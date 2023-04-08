You are here

  • Home
  • Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Iranians women shop at Tajrish bazaar in the capital Tehran, on September 20, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm9dn

Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women

Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalize unveiled women
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

In a further attempt to rein in increasing numbers of women defying the compulsory dress code, Iranian authorities are installing cameras in public places and thoroughfares to identify and penalize unveiled women, the police announced on Saturday.
After they have been identified, violators will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences”, police said in a statement.
The move is aimed at “preventing resistance against the hijab law,” said the statement, carried by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other state media, adding that such resistance tarnishes the country’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity.
A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police last September. Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the revolt.
Still, risking arrest for defying the obligatory dress code, women are still widely seen unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops and streets around the country. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.
Saturday’s police statement called on owners of businesses to “seriously monitor the observance of societal norms with their diligent inspections”.
Under Iran’s Islamic sharia law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures. Violators have faced public rebuke, fines or arrest.
Describing the veil as “one of the civilizational foundations of the Iranian nation” and “one of the practical principles of the Islamic Republic,” an Interior Ministry statement said on March 30 that there would be no retreat on the issue.
It urged citizens to confront unveiled women. Such directives have in past decades emboldened hard-liners to attack women. Last week a viral video showed a man throwing yoghurt at two unveiled women in a shop.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 women

Related

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GEA, Turki Al-Sheikh, awards the winners of this year’s Otr Elkalam competition.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Iranian win top prizes at Otr Elkalam competition
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing
World
French top diplomat in rare meeting with Iran counterpart in Beijing

KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
  • The move comes part of the KSrelief’s project to support food security in Lebanon during the month of Ramadan
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 163 tons and 930 kilograms of food baskets in Lebanon this week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The food packages were given out in Beirut, Ayrouni, Akkar, and El Kharroub, benefiting 12,610 people; mostly Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

The move comes part of the KSrelief’s project to support food security in Lebanon during the month of Ramadan.

It also comes part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, for refugees and the neediest segments of society in Lebanon.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Ramadan Middle East Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Lebanon Syrian refugees Palestinian refugees

Related

KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan
KSrelief distributes over 171 tons of food aid worldwide
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes over 171 tons of food aid worldwide

Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks

Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks

Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks
  • Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday
  • Israeli security source identified assailant as Arab citizen of Israel from town of Kafr Qassem
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

TEL AVIV: An Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday that came hours after two Israeli sisters were killed in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.
The attacks, after a night of crossborder strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, added to heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions following Israeli police raids in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque this week.
The tensions threatened to spiral into a wider conflict overnight as Israel responded to a barrage of rockets by hitting targets linked to the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, but the fighting entered a lull on Friday.
However, the two attacks underlined how volatile the situation remains after successive nights of trouble that have drawn worldwide alarm and calls for calm.
In the latest attack, a car plowed into a group on a street near a popular bike and walking path on a Tel Aviv promenade. The driver was shot dead by a nearby police officer when he tried to pull a gun, police said.
An Israeli security source identified the assailant as an Arab citizen of Israel from the town of Kafr Qassem.
Reuters video from shortly after the incident showed a white car upside down on the grass of a park. Police cordoned off the area that was brimming with emergency responders.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the victims were all foreign tourists. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that an Italian had been killed and other Italians may have been among the wounded.
Earlier on Friday, two Israeli sisters, aged 20 and 16 with joint British nationality, were killed and their mother wounded in a shooting attack on their car near the Jewish settlement of Hamra in the Jordan Valley.
“Our enemies are putting us to the test again,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after visiting the site of the attack with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
As soldiers hunted for the gunman, Netanyahu ordered border police reserves and additional military forces to be mobilized to confront the wave of attacks.
The US State Department condemned the attacks, saying “the targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable.”

FLASHPOINT
No claim of responsibility was made for either of Friday’s attacks, but Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the blockaded Gaza Strip, praised them and linked them to the tensions around Al-Aqsa mosque.
Friday prayers passed without major incident and apart from some stone-throwing, police said the situation had been quiet.
Twice this week Israeli police have raided the mosque, where hundreds of thousands of worshippers have been praying during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to dislodge groups they said had barricaded themselves with the aim of causing trouble.
Footage of officers beating worshippers who confronted them aroused concern, even among Israel’s allies, and prompted condemnation across the Arab world.
The site in Jerusalem’s Old City, holy to both Muslims and Jews, who know it as Temple Mount, has been a longstanding flashpoint, notably over the issue of Jewish visitors defying a ban on non-Muslim prayer in the mosque compound.
Clashes there in 2021 helped set off a 10-day war between Israel and Hamas. The exchange of crossborder fire awakened memories of that conflict, but as the lull in fighting extended on Friday, neither side seemed keen to prolong the fighting.
“Nobody wants an escalation right now,” an Israeli army spokesman said. “Quiet will be answered with quiet, at this stage I think, at least in the coming hours.”
One official with a Palestinian militant group told Reuters they were ready to keep the calm should Israel do the same, with the group having “made its point.” A Qatari official said Qatar was helping international efforts to de-escalate the situation.
Even before the flare-up of the past few days, the West Bank has seen a surge of confrontations in the past several months, with frequent military raids and escalating settler violence amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians.
Since the beginning of the year, at least 18 Israelis and foreigners have been killed in attacks in Israel, around Jerusalem and in the West Bank. In the same period, Israeli forces have killed more than 80 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians.
In the aftermath of the overnight strikes in Gaza, streets were largely empty except for some taxis and emergency vehicles. In Gaza City’s Tufah neighborhood some houses and a children’s hospital were damaged.
Taxi driver Muhanad Abu Neama, 23, said his family barely escaped Israeli air strikes that hit near his house, filling rooms with dirt and debris and damaging his car.
“I could hardly see because of the dust, the dirt covered my sisters’ beds and I carried them out one by one,” he said.
With the international-led peace process long moribund, Palestinians’ hopes of creating an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital, have faded. Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed it as its capital in a move not recognized internationally.
Israel’s new hard-right government is set on expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank and includes members who rule out a Palestinian state. Hamas for its part spurns coexistence with Israel.

