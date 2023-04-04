Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges

You are here

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP)
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”
Trump’s long day started with a motorcade ride from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters — all carried live on television. The mini-parade took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, decrying the case against him, which stems from payments made during his 2016 campaign, as politically motivated.
Already months into a third campaign to reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump and his advisers seemed to relish the attention. Cable networks followed his plane at airports in Florida and New York with video from the air, and a small group of senior campaign aides were joined aboard by his son Eric Trump, who eagerly posted photos of the wall-to-wall coverage from his seat.
The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump will be arraigned Tuesday — facing a judge in the city where he built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics. Prosecutors say their case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading it. City leaders urged calm.
“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home. ... We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law.”
Upon arrival at New York’s LaGuardia airport, Trump stepped off his jet alone and directly into a waiting black SUV, with no one greeting him. Only small, sparse groups of supporters lined the route as his motorcade used a police escort to whisk him into Manhattan. From the air, the procession conjured images of a current president on the move rather than a former one facing criminal charges.
Advisers said Trump spent the flight working. In New York, he was meeting with his attorneys, then spending the night at Trump Tower before surrendering to authorities at the courthouse.
The return to New York opened an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges. He’s betting it could actually boost his chances at winning the presidency again next year and his team has boasted of raising $7 million since word of the indictment broke last week.
But even as Trump aims to find a political advantage, there appeared to be some limits to the publicity he’s seeking. In a Monday filing, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge overseeing the case to ban photo and video coverage of his arraignment.
Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference Tuesday evening. At least 500 people have been invited, according to a Republican familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it. Invitees include members of Congress who have endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign as well as donors and other supporters.
The former president also bolstered his legal team Monday, adding a third high-profile attorney, Todd Blanche. A former federal prosecutor, Blanche has previously represented Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Security in and around Trump Tower was tight. There were few supporters for Trump or people protesting against him nearby, with a small group hanging “Trump 2024” banners.
“I know that Donald Trump knows that we’re out there fighting for him every day,” said Brooklynite Dion Cini, who had stretched two pro-Trump banners along police barricades lining Fifth Avenue.
Officials haven’t seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before a mob of Trump supporters overran the US Capitol in January 2021. Still, they warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.
One of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was helping organize a Tuesday morning rally at a park across from the courthouse where Trump will appear, and Mayor Adams took the unusual step of calling her out by name.
“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she’s stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”
Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.
Arriving in Minnesota, where he was touring a factory to promote his administration’s economic policies, Biden was asked if he thought there would be unrest in New York.
“No, I have faith in the New York Police Department,” the president replied. He also said he trusted the nation’s legal system. About the same time Trump was touching down in New York, Biden contrasted his economic agenda with “the last guy who had this job.” Biden is expected to formally announce his reelection campaign in coming weeks.
Florida Trump supporters began gathering while the sun was still rising at a West Palm Beach shopping center on the way to the airport, hours before the former president was set to pass along the route.
Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, put up banners. One was 30 by 6 feet (9 by 2 meters), picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”
“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”
 

 

Russia arrests young woman over death of top military blogger

Darya Trepova (L) and Vladlen Tatarsky. (Agencies)
Darya Trepova (L) and Vladlen Tatarsky. (Agencies)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Russia arrests young woman over death of top military blogger

