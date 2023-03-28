Aldar partners with Emirates Red Crescent to collaborate on humanitarian initiatives

Aldar Properties PJSC and Emirates Red Crescent have reinforced their longstanding partnership by signing a new year-long agreement to jointly cooperate on humanitarian efforts locally and internationally.
The partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between the private sector and philanthropic institutions and aims to further humanitarian goals by pooling resources and efforts to implement joint projects, integrated programs and other strategic initiatives.
Salem Al-Rayes Al-Ameri, deputy secretary-general for marketing at Emirates Red Crescent, said: “This agreement showcases Emirates Red Crescent’s keenness to build constructive partnerships with private institutions like Aldar to support the provision of aid and alleviate hardships. We look forward to our partnership with Aldar, which can play a part in strengthening our nation’s role in furthering our regional and global philanthropic efforts.”
Director of Sustainability and CSR at Aldar Salwa Al-Maflahi said: “A core element of our social impact strategy is to partner with leading local and international philanthropic organizations that are aligned with our mission to build thriving and sustainable communities. We have a longstanding relationship with Emirates Red Crescent and this expanded partnership will reinforce our ability to create lasting change and have a positive impact on individuals, families and communities within the UAE and beyond our borders.”
Last year, Aldar was one of the main sponsors of ERC’s annual winter campaign. Under the theme of “Be Their Warmth,” the campaign aimed to provide relief to 500,000 people in 31 countries that were severely affected by the harsh weather conditions of winter. Contributions to the campaign were used to provide essentials such as winter clothes, blankets, heating fuel, food and medical supplies that were dispatched by ERC.
