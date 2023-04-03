You are here

On 60th anniversary, Lamborghini showcases legacy in Riyadh

On 60th anniversary, Lamborghini showcases legacy in Riyadh
The event showcased the power and performance of the brand’s iconic cars, and guests had the opportunity to experience a thrilling drive around the city. The evening culminated in a gala dinner.
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Automobili Lamborghini have begun hosting a series of exclusive events across the world to commemorate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary. As part of the celebrations in Saudi Arabia, Lamborghini Riyadh invited guests from all over the Kingdom for an exclusive Lamborghini Bull Run in the capital. The event showcased the power and performance of the brand’s iconic cars, and guests had the opportunity to experience a thrilling drive around the city. The evening culminated in a gala dinner hosted by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

In honor of the 60th anniversary, Lamborghini commissioned a local artist Nugamshi to create a unique art piece on the bonnet of a Lamborghini Urus. The design incorporated Arabic calligraphy, beautifully illustrating the fusion of Italian design and Arabic culture. The artwork was unveiled at the gala dinner, and will be on display at Lamborghini’s showroom. 

Winkelmann said: “We are happy to celebrate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary in Saudi Arabia and in the Middle East region, a country with a rich history and passion for luxury and high-performance vehicles. This event is proof of Lamborghini’s commitment to innovation, design, quality and performance, and we are excited to share this special moment with our customers and guests in this region.”

“It’s such a fantastic time to be part of the Lamborghini story. For the brand to reach this milestone anniversary is a wonderful achievement, and we look forward to continuing this legacy for many years to come,” said Abdul Aziz Moolla, general manager of Lamborghini Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh event was attended by Lamborghini Saudi Arabia’s VIP guests and customers, who had the opportunity to explore the various Lamborghini display cars and get a glimpse into the world of the Italian brand.

The 60th-anniversary celebration in Saudi Arabia is just one of the many events that Lamborghini has planned this year to mark the special occasion. Now into its seventh decade, the company will continue to push the boundaries of automotive excellence and offer its customers the best in luxury, design and performance.

Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

The winners of Ericsson’s “Together Apart Hackathon” from Saudi Arabia visited the Ericsson headquarters in Sweden from March 14-17, as part of the hackathon’s grand prize to get inspired, learn and exchange ideas with Ericsson’s technology experts. The hackathon, conducted last year in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, was inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, and focused on identifying innovative and commercially viable solutions that showcased the power of connectivity and 5G.

The winning team, Team Green Intelligence, developed an innovative solution that offers a new way of addressing the challenge of limited land and space to grow plants in urban areas. The team was welcomed at the Ericsson Imagine Studio where the winners visited the experience center and met with Ericsson leaders, innovation experts and specialists. The experts shared their knowledge on Ericsson’s vision, innovations across technologies like 4G, 5G, Internet of Things and digital twins, social and corporate responsibility, and entrepreneurship. The winning team was presented with multiple demos and innovative use cases that showcase products, solutions and visionary scenarios, explore the potential and power of limitless connectivity, and witness the potential of information and communication technology in different sectors and industries.

Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “We are thrilled to see the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia develop such a creative and impactful solution. This solution aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious digital plan to diversify the economy and achieve sustainable development through technological innovation. We are excited to see the impressive impact of their project in creating green spaces, reducing air pollution, and promoting sustainable living in urban areas, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Amazon Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of “Iftar on Wheels,” a meal donation program that will support thousands of families at Ramadan community iftars, leveraging the company’s delivery network across both central and remote locations within the Kingdom. 

Amazon will utilize its scale, logistics and technology to reach people in need across the entire country, from Makkah in the west to Dammam in the east, and from Abha to Qassim, to spread the joy of the season among local communities. 

In partnership with the Saudi Food Bank, known as Eta’am, the ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program continues Amazon’s tradition of helping underprivileged families through a combination of monetary donations, delivery services and volunteer support. Hundreds of Amazon employees across Saudi Arabia will engage in event organization, packing and delivering food and sharing in the iftar events. 

Faisal Al-Shoshan, chief executive of Saudi Food Bank, said: “We are pleased to partner with Amazon once again to make the holy month just a little easier and spread the spirit of giving to thousands of families in need. Leveraging the power of Amazon’s technology, people and the company’s vast delivery network, “Iftar on Wheels” will help us reach even more families not just in central but also in remote locations across the country. Amazon’s operations and delivery support are invaluable in delivering meals directly to those in need.” 

Since its launch in the region four years ago, Amazon has delivered millions of meals to underserved communities in the Middle East and North Africa region, laddering up to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 to achieve “zero hunger.” 

Abdo Chlala, country manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Amazon is committed to finding practical solutions to immediate community needs, such as hunger and natural disasters. This commitment takes on even greater significance during the holy month of Ramadan. As we continue to serve customers during this busy season, we are also leveraging our scale as a force for good. We continue to invest in programs that nurture a meaningful work environment where our teams have the opportunity to give back to the communities where they live and work.” 

“Iftar on Wheels” is a part of Amazon’s global community engagement pillar, “Right Now Needs,” which seeks to eliminate the impossible choices posed by poverty, homelessness, hunger, and natural disasters. 

Mohammad Badokhon, operations supervisor at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Ramadan is a very important time of the year for me, and I do my best to embody its values of generosity, sharing and giving. This year, the ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program gives me yet another opportunity to give back to my community.”

