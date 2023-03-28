Azeri officials visit Qur’an printing complex in Madinah

RIYADH: Secretary-General of King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah Atef bin Ibrahim Al-Olayan recently met Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the grand mufti of Azerbaijan, and his delegation.
During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to promote them in the printing and translation of the Holy Qur’an.
Pashazadeh and his accompanying delegation watched a visual presentation on the establishment of the complex, its ongoing work and plans to develop it.
They also reviewed the modern technologies used to print and translate the Holy Qur’an and the complex’s most prominent activities, in addition to the local and international awards it has won.
The delegation was briefed on the different translations and sizes of the Holy Qur’an that the complex has produced as part of its efforts to facilitate comprehension for non-Arabic speakers.
Saudi Arabia has printed more than 350 million copies of the Qur’an, translated the holy book into more than 76 international languages, and distributed copies to countries across the globe.
The complex has increased printing of the Qur’an by more than 100 percent in recent years, taking the number of copies it prints using the best paper annually to 20 million.