Darya Trepova (L) and Vladlen Tatarsky. (Agencies)
  • The 40-year-old, who hailed from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, fought alongside pro-Kremlin separatists and then became a popular military blogger with half a million followers on social media
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday detained a young woman after an explosion killed a top Russian military blogger and wounded dozens, claiming the bombing attack was orchestrated by Ukraine with the help of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Ukraine has blamed Russia’s domestic infighting for the blast in a Saint Petersburg cafe that on Sunday wounded more than 30 people and killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a high-profile supporter of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.
The attack came after Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultranationalist intellectual, was last August killed in a car bombing outside Moscow that Russia also blames on Ukraine.
Russia’s Investigative Committee and the National Anti-terrorism Committee both said pro-Navalny activists were behind the latest attack.
The Investigative Committee released a video of the arrest of 26-year-old Darya Trepova, who it said “holds opposition views and is a supporter of the Anti-Corruption Foundation,” referring to Navalny’s banned organization.
Political observers said the bombing attack could be used to justify a further crackdown on critics of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said the attack could also be used to accuse the jailed opposition politician of new crimes.
“Alexei will soon be on trial for extremism,” Yarmysh wrote, adding that he faced 35 years in prison.
“The Kremlin thought: ‘It’s great to be able to add the terrorism charge’.”
The Kremlin condemned the “terrorist attack” and said “there is evidence... that the Ukrainian special services may be related to its organization.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists he was too busy focusing on his own country to pay attention to the attack in Saint Petersburg.
Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, was reportedly killed after receiving a statuette rigged with explosives during a talk at “Street Food Bar No. 1,” located along the Neva River not far from the historic city center.
The 40-year-old, who hailed from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, fought alongside pro-Kremlin separatists and then became a popular military blogger with half a million followers on social media.
At a Kremlin ceremony announcing the annexation of four Ukrainian regions last September Tatarsky recorded himself saying: “We will defeat everyone. We will kill everyone. We will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it.”

President Vladimir Putin posthumously bestowed a top award, the Order of Courage, on Tatarsky citing his “courage and bravery shown during professional duty,” said a Kremlin decree on Monday.
Russians placed flowers at a makeshift memorial in Saint Petersburg to honor the blogger, who served prison time before joining the pro-Kremlin separatists.
Igor Ivanov, an 18-year-old student, said he was shocked and added he closely followed Tatarsky. “This is a heavy loss,” he said.
Vladislav Andreev, 27, compared Tatarsky’s death to the bombing attack on Dugina.
“These people will stop at nothing,” he said.
The footage released by the Investigative Committee showed a young blond woman getting in an elevator with a suitcase and then cut to her being led into a room by men dressed in dark uniforms.
The Russian interior ministry also published a video of Trepova in which she was heard saying she had brought a statuette that exploded to the Saint Petersburg cafe.
Asked on camera who gave it to her, the Russian national said she would answer “later.”
“The terrorist attack was planned by Ukrainian security services with the help of agents working with the so-called Anti-Corruption Foundation,” said Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee.

At least 100 people reportedly attended the event when the bombing attack took place on Sunday.
Alisa Smotrova, who was at the cafe, told AFP:
“They put (the figurine) somewhere in the back without a second thought... and all of a sudden there was an explosion.
“There was blood and pieces of glass,” she added.
The head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the venue used to belong to him.
Prigozhin said on social media that he “gave the cafe to patriotic movement Cyber Front Z and they organized various seminars there.”
Cyber Front Z, which refers to itself on social media as “Russia’s information troops,” said it had hired out the venue for the evening.
Prigozhin said his forces hoisted the Russian flag with an inscription honoring the deceased blogger over the city administration of frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, which Wagner claimed to have seized.
On Sunday evening Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak suggested that the attack had taken place as a result of infighting in Russia.
“The question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time,” he said on Twitter.
The Russian foreign ministry on Sunday paid homage to the blogger and his “service to the Fatherland, which aroused Kyiv’s hatred.”

 

Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation
Updated 04 April 2023

Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh says Myanmar must build trust, safety for Rohingya repatriation
  • Myanmar delegation visited Bangladesh in March for verification of Rohingya refugees
  • Dhaka should not pressure Rohingya as safe return still ‘not possible,’ HRW says
Updated 04 April 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The government in Myanmar must build trust and ensure safety for Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner has said following calls to suspend the community’s potential return to their homeland.

Bangladesh has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

A leading human rights watchdog last week urged authorities in Bangladesh to halt plans to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar, after a junta delegation visited Bangladeshi refugee camps in March to verify hundreds of potential returnees for a process ostensibly aimed at jumpstarting a stalled repatriation agreement.

“Repatriation must be dignified, voluntary and sustainable — this is the stand of Bangladesh,” Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman told Arab News. 

“For this, the major part of responsibilities lies on the shoulders of Myanmar authorities…It’s the responsibility of the destination country to take their people in confidence and build an atmosphere of trust, safety, and dignity.”

