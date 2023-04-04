You are here

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
Everton's Michael Keane scores their first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1

10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 1-1
  • Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes
Updated 04 April 2023
AFP
AFP

LIVEROOL: Michael Keane’s stunning 90th minute equalizer struck dented Tottenham’s challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as Cristian Stellini’s caretaker spell in charge of Spurs started with a 1-1 draw at Everton.

Harry Kane’s penalty looked set to take Tottenham third in the table after Abdoulaye Doucoure had been sent off for striking the Spurs striker in the face.

But the numbers were leveled up when Lucas Moura also saw red two minutes from time before Keane’s thunderbolt salvaged a vital point in Everton’s bid to beat the drop.

A draw is enough to take Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.

Tottenham move level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth, but have played two games more than their rivals for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“After the red card they were much more aggressive than us,” said Stellini after Spurs failed to win away from home for the sixth consecutive game.

“We have to be a team that plays at home and away with the same desire and aggressiveness.”

Stellini was taking charge for the first time since the sacking of his former boss Antonio Conte.

Conte’s fate was sealed by a tirade toward the Tottenham squad after conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 at bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

But there was little sign of a fresh start as the visitors again threw away a promising position against a side fighting relegation.

Everton were lucky to escape as Kane missed two huge chances inside the first 15 minutes.

The England captain should have been full of confidence after becoming his country’s all-time top goalscorer during the international break.

But Kane’s scuffed effort gave Keane the chance to clear off the line with his first opportunity before he headed wide when completely unmarked from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

No side has scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Everton this season and the home side’s lack of a focal point up front without the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin was again exposed.

The home outfit did waste a glorious chance to take the lead when Idrissa Gueye selfishly blazed over from the edge of the box with teammates better placed to take the shot just after half-time.

A moment of madness from Doucoure appeared to have undone the endeavour of Dyche’s men for the first hour.

The French midfielder slapped Kane in the face after an altercation between the pair and could have no complaints at being shown a straight red card.

Everton’s self-destruction did not stop there as moments later Keane dived in foolishly on Cristian Romero to concede a penalty.

Kane coolly sent international teammate Jordan Pickford the wrong way for his 24th club goal of the campaign.

“The sending off changes the feel, but our mentality is growing all the time,” said Dyche.

“They’re pushing their own standards very high, even going down 11 v 10, we took the game on,” he added.

Tottenham failed to make the man advantage count for much of the closing stages as they invited Everton on in search of an equalizer even before Lucas also saw red for a rash challenge on Keane.

Everton’s fight got its reward when center-back Keane strolled forward before unleashing a thunderous hit into the top corner.

Topics: everton Tottenham Hotspur Michael Keane english Premier League

Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A

Empoli earn first win since January in Serie A
  • Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run
Updated 04 April 2023
AP
MILAN: Empoli earned their first win since January when they beat fellow struggler Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Monday. Francesco Caputo converted a 62nd-minute penalty kick to end a four-match losing run and lift Empoli 12 points above the bottom three. Lecce were four points below the Tuscan side after a fifth straight defeat. Kickoff was delayed for an hour after a small fire started in the Empoli dressing room because of a short circuit. It was swiftly brought under control but the teams were evacuated and the fire service arrived to ensure it was safe for the match to go ahead. Perhaps affected by that incident, the match got off to a sluggish start and the only real chance of the first half was when Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone pulled off a stunning save to fingertip Caputo’s long-range effort over the bar, just before halftime. Empoli broke the deadlock after Fabiano Parisi ran into the area and was clumsily barged over by Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand. Caputo powerfully placed the resulting penalty down the middle. The home side almost doubled their lead five minutes later but Falcone made a double save to, first, parry Roberto Piccoli’s header from point-blank range, then Filippo Bandinelli prodded the rebound into the goalie’s arms. Empoli assistant coach Alberto Bertolini and defender Lorenzo Tonelli were sent off from the bench for dissent in separate incidents. Sassuolo’s four-match winning streak ended after drawing Torino 1-1 in a mid-table clash. Torino’s Nemanja Radonjic hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute but Sassuolo took the lead against the run of play five minutes later. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic managed to palm away a powerful, angled drive by Domenico Berardi but Andrea Pinamonti tapped in the rebound. The leveler came in the 66th. Ricardo Rodriguez’s cross from the left was poor but came out to Valentino Lazaro on the other side of the area and he whipped it back in for a diving header from Antonio Sanabria. Torino moved up to 10th, a point above Sassuolo.
Topics: football

Newcastle star Isak eyes Champions League spot after confidence boost against Manchester United

Newcastle star Isak eyes Champions League spot after confidence boost against Manchester United
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Newcastle star Isak eyes Champions League spot after confidence boost against Manchester United

Newcastle star Isak eyes Champions League spot after confidence boost against Manchester United
  • Eddie Howe’s team leapfrogged the Old Trafford outfit into third place after winning 2-0 on Sunday
  • Alexander Isak: They still got the cup. We wanted that cup and didn’t get it. This win was still important; they are a direct rival for us in the table. It was nice to get the three points
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Beating Manchester United did little to exorcise Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup demons, according to striker Alexander Isak.

