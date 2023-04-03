Hackathon winners from KSA visit Ericsson’s HQ in Sweden

The winners of Ericsson’s “Together Apart Hackathon” from Saudi Arabia visited the Ericsson headquarters in Sweden from March 14-17, as part of the hackathon’s grand prize to get inspired, learn and exchange ideas with Ericsson’s technology experts. The hackathon, conducted last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, was inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, and focused on identifying innovative and commercially viable solutions that showcased the power of connectivity and 5G.
The winning team, Team Green Intelligence, developed an innovative solution that offers a new way of addressing the challenge of limited land and space to grow plants in urban areas. The team was welcomed at the Ericsson Imagine Studio where the winners visited the experience center and met with Ericsson leaders, innovation experts and specialists. The experts shared their knowledge on Ericsson’s vision, innovations across technologies like 4G, 5G, Internet of Things and digital twins, social and corporate responsibility, and entrepreneurship. The winning team was presented with multiple demos and innovative use cases that showcase products, solutions and visionary scenarios, explore the potential and power of limitless connectivity, and witness the potential of information and communication technology in different sectors and industries.
Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “We are thrilled to see the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia develop such a creative and impactful solution. This solution aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious digital plan to diversify the economy and achieve sustainable development through technological innovation. We are excited to see the impressive impact of their project in creating green spaces, reducing air pollution, and promoting sustainable living in urban areas, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.”