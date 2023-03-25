Immerse in the Spirit of Ramadan at Four Seasons Riyadh

This Ramadan, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is welcoming guests to experience the true essence of the holy month with a distinctive lineup of culinary celebrations and tranquil experiences to be shared with family and friends.

“Let Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh infuse your Ramadan celebrations with unparalleled style, immaculate service, and the spirit of generosity — and make the holy month one to truly remember.” the hotel said in a statement.

A relaxing getaway

For a perfect escape in the city, the hotel’s Ramadan Retreat package offers families a relaxing getaway in newly renovated rooms and suites inclusive of iftar for two at the Ramadan Tent, 25 percent off on food and beverage, 25 percent off on spa treatments, 25 percent off on laundry and complimentary valet parking.

Guests can also create unforgettable memories with a special Ramadan Nights package offering guests 20 percent off on room rate, complimentary parking, 25 percent off spa, 25 percent off on food and beverage and 25 percent off on laundry.

Iftar at Kingdom Ballroom

This year, the Kingdom Ballroom tent will welcome guests in a luxurious décor exuding Arabian elegance. The tent showcases white and gold accents along with tradition inspired ornaments for a truly opulent experience, which complements the culinary delights.

The hotel’s culinary team lead by Senior Executive Chef Lucas Glanville, will provide guests with authentic local flavors including a menu with more than 100 recipes presented in seven different culinary islands. Traditional delights will include authentic Saudi ouzi, chicken kabsa, jareesh, lamb qursan, succulent grills from a Josper charcoal oven, Asian specialities including poke sushi cups, sourdough pizza from a pizza stone oven, among others, as well as desserts such as kunafa, gelato and a chocolate fountain.

The iftar takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is priced at SR550 ($146) inclusive of VAT. Meanwhile, the timings for sahoor are 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and it is priced at SR345 inclusive of VAT.

Offsite iftar and sahoor events

If you wish to create your very own Ramadan event, Le Carré by Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh will help you transform your dream iftar or sahoor into a reality, at your venue of choice. Combined with exceptional Four Seasons service, your Ramadan celebrations will be exactly what you had hoped for and more.

The spa

Guests who wish to make time for a little rest and rejuvenation this Ramadan can visit the hotel’s award-winning spa offering an exclusive Ramadan Cleanse Package, which includes four 60-minute massages and four 60-minute Restorative Hammam sessions, leaving them deeply relaxed and fresh. The package is priced at SR4,800 inclusive of VAT.

To encourage guests to remain healthy and exercise during Ramadan, the spa is waiving its joining fee for all new spa memberships.

