented, sustainable DMC experiences that showcase the beauty and diversity of the Kingdom while preserving and protecting its unique environment. Environmental protection is at the heart of our mission, and we are excited to support the development of and take care of Saudi Arabia’s diverse environment through our partnership with Cool Inc. Together, we are determined to set a new standard for luxury travel in Saudi Arabia that is socially responsible and environmentally sustainable.”

