You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
The aid will benefit 3,000 individuals from 500 families. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mx8bu

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center KSrelief distributed 12 tons of food baskets in three regions in Bangladesh recently, benefiting 3,000 individuals from 500 families. 

The center, meanwhile, continued the distribution of food baskets in Albania as part of the aid project 2023 in the country.

The center also distributed five tons and 600 kg of Ramadan food baskets in the city of Malisheva, in Kosovo, benefiting 100 families from the neediest groups.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Bayez, assistant supervisor-general for operations and programs at KSrelief, met with governor of Yemem’s Al-Jawf region, Maj. Gen. Hussein Al-Aji Al-Awadhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief efforts and the development of the Saudi projects implemented in Yemen.

Al-Awadhi commended the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom to needy countries and communities, saying this aid contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Earlier,  Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, supervisor-general of the center, held talks on Wednesday with Ulugbek Maksudov, Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Bangladesh

Related

Saudi aid agency continues relief work worldwide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues relief work worldwide

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region

Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia: The Eastern Health Cluster, a healthcare system in the Kingdom, has provided dental care clinics for patients over 12 years with special needs who were previously lacking access to treatment services.

The provider said: “The obstacles stopping people with special needs from receiving dental care services included [those with] mental health problems, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and Parkinson’s disease.

“More than 950 patients, including 547 males and 409 females, were provided with our services. Furthermore, residents comprehensively treated 92 patients under general anesthesia in the comprehensive rehabilitation center.

“In 2022, around 400 beneficiaries were provided with our services during weekly examination visits.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
Saudi Arabia
Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
Saudi Fashion Commission to launch Ramadan pop-up
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fashion Commission to launch Ramadan pop-up

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
SPA

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, launched the Padel Classification Championships in Riyadh on Thursday.

The championships have been organized as part of Riyadh Season, and will help boost sporting activity in the Kingdom and add to the game’s rising popularity.

Padel, a racket sport typically played in an enclosed space slightly smaller than a tennis court, is one of the world’s fastest-growing games.

Prize money for the Riyadh championships totals SR140,000 ($37,000)

The championship includes three tournaments covering three societal categories, the first of which is the men’s championship, with players competing in three categories — A, B and C.

Winners of category A will receive a cash prize of SR35,000, SR20,000 and SR10,000, respectively.

In category B, the winners will win SR7,000, SR4,000 and SR3,000, respectively, while in category C, winners will pocket SR2,500, SR1,500 and SR1,000. 

In the women’s contest, the winners will receive SR10,000, SR7,000 and SR3,000, respectively. 

The third championship is dedicated to the 12-17 age group.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Padel

Related

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Sport
First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
Middle-East
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims
Updated 18 min 1 sec ago
SPA

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims

Umm Al-Qura University signs deal with 120 companies to serve pilgrims
  • The agreement focuses on implementing quality initiatives for the services provided to pilgrims
Updated 18 min 1 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Institute of Consulting Research and Studies at Umm Al-Qura University has signed an agreement with 120 companies and institutions committed to serving pilgrims inside the Kingdom.

The agreement focuses on implementing quality initiatives for the services provided to pilgrims to help enrich their experience in terms of administration, food, transportation, hotels, reservations, and reception.

It also aims to help workers providing the services during Hajj and Umrah, according to the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program 2030.

The program’s focus is on maintaining the Two Holy Mosques, preparing tourist and cultural sites, and providing the best services before, during and after the pilgrims’ visits to Makkah, Madinah and other holy sites.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia pilgrims Umm Al-Qura University

Related

Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan meet, greet initiative launched for Makkah pilgrims, umrah visitors
Umrah pilgrims must book via app, says Saudi interior ministry
Saudi Arabia
Umrah pilgrims must book via app, says Saudi interior ministry

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world

Qur’an recitation contest draws melodious voices from across the world
  • Syrian contestant seeks solace in holy book after earthquake tragedy
  • Otr Elkalam is biggest and richest competition of its kind in the world
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s second Qur’an recitation and call to prayer competition, the largest of its kind in the world, continues to inspire Muslims to participate from across the world.

The Otr Elkalam or Perfumed Speech contest, has since last year been the goal of Syria’s Mohammed Al-Jalab, an interior designer, who has been drawing strength from the holy book because of the devastation in his country, according to reports on the websites of the competition and the broadcaster MBC’s Shahid digital platform.

Al-Jalab completed the memorization of the holy Qur’an at 15. He also studied Tajwid, the science of proper pronunciation, and mastered various maqamat, or melodic modes, used during recitation.

