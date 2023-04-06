You are here

  • Home
  • Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center
Authorities were searching for a motive. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8v33

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center
  • The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

BLUMENAU, Brazil: A man with a hatchet burst into a day care center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children, authorities said, in an attack that shook the country and put pressure on the government to curb a rising tide of violence.
At least four other children were wounded in the attack in Blumenau, a city of 366,000 in southern Brazil, near the Atlantic coast.
The assailant, who got inside by jumping over a wall, turned himself in at a police station, officials said. He did not appear to have any connection with the center, which offers nursery services, preschool education and after-school activities. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said.
Authorities were searching for a motive, the police detective leading the investigation, Ronnie Esteves, told television reporters.
Hours after the attack, the justice and education ministers pledged to invest in new violence-prevention efforts.
Valeria Aparecida Camilo, the mother of 5-year-old girl at the center, said she was working when a colleague saw the news. She called her husband, Gustavo, who rushed to the school and later learned that his daughter had survived.
“The moment I saw her, it was a relief,” Gustavo Camilo told The Associated Press outside the center. “But we feel sorry for everything that has happened, with the other kids who wound up dying.”
“They have no cruelty, they’re kids,” Valeria added. “They’re 5 years old. What did a 5-year-old do to this person?”
Franciele Chequeto said one of the girls killed was friends with her 7-year-old son, Gabriel.
“He wasn’t understanding,” Chequeto said. “I sat down and told him that he no longer will be able to see some of his little friends.”
The state’s civil police chief, Ulisses Gabriel, confirmed that the attacker was a 25-year-old man from neighboring Parana state. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder. Police believe the attack was an isolated act and not related to any other crimes, Gabriel said.
Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private day care center called Cantinho do Bom Pastor.
The attack took place on the center’s playground, according to the local affiliate of television network Globo. NSC, the affiliate, showed a photo of the suspect with a closely shaved head. Police have yet to confirm his identity.
Blumenau’s mayor, Mário Hildebrandt, suspended classes and said he will declare a 30-day mourning period. Authorities said any reports of other attacks or threats against schools in the region were false.
School attacks in Brazil have happened with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded several others in Sao Paulo.
Brazil has seen at least one past attack on a day care center. That attack also occurred in Santa Catarina state, in May 2021, when an assailant used a dagger to kill three children under 2 years old and two adults.
From 2000 to 2022, 16 attacks or violent episodes happened in schools, four of them in the second half of last year, according to a report from researchers led by Daniel Cara, an education professor at the University of Sao Paulo. The 12 researchers — comprised of psychologists, social scientists, public school educators, journalists and activists — prepared the report for the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino told reporters in Brasilia that he was directing 150 million reais ($30 million) from the nation’s public security fund to shore up school safety. That money will pay for both heightened policing and an expansion of a Brasilia-based team for the monitoring of deep-web communities, he said. Earlier Wednesday, Dino met with representatives from student associations.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Camilo Santana announced the creation of a group to address school violence. Santana will lead the group, which is scheduled to meet for the first time Thursday.
There is no single factor to explain the rise of such attacks, but a common denominator is what Cara calls “a crisis of perspective” regarding economic problems and the likelihood that each assailant endured situations of frustration and violence, including bullying and harassment.
“Given the lack of perspective and the way they were victimized,” they get recruited by online communities and seek a way to take revenge on society, Cara told the AP by phone.
“They are usually young people who have a masculinist, misogynistic, racist discourse, who worship neo-Nazi and fascist symbols, and who navigate in communities where violence is glorified,” Cara added.
Experts say April is a particularly sensitive month for school attacks as it concentrates the anniversaries of the 1999 Columbine school shooting in the US and a shooting in a school in Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan area in 2011. These events are glorified in violent communities and can act as triggers for new attacks, Cara said.
“There are no words to console the families. Anyone who has lost a relative knows that there are no words,” a teary-eyed President Lula said Wednesday at the outset of a ministerial meeting. He requested his ministers observe a minute of silence.
In 2019, a bacterial infection claimed the life of Lula’s grandson, who was 7 years old — the same age as one of the victims in Blumenau.

