China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

Two Chinese military helicopters fly past a PLA Navy tugboat, as seen from Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan, in China’s southeast Fujian province on April 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

TAIPEI: China sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day on Friday and insisted the island remains “an inseparable part of China,” after President Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing by meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Three Chinese warships sailed in waters surrounding the self-ruled island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan’s defense ministry said.
Hours before Tsai met McCarthy in Los Angeles on her way back from Latin America, China’s Shandong aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan’s southeastern waters on its way to the western Pacific.
Tsai told reporters her government was committed to ensuring “the free and democratic way of life of the people of Taiwan,” before she left Los Angeles where she was stopping on her way back from Latin America.
“We also hope to do our best to maintain peace and stability between the two sides,” she added.
Beijing said on Friday that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China,” after repeatedly warning against the meeting.
“China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will never be divided,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
“The future of Taiwan lies in reunification with the motherland.”
AFP journalists on Pingtan island, China’s nearest outpost to Taiwan, saw a military ship and at least three army helicopters transiting through the strait on Friday afternoon.
The silver-grey Dongtuo-859 tugboat cruised southwards, about one kilometer from the shore, while the two aircraft flew northwards over the waters at fairly low altitude.
It was not immediately clear if the movements represented an enhancement of normal patrols that Beijing conducts in the region.
Last August, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan for its largest show of force in years, following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi.
Beijing’s response to the Tsai-McCarthy meeting has so far been more muted and China’s ADIZ incursions in the past two days have not risen beyond the activities of an average week.
But Taiwan is still on alert, with Premier Chen Chien-jen warning on Friday that Taipei’s defense and security agencies were keeping a close eye on developments.
On Thursday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said three warships had been detected around the Taiwan Strait and one Chinese naval helicopter crossed the island’s ADIZ.
The display prompted calls from the United States asking China “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful diplomacy.”
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace, including a far greater area that overlaps with part of China’s own ADIZ and even some of the mainland.
McCarthy, who is second in line to the US presidency, had originally planned to go to Taiwan himself but opted instead to meet Tsai in California.
The decision was viewed as a compromise that would underscore support for Taiwan but avoid inflaming tensions with China, a move analysts say has so far proven successful.
Tsai said on Thursday that it was “quite common for us to meet our US friends during transits.”
“I also hope the Chinese side can exercise self-restraint and don’t overreact,” she added.
McCarthy had vowed that US arms sales to Taiwan — which have infuriated the Chinese leadership — would continue, in what he said was a proven strategy to dissuade aggression.
“It is a critical lesson that we learned through Ukraine, that the idea of just sanctions in the future is not going to stop somebody” who wants to wage war, he said.
On Friday, China slapped sanctions on Taipei’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, banning her from entering China and accusing her of “deliberately inciting cross-strait confrontation.”
Taiwan condemned the sanctions, saying Beijing was attempting to “further suppress our country’s international space.”
“Coercion and suppression will not change the objective facts, but will only strengthen our government’s belief in upholding freedom and democracy,” Taiwan’s foreign office said in a statement.
Beijing also announced sanctions against the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based conservative think tank, as well as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which hosted the meeting.
The two organizations are now barred from engaging in transactions and cooperation with Chinese entities.
On Thursday, Taiwan said Chinese coast guard vessels were “obstructing” trade by carrying out on-site inspections on cargo and passenger ships.
Tsai said Taipei’s national security team was “closely monitoring the situation” to ensure the safety of its ships “and to prevent China’s interference in our territorial waters.”

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’

British Muslim woman detained at UK airport ‘for having similar name to Daesh bride Shamima Begum’
  • Shamina Begum, who was returning to Manchester Airport, said she was asked if she “thinks bombing is okay”
  • Claimed she was also forced to go to an airport bathroom to relieve herself in an unlocked cubicle with a male officer present
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British Muslim woman returning home to the UK from a holiday in Turkey claimed she was detained by police because she has a similar name as Daesh bride Shamima Begum.

Shamina Begum, who was returning to Manchester Airport, said she was asked if she “thinks bombing is okay,” and was told to seek assistance from UK Border Force staff because they said her name was the same as that belonging to “someone of interest.”

Begum, who had been traveling with her partner, alleged that five officers detained her under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000. 

