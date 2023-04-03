You are here

Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard's exit?

Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard’s exit?
Herve Renard was earlier appointed as the new coach of the France women's football team after the sacking of the prior coach. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Paul Williams

Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard’s exit?

Where next for Saudi Arabia after Herve Renard’s exit?
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation will look to maintain the stability, vision and success the Frenchman brought to the national team
Updated 25 sec ago
Paul Williams

Saying Saudi Arabia has a big hole to fill after the sudden departure of Herve Renard might just be the biggest understatement of the year, and we are only in April.

Renard’s name had been linked with the vacant French women’s national team role, but few really expected he would leave his job in Saudi Arabia, where he had achieved so much and stood to achieve so much more.

With qualification for the 2026 World Cup due to begin later this year, and the Asian Cup, for which Saudi Arabia are one of the favorites, in January and February of next year, it is far from an ideal time to be losing your coach.

But calling the Frenchman just a coach would be doing him a disservice; Renard was so much more than just a coach for Saudi Arabia.

In pure coaching terms Saudi Arabia may be able to replace Renard, especially when you consider some of the names being linked with the now vacant post — the likes of Jorge Jesus, Marcelo Gallardo and even Roberto Mancini and Zinedine Zidane — but the elegant Frenchman offered so much more than just Xs and Os.

A two-time winner of the Africa Cup of Nations, most remarkably with unfancied Zambia in 2013, he also qualified Morocco for the World Cup in 2018, their first appearance at the global showpiece in 20 years.

His track record in the game demanded respect. While Saudi Arabia qualified for Russia 2018, their opening day humiliation did little to further their international reputation. Much of the past four years was about earning back that respect, and the mere presence of Renard went a long way to achieving that.

As qualifying for Qatar 2022 continued and the fruits of Renard’s labor were bearing fruit, with Saudi Arabia finishing ahead of both Japan and Australia, his standing only grew larger.

Maybe it was the crisp and perfectly fitted white shirts that became a trademark of his tenure, but the 54-year-old had an aura about him, especially in the latter stages of his tenure after he had molded the Green Falcons into one of the continent’s most competitive teams.

The Frenchman’s standing reached stratospheric levels in Qatar when he masterminded one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history when Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in their opening encounter.

More than just the result itself, it was the manner in which Saudi Arabia achieved it that won so many plaudits; taking the game to their more fancied opponents and outworking and outplaying them in a scintillating second half.

When footage emerged of his inspirational and impassioned halftime speech, the legend of Herve Renard reached all-time levels.

After their success in Qatar, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was certainly not going to show him the door and having declared just months earlier “I’m here to stay” after signing a contract extension, Renard appeared to show little desire to move on. They appeared to be a match made in heaven.

Contracted until 2027, when they would host the Asian Cup for the first time, his ongoing presence on the sidelines gave the Green Falcons legitimacy and credibility on the global stage.

It is these intangibles that make Renard such a difficult man to replace, but that is the unenviable task now facing officials in Saudi Arabia.

His four years in charge of the Green Falcons already made him one of the country’s longest-serving managers and has coincided with a real upturn in the fortunes of Saudi Arabian football.

The national team is one of the favorites for next year’s Asian Cup and odds on to qualify for the third straight World Cup for the first time in 20 years, while domestically the Saudi Pro League is emerging as a real force in Asian football with Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival and Al-Hilal’s dominance of the AFC Champions League.

Meanwhile, the country also won the hosting rights to the 2027 Asian Cup and is emerging as a real force within global football.

With so much positive momentum in the Kingdom, this next appointment is one that Saudi Arabia simply cannot afford to get wrong lest it risk undoing all of the gains it has made in recent years.

Before the Renard era, Saudi Arabia had churned through eight coaches in the previous decade, one characterized by a lack of stability, vision and success.

And yet, remarkably, those traits are now synonymous with Saudi Arabia thanks in large part to Renard, but also the leadership of SAFF president, Yasser Al-Misehal, who has already said he would not be rushed into making a decision, with a replacement not likely to be named until June.

