Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief distributed 12 tons of food baskets in three regions in Bangladesh recently, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families.
The center, meanwhile, continued the distribution of food baskets in Albania as part of the aid project 2023 in the country.
The center also distributed five tons and 600 kg of Ramadan food baskets in the city of Malisheva, in Kosovo, benefiting 100 families from the neediest groups.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, met with governor of Yemem’s Al-Jawf region, Maj. Gen. Hussein Al-Aji Al-Awadhi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts and the development of the Saudi projects implemented in Yemen.
Al-Awadhi commended the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to needy countries and communities, saying this aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.
Earlier, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the center, held talks on Wednesday with Ulugbek Maksudov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom.