Police shooting of Black man referred to UK prosecutors

UK Labour leader backs campaign to end ‘disgraceful’ deportation of ‘brave’ Afghan pilot

LONDON: The potential deportation to Rwanda of a former Afghan pilot who once served alongside British troops is a “disgrace,” Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has said, The Independent reported.

The opposition leader is backing a campaign by the newspaper to prevent the deportation of the man, who arrived in Britain on a small boat after having exhausted all legal avenues for relocation.

An Afghan Air Force veteran, the man is being supported by senior military figures, politicians and diplomats after he was threatened with deportation to the African country in line with new UK government policy.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had pledged a Home Office review into the case.

Starmer accused the government of a “shameful level of incompetence” over the case, adding: “It’s a disgrace that this brave pilot who fought alongside British troops is facing deportation at the hands of the government’s unworkable gimmick.”

The veteran pilot took part in 30 combat missions against Taliban forces as part of the coalition’s war in Afghanistan.

He was described as a “patriot to his nation” by his commanding supervisor.

However, in his journey to Britain, the man traveled through Switzerland, Italy and France, with the Home Office warning him over “consequences” for “whether your claim is admitted.”

The government added in its communications with the veteran that he “may also be removable to Rwanda” and have his data shared with authorities in the African country.

Starmer told The Independent: “We are a proud nation which always resolutely stands in support of our armed forces and our allies.

“Personnel at home and abroad continue to work tirelessly to secure our safety as a nation. From conflicts in Afghanistan to Ukraine, we should be celebrating their contribution to our peace and national security.

“It’s damning of this government that a war veteran who fought alongside British troops now faces being forced out of Britain. We should be protecting those who fought alongside our soldiers, not deporting them.

“The government must commit to stopping this proposed deportation.”

Other politicians have also criticized the potential deportation, including Cabinet Minister Rory Stewart, who described it as “shameful.”

Sir Laurie Bristow, former ambassador to Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, said that many British soldiers “owe their lives to Afghans who fought alongside them.”

Kevan Jones, a former defense minister, warned that the case is a “stain on Britain’s great reputation.”