She also claimed her mobile phone and handbag were seized before having her DNA and fingerprints taken and being questioned for three hours over her name, her Muslim faith and even her mortgage.

In what Begum called a “humiliating” ordeal, she said she was also forced to go to an airport bathroom to relieve herself in an unlocked cubicle with a male officer present, all while being on her period. 

“I’m traumatized,” she told The Independent newspaper. “At first I was confused — I’ve travelled to many destinations previously and never had this problem,” she added.

Begum was eventually released with no further action taken against her.

“After I was let go, I cried all the way from the airport to my house and I couldn’t face the outside world for about four weeks,” she said. “In the immediate days after this happened, I’d wake up every day and wish I had not. I’m not a terrorist and didn’t deserve to be treated that way. It was a dark and difficult time which still impacts me, unfortunately.

“It was so humiliating and I could not say anything. It’s easy for the police to hand people a leaflet about what a Schedule 7 stop is...but what about aftercare? It’s taken me six months to talk about it properly.”

Begum complained to Greater Manchester Police about her treatment, who declined to comment on the case, and her complaint was not upheld by police staff who claimed the stop was justified and handled correctly.

She has now lodged an appeal against the decision, and added: “If it isn’t down to my race and religion, why aren’t police stopping every white person who walks through the airport? It’s always the brown and Black people who are targeted.

“It wasn’t just the fact that I was stopped; it was the kind of questions I was asked. Just because I am a Muslim with a Muslim name and background, it doesn’t make me a terrorist.”

Shamima Begum was 15 when she left her home in London, traveled through Turkey and into Daesh-held territory, before having her British citizenship revoked in February 2019.

She is currently in a Syrian camp for former Daesh brides and their families and is fighting a legal battle with the British government over the stripping of her citizenship.

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest

Gotthard road tunnel in Swiss Alps blocked by protest
  • The northern entrance was temporarily blocked by a handful of protesters from Renovate Switzerland
  • Police removed the activists around 30 minutes later and the tunnel reopened at around 11:00 am
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Switzerland’s Gotthard road tunnel under the Alps was temporarily blocked by protesters on Friday, worsening the lengthy tailbacks at the start of the Easter holiday.
The 17-kilometer (10.5-mile) tunnel is one of the main routes crossing the Alps from German-speaking Switzerland to the warmer Italian-speaking Ticino region on the south side of the mountains.
Good Friday, the first day of the Easter holiday long weekend, is typically one of the tunnel’s busiest days.
The northern entrance was temporarily blocked by a handful of protesters from Renovate Switzerland, a group that wants the Swiss government to declare a climate emergency and plan for the thermal renovation of every building in the country by 2035.
Switzerland’s ATS news agency reported that the protesters sat on the southbound carriageway at around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) and glued their hands to the road. Some motorists angrily swiped at their banners.
Police removed the activists around 30 minutes later and the tunnel reopened at around 11:00 am.
Renovate Switzerland said six activists aged 19 to 60 were arrested.
They tweeted that “inaction in the face of the climate catastrophe is more disturbing than 15-kilometer tailbacks.”
The Touring Club Suisse drivers’ association said the traffic jam had grown to 19 kilometers, with motorists facing more than a three-hour wait.
Opened in 1980, the road tunnel has one lane in each direction and typically sees traffic jams around the Easter and summer holidays.
The Gotthard Pass has been a key trade route across the Alps since the Middle Ages.
It remains a key transport link between northern and southern Europe with one road and two rail tunnels under the pass. All three were the longest of their kind in the world when they opened.

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
  • Amir-Abdollohian was leading the Iranian delegation in separate reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: France’s foreign minister has held a rare face-to-face meeting with her Iranian counterpart in China, urging Tehran to release French nationals “arbitrarily detained” in Iran, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Catherine Colonna, traveling with President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit to China, met Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing.
Amir-Abdollohian was leading the Iranian delegation in separate reconciliation talks in Beijing between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
China mediated the reconciliation last month in a sign of Beijing’s growing clout in the Middle East.
Colonna “renewed her urgent demand for the immediate release of the six French citizens who Iran is arbitrarily detaining,” the French statement said.
The six are among an estimated two dozen foreigners who activists and Western governments say are being held by Iran as hostages in a bid to extract concessions.
Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed the meeting took place, adding that “some consular issues were also raised during the meeting.” It did not specify further.
Contacts between Iran and European powers — including over the Iranian nuclear program — have been drastically scaled down over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on the protest movement that erupted in September.
“The talks also focused on the situation in Iran, regional issues and the Iranian nuclear program. The minister expressed France’s concern about the attitude of the Iranian authorities on all these subjects,” the statement said.
For its part, the Iranian foreign ministry said: “The foreign ministers of the two countries emphasised the necessity of mutual respect and continuation of dialogue.”
The Iran protests began in mid-September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.
Four men have been executed in protest-related cases in what activists have described as “show trials.”
According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 537 people have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the protests.