Bangladesh is prepared for repatriation to begin, but “the question remains whether the Rohingya are ready for repatriation,” Rahman said, adding that the UN refugee agency will be involved to check their willingness if the process were to take place.

Human Rights Watch said voluntary, safe and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar “are not possible while the military junta is carrying out massacres around the country and apartheid in Rakhine State.”

In a statement, HRW said Rohingya refugees were “lied to, deceived, or otherwise coerced” by Bangladeshi authorities to meet with the Myanmar delegation last month.

“For future returns to be truly voluntary, the Bangladesh authorities need to allow Rohingya to live freely, without enforcing pressures pushing them to go back,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW South Asia director.

Bangladesh has been pressing for the repatriation of Rohingya for years as it has been hosting the refugees despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

The developing country spends an estimated $1.2 billion a year to support the Rohingya, as international aid for the community has been dropping since 2020. The UN World Food Programme cut food rations for the group earlier this year, as its pleas for donations had not been met.

Though the recent verification process appeared to signal a potential return for the Rohingya to Myanmar, the actual process may still be delayed further, said Dhaka-based migration expert Asif Munir.

The process has been “very faulty” so far, Munir said, adding that Myanmar may only be looking to “demonstrate to the international community that they are willing to take the Rohingya back.”

Munir told Arab News: “We have seen before that there was a date fixed and there was no repatriation because eventually, the people were not willing to go.  

“We already know that on the other side, there has not been any improvement in the overall situation regarding the recognition of their identity.

“It’s not a question of just physical movement. It’s more about the conditions and the support they get from both authorities and local communities. 

“If people do want to move, then Bangladesh must ensure that it doesn’t push them into something that will be detrimental to their rights.”

Malaysian parliament approves bill to scrap mandatory death penalty

Malaysian parliament approves bill to scrap mandatory death penalty
Updated 04 April 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysian parliament approves bill to scrap mandatory death penalty

Malaysian parliament approves bill to scrap mandatory death penalty
  • Landmark bill will now move to upper house of Malaysia’s Parliament
  • Monday’s vote was ‘long time in the making,’ says Amnesty International
Updated 04 April 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian lawmakers voted on Monday in favor of abolishing the mandatory death penalty, paving the way for landmark legal reforms the government said are aimed at respecting each individual’s right to life. 

The lower house of Malaysia’s Parliament passed the bill, which will now be brought to the government-controlled Senate, or upper house, for approval, before it is presented to the king and passed into law. 

Under the revised law, which applies retroactively, 11 offenses that previously carried a mandatory death penalty will instead have alternative punishments, including whipping and imprisonment between 30 and 40 years. 

The new measures will also remove capital punishment as an option for some serious crimes that do not cause death, such as the discharging and trafficking of firearms and kidnapping. 

“The abolition of the mandatory death penalty aims to respect the right to life for every individual in Malaysia while ensuring justice for all parties,” Deputy Law Minister Ramkarpal Singh said during a wrap-up of parliamentary debates on the bill. 

“The basic principle for every sentence in Malaysia is rehabilitation so that they can return to society and become individuals who can serve the family, community and country after completing their sentence.” 

A moratorium on the death penalty has been in effect since 2018 in Malaysia, where over 1,300 prisoners are on death row, representing a disproportionately high number compared to other countries in the region. 

While the new bill does not completely remove capital punishment, which remains for offenses ranging from drug trafficking and terrorism to murder, it allows judges the discretion to pass alternatives. 

“We commend the government, which has shown political will and determination to reform. The abolition is a move toward the advancement of Malaysia’s human rights,” Ngeow Chow Ying, an executive committee member of the Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, told Arab News. 

However, Ying said officials could do more in their efforts to reform Malaysia’s criminal justice system, as the use of caning in the law is “barbaric” and an “ultimately cruel and inhuman punishment.” 

Though Monday’s vote was “a long time in the making,” Amnesty International Malaysia’s Executive Director Katrina Jorene Maliamauv said that “there is still more to be done.” 

“All eyes are now on Malaysia’s Senate to take the next steps and make these reforms a reality.”