Topics: Brazil

UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul

UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul

UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul
  • 13 former guards were brought to the UK during the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan but 10 were recently arrested and detained
  • It is unclear why the other three men, who were granted indefinite leave to remain and not detained, were treated differently
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office has deferred its plans to deport three Nepalese security guards who helped protect British embassy staff in Afghanistan, and released a fourth who was being detained, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Eleven Nepalese and two Indian guards, several of whom were said to have risked their lives to protect British personnel and embassy staff in Kabul, were airlifted to the UK when Western forces withdrew from the country in late 2021 and the Taliban seized control.

The Home Office arrested and detained 10 of the men on March 27. One of them, 37-year-old Bam Bahadur Gurung, was released on Wednesday. The Nepali national spent more than 10 years in Afghanistan, working for part of that time as a security guard at the British and Canadian embassies in Kabul. In 2016, several of his colleagues were killed in a suicide bombing that targeted consular guards.

“I am delighted but I do not understand what is happening,” he told The Guardian after he was notified he would be released.

“I’ve been told to go to the reception area of the detention center but nobody is explaining anything.”

Kumar Bahadar Gurung, who was injured in the 2016 suicide bombing, is among those who remain in detention. He is being held in an immigration removal facility at Heathrow.

“I am very happy for Bam,” he told the Guardian, but said he is similarly confused about what is happening. The 47-year-old reportedly received several awards for his work in Afghanistan, including one from the UN.

Two of the detained men who were due to be deported before the process was halted had previously been granted indefinite leave to remain by the Home Office and were unaware of any change to this status when they were arrested. The three former guards who were not arrested or detained last week also have ILR status.

All 13 men were on the same flight out of Kabul and their cases were processed concurrently. It remains unclear why three were treated differently by the Home Office when the others were detained last week.

“We are delighted that the Home Office has deferred removal directions for three of our clients and have released Bam Gurung,” Jamie Bell, a lawyer representing some of the men, told the Guardian.

“We are deeply concerned that nine men remain detained and that some still have pending removal directions. We again question why men who served this country so bravely are being treated in such a cruel and erratic way.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, told the Guardian: “It’s deeply concerning to see these brave men facing deportation after initially being granted settlement in the UK.

“The Home Office continues to demonstrate a dereliction of duty when it comes to the lives of those who provided selfless service to our country.

“These men risked their lives for the UK and in return are being treated like criminals. Even at this late hour, there is still just time to do the right thing and honor the commitment made to settle here.”

The Home Office was approached for comment.

Topics: UK Home Office British embassy in Kabul UK Afghanistan Nepalese security guards

Related

UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
World
UK government ‘in negotiations’ after three British men held in Afghanistan
Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group
World
Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group

US, S. Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber

US, S. Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

US, S. Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber

US, S. Korea hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber
  • Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test, with some experts saying it could be imminent
Updated 05 April 2023
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea and the US on Wednesday staged joint air drills involving at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul’s military said.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and has responded to other recent drills with a spate of increasingly provocative banned weapons tests.

In recent weeks it has tested what state media described as an underwater nuclear-capable drone, and carried out the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have warned since early 2022 that North Korea may conduct its seventh nuclear test, with some experts saying it could be imminent.

The US and South Korea, meanwhile, have ramped up defense cooperation in light of the growing threats.

“The continuous deployment of major US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula is considered an act to enhance the US determination to defend South Korea and the ability to implement extended deterrence,” South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The US B-52H was redeployed to the Korean peninsula on Wednesday about a month after its last deployment, the statement said.

Wednesday’s exercise also featured South Korea’s advanced F-35A fighter jet, it added.

The North has appeared especially sensitive to air drills in the past, with experts noting its air force is the weakest link in its military.

