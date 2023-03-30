Sahoor sorted: The food trucks and drive-thrus to visit in Saudi Arabia in Ramadan 

JEDDAH: Looking for a new late-night hangout this month? We’ve got you covered.

Baozi, Riyadh

This is one of the coolest pitstops to make in Riyadh’s Al-Olaya neighborhood. Asian flavors and Western concepts such as the hamburger collide here to create the most delicious hybrids. Unusual pairings include salted-caramel chicken wings, sesame-toast shrimp and brisket charcoal bao. The baos — fluffy Chinese buns — come pre-stuffed or with a side order of stuffing to allow you to get your mouthful just right. Fans of the food truck’s offerings wax lyrical about Baozi’s Shrimp of Thrones and Loca Chicken Bao. After a loaded sahoor — we recommend ordering a variety of dishes from the menu and sharing the spread with friends; the serving sizes are pretty large — top off the experience with a Hakuna Matata — fried oreo and ice cream — or, in keeping with the season, a wholesome date pudding with ice cream. It’s sure to keep you sated until iftar comes around.

Serial Griller, Jeddah

When Saudi dentist Reham Fozi Shabana decided to ditch her day job for a food truck, little did she know she’d put together a burger joint people would rave about. Drawing from her own childhood, the Jeddah-based entrepreneur now has an eatery that suits the Arab palate; there are homemade burgers and crisp fries with toppings including Cheeto sauce and chicken sauce; chicken wraps; pancakes dripping in chocolate sauce; and, for Ramadan season, a new special: the Vimto slushy. Besides its readymade burgers such as ‘C Killer’ — with crispy chicken breast, cheese and spicy signature sauce, and B Killer, which has beef, cheese and cocktail sauce, Serial Griller also has a DIY BBQ box with food enough for six. The chain has outlets across Jeddah and can also be found on delivery apps.

The Peak, Alkhobar

There’s much to be said for the ambience of this chain — for one thing, there’s outdoor seating under the starlit sky. For another, there’s a pergola to add to the relaxed vibe. But even if you ignore the decor, this place serves up treats enough to draw a crowd. The large portions mean this American-style joint is perfect for sahoor with friends. The food, from burgers to the crunchy fries and cheese, is delicately smoked for that extra ounce of flavor. And for seasonal treats The Peak offers bites such as ice cream custard, with rose petals and pistachios adding a little crunch. Want to be the chef who does it himself and impresses the family while he’s at it? Order The Pack's Special Grill Combo with everything from mayo to seasoning for a grill-up at home.

Mumbai On Wheels, Jeddah

Got a hankering for some old-school Indian street food? Head over to this truck near Lulu Mall, in Jeddah’s Marwa area, where you can get pao bhaji (mixed vegetable with buns); papri chaat (small flour cakes with sweet and sour toppings); and vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters, among others. Billed as the city’s first Indian food truck, Mumbai on Wheels aims to emulate the roadside shacks back in India, complete with bright bulbs, a colorful veneer and spicy nosh straight from the Subcontinent. Favorites include the famous vada pav (deep fried potato dumpling in a bun), samosas and phirni (a sweet dish made with rice, milk, sugar and dried fruits). Just bear in mind that, like the logo, the food here is bound to be sizzling!

X Bite, Jeddah

There are no microwaves in this establishment, founded in 2017. The food is prepared fresh for every customer. With a simple cast of American diner favorites — burgers, crispy chicken, shakes and sodas — X Bite has won many fans and has grown to include a restaurant, but its initial outlet on Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Road remains a big draw. X Bite also has a DIY kit, so sahoor can be a family affair minus travel. But it also goes the extra mile if you are looking for a caterer for a get-together. The team will tailor-make a menu for your guests, be they 40 or 400, they say.

Salt, Riyadh

The brainchild of Emirati Amal Al-Marri and Saudi Deem Albassam, Salt offers bite-sized burgers and cheesy fries but also signature delights locals will love, such as Lotus ice cream. Salt launched in the UAE back in 2014 and has expanded from the Emirates to Saudi Arabia, and has a permanent location at the U Walk complex in Riyadh. Try the classic wagyu beef burger with cheese and pickle in a buttered bun for an unforgettable meal. Salt also has trucks in Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dammam and AlUla.

The 60 Pasta, Riyadh

We love eating with our eyes before we eat with our mouth and this food truck delivers with bowls made of bread stuffed with delicious sauce and gooey, cheesy bites that slide down effortlessly. They aren’t stingy with their portion sizes either, so you can share your meal with that special someone. Highlights include truffle pasta, special pasta with spicy chicken, chicken Alfredo, and the signature 60 pasta bowl. Meals are made fresh and so there can be quite a long waiting time, but it’s worth it.

Infuse, Riyadh

Missing your daily cup of joe? Sip on classic or signature blends at this drive-thru café in Salim Ibn Moqil, An Nakheel. Unique infusions include macha latte, hibiscus watermelon, and infusion coconut latte. For food, there are buttery croissants, sandwiches, tarts and tiramisu. There’s also a place to sit, if you feel like staying a while, but service is quick and quality is unwavering; get ready for a new favorite coffee house.