Sri Lankans celebrate unity as communities come together for Ramadan

Sri Lankans gather at Independence Square in the capital Colombo for an iftar event on April 2, 2023. (AN photo)
Sri Lankans gather at Independence Square in the capital Colombo for an iftar event on April 2, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 03 April 2023

Sri Lankans celebrate unity as communities come together for Ramadan

Sri Lankans gather at Independence Square in the capital Colombo for an iftar event on April 2, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Around 3,000 people gathered for an iftar event in Colombo on Sunday
  • Muslims make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people
Updated 03 April 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Thousands of people from several communities in Sri Lanka came together for iftar over the weekend, an occasion they say conveyed unity and optimism in a country that faced economic collapse and political upheaval in the past year.
Muslims make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists.
As the minority community celebrates the holy month of Ramadan, which involves fasting during daylight hours, around 3,000 Sri Lankans gathered in the capital Colombo on Sunday for the fast-breaking evening meals of iftar.
“We organized this to bring unity amongst all communities. We always believe that humanity is beyond religion,” Rizan Nazeer, a chief organizer of the event, told Arab News.
The gathering, which was organized by the Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society, the Soup Kitchen Sri Lanka and the Torrington Walkers’ Team, aims to “show the unity in this country,” he said.
Former Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, who was among the participants, said the iftar event “will contribute a lot to strengthen intercommunal amity.”
Sirisena told Arab News: “Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims but today we enjoy the companionship of members of all communities for a common goal.
“This joint initiative by all communities is a good signal that the country will forge ahead in the future.”
Calm has returned for the most part in Sri Lanka, an island nation facing its worst economic crisis that, only last year, saw months-long mass protests which eventually ousted then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Sunday’s iftar event was a celebration of diversity, said Thailand’s Ambassador in Colombo Poj Harnpol.
“What I witness, I see people from all places and all walks of life to join together and it’s a blessing that we have a pluralistic society,” Harnpol told Arab News. “I’m so glad to be part of the national unity.”
For Y.M. Jayaratne, a Sinhalese Buddhist, seeing the larger Sri Lankan community come together was a boost of optimism.
“I can see all the communities are involved here, it’s a good sign of how this country is coming up after difficult times,” Jayaratne told Arab News.
“We had our ups and downs as a country but we have to come out, we have to look forward,” he said. “I’m glad that I take part in this evening with the community, with my friends.”

Syrian refugee becomes mayor in Germany

Syrian refugee becomes mayor in Germany
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

Syrian refugee becomes mayor in Germany

Syrian refugee becomes mayor in Germany
  • Ryyan Alshebl, 29, is first Syrian from 2015-16 refugee influx elected to mayoral office
  • He says his win ‘set an example for broad-mindedness and cosmopolitanism for the whole of Germany’
Updated 03 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian refugee has been elected mayor of a village in southwest Germany.

Ryyan Alshebl, 29, arrived in the country in 2015 after fleeing the conflict in his homeland. He settled in the region of Baden-Wurttemberg, where he has worked for seven years in the town hall in Althengstett.

Standing as an independent candidate on a platform of improving access to digital services, he won an outright majority in the mayoral contest in the village of Ostelsheim on Sunday, securing 55.4 percent of the vote.

He described his win as “sensational,” and praised the village as having “set an example for broad-mindedness and cosmopolitanism for the whole of Germany.”

Originally from As-Suwayda in southwest Syria, Alshebl — a non-practicing member of the Druze religious minority and the son of a secondary school teacher and an agricultural engineer — was forced to abandon his studies in finance and banking because of the war.

He is the first Syrian refugee to have applied for asylum in Germany between 2015 and 2016 — of whom there are at least 430,000 — known to have been elected to office. 

He is also among just 1.2 percent of Germany’s elected mayors to be from a migrant background, as opposed to 27 percent of the country’s total population, according to Mediendienst Integration.

The most high-profile German politician with Syrian roots, Frankfurt’s Mayor Mike Josef, was born in Qamishli in 1983 but moved to Germany with his family soon after as political refugees for their Christian faith.

