Jeddah university employs 120 researchers across 18 centers

JEDDAH: The University of Business and Technology in Jeddah announced the appointment of 120 international researchers who will play an effective role in sustainable development across the university’s 18 research centers.
The researchers will explore issues with social, economic, and environmental impacts and will focus on community service, contributing to building the knowledge economy in the Kingdom in accordance with the university’s mission and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
To consolidate its position as an educational and research university and to promote applied research and scientific innovation, UBT conducts its research in collaboration with academics of international repute and publishes in Scopus-indexed high-ranking academic journals.
The university is seeking external funding opportunities to further support its research, especially through the newly formed Techno-Valley and Studies and Consultations Center. It has spent millions to equip the center’s research studios, seminar rooms, and conference rooms with the latest technology to support teaching and promote scientific research.
Saudi Club in London holds iftar for scholarship students during Ramadan
LONDON: The Saudi Club in London organized a group iftar for scholarship students and their companions to mark the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The iftar was held in the presence of the Saudi cultural attache to the UK Dr. Amal Fatani and was attended by a large number of scholarship students and Saudi citizens from London and all parts of the UK.
The head of the Saudi Club in London, Reem Al-Kharji, said that the event was organized for the scholarship students who were fasting during the holy month while away from their families.
Al-Kharji thanked the Islamic Center in London for hosting the group iftar and for their efforts in making the event a success.
Saudi authorities call for caution amid weather warnings
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia called for caution against thunderstorms in most regions of the Kingdom, starting from Wednesday until Sunday, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Tuesday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense said that the Makkah region will be affected by medium to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains and downward winds with active speed that will stir up dust, including the holy capital, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Khurmah, Al-Ardiyat, Turbah, Rani, Al-Muwiyah, Qiya, Al-Khurmah, Bahra, Khulais, Al-Kamil and Al-Jumum.
It also issued similar warnings for parts of the Riyadh region that include the capital, Al-Majma’ah and Al-Zulfi. Thadiq, Rimah, Shaqra, Dharma, Al-Ghat, Al-Kharj, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwaiyah, Al-Sulail, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Aflaj, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Diriyah, Huraymila, and the regions of Madinah, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, Hail and Al-Qassim.
The authority also said that light to moderate rains and downward winds were expected, with active speed, causing dust in the Eastern Province, including Dammam, Jubail, Qatif, Al-Ahsa, Hafr Al-Batin, Qaisumah, Nairyah, Al-Khafji, and the Olaya village.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense stressed the need to stay in safe places during the rains and to stay away from water swamps, valleys and areas where torrents gather.
It also warned against swimming in them, as they are unsuitable and dangerous, and to adhere to the instructions announced through the various media and social networking sites.
Magic of Gargee’an celebrations continue to unite Saudi, Gulf communities
Children in traditional attire go door-to-door exchanging gifts, sweets
Held to foster family ties, heritage, love, says Culture Ministry official
RIYADH: With houses decorated in dazzling lights, and music reverberating in the streets, the magic of Gargee’an has been bringing together communities across Saudi Arabia for generations.
Gargee’an is a celebration that occurs twice in an Islamic year — on 15 Sha’ban and 15 Ramadan.
It is marked primarily in Gulf countries or the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, specifically Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The word Gargee’an essentially refers to the giving of gifts or goods, but has widely been used to refer to the day itself.
Children wearing traditional attire — boys in thobes and ghutras and girls in jalabiyas — frolic door-to-door singing and exchanging candy and nuts, particularly peanuts, and sometimes small toys.
Streets are sometimes closed to make it safer for people to walk as the celebrations kick in. Traditionally, a Tubaila, a man or band with drums, roams around the neighborhood alongside families singing traditional songs.
Reem Alfaqir, manager of Intangible Cultural Heritage Planning and Protection at the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News: “Gargee’an is a tradition which reminds the local community of their cultural past, bringing the neighborhoods and the kids together to celebrate the joy and happiness of Ramadan.
“The goal of the Gargee’an tradition is to foster affection, happiness and love in both adults and children.”
“It’s a very important profession, and it’s on the decline and not many people know about it. It’s a culturally significant part and prominent art form. It sets the tone for Gargee’an,” Khaled Al-Mulhim told Arab News, referring to the role of a Tubaila and other rituals.
In many households, the celebration is dedicated to a newborn or the birth of the eldest child. If the celebration falls on a weekday, some may postpone it a day or two to ensure that all family or friends are able to attend.
Born and raised in Al-Ahsa, Al-Mulhim recalls his favorite memory as the Gargee’an was celebrated to mark the birth of his nephew Hamoody. “He’s like my brother. We’re very close to each other, so that night felt very special. It was the most special Gargee’an in my life,” Al-Mulhim told Arab News.
Continuing simple customs such as Gargee’an aids in preserving the culture’s history and is also an educational experience, said Al-Mulhim: “Even the decorations sometimes feature antique objects, old telephones, fabrics, dresser drawers, things related to our past.
“These days we celebrate holidays we can’t relate to, like Halloween and Christmas. Our culture is very rich and these celebrations, for example how kids wear clothing that our ancestors and grandparents used to wear, shows them the importance of keeping those traditions. This is our heritage.”
More businesses have been offering exclusive deals, goodie boxes, clothing sets, and sweets specifically for Gargee’an, competing with other stores to attract shoppers.
Initially, neighbors would give out half of their dry goods to others and receive the same. As time passed, the tradition began centering on children.
Sharing an anecdote, Zahra Al-Qatari, a Qatif native, told Arab News: “When I was a kid, we used to seek out the houses that gave out money. If we knew they gave out riyals, we would dress up differently and go back again for another visit, imagining they wouldn’t know. In retrospect, of course they knew it was us.”
The spirit of the occasion is enhanced by music that differs from region to region. “But nowadays I feel like kids are different. I don’t hear them singing these songs anymore and most of them don’t know it. It’s more like trick-or-treat,” Al-Qatari said.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.
King Salman receives letter from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
The message was received by Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan
RIYADH: King Salman received a written message from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and their people, and ways to support and enhance them in various domains, SPA added.
The message was received by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi foreign minister, during his meeting at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan.
The meeting covered discussions on relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them in various fields, and exchanging views on issues of common concern.