That already shows a maturity in approach from Saudi Arabia, who in the past showed a tendency to be overly trigger happy in their approach to hiring and firing managers.

Both the process and the outcome will tell us a lot about how much Saudi Arabia has improved and matured in recent years.

Topics: Herve Renard Saudi football Saudi Arabia Green Falcons

Analysis Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit
Football
Saudi football coming to terms with Herve Renard exit
Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach
Football
Farewell: Herve Renard signs off as Saudi Green Falcons head coach

Quarter-finals line-up completed for Women’s Futsal Tournament

Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Quarter-finals line-up completed for Women’s Futsal Tournament

Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and Regional Training Center have completed line-up for quarter-finals of Women’s Futsal Tournament.
  • Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, Regional Training Center teams progress after wins on Saturday night
Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Esperance, Najmat Jeddah, and the Regional Training Center completed the line-up for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Futsal Tournament after wins on Saturday night.

The three teams joined Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Yamamah, Al-Nassr, and Al-Mottahed in the last eight of the competition, which will be concluded in Riyadh.

Esperance strolled into the quarter-finals with a 29-2 win over Felij at the Green Hall in Dammam, while Najmat Jeddah secured their spot with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Al-Amal.

Meanwhile, the Regional Training Center needed a 4-1 penalty shootout win in Riyadh to overcome Al-Himma after the teams had drawn 3-3 in regulation time.

The quarter-finals will kick off next Tuesday in Riyadh.

Topics: Women's Futsal Tournament FUTSAL Riyadh

MS Stable team secured the gold medal, followed by Al-Shoumough with silver, and Al-Khayyala team with bronze.
Sport
Saudi Games update: medals in fencing, karting, women’s futsal
Saudi Arabia’s 4-0 win over South Korea not enough for 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup progress
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s 4-0 win over South Korea not enough for 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup progress

Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls

Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls
Updated 02 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls

Saudi Women’s U-17 national team captain aims to inspire Saudi girls
  • At 16, Majd Alotaibi is one of the youngest players in the women’s First Division
Updated 02 April 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Majd Alotaibi is dreaming big.

The captain of the U-17 Saudi Women’s National Football Team — established in February —hopes to inspire other girls across the Kingdom and dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup with the Green Falcons.  

The U-17 team, led by Croatian coach Stella Gutal, consists of 28 players and is captained by Alotaibi, who is one of the youngest players in the Saudi women’s First Division, in which she represents Al-Yamamah FC.

Alotaibi started playing football in 2013, aged six, in a team coached by her father, who was a professional football player himself.   

“My dad used to be a player so I felt like football was in my blood,” Alotaibi told Arab News. “It’s been a big part of my life since I was young.” Her family and friends “and everyone cheering me on” are her main motivation, she added. And she hopes to be a source of motivation for others too. “Being one of the youngest players in the (league and national team) means that I have to inspire younger girls,” she added. 

She is quick to credit her teammates at the Saudi national team, saying: “I would like to thank my teammates first of all, because they helped make it easier for me; because I’m one of the youngest, they take care of me.”  

Alotaibi stressed that discipline and dedication are crucial for anyone hoping to become a professional.

“If you love the game and you want to do amazing things and achieve a lot, you need to be 100 percent in what you’re doing,” she explained. “Always being there on time, always the first person on the field, last person off the field. If you have passion for something, you’re going to achieve a lot of great things.” 

On March 24, Saudi Arabia’s Women’s National Team entered the FIFA world rankings after nine international matches over the previous year.  

“Currently the Saudi national team is ranked 171 out of 188 national teams. That just proves how hard we have been working in such a short time so, inshallah, in the future you will see how far we come,” Alotaibi said.  

After a recent victory in an international friendly match, the team gathered for official pictures, and Alotaibi mimicked Manchester City star Erling Haaland’s ‘yoga meditation’ goal celebration.  

 “I know it’s Haaland’s move, but I was happy and wanted to celebrate and that was the first thing that came to mind,” she said. “Now it’s become a thing.”

