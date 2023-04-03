RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 108 tons of food baskets to disadvantaged communities in Lebanon and Bangladesh as part of Ramadan aid efforts.
In Lebanon, Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets.
The center also distributed 24 tons of food baskets in Nuwabara, Islampur and Jamalpur of Bangladesh, which benefited 1,000 families, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom provides through KSrelief to the needy and friendly people and countries around the world during the holy month of Ramadan,” read the SPA statement.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
https://arab.news/v9cm6
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 108 tons of food baskets in Bangladesh and Lebanon
- Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the host community in Arsal town of Beqaa governorate received about 84 tons of food baskets
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 108 tons of food baskets to disadvantaged communities in Lebanon and Bangladesh as part of Ramadan aid efforts.