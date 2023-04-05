Closing bell: Tasi reverses gains after nine sessions of ascent

RIYADH: After continuing the upward trend for nine consecutive sessions, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday – down 27.97 points, or 0.26 percent, to 10,920.63.

The parallel market Nomu also edged down by 326.37 points or 1.62 percent to 19,799.26, and the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.36 percent to close at 1488.37.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR5.65 billion ($1.51 billion).

The top performer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up 9.98 percent to SR22.42.

Other top performers were Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Halwani Bros. Co., whose shares went up 9.95 percent and 4.88 percent, respectively.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group was the worst performer of the day, with the company’s share prices dropping by 5.24 percent to SR267.40.

Among other losses were the share prices of Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., which dropped by 4.88 percent, and Arabian Centers Co., which saw a fall of 4.30 percent.

On the announcements front, Saudi Printing & Packaging Co. appointed Frank Ferguson as its new CEO.

Ferguson has been serving as the chief financial officer of SPPC for the past five years. He also has over 40 years of experience in senior commercial and financial roles in the Middle East, Ireland and Africa, a Tadawul statement said.

Amid the appointment of the new CEO, SPPC’s share prices dropped by 0.65 percent to SR18.28.

Meanwhile, Ladun Investment Co.’s directors recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR1, a Tadawul statement said.

After the amendment, the total number of shares will increase to 500 million from 50 million. The company closed its trading on Wednesday on an upward note, as its share prices went up by 1.15 percent to SR15.90.