She has another signature pose where she brings her hands together to create the letter “M.”

“It’s M for Majd,” she said. “Inshallah, for upcoming matches when I score, I will do it.” 

For now, Alotaibi is focusing on her career with Al-Yamamah and the Saudi national team, but would she consider a move in the future?

“What’s next for me is I want to become the best player in the league,” she said. “Regarding (other) clubs… to be continued.”

Alotaibi is still very young and aims to continue pushing herself to new limits while inspiring other young girls to pursue their passions and achieve their goals. 

Her own ambitions remain very lofty. She told Arab News that in 10 years, with the help of her teammates, she hopes to win the World Cup.

“It’s not something I want to accomplish by myself, it’s something I want to accomplish with the Saudi national team. I want to win the World Cup, Women’s World Cup,” the young star said.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Women's Football Saudi women sports

Saudi women’s national team were officially recognized by FIFA in their world rankings for the first time. (Supplied/SAFF) photos
Sport
FIFA ranking is start of something special for Saudi women’s football, says federation chief
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom
Football
Saudi women’s football reaping benefits of game’s boom in the Kingdom

Saudi’s Ziyad Almaayouf set for another major bout on Anthony Joshua undercard

Saudi’s Ziyad Almaayouf set for another major bout on Anthony Joshua undercard
Updated 31 March 2023
Joseph Hammond

Saudi’s Ziyad Almaayouf set for another major bout on Anthony Joshua undercard

Saudi’s Ziyad Almaayouf set for another major bout on Anthony Joshua undercard
  • The 22-year-old boxer will face off against Georgi Velichkov of Bulgaria at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday
Updated 31 March 2023
Joseph Hammond

One of Saudi Arabia’s top boxing prospects is set to take another major step in his career on Saturday night.

Super lightweight boxing prospect Ziyad Almaayouf will face off against Georgi Velichkov of Bulgaria on the undercard of a heavyweight matchup between Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in the heart of London’s Docklands.

It will be the third time Almaayouf has fought on the undercard of a Joshua fight, with the two previous bouts taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Almaayouf told Arab News that his first fight outside of the Kingdom brought new pressures.

“The pressure is always there. The more you run from it, the more it runs after you, but, as a fighter, I have to stand there and be there,” he said. “(In this fight) I want to display defense, offense, composure — I am not only representing Saudi Arabia, but I am also representing boxing in Saudi Arabia.”

In clear recognition of his potential, Almaayouf, known by the nickname “Zizo,” will have a world-class trainer in his corner on Saturday night. That is because Almaayouf is trained by Buddy McGirt, a former world champion in two weight classes.

McGirt has trained former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman and is the current coach of WBO middleweight world champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan.

“I studied McGirt long before I knew him as coach, he is one of the figures that has been inspirational to me in the sport of boxing. The other is His Royal Highness Prince Khaled (Al-Saud), who has always been there for me,” Almaayouf said.

Almaayouf is not sure if his next fight will be in Saudi Arabia, but he is excited to see the growth of the sport in the country of his birth.

“It all starts with exposure, which starts to build fighters — that’s how we build fighters who show heart (in the ring). We need to be patient because that comes through the trials, turbulence, and failure in the ring. You can’t teach it. This is a tough business.”

Almaayouf is quick with a smile, and his affable personality has already won him many fans in Saudi Arabia and beyond. While being taught an entirely different sport, the young Almaayouf first became interested in boxing.

As a young tennis student, a chance encounter with a boxing class changed the trajectory of his life. The 22-year-old began training for the sport at age 11. Only COVID-19 prevented him from representing Saudi Arabia at the Tokyo Olympics and he proudly wears the Saudi emblem on his warmup jacket.

“I saw some people while training for tennis. These boxing students didn’t have a place (to train) and would use the track next to us. I saw them, and I remember thinking, who is Saudi Arabia? Who in the Arab world ever achieved in boxing? I wanted to be involved in that.”

Almaayouf speaks with pride about what the sport has achieved in Saudi Arabia in just a few short years — from heavyweight world title fights to the growth of boxing gyms across the country. Almaayouf wants to be a part of that evolving story.