However, the Swede believes the three points can be the catalyst to the Magpies ending the Premier League season with a Champions League spot to their name.

Sunday’s win over the Red Devils saw Newcastle climb above the side which ended their dreams of a trophy less than five weeks ago when Erik ten Hag's men won 2-0 at Wembley.

Roles were reversed at St James’ Park, though, with the Magpies the aggressors and goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson seeing Newcastle leapfrog their illustrious opponents in the race for the top four.

Newcastle now sit in third spot — which can only alter with a Tottenham win at Everton on Monday night — with just 11 games left to play.

And while Isak admits the win does not make up for the side’s Wembley woes, he says it does go some way to helping to achieve the club’s ambitions.

He said: “Hopefully [we can get top four], we can use this win as a boost.

“We won’t talk too much about it; we will just take one game at a time and get the results we need.

“They still got the cup. We wanted that cup and didn’t get it. This win was still important; they are a direct rival for us in the table. It was nice to get the three points.”

Prior to the encounter in February, Manchester United boss Ten Hag was vocal in his criticism of Newcastle’s style, saying that Eddie Howe’s team were negative and “annoying,” using time-wasting tactics to achieve their aims.

The former Ajax boss doubled down on that last Friday when he said of the Magpies: “We know they delay.”

This incensed head coach Howe, who, uncharacteristically, went on the attack against Ten Hag, defending his players and their style.

Howe said: “I want to make one thing very clear: We want the ball in play. We want a quick game.

“I don’t get where this time-wasting nonsense has come from because it’s not us and you saw today, we wanted the ball back in play as quickly as possible. High energy, high tempo.

“I’ll always stand up for my team. I’ll always stand up for what I believe is right, and that’s what I’ll always do.

“I think if something’s not accurate then naturally you want to put the right point across. As I said, we want the ball in play, that’s the type of team we are.”

Isak stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his manager’s impassioned defense.

He said: “We worked with intensity and we were the team that wanted to win.

“We were the team that wanted to bring the game forward. They wasted more time than us. I don’t put too much focus on that. I think we put in a great performance.

“This was the best [performance] I’ve been involved in here. Obviously I’m not really sure about all of the performances this season.”

He added: “I should have scored. It was a good save but I don’t really think too much about that after the win. That’s football sometimes.

“We all felt that we could have gone in at halftime with a 2-0 lead or even more, but we said at halftime as long as we create chances, eventually the ball will go in if we stay positive and keep going. My goal is simply to be part of a winning side.”

Topics: Newcastle United Alexander Isak champions league Manchester United

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
Updated 03 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears

UAE Pro League sees Shabab Al-Ahli edge closer to title as finish line nears
  • Dubai club now 5 points clear with 5 matches left after nearest rivals all faltered
Updated 03 April 2023
Matt Monaghan

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club’s grip on their first ADNOC Pro League title strengthened in a significant matchweek 21.

The unstoppable Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s forceful late header — a 22nd goal in 21 top-flight runouts this term — pegged the merged club back to a 1-1 draw at second-placed champions Al-Ain, when play resumed after the international break.

With the chasing pack all faltering, Shabab Al-Ahli are now five points clear with only five matches to play.

Third-placed Al-Wahda and fifth-placed, big-spending Sharjah played out a goalless draw at Al-Nahyan Stadium. Fourth-placed Al-Wasl, meanwhile, went ahead in the first minute through UAE flyer Ali Saleh’s fine solo strike, but goals from venerated compatriot Ali Mabkhout and Morocco winger Achraf Bencharki saw 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira prevail 2-1 on the road.

Elsewhere, Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi had two second-half penalties saved when the nine men of promoted Al-Bataeh held on for a steadfast 1-1 draw with seventh-placed Ajman. Bottom-placed Al-Dhafra’s long top-flight stint looks certain to end, thanks to mid-table Baniyas’ 4-2 victory at Madinat Zayed.

Dibba Al-Fujairah, in 13th, kept slender hopes of an escape alive courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Khor Fakkan, earned through Alvaro de Oliveira’s 55th-minute finish.

