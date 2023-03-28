You are here

Aldar partners with Emirates Red Crescent to collaborate on humanitarian initiatives

Updated 28 March 2023
Aldar Properties PJSC and Emirates Red Crescent have reinforced their longstanding partnership by signing a new year-long agreement to jointly cooperate on humanitarian efforts locally and internationally.
The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between the private sector and philanthropic institutions and aims to further humanitarian goals by pooling resources and efforts to implement joint projects, integrated programs and other strategic initiatives.
Salem Al-Rayes Al-Ameri, deputy secretary-general for marketing at Emirates Red Crescent, said: “This agreement showcases Emirates Red Crescent’s keenness to build constructive partnerships with private institutions like Aldar to support the provision of aid and alleviate hardships. We look forward to our partnership with Aldar, which can play a part in strengthening our nation’s role in furthering our regional and global philanthropic efforts.”

The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between the private sector and philanthropic institutions.

Director of Sustainability and CSR at Aldar Salwa Al-Maflahi said: “A core element of our social impact strategy is to partner with leading local and international philanthropic organizations that are aligned with our mission to build thriving and sustainable communities. We have a longstanding relationship with Emirates Red Crescent and this expanded partnership will reinforce our ability to create lasting change and have a positive impact on individuals, families and communities within the UAE and beyond our borders.”
Last year, Aldar was one of the main sponsors of ERC’s annual winter campaign. Under the theme of “Be Their Warmth,” the campaign aimed to provide relief to 500,000 people in 31 countries that were severely affected by the harsh weather conditions of winter. Contributions to the campaign were used to provide essentials such as winter clothes, blankets, heating fuel, food and medical supplies that were dispatched by ERC.
Aldar is the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE with a diversified and sustainable operating model centered around two core businesses: Aldar Development and Aldar Investment. It is the master developer of integrated, livable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi’s most desirable destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, Al-Raha, and Reem Island.

 

Marriott Bonvoy offers an array of destinations in the Middle East perfect for families and couples to celebrate and honor Ramadan. Whether looking for a spiritual escape or you simply want to immerse in the traditions of the holy month, these hotels offer exceptional service and amenities to make an unforgettable stay.

JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh
Embrace Ramadan’s spirit in Riyadh and live an incredible experience of local life and culture. Begin a bespoke gastronomic journey in JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh’s Ramadan tent and enjoy an extravagant iftar in true elegance including Arabic and international favorites. The hotel features 349 rooms and suites with inspired, tasteful and stylish modern Najdi architecture delivering a relaxing experience like no other.

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Limassol
With a secluded beachfront location, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa Limassol, captures the essence of the Cypriot distinctive hospitality and the cosmopolitan aura of the island. The hotel features a collection of 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated with art pieces by Atelier 27 Paris, and boasts the award-winning Kalloni Spa. This Ramadan, Parklane features specific items added to its in-room dining menu, available for iftar. The culinary journey also includes gastronomic and lifestyle experiences where food becomes art at the hotel’s restaurants, NAMMOS and LPM, making a memorable iftar meal.
Marriott Izmir
Marriott Izmir is the perfect destination for an unforgettable Turkish Ramadan experience. Located in the heart of the city, the premium hotel offers impeccable service, comfortable rooms, and a wide range of amenities for a relaxing stay. During the month of Ramadan, the hotel is offering special iftar and sahoor menus featuring traditional Turkish dishes. The hotel’s rooftop terrace provides breathtaking city views and is the perfect spot to break your fast or relax after a long day of exploring. With its prime location and exceptional hospitality, Marriott Izmir promises an enriching, authentic, and inspiring stay that will leave you with cherished memories.

Renaissance Polat Istanbul Hotel
Situated in Istanbul, one of the world’s most vibrant and bustling cities, Renaissance Polat Istanbul Hotel boasts breathtaking views of the Marmara Sea and the Princess Islands. Its sophisticated decor, welcoming atmosphere, and unparalleled hospitality make it an ideal venue to break the fast with loved ones. The hotel’s opulent iftar buffet is a gastronomic journey, featuring an array of traditional Turkish and international cuisines. With its luxurious amenities, superior service, and panoramic views, this hotel provides an unforgettable iftar experience that guests will cherish for a lifetime.

