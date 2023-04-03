Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon

Thought-provoking, educational Arab TV shows to watch this Ramadan

RIYADH: During Ramadan there’s a tradition of families gathering around after iftar to watch seasonal shows such as Tash Ma Tash, Selfie and Al-Asouf.

The shows this year are predominantly viewed on streaming services for convenience, such as MBC’s Shahid and OSN+. As the regional film scene and production houses rise to prominence, Ramadan TV offers more than just a laugh this year — rather a series of shows carrying historical, emotional and educational significance.

Seen

The second season of Seen, by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, returns on the streaming service Shahid, exploring a number of social, economic and lifestyle topics. Al-Shugairy has always found ways to engage and unveil the highlights of Saudi Arabia, both as a nation and as a collective community. From platforming the role of Saudi industries globally to tackling issues of public safety and food security, the show will educate viewers in unexpected ways. For those who like to binge-watch or are eager to learn more, the complete first season of the series can be streamed on Netflix.

Safar Barlik

Set during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, Safar Barlik is a distinctive historical story. After an arrest warrant is issued for Arabs following a shooting incident in Istanbul, the narrative follows four Arab college students as they rise up in rebellion against the sultanate’s oppression.

‘Seen,’ a docu-series by by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, highlights Saudi Arabia’s progress as a nation and as a collective community. (Supplied)

After the Ottomans assassinate his uncle, Radwan vows to seek vengeance for his family and nation. Radwan’s brother, Abdulrahman, attempts to prevent him but is unsuccessful. Abdulrahman later travels, and is persuaded to set out on a quest to murder Esmat Pasha, as the Ottoman forces undertake a series of arrests. Actors Abd Alrahman Yamani, Wissam Fares, Anas Tayara, Pio Shihan and Abed Fahed star in the historical epic, now streaming on Shahid.

Majareeh

Regional TV delves into taboo subjects with Majareeh, ranked in the Top 10 Most watched shows on Shahid. The drama series follows the life of 80-year-old Ghanima, who was released from prison after spending 36 years of her life incarcerated. Starring renowned Kuwaiti actress Suad Abdullah, the show demystifies and humanizes the situation, unravels a life after a difficult past full of traumatic experiences, and sheds a light on the complexities of a fresh start.

El Harsha El Sab’a

Egyptian actors Amina Khalil and Mohamed Shahin share the spotlight in the latest drama series El Harsha El Sab’a. The show follows the story of Adam and Nadine, two highschool sweethearts who have been married for seven years. As the reality of marriage dawns on the couple, dragged down by boredom and fatigue and the growing pains of parenting two twins, they are left to test whether love conquers all.

The show highlights the stark contrast of life before and after marriage. Despite knowing each other for 17 years, the couple struggle to balance their newly established life together. Thriving off relatability, the episodes tackles everyday struggles such as health setbacks, job uncertainties, living through the pandemic, and falling out of love. You can catch up on all the missed episodes on the streaming service Shahid.

Tuwaiq

This docu-series takes an intricate look at Saudi Arabia’s groundbreaking progress in various fields. Through Mohammed Alnhet’s lens, Saudi Arabia is seen paving the way for industries globally through innovation. The show takes a look into the past and the impact on the Kingdom’s present and future, featuring guest appearances from industry leaders, heritage experts and community changemakers.