In March, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the North Korean military to intensify drills in preparation for a “real war,” and he recently called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including of tactical nukes.

Washington has repeatedly restated its “ironclad” commitment to defending South Korea, including using the “full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.”

South Korea, for its part, is eager to reassure its increasingly nervous public about the US commitment to so-called extended deterrence, in which US military assets, including nuclear weapons, serve to discourage attacks on allies.

Topics: B-52H South Korea US

Related

Special US brings B-52 bombers back into action as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan
World
US brings B-52 bombers back into action as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan
B-52s again fly over Middle East in US military warning to Iran
Middle-East
B-52s again fly over Middle East in US military warning to Iran

US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests

US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests
Updated 05 April 2023
AP

US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests

US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests
  • McCarthy said he wanted the Taiwan president to see that “this is a bipartisan meeting of members of Congress,” not any one political party
  • The United States broke off official ties with Taiwan in 1979 while formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Beijing government
Updated 05 April 2023
AP

SIMI VALLEY, United States: Risking China’s ire, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to a high-level meeting on US soil as a “great friend of America” on Wednesday in a fraught show of US support.
More than a dozen Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including the House’s third-ranking Democrat, joined Republican McCarthy for the talks at southern California’s Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, against a backdrop of rising tensions between the US and China.
The members of Congress rose to their feet to greet the Taiwanese leader at a long table lined with bouquets. The formal trappings of the meeting, and the senior rank of some of the elected officials, in themselves threatened to run afoul of China’s position that any interaction between US and Taiwanese officials is a challenge to China’s claim of sovereignty over the island.
McCarthy said he wanted the Taiwan president to see that “this is a bipartisan meeting of members of Congress,” not any one political party.
“We will continue to find ways for the people of America and Taiwan to work together to promote economic freedom, democracy, peace and stability in Asia,” the House speaker said.
The United States broke off official ties with Taiwan in 1979 while formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Beijing government. The US acknowledges a “one-China” policy in which Beijing lays claim to Taiwan, but it does not endorse China’s claim to the island and remains Taiwan’s key provider of military and defense assistance.
For Tsai, it was the most sensitive stop on a weeklong journey meant to shore up alliances with the US and Central America. The US House speaker is second in line of succession to the president. No speaker is known to have met with a Taiwan president on US soil since the US broke off formal diplomatic relations.
China has reacted to past trips by Taiwanese presidents through the US, and to past trips to Taiwan by senior US officials, with shows of military force.
The Chinese responded to a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last August with its largest live-fire drills in decades, including firing a missile over the island.
Chinese officials have pledged a sharp but unspecified response to the meeting with McCarthy. There was no immediate reaction from China on Wednesday, a holiday there.
However, Chinese vessels started a joint patrol and inspection operation in the central and northern waters of the Taiwan Strait, state media announced Wednesday morning. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday evening it had also tracked the Chinese Army’s Shandong aircraft carrier passing through the Bashi Strait, to Taiwan’s southeast.
China’s “deliberate action has jeopardized regional stability and caused tension in Taiwan Strait,” Taiwan’s defense ministry said. “However, external pressures will not hinder our determination to move toward the world & defend our country.”
The Biden administration insists there is nothing provocative about this visit by Tsai, which is the latest of a half-dozen.
“The first thing to emphasize is that these transits by high-level Taiwanese authorities are nothing new,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday during travel in Europe. “They are private, they are unofficial, but they are nothing new.”
“Given that, Beijing should not use the transits as an excuse to take any actions, to ratchet up tensions, to further push at changing the status quo,” Blinken said.
“There’s no reason for the Chinese to overreact in any way,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll watch this as closely as we can.”
The Taiwan president’s visit to America comes as China, the US and its allies are strengthening their military positions and readiness for any confrontation between the two sides, with Taiwan and its claim to sovereignty a main flashpoint. Confrontation between the US and China, a rising power increasingly seeking to assert its influence abroad under President Xi Jinping, surged with Pelosi’s visit and again this winter with the cross-US journey of what the US says was a Chinese spy balloon.
Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war and have no official relations, although they are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment. China regularly flies fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan to emphasize its stance that the island is obliged to eventually unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
When President Jimmy Carter formally established diplomatic relations with the Beijing government. Congress responded by writing into law that the US would nonetheless retain close ties with Taiwan.
For their part, Taiwanese officials in the United States – and Taiwanese presidents on a succession of visits – aim for a delicate balance of maintaining warm relations with their powerful American allies, without overstepping their in-between status in the US, or unnecessarily provoking China.
To that end, no Taiwanese flag flies over the former Taiwan Embassy in Washington.
Taiwanese presidents call their stops in the US “transits” rather than visits. They avoid Washington on their itineraries as well as any public meetings between their top-level officials and those of the US on American US soil.
McCarthy, who has seldom made forays into foreign policy, is trying to steer Republicans – and many Democrats – into taking a tougher approach to China.
As the newly elected House speaker, he started a Select Committee on China that is probing many aspects of Chinese actions in the US and abroad. Joining him for the bipartisan meeting were the Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on that panel, along with the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee that handles tax policy important to Taiwan, and lawmakers who are military veterans and members of the Armed Services Committee, among others.
The venue, at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley about 50 miles outside of Los Angeles and near McCarthy’s own home district, evokes an era when the Republican Party played a more substantial role on global matters. In contrast, McCarthy’s GOP includes a strong non-interventionist wing that is more skeptical of involving the US overseas.