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
  • North Korea still devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear and missile programs
  • North Korean workers remain in China, Russia and elsewhere despite an earlier UN order to repatriate them
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

SEOUL: South Korea, the US and Japan called for stronger international support of efforts to ban North Korea from sending workers abroad and curb the North’s cybercrimes as a way to block the country’s means to fund its nuclear program.
The top South Korean, US and Japanese nuclear envoys met in Seoul on Friday in their first gathering in four months to discuss how to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. The North’s recent weapons tests show it is intent on acquiring more advanced missiles designed to attack the US and its allies, rather than returning to talks.
Despite 11 rounds of UN sanctions and pandemic-related hardships that have worsened its economic and food problems, North Korea still devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear and missile programs. Contributing to financing its weapons program is also likely the North’s crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities and the wages sent by North Korean workers remaining in China, Russia and elsewhere despite an earlier UN order to repatriate them by the end of 2019, experts say.
In a joint statement, the South Korean, US and Japanese envoys urged the international community to thoroughly abide by UN resolutions on the banning of North Korean workers overseas, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said a large number of North Korean workers remains engaged in economic activities around the world and transmits money that is used in the North’s weapons programs. It said the three envoys tried to call attention to the North Korean workers because the North may further reopen its international borders as the global COVID-19 situation improves.
“We need to make sure that its provocations never go unpunished. We will effectively counter North Korea’s future provocations and cut their revenue streams that fund these illegal activities,” Kim Gunn, the South Korean envoy, said in televised comments at the start of the meeting.
Sung Kim, the US envoy, said that with its nuclear and missile programs and "malicious cyber program that targets countries and individuals around the globe,” North Korea threatens the security and prosperity of the entire international community.
South Korea’s spy agency said in December that North Korean hackers had stolen an estimated $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it last year alone. The National Intelligence Service said North Korea’s capacity to steal digital assets was considered among the best in the world because it has focused on cybercrimes since UN economic sanctions were toughened in 2017 in response to its nuclear and missile tests.
Friday’s trilateral meeting will likely infuriate North Korea, which has previously warned that the three countries’ moves to boost their security cooperation prompted urgent calls to reinforce its own military capability.
North Korea has long argued the UN sanctions and US-led military exercises in the region are proof of Washington’s hostility against Pyongyang. The North has also said it was compelled to develop nuclear weapons to cope with US military threats, though US and South Korean officials have steadfastly said they have no intention of invading the North.
Earlier this week, the United States conducted anti-submarine naval drills with South Korean and Japanese forces in their first such training in six months. The US also flew nuclear-capable bombers for separate, bilateral aerial training with South Korean warplanes.
North Korea hasn’t performed weapons tests in reaction to those US-involved drills. But last month, it carried out a barrage of missile tests to protest the earlier South Korean-US military training that it sees as an invasion rehearsal.
There are also concerns that North Korea could carry out its first nuclear test in more than five years, since it unveiled a new type of nuclear warhead last week. Foreign experts debate whether North Korea has developed warheads small and light enough to fit on missiles.

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi
Updated 07 April 2023
Press Trust of India | AP

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi
  • Environmentalists are concerned over the loss and declining health of mangrove cover in Kerala's capital city of Kochi, which is particularly effective at sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air
Updated 07 April 2023
Press Trust of India | AP

KOCHI, India: Burrowed between mangroves and a bustling skyline, 70-year-old Rajan, who only uses one name, reminisces about his old home.

