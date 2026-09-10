RIYADH: Hawazen Saadah is the founder of Hellen’s Beauty Bar, which provides what she describes as a “salon-inspired finish” to its weekly self-application lashes.

As a lash artist herself, Saadah understands how mapping, length and density could transform a woman’s look.

“I’ve always been interested in how small details can enhance someone’s natural features,” Saadah tells Arab News. “Starting as a lash artist taught me to understand different eye shapes, listen closely to clients, and focus on creating results that feel personal.”

As a lash artist herself, Saadah understands how mapping, length and density could transform a woman’s look. (Supplied)

After years of working with customers, she saw an opportunity to use her experience to create a pro-level product in “a much easier at-home format.”

“I saw a gap between salon lash extensions and temporary at-home lashes,” she explains. “Women want the polished look and longer wear of professional lashes, but with more flexibility and without always committing to regular salon appointments. I wanted to use my professional beauty experience to create products that make women’s routines simpler without compromising the result.” So Hellen’s Beauty Bar was born.

The process involved extensive testing before launch, including experimenting with different styles, lengths and application methods. And the transition required Saadah to learn an entirely different side of the beauty business.

“Building a brand takes patience, consistency and constant learning,” she says. Manufacturing, packaging, branding and logistics became her responsibilities, alongside maintaining the standards she had developed through her work as a lash artist.

Her brand’s journey has coincided with significant changes in Saudi Arabia’s beauty industry. (Supplied)

She self-funded the business from the beginning, choosing to grow gradually and reinvest in product development and the brand. But one of the strongest indications that the concept was likely to succeed came before she had invested heavily in marketing, when the brand began receiving orders from customers in the US, the UAE, Paris and London.

“Seeing customers discover the product on their own made me realize the concept could resonate beyond my existing client base,” says Saadah. “Women everywhere want beauty routines that are easier and more convenient while still giving them a polished result.”

However, while the early international interest was encouraging, expanding across multiple markets comes with significant challenges, including logistics, delivery times and consistency. So rather than rushing into international expansion, Saadah says she wants to build the business at a pace that allows the brand to maintain its standards.

Her brand’s journey has coincided with significant changes in Saudi Arabia’s beauty industry. Since entering the sector, Saadah has seen several local brands emerge. “There is much more encouragement around entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia today and greater visibility for local businesses and founders,” she notes.

Local consumers, too, are increasingly knowledgeable and selective about quality, branding and customer experience, Saadah believes.

“Saudi women have very high beauty standards and are exposed to both regional preferences and international trends,” she says. “That combination gives Saudi beauty brands an interesting perspective and the potential to create products that can appeal beyond the local market.”

But, she adds: “Being Saudi may encourage someone to discover the brand, but the product, experience and identity are what make them stay.”

The rise in popularity of at-home beauty products is part of a broader shift in how consumers approach their routines, Saadah says, one instigated mostly by social media.

“Customers don’t only want beautiful campaigns anymore; they want to see tutorials, real results, reviews and how a product actually fits into everyday life,” she explains.

That has influenced Saadah’s approach to building her brand. She wants to ensure it maintains the principle that shaped it from the start: creating products based on real needs and professional experience.

She is open to introducing new product categories in the future, but stresses: “I don’t want to create products simply for the sake of expanding. Anything I introduce should solve a real need and make sense for the identity of Hellen’s Beauty Bar.”

Asked what her advice would be for aspiring entrepreneurs, her advice is grounded in experience.

“Don’t rush the things that define your brand,” she says. “But don’t wait until everything feels perfect, because you learn so much by starting.”