The second edition of Otr Elkalam started on March 23, coinciding with the first day of Ramadan.

During Wednesday’s episode, Al-Jalab competed in the Qur’an recitation contest against Morocco’s Zakaria Al-Zirik, who managed to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

In the adhan or call to prayer contest, Syrian contestant Ahmed Darwish, who specializes in electronic production and publishing, competed against Lebanon’s Raheef Al-Hajj, a teacher of maqamat and vocal performances and founder of a specialized academy.

Al-Hajj qualified for the next stage of the competition thanks to the diversity of his maqamat, and his balance between vocal transitions, which dazzled members of the jury.

Otr Elkalam is an initiative of the General Entertainment Authority. It was announced in 2019 offering a total prize pool of SR12 million ($3.2 million).

The first version of the show was broadcast in Ramadan 2022 with the participation of some of the best voices in the world. The competition is on MBC daily at 4:30 p.m., Riyadh time.

More than 90,000 participants from more than 160 countries have now participated in the first and current editions of the competition, in front of a specialized jury.

Over 50,000 entrants were whittled down to 50 for the final stage this year in Riyadh. Another selection process by the main jury left 32 contestants, 16 for each section of the competition.

Applications to take part in this year’s contest began rolling in from Jan. 4 and contestants then went through several online stages of evaluation by 120 jury members.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Otr Elkalam Qur’an Adhan

Related

International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
International Qur’an recitation, adhan contest underway in Riyadh
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest
Saudi Arabia
50 contestants qualify for finals of Qur’an recitation, adhan contest

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 

Talking movies… Saudi Arabia holds first film critic forum 
  • Jeddah event organized to boost Kingdom’s industry 
  • Similar forums to be held in five other cities
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Leading film critics discussed the future of Saudi Arabia’s cinema industry at the first Film Criticism Conference held in Jeddah’s Al-Balad district.

The two-day forum was organized by the Saudi Film Commission in partnership with Jeddah’s Islamic Arts Biennale and focused on “Spirituality in Cinema.”

Those in attendance enjoyed workshops that introduced concepts related to media and cinematic awareness and stimulated reading films critically and objectively. 

Among the local and visiting critics sharing their expertise and opinions were Naminata Diabate, Associate Professor at Cornell University and Book Author of Naked Agency, Saudi Ruba Al-Sweel, a writer and researcher of arts and culture, Indian Dr. Syed Haider, lecturer in world cinemas and Portuguese Sergio Dias Branco, a film critic and Assistant Professor of Film Studies at the University of Coimbra.

One of the main guests at the forum who is visiting the Kingdom for the first time, American Joe Kickasola, Professor, Film & Digital Media, Director of the Baylor in New York Program told Arab News that the Saudi Film Commission plays a critical role in forming the whole possibility of film-making within Saudi Arabia.

“It is creating an opportunity, it is creating a framework. The most important thing for film artists is to know the possibilities; otherwise, it is constantly challenging or trying to figure things out, but when you have a higher organization, it will help you out to achieve your goal and that’s the role of the Saudi Film Commission,” he said.

Saudi art expert Al-Sweel presented her recent research of media theory, looking at how platform capitalism and network spirituality breed a specific cultural moment. 

She said: “There has always been brilliant independent attempts at creating a film community that strives to tell stories from a local vantage point — where depth of subject matter matches that of technical knowledge. 

“Now and with the support and structures of institutions such as the Film Commission, we can expect an avalanche of critical films to come out of the country and into the world over the next decade.”

Forums are also to be held in Riyadh, Buraydah, Abha, Tabuk and Dhahran for people interested in the film sector in the Kingdom and abroad, and who specialize in film criticism.

It will also invite academic bodies concerned with local and international cinematic studies and research and local, regional, and international media outlets concerned with the cinema movement in the Kingdom.

Topics: Film Criticism Conference Saudi Film Commission (SFC)

Related

Saudi movie ‘The Journey’ wins best experimental film award at Dutch Septimius flick fest
Media
Saudi movie ‘The Journey’ wins best experimental film award at Dutch Septimius flick fest
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission participates in Berlin International Film Festival

Latest updates

Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Saudi aid agency distributes 12 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh
Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Dental help offered for special needs patients in Saudi Arabia’s eastern region
Global job-creation challenges remain but there is reason to be optimistic, experts tell FII Priority
Business leaders and former ministers during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative’s Priority conference
Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026
Finland pledges $21.8m to UNRWA for 2023-2026
Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.