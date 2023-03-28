Ramadan retreats: Marriott destinations for a spiritual escape

Marriott Bonvoy offers an array of destinations in the Middle East perfect for families and couples to celebrate and honor Ramadan. Whether looking for a spiritual escape or you simply want to immerse in the traditions of the holy month, these hotels offer exceptional service and amenities to make an unforgettable stay.

JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh

Embrace Ramadan’s spirit in Riyadh and live an incredible experience of local life and culture. Begin a bespoke gastronomic journey in JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh’s Ramadan tent and enjoy an extravagant iftar in true elegance including Arabic and international favorites. The hotel features 349 rooms and suites with inspired, tasteful and stylish modern Najdi architecture delivering a relaxing experience like no other.

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Limassol

With a secluded beachfront location, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa Limassol, captures the essence of the Cypriot distinctive hospitality and the cosmopolitan aura of the island. The hotel features a collection of 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated with art pieces by Atelier 27 Paris, and boasts the award-winning Kalloni Spa. This Ramadan, Parklane features specific items added to its in-room dining menu, available for iftar. The culinary journey also includes gastronomic and lifestyle experiences where food becomes art at the hotel’s restaurants, NAMMOS and LPM, making a memorable iftar meal.

Marriott Izmir

Marriott Izmir is the perfect destination for an unforgettable Turkish Ramadan experience. Located in the heart of the city, the premium hotel offers impeccable service, comfortable rooms, and a wide range of amenities for a relaxing stay. During the month of Ramadan, the hotel is offering special iftar and sahoor menus featuring traditional Turkish dishes. The hotel’s rooftop terrace provides breathtaking city views and is the perfect spot to break your fast or relax after a long day of exploring. With its prime location and exceptional hospitality, Marriott Izmir promises an enriching, authentic, and inspiring stay that will leave you with cherished memories.

Renaissance Polat Istanbul Hotel

Situated in Istanbul, one of the world’s most vibrant and bustling cities, Renaissance Polat Istanbul Hotel boasts breathtaking views of the Marmara Sea and the Princess Islands. Its sophisticated decor, welcoming atmosphere, and unparalleled hospitality make it an ideal venue to break the fast with loved ones. The hotel’s opulent iftar buffet is a gastronomic journey, featuring an array of traditional Turkish and international cuisines. With its luxurious amenities, superior service, and panoramic views, this hotel provides an unforgettable iftar experience that guests will cherish for a lifetime.

Four Points by Sheraton Doha

With its lush setting and welcoming ambiance, Four Points by Sheraton Doha is a stunning destination to gather with family and friends to enjoy iftars together. Guests can indulge in a sumptuous buffet of traditional Arabic and international cuisine in Mushaireb Restaurant, with a wide range of delicious dishes to choose from. Four Points by Sheraton Doha provides an extraordinary iftar experience that guests will treasure for a lifetime. For any bookings of two persons and above, a 10 percent discount would be available to redeem.