Saudi crown prince, in talks with Chinese president, recognizes Beijing’s role in renewal of ties with Iran

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a phone conversation on Tuesday with Chinese president Xi Jinping, where they emphasized the importance of relations the two countries.
The crown prince also expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese role and efforts to develop the relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Saudi Press Agency reported.
For his part, the Chinese president praised the Kingdom’s role in strengthening Beijing’s relations with GCC countries and countries of the Middle East.
During the call, they reviewed aspects of partnership between the Kingdom and China, as well as joint efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.