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine

Related

Update Israeli authorities say attack kills one, wounds 6 in Tel Aviv photos
Middle-East
Israeli authorities say attack kills one, wounds 6 in Tel Aviv
Shooting attack in Tel Aviv, three wounded
Middle-East
Shooting attack in Tel Aviv, three wounded

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia- judicial official
  • The coast guard rescued 17 others off southern city of Sfax from the same boat
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official told Reuters.
The coast guard rescued 17 others off southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Faouzi Masmousdi, the Sfax court judge said.

Topics: Tunisia migrants Italy

Related

440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF
World
440 migrants rescued from boat off Malta: MSF
34 migrants missing after 5th boat sinks off Tunisia in two days
Middle-East
34 migrants missing after 5th boat sinks off Tunisia in two days

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe

French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
  • The Lebanese banker, Marwan Kheireddine, who is the chairman of Lebanon’s AM Bank, is suspected of participation in a criminal association and aggravated money laundering
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

Paris: French prosecutors said they have put a Lebanese banker under formal investigation, the latest move in a cross-border probe looking into whether Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh, embezzled vast sums of public funds.
The Lebanese banker, Marwan Kheireddine, who is the chairman of Lebanon’s AM Bank, is suspected of participation in a criminal association and aggravated money laundering, a spokesperson at the Paris office of the National Financial Prosecutors said on Friday.
Kheireddine, who was in France on March 24 when prosecutors notified him of the preliminary charges, was not kept in custody, the spokesperson said, but he was told not to leave the country and his passport was confiscated.
Kheireddine did not respond to phone calls and text messages. A lawyer who, Reuters was told represents him, said he could not confirm being Kheireddine’s counsel.
Salameh, who has been at the helm of the central bank for three decades, is being investigated in Lebanon, in France and in at least four other European countries over accusations of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars and laundering some of the proceeds abroad.
Salameh has denied the accusations, saying he is being made a scapegoat for Lebanon’s financial crisis that erupted in 2019.
According to people familiar with the French and Lebanese probes, Kheireddine is suspected of having allowed Salameh to process irregular fund transfers through AM Bank.
A lawyer for Salameh, Pierre-Olivier Sur, declined to comment on the allegations Kheireddine colluded with the governor. The Lebanese bank did not respond to a message seeking comment.
In January, Kheireddine was questioned by visiting European prosecutors in Beirut, who asked him about accounts at AM Bank containing large sums of money belonging to Salameh, according to people familiar with the interrogation.
Bank statements seen by Reuters show how the Salameh accounts at AM Bank ballooned from $15 million in 1993 to more than $150 million by 2019.
Lebanese prosecutors suspect the accounts, from which regular cash withdrawals were made, were used to conceal money laundering activity, a Lebanese judicial source said on Saturday.
Through lawyers, Salameh has denied using his AM Bank accounts to launder money, saying interests he capitalized on deposits explain why his savings rose.
Kheireddine served as a Lebanese minister of state between 2011 and 2013 and ran unsuccessfully for parliament in 2022 on a list backed by the powerful Iran-backed political party and armed group Hezbollah.
French prosecutors, who have not formally named Salameh a suspect, have summoned him for a hearing in Paris on May 16, according to Salameh’s lawyer, Sur.
Sur said late on Friday it was not clear whether his client would be able to come to the hearing because his travels are restricted as part of Lebanese investigations.
Sur told Reuters he may challenge the hearing itself on procedural grounds.
According to the lawyer, French prosecutors have summoned his client with a view of naming him a formal suspect. Yet, in March, they came to Beirut, and questioned him as a “simple witness,” he said.
If French prosecutors suspected Salameh of wrongdoing, they could not hear him as a witness, Sur said. The fact they did creates an “insurmountable gap” the lawyer said.

Related

Italian defense minister pledges support for Lebanon
Middle-East
Italian defense minister pledges support for Lebanon

Iraqi presidency calls on Turkiye to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Iraqi presidency calls on