“I am proud to be here as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia and its athletes, which, guided by Vision 2030, is the fastest growing economy in the world, and sport is part of that vision.”

Topics: Ziyad Almaayouf Anthony Joshua The O2 Arena London boxing Saudi Arabia

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has said he feared his children would grow up fatherless after he was robbed at gunpoint.
World
Ex-boxing champ Amir Khan thought he could die during London robbery
UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night
Sport
UAE kickboxing champ Habibali wins unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference

Gaming is booming but work still to be done, Saudi esports chief tells FII Priority conference
  • Global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East
Updated 31 March 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

MIAMI: Saudi Arabia’s youth are driving innovation in the gaming and esports sector thanks to the Kingdom’s growing investment and commitment to developing it as a viable career choice, the chief of the Saudi Esports Federation said on Thursday.

However, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that the Kingdom, and the global esports sector as a whole, could do more to make the industry even more inclusive, especially for women.

Valued at $1.38 billion in 2022, the global esports market is forecast to be worth $1.87 billion in 2025, and with 377 million esports gamers in the Middle East, the region is expected to become the fastest-growing gaming region in the world.

With a large youth population and high smart phone and Internet use rates, in Saudi Arabia alone, 68 percent of the country’s citizens consider themselves gamers. The Kingdom is also set to host Gamers8 this summer, the world’s largest esports and gaming event.

“This next generation are living (esports), they are the ones pushing the innovation,” Prince Faisal said. “Our job, and what we’re doing in Saudi Arabia, is putting the tools in place for them to take it and run with it, to take the lead, and we can just get out of their way,” he said.

While US content dominates the TV, film and music markets globally, gaming is much more an international industry that has allowed Saudis to flourish on the world stage and, like the rest of the world, is one of the most gender-balanced and inclusive arenas in the Kingdom.

“The tools required to build games are now accessible to everyone,” Prince Faisal said. “And in gaming in general, it is pretty equal, it’s about 48 percent female, 52 percent male,” he said.

“Where we have a lot of room to catch up is in the professional (gaming sphere); there’s a lot of room for women to grow within that, even though there has been a lot of growth over the past five years, worldwide, and not just in Saudi Arabia.

“(However) in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had our first international champion, Najd Fahd, who won the collegiate ladies FIFA world championship, and she’s one of our role models to showcase that this is a valid career path not just for young men but also for young women.

“What we need to do is give more room for our young men and women to show they are the heroes of the future, and let them be the voice of the next generation,” he said.

Topics: FII Priority Conference gaming

Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Business & Economy
Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Business leaders and former ministers during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative’s Priority conference
Business & Economy
Global job-creation challenges remain but there is reason to be optimistic, experts tell FII Priority

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 31 March 2023
SPA

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse

Padel Classification Championships kick off in Riyadh with $37,000 purse
Updated 31 March 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, launched the Padel Classification Championships in Riyadh on Thursday.

The championships have been organized as part of Riyadh Season, and will help boost sporting activity in the Kingdom and add to the game’s rising popularity.

Padel, a racket sport typically played in an enclosed space slightly smaller than a tennis court, is one of the world’s fastest-growing games.

Prize money for the Riyadh championships totals SR140,000 ($37,000)

The championship includes three tournaments covering three societal categories, the first of which is the men’s championship, with players competing in three categories — A, B and C.

Winners of category A will receive a cash prize of SR35,000, SR20,000 and SR10,000, respectively.

In category B, the winners will win SR7,000, SR4,000 and SR3,000, respectively, while in category C, winners will pocket SR2,500, SR1,500 and SR1,000. 

In the women’s contest, the winners will receive SR10,000, SR7,000 and SR3,000, respectively. 

The third championship is dedicated to the 12-17 age group.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Padel

First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
Sport
First ever World Padel League to be held in Dubai
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments
Middle-East
From streets of Cairo to the biggest Arab clubs: The rise of Ramadan football tournaments

