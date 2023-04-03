Literary Club in Riyadh to donate book fair proceeds to Cochlear Implants Association

RIYADH: The Literary Club in Riyadh said it will donate all of the proceeds from its 16th annual Charity Book Fair to the Asmoak (I hear you) Cochlear Implants Association.

The money is being raised by the sale of books donated to the club, also known as Adabi Riyadh, by individuals and institutions.

Saleh Al-Mahmoud, the president of the Literary Club, said that the book fair is an annual national and cultural initiative that reflects the club’s sense of social and cultural responsibility, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Each year, money from the sale of donated books goes to a chosen beneficiary.







The exhibition is keen to receive all genres of books from the community. (AN photo by Sulafa Alkhunaizi)



He added that the club has a number of aims, including a desire to give back to the community in innovative ways, while publishing books and cultivating a love of reading.

Nayef Alwasmi, the founder and chairman of Asmoak, told Arab News: “The success of the (Charity Book Fair) initiative over the course of 15 years made us agree (to be associated with it) without any restrictions or conditions.

“Firstly, this initiative is an introduction to the association. Secondly, the participation of intellectuals, writers, historians, journalists and readers is supporting associations by buying these books, knowing that many of the books are old and are not readily available in the markets.

“The Literary Club in Riyadh recycles these books in a beautiful way and in the process supports charitable work in the non-profit sector.”

Asmoak helps care for patients with auditory disabilities by providing services including spare parts for cochlear implants, education about the implants, and auditory and language rehabilitation. The association, which has hosted more than 70 events and has 500 beneficiaries, encourages the community to donate and volunteer to help spread awareness of the issue.

The Literary Club accepts donations from the community of books of all kinds and genres for its book fair, including rare books. Its 16th Annual Charity Book Fair began on March 27 and continues until April 6 at the club’s headquarters in Riyadh. It is open from 9 p.m. each night until 12:30 a.m.