Meanwhile, Al-Nasr’s troubles became an increasingly distant memory when a 3-0 win versus Ittihad Kalba moved them up to ninth, having taken 12 points from the last available 18.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week — Zayed Al-Hammadi (Al-Bataeh)

It was the personal duel which Zayed Al-Hammadi had little expectation to win once, let alone twice.

The scale of the Bataeh goalkeeper’s achievement versus the electric Ben Larbi — a provider of 19 goal contributions from 20 league outings this term, before Friday night — is exemplified by the fact he produced the standout highlights of a round which contained champions versus leaders. Plus, another heavyweight contest between Wahda and a Sharjah that introduced Barcelona alumni Paco Alcacer and Miralem Pjanic as substitutes.

Equivalent flashes of genius had been rare throughout the 27-year-old’s prior 66 topflight appearances for Dhafra, Hatta, Khor Fakkan and now Bataeh. But no one can accuse the Wahda-owned shot stopper of not doing his homework.

The exceptional Ben Larbi had successfully sent four prior penalties this term to the bottom right of the goal.

It would be this favored area he would return to, twice at Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium against opponents one spot outside the drop zone and winless in 10 topflight matches.

And twice, he had found a gleeful Al-Hammadi in that exact spot.

These were just two of seven saves, from Ajman’s 22 attempts. On another day, the high-flying visitors would have comfortably prevailed.

But this was not to be their day. It was, emphatically, Al-Hammadi’s.

Goal of the week — Ryan Mendes (Al-Nasr)

Moments of inspiration have been rare this season, for both Ryan Mendes and Nasr.

But there was a timely return to form against Kalba.

The Cape Verde international, who shone so brightly in Sharjah’s unpredicted 2018-19 title success, charged at goal from 30-yards out.

Several shimmies at high speed took him past a retreating trio of spellbound visiting defenders at Al-Maktoum Stadium, before a rasping strike cannoned off helpless goalkeeper Eisa Houti and in for a first club goal since October’s pair versus the same opponent.

If only the 33-year-old winger could play Kalba every week.

Coach of the week – Marcel Keizer (Al-Jazira)

A result, and a performance, sorely needed by Jazira’s leader.

Keizer’s acumen and continued suitably has been vigorously questioned in a campaign pockmarked by devastating collapses, most infamously versus Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahli.

This time, however, tables were turned by the ex-Ajax tactician whose contract for his second stint at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium is up this June.

A gift was accepted in memorable fashion by Wasl’s Saleh in the opening minute. Another long day appeared set for a richly talented Jazira squad, ailing in mid table before kickoff at Zabeel Stadium.

But a flowing team move, decisively dispatched by Mabkhout showcased their enduring spirit past the hour mark. Bencharki would then loop home a fine header with 10 minutes left to seal an encouraging win.

This result wounded Al-Wasl — dropping them six points off title pace with just five fixtures in arrears — far more than it lifted a Jazira whose ambitions were firmly extinguished last month.

But Keizer can derive tangible professional pride from this.

Time is finally catching up with descending Dhafra

Dhafra’s miserable descent appears guaranteed to reach its logical end point.

Collapse at home to Baniyas sank the bottom-placed club 10 points away from safety, with only 15 points still up for grabs this season. A decade in the top flight from the Western Region’s sole representative is poised to reach an ignominious end, likely before April’s conclusion.

This probable relegation has been both inevitable and swift.

It was only 2018-20 when successive President’s Cup final appearances were earned under Vuk Rasovic, a resourceful coach who had go on to lift Al-Fayha’s inaugural King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Clubs of Dhafra’s size and means must continually box smart. When repeated mistakes in transfer strategy and managerial recruitment mounted up after Rasovic was drawn to Wahda, a downwards trend towards the First Division League became assured.

Subsequent years have witnessed a plethora of woeful signings, the nadir being 2021-22’s belated twin summer captures of yesterday’s men Leonardo and Imoh Ezekiel.

Relegation was narrowly avoided on last season’s final day. It will not run so close this term, and there can be no complaints.

Topics: football UAE UAE Pro League

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires

Graham Potter fired after 6 months as Chelsea’s gamble backfires
  • Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Chelsea ran out of patience with Graham Potter on Sunday, firing the English manager with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite a spending spree on new players totaling $630 million across the last two transfer windows.

The team announced Potter’s departure a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which left Chelsea in 11th place, and nearly seven months after taking a gamble on him as the replacement for the fired Thomas Tuchel.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person,” Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. “He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

The American ownership’s first managerial appointment ultimately backfired. Potter was brought in from Brighton on a five-year deal despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s biggest clubs — in a somewhat obscure coaching past, the only trophy he’d won was the Swedish Cup in 2017 — and he failed to get the best out of an expensively assembled squad.