For nearly sixty years, Rajan has lived comfortably among the trees in Mangalavanam forest in India’s southern Kerala state. In the last two decades, the surrounding city of Kochi has boomed as the state’s financial capital and swallowed up once-protected green areas, including Rajan’s former home.
He was forced to sell his land to a local private realtor when the area was bought up for construction about 15 years ago. He moved into a makeshift dwelling on the edge of a protected bird sanctuary.
“Now there are buildings all around and no wind,” said Rajan, adding that the towering concrete has made the city and forest stifling hot.
Government buildings, private offices and homes have sprung up at pace, cutting deep into the forest known as the “green lung of Kochi.” The trees are now squeezed on all sides by buildings, construction and smog.
Environmentalists are concerned over the loss and declining health of mangrove cover, which is particularly effective at sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air, can fend off scorching heat for nearby residents and sustains populations of local wildlife.
Officials and developers alike defend the need to house the state’s dense population and harness economic growth in the world’s soon-to-be most populous nation, but experts say this cannot come at the cost of green spaces.
Kerala has lost nearly 98 percent of its mangrove forests, shrinking from 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) to just 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) since 1975, according to figures from the Kerala Forest Research Institute. Mangrove cover across the country creeped up slightly between 2017 to 2019 at a rate of 0.5 percent per year thanks to concerted efforts by the government with restoration and maintenance projects springing up in Kerala and beyond.
“I had literally fought with the government to come out with plans to protect the mangrove forests,” said Kathireshan Kandasamy, who studies India’s mangrove forests and is a former member of the National Mangrove Committee, a body set up by the government to advise on conservation.
In 2022 the Indian government, following Kandasamy and the committee’s advice, identified 44 critical mangrove ecosystems in the country, including two in Kerala. It launched a management action plan to protect and maintain the areas. State governments also started sanctioning funds for conservation projects.
The shrunken Mangalavanam is now listed as a protected area, but there are concerns about the impact of nearby development.
“I found out that some city drainage is passing through this mangrove ecosystem,” said Rani Varghese, a research scholar at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. Varghese said the runoff “is changing its whole ecosystem.”
While the trees themselves are still sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air, Varghese explained, effluents and pollutants in the soil hamper how good of a sink for carbon the soil can be.
With record amounts of carbon dioxide being pumped into the air by human activity, maintaining ecosystems like mangrove forests can counteract some of the harms of warming.
The potential of the forest to store carbon “is actually in the state of deterioration,” said Varghese.
A. Anil Kumar, who’s mayor of the city’s administrative body, the Kochi Corporation, said while they cannot do anything about wastewater runoff immediately the area will continue to be studied.
In the meantime, property companies use what’s left of the squeezed forests as a selling point for extravagant homes and office buildings in the area.
Signs outside new developments boast about their luxury apartments’ untouched green views from properties’ multiple balconies. Long, plastic advertising boards line nearby roads with images of thick forests.
The apartments give residents spectacular sights of backwaters merging with the Arabian Sea and, for a premium, Mangalavanam’s last green stronghold in the form of the bird sanctuary, which is surrounded by construction and scaffolding.
K. Krishnankutty, a nearby resident, comes for a morning walk every day on the surrounding road, where mangrove branches hang overhead, lining wide pavements. He said he loves the shade and chirping birds but laments how much the lush space has slimmed in recent years.
“All around this Mangalavanam used to be open with no tall buildings,” Krishnankutty said. “So many migratory birds used to come here. Now we cannot see any as the buildings cover up this area.”
Experts fear the loss of Kerala’s forests could worsen in the coming years.
Some 75 percent of the remaining mangroves across Kerala are in the hands of private individuals and could be cleared for more lucrative intensive shrimp farming, said M. Ramit, a program officer for the Wildlife Trust of India, who is working on a project to restore mangroves in Kannur, a coastal district in northern Kerala.
“The Kerala government had earlier devised a plan to acquire the mangrove land from private individuals in order to conserve them,” Ramit said, but “somehow, the plan was later dropped.”
But Kerala’s state department of environment and climate change contested the claims and said there is no threat to the existing mangrove forests, regardless of ownership, as the forests are protected by state laws.
Varghese, the Kerala University researcher, said there’s still hope that the trend of mangrove loss can be reversed and the forest ecosystem can function normally in the near future.
“If we stop the adverse human interventions in the sanctuary and divert the drainage from Mangalavanam, in another 10 years we could regain all the potential benefits of the mangrove ecosystem,” Varghese said.
With the right measures, she said, communities can “turn it around as a good carbon sink.”