Topics: US Taiwan Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Related

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House
World
King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House
Taiwan leader scrambles for allies in Central America visit
World
Taiwan leader scrambles for allies in Central America visit

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House

King Charles invited Biden for state visit, Biden accepted -White House
  • The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Britain’s King Charles has invited US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.
The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that US first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, US presidents do not attend British monarchs’ coronations.
“The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be “in the near future.”

Topics: UK King Charles US President Joe Biden

Related

King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz
World
King Charles III addresses German parliament, meets Scholz
Biden declines to comment on Trump indictment
World
Biden declines to comment on Trump indictment

Small fire extinguished at building of Russian defense ministry in Moscow — agencies

Small fire extinguished at building of Russian defense ministry in Moscow — agencies
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

Small fire extinguished at building of Russian defense ministry in Moscow — agencies

Small fire extinguished at building of Russian defense ministry in Moscow — agencies
  • Small blaze was put out shortly after it started with no casualties, TASS news agency said
Updated 05 April 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A fire briefly broke out at a building belonging to Russia’s defense ministry in the center of Moscow on Wednesday evening, Russian state news agencies reported, citing emergency services.
Footage shared by state media outlets on social media showed a thin plume of dark smoke rising from the defense ministry’s headquarters in Moscow on Znamenka street, near the Kremlin.
The small blaze was put out shortly after it started with no casualties, the TASS news agency reported.
“Around 19:30 (16:30 GMT), in one of the administrative buildings of the defense ministry in Moscow, duty workers detected smoke on the premises. The fire department and ministry of emergency situations came to the scene,” Interfax cited the defense ministry as saying in a statement.
The fire covered an area of 60 square meters (646 square feet), TASS cited local emergency services as saying.
The defense ministry said it was currently establishing the cause of the fire.

Topics: Russia

Related

Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed
World
Suspect in cafe attack that killed Russian blogger is jailed
Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke
World
Russia rejects US claims its UN council presidency is a joke

Latest updates

UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul
UK pauses plans to deport guards who risked lives to protect British embassy staff in Kabul
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center
Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at day care center
Man United back into EPL’s top four by beating Brentford 1-0
Man United back into EPL’s top four by beating Brentford 1-0
Could Riyadh be the Middle East’s next culinary capital?
Could Riyadh be the Middle East’s next culinary capital?
Benzema hits hat-trick as Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
Benzema hits hat-trick as Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.