Chelsea won just seven of their 22 Premier League games under Potter and — with 10 games remaining — are 12 points off the top four, meaning the team are unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea lost to Manchester City in both domestic cup competitions but have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, where they were drawn against titleholder Real Madrid with the first leg on April 12.

Bruno Saltor, a member of Potter’s coaching staff, will take charge of Chelsea on an interim basis and there was no immediate timescale on a new full-time appointment

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” said Chelsea, whose next game is against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Heading a list of potential successors to Potter is likely to be Julian Nagelsmann, who is available after being fired by Bayern Munich during the international break.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was interviewed for the job along with Potter in September, could also be a candidate.

The same two managers would likely be on a short list of options for Tottenham, which is also searching for a permanent manager after firing Antonio Conte last weekend. That situation across London might have prompted Chelsea’s owners to act fast on Potter so as to not risk missing out on their favored replacement.

British media reported Sunday that Chelsea reached a compromise with Potter over his payoff so he didn’t receive the full value of his remaining contract.

He leaves Chelsea with his reputation damaged, even if his first stint at an elite club has come in unique circumstances. The spending overseen by Boehly was unprecedented — $280 million in Europe’s summer transfer window, the first in the post-Roman Abramovich era, then an estimated $350 million in January — and innovative, giving players contracts of seven or eight years to spread “amortization” costs of transfer fees across the whole deal.

It left Potter with a talented yet bloated group of players, many of whom expected to be first-team regulars but had to be content with being rotated as the manager tried in vain to find his best formula.

Potter tried a back four and a back five, wingers as wing backs and full backs as center backs, all while trying to implement his own style and under the glare and pressure of working at one of the most talked-about clubs in soccer.

It proved too much for him.

Topics: Chelsea FC Graham Potter

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon

PSG suffer another blow in home defeat to Lyon
  • Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest
Updated 03 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain suffered a second home defeat in a row Sunday, falling 1-0 to Lyon as they saw their lead at the top of Ligue 1 cut to six points.

After losing 2-0 at home to Rennes two weeks ago, it was Lyon’s Bradley Barcola who inflicted the latest loss for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The goal by Barcola — who had come on as replacement for injured Amin Sarr — made up for a missed penalty by Alexandre Lacazette in the first half.

It is the Parisians’ fifth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023, and leaves Christophe Galtier’s side just six points ahead of both second placed Lens and Marseille in third.

Lyon, coached by former PSG boss Laurent Blanc, now move up to ninth place.

PSG midfielder Danilo acknowledged the team had hit “a difficult phase” which they had to find a way out of, given their rivals were closing in.

“We have to wake up. The title is not guaranteed at all, there are still a lot of matches,” he said on Prime Video.

“There are lot of things to change, not just the mindset, but it’s not up to me to say what.”

PSG have been severely hampered by injuries, with Neymar recovering from ankle surgery and their defense decimated.

On Sunday, PSG called up 17-year-old central defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu but he was overawed, giving away the ball too often.

Kylian Mbappe failed to pull off a repeat of his late scoring heroics as he had done in recent games against Strasbourg and Brest.

Before the kickoff against Lyon, Lionel Messi’s name had drawn whistles from supporters in the stadium during team line-up announcements.

Messi — who led Argentina to last year’s World Cup triumph in Qatar — is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Paris club who head Ligue 1 and talks have begun on a possible renewal.

“We thought we could hurt them,” said Blanc. “They made a few technical errors.”

Next up for PSG is a trip to Nice who are undefeated since January 2 before a crucial home clash with second-placed Lens.

They will be hopeful of delivering a further blow to their Qatar-owned rivals whose season is threatening to implode after a Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich and a French Cup loss to bitter rivals Marseille.

Monaco kept up their push for a Champions League spot with a rollercoaster 4-3 home win over lowly Strasbourg.

Monaco trailed 2-1 at the interval despite taking an 18th-minute lead through Vanderson.

Lebo Mothiba and an own-goal by Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan gave Strasbourg the edge.

Eliesse Ben Seghir and Edan Diop, both just 18 years old, and Youssouf Fofana then hit three goals inside an 11-minute spell in the second half to give Monaco a 4-2 lead.

Habib Diallo’s stoppage-time strike was only a consolation for Strasbourg.

Monaco have 57 points, just three behind third-placed Marseille who were held to a 1-1 draw by Montpellier on Friday.

“As I told the players, we saw two faces of Monaco tonight,” said Monaco coach Philippe Clement.

“We started well and for 25 minutes, we were good. But then the aggressiveness fell away and Strasbourg came back and scored twice. At half-time, I was very angry. I did not recognize my team.”

Topics: Ligue 1 PSG Lyon

