Jordan’s crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to support local community in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah and Aloula, a charity association for empowering generations, recently signed an agreement to reinforce their commitment to give back to the community and enhance social responsibility.

It was initiated between The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh and Jeddah Cluster General Manager Mohammed Marghalani, CEO of Aloula Foundation Dania Al-Maeena, and Sabah Yasin, a board member of the foundation.

As a part of the cooperation, The Ritz-Carlton will support the local and charitable businesses of Aloula and provide its hotel space for various charitable events and workshops.

The hotel will also host this Ramadan “Basmat Khair,” a charitable fundraising sahoor as well as an iftar gathering for Aloula employees and their beneficiaries.

Al-Maeena, speaking to Arab News, said: “We are delighted with the innovative partnership with an elite institution such as The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah and thank them for their support. We hope that this partnership will be the starting point for all the industries to give back to our communities and empower our future generations.”

Aloula has been working for 63 years to break the cycle of poverty through early intervention and empowerment of lower-income families in Jeddah. This initiative aims at encouraging a number of other hospitality group hotels to participate in fundraising activations for local charities and help the less fortunate in the country.

Echoing the same sentiment, Marghalani said: “As part of The Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to contribute, support and empower our local community as well as those in need, we are proud to collaborate with the Aloula Foundation. Our brand philosophy is to play an active role in society.”

“We hope that our simple gestures will encourage fellow group hotels and partners to reach out to less privileged members of society during the holy month of Ramadan.”

One of Aloula’s beneficiaries, Aisha Abdulrahman, said: “The kind efforts from Aloula and The Ritz-Carlton to help us in every way possible had enlightened my day. I had a wonderful time and experienced the wonderful hospitality and witnessed the difference they are able to make for us.”