Four Points by Sheraton Doha
With its lush setting and welcoming ambiance, Four Points by Sheraton Doha is a stunning destination to gather with family and friends to enjoy iftars together. Guests can indulge in a sumptuous buffet of traditional Arabic and international cuisine in Mushaireb Restaurant, with a wide range of delicious dishes to choose from. Four Points by Sheraton Doha provides an extraordinary iftar experience that guests will treasure for a lifetime. For any bookings of two persons and above, a 10 percent discount would be available to redeem.

 

As the platinum sponsor of the seventh annual HVACR Expo Saudi, a part of the Big 5 event recently held in Riyadh, Carrier showcased the latest products and services from its global portfolio of solutions. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
“Carrier is supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by providing solutions that help building owners and operators meet their sustainability, energy-efficiency and operating goals,” said Sathya Moorthi, managing director, Carrier Middle East. “This year’s expo provided a platform to exchange ideas and best practices that can help advance the HVAC industry and contribute to the development of a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.”

HVACR Expo Saudi was attended by engineers, consultants, contractors and developers, who engaged with Carrier’s team to discuss its residential and commercial digitally enabled lifecycle solutions.

The company showcased variable refrigerant flow system technology that can provide customers with precise temperature control for commercial and residential buildings, as well as healthy building solutions.

Carrier’s participation provided an opportunity to show customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer. These included packaged and ducted split units, as well as the AquaForce 30XA air-cooled chiller that offers energy-efficient cooling for buildings in high ambient environments.

Carrier is supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by providing solutions that help building owners and operators meet their sustainability, energy-efficiency and operating goals.

The company showcased variable refrigerant flow system technology that can provide customers with precise temperature control for commercial and residential buildings, as well as healthy building solutions, such as the award-winning OptiClean dual-mode air scrubber and negative air machine, which can help improve indoor air quality.
Additionally, Carrier presented its full range of aftermarket sales and service offerings, including factory authorized parts and allied products, ensuring peak performance and longevity for HVAC equipment.
Carrier also delivered presentations during HVACR Talks sessions discussing the latest advancements in the industry. Topics included innovations in VRF technology and healthy building solutions.

 

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. and its Riyadh-based regional investment banking and asset management arm GIB Capital, announced that they collectively won five awards from EMEA Finance. The awards were presented during the 15th Annual EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2022, held this month. The EMEA Finance Awards recognize the achievements of the best banks, asset managers and brokers in countries across the MENA region.

We’re delighted with the awards and the ongoing recognition from the industry of GIB’s capabilities, through GIB Capital.

Osamah Al-Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital

Reflecting continued market leadership in corporate and investment banking, GIB was named: Best Loan House — Bahrain, Best Loan House — Oman, and Best Foreign Investment Bank — Oman. GIB Capital was awarded Best Local Investment Bank — Bahrain and Best Debt House — Bahrain.

The EMEA Finance Awards recognize the achievements of the best banks, asset managers and brokers in countries across the MENA region.

During the 12-month judging period, the GIB Group continued to execute landmark transactions across all of its core markets, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and the UAE. These included several investment banking transactions, including mergers, acquisitions and IPOs, bonds and sukuk, and conventional and Islamic loans, several of which were sustainability linked. The GIB Group has been recognized in the last 12 months by several leading publications and associations for its outstanding work. The group aims to continue executing landmark transactions in its core markets ensuring the needs of its key clients are met.

Jamal Al-Kishi, GIB CEO, said, “We’re grateful for the recognition conferred by these high-profile industry awards. GIB will always strive to lead the way in terms of delivering innovative, value-accretive solutions to our clients across the region. Our aspirations are ambitious as we move forward with determination to fulfill our transformative strategic plans.”
Osamah Al-Shaker, CEO of GIB Capital, added: “We’re delighted with the awards and the ongoing recognition from the industry of GIB’s capabilities, through GIB Capital, to offer a comprehensive and world-class range of investment banking products and services designed to provide innovative and customized financial and investment solutions for our clients. With the rapid development of public and private equity and debt markets in the region, we are extremely pleased with the important role we are playing in helping our clients and the regional economies maximize their growth and realize their vast potential.”

