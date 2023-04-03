Hackathon winners from KSA visit Ericsson’s HQ in Sweden

Amazon and Eta’am partner to distribute iftar meals

Amazon Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of “Iftar on Wheels,” a meal donation program that will support thousands of families at Ramadan community iftars, leveraging the company’s delivery network across both central and remote locations within the Kingdom.

Amazon will utilize its scale, logistics and technology to reach people in need across the entire country, from Makkah in the west to Dammam in the east, and from Abha to Qassim, to spread the joy of the season among local communities.

In partnership with the Saudi Food Bank, known as Eta’am, the ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program continues Amazon’s tradition of helping underprivileged families through a combination of monetary donations, delivery services and volunteer support. Hundreds of Amazon employees across Saudi Arabia will engage in event organization, packing and delivering food and sharing in the iftar events.

Faisal Al-Shoshan, chief executive of Saudi Food Bank, said: “We are pleased to partner with Amazon once again to make the holy month just a little easier and spread the spirit of giving to thousands of families in need. Leveraging the power of Amazon’s technology, people and the company’s vast delivery network, “Iftar on Wheels” will help us reach even more families not just in central but also in remote locations across the country. Amazon’s operations and delivery support are invaluable in delivering meals directly to those in need.”

Since its launch in the region four years ago, Amazon has delivered millions of meals to underserved communities in the Middle East and North Africa region, laddering up to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve “zero hunger.”

Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Amazon is committed to finding practical solutions to immediate community needs, such as hunger and natural disasters. This commitment takes on even greater significance during the holy month of Ramadan. As we continue to serve customers during this busy season, we are also leveraging our scale as a force for good. We continue to invest in programs that nurture a meaningful work environment where our teams have the opportunity to give back to the communities where they live and work.”

“Iftar on Wheels” is a part of Amazon’s global community engagement pillar, “Right Now Needs,” which seeks to eliminate the impossible choices posed by poverty, homelessness, hunger, and natural disasters.

Mohammad Badokhon, operations supervisor at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Ramadan is a very important time of the year for me, and I do my best to embody its values of generosity, sharing and giving. This year, the ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program gives me yet another opportunity to give back to my community.”