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Spend management fintech Qashio has entered an exclusive partnership with Alinma Bank, the youngest and fast-growing bank in the Kingdom, to launch its operations in the Kingdom. This is the first time that a Saudi bank has joined hands with a fintech company to provide solutions to its corporate banking customers, a milestone for the country’s tech space. 

With this partnership, Qashio can roll out both its SME and enterprise-grade spend management platforms to its customers in the country. The fintech solutions are also available to Alinma Bank’s vast number of corporate customers, benefiting both the bank’s and Qashio’s Saudi customers. Businesses can now issue Saudi corporate cards to be used for their employees in the Kingdom without running the risk of suspension and withholding tax Bahrain-issued SAR cards. These integrated corporations will come with advanced control/limits, accounting integrations, and enterprise-grade workflows.

This falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030, which is aimed at developing a sustainable and thriving cashless society, increasing the share of non-cash transactions from 36 percent in 2019 to 70 percent in 2025. The primary method to achieve this is through uplifting fintechs present in the country. In fact, Mastercard’s report on “The Future of Fintech” revealed that the Kingdom’s funding increased by 1,294 percent in 2021 from 2020, amounting to $91 million.

Alinma Bank has been at the forefront of digital financial services in Saudi Arabia, and Qashio has been enabling digital payments for businesses across MENA. This association between two industry leaders highlights the joint vision of both parties to introduce market-leading products to support businesses and contribute toward the digital payments vision set forth by the Saudi Central Bank.

Abdullah Khalid Alsalloom, deputy general manager — cards, Alinma Bank, said: “This partnership brings together Qashio’s leading expense management platform along with deep technology and domain experience together with Alinma Bank’s expertise in digital banking and local market knowledge of the wider banking ecosystem.”

Armin Moradi, CEO and co-founder of Qashio, said: “This partnership with Alinma Bank is a move to align with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to adopt fintech-friendly approaches and increase the presence of fintech firms in its market, in line with its Vision 2030 initiative. Qashio is dedicated to helping companies eliminate manual finance processes, offering a solution that is secure, safe and ready for use by both large enterprises and SMEs.”

Qashio has signed renowned brands and customers across the Kingdom and UAE and continues onboarding clients. These include well-known brands such as Nana, Swiss International, Alabbar Enterprises, Kitopi, Maids.cc, Yaa Foods, Al-Shiha Group, Tasoru Holding, Instashop, Saif Belhasa, EFS Facilities Management Services Group, Papa Johns, Bulldozer Group, and others. 

Qashio’s international investors are excited about its entry into Saudi Arabia, including Rocketship VC, a well-known Silicon Valley fund. Other supporters include Iliad Partners, 500 Sanabil MENA, Nuwa Capital, National Dimensions Investment KSA, Phoenix Investments, and strategic family offices and angels.

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 02 April 2023
Arab News

Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched NextGen Go Green — a global student competition seeking disruptive ideas to make cities more sustainable and community-oriented. 

Buildings represent approximately 30 percent of total CO2 emissions globally and experts warn that carbon dioxide emissions must reach net-zero by 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Efficiency in buildings is where the key to net-zero transformation lies and Schneider Electric’s competition aims to explore future-forward ideas in this space. 

It is open to students across the globe who are passionate about sustainable innovation and want to demonstrate bold new skills in energy, technology and sustainability. Students will have the opportunity to win amazing prizes, gain valuable professional mentorship and receive international recognition for their work. Winners will also be considered for new job opportunities within Schneider Electric, which recently ranked 11th on the Great Places to Work in the UAE 2023 list in the Large category, among 50 companies.

“We believe that today’s problems will not be solved with yesterday’s solutions, which is why we’re inviting students across the region to help us contribute to solving this challenge,” said Asli Cakir, vice president of human resources, Schneider Electric, Gulf countries. 

“We’re looking for bold ideas that can transform the way we use energy and resources in our cities, buildings and homes. Time is running out to submit your most disruptive idea. Not only will you get the chance to make a real difference in the world, but you’ll also have the opportunity to kick-start your career.”

Winners will be awarded an international trip, where they will have the chance to network with peers and industry experts, as well as showcase their idea in front of a panel of judges. They will also receive professional mentorship to help develop their ideas and bring them to life. 

Schneider Electric is committed to sustainability and believes that the energy management and automation industry can play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable future. By empowering young innovators, the company aims to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders and drive meaningful change.

The competition is open to bachelor’s or master’s students in the Middle East and Africa region studying business, engineering, marketing or innovation-related courses.

Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 April 2023
Arab News

This Ramadan, LEGO Middle East has something special for the whole family. Families across the Kingdom are invited to explore an immersive Arabian souk made entirely out of LEGO bricks. Everything from jewelry to lanterns to spices is made with LEGO’s building blocks.

“Use this special season to explore your creativity and build something that symbolizes the spirit of this special time of year,” a statement said. 

The interactive exhibit runs from March 22-April 20 from 8:30 p.m. till 2:30 a.m. at Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, and Nakheel Mall in Riyadh and Dammam. 

“Don’t miss this unforgettable experience and who knows the kids just might find a magic carpet,” LEGO said.

In February, LEGO Middle East hosted its first-ever event in the Kingdom in Jeddah, titled “The Ever-changing Play Box.”

Designed as a giant LEGO box, visitors got the chance to go inside the oversized box and take a journey of learning, creativity and play. Some of the activities at the event included: an immersive timeline of the LEGO brand; building a giant mosaic flag of Saudi Arabia; guided building area; LEGO brick-built souq, Salwa Palace and mini skyline; digital screen gallery; 360 GIF maker; and photo opportunities.