 

The first generation of MG Motor’s new MG One has arrived in the Middle East. Available in three trims at Inter Emirates Motors, a subsidiary of Ali and Sons Holding LLC and the official distributor of MG in the UAE, the new 2023 MG One will strengthen the British-born brand’s model portfolio, offering customers even more style, technology and traveling comfort at value prices.
The MG One harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor’s self-developed new modular SIGMA architecture platform, housing a 1.5 Turbo unit delivering 181 hp and maximum torque of 285 Nm — powering the vehicle to a top speed of 195 km/h. All models are equipped with an innovative seven-speed continuously variable transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and optimum reliability. The arrival of MG’s newest SUV is expected to help the brand reinforce its position in the top six Middle East carmakers.
The SIGMA architecture platform has been designed to optimize interior space, with up to 70 percent efficiency. The architecture compresses the mechanical space to help balance the exterior and interior space. As an all-in-one modular platform, it can house a range of all-electric, and hybrid powertrains, as well as regular internal combustion engines.

The MG One harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor’s self-developed new modular SIGMA architecture platform.

This advanced electric architecture creates a smart car experience for MG’s new generation of vehicles.
Tom Lee, managing director of MG Motor’s Middle East, said: “The all-new MG One is the latest in our SUV offerings, which have propelled the MG brand into one of the most popular in the region. This tech-focused compact SUV not only complements our current product lineup but also provides customers with an exciting new option priced competitively.”
Mohamed Al-Daheri, managing director, motors division, Ali and Sons Holding LLC, said: “As part of our strategy to better serve our customers and enhance the MG experience, we are focusing on expanding our presence in the UAE.”

 In addition to our existing locations, we plan to open a new showroom in Dubai, a service center in Al-Quoz, a new showroom in Abu Dhabi, and a new sales, service, and spares facility in Fujairah.”
The demand for MG vehicles in the UAE continues to increase. In fact, Inter Emirates Motors has plans to continue to expand and provide end-to-end service to customers at every touch point throughout every emirate.

 

Sidra Capital, the Shariah-compliant investment firm regulated by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority, announced that Sidra Income Fund II, the US dollar-denominated investment fund focusing on commodity export trades within the Asia-Pacific region, has been awarded the coveted Islamic Finance News Awards for Trade Finance Deal of the Year 2022 and Indonesia Deal of the Year 2022.

The fund capitalizes on export trades of branded solid fuel within the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 60 percent of the world’s population, and with global energy consumption set to increase post-pandemic, together with the consequent disruptions in supply, the fund is uniquely placed to take advantage of such events. 

Launched in October 2022, SIF II’s investment strategy is premised on an innovative facilitation of commodity supply chain transactions via fully funded irrevocable letters of credits. As the trades are secured end-to-end by USD-denominated LCs and issued by banks with strong credit ratings, investors are protected against foreign exchange and payment risk by trade counterparties. Furthermore, as the trades are structured as back-to-back purchases and sales of commodities (rather than speculative trading), investors are also not exposed to inventory and price risks.

Furthermore, Sidra Capital also sought Shariah-compliant political risk cover against risks of convertibility/transferability, expropriation, and war and civil disturbance.

“Sidra Capital is no stranger to the structured trade finance space, having established award-winning trade finance funds since 2012. The latest IFN awards are a testament to Sidra Capital’s ability to scout for private finance opportunities globally and innovate investment solutions that bridge the gap between capital providers and users while mitigating inherent risks in such structures,” said Hani Baothman, chairman of Sidra Capital.

“Our private finance solutions have a low correlation to other asset classes, generate consistent returns with low volatility, and invest into the real economy with no leverage or speculation, which creates a win-win situation for our investors, trade counterparties and communities that we operate in. This in turn encourages social and economic developments in the markets where we intervene,” Baothman added. 

As a pioneer of Islamic private finance in Saudi Arabia, Sidra Capital has a diverse portfolio of Shariah-compliant private finance investment solutions, including the Sidra Mutajara Fund and the award-winning Sidra-Ancile Global Structured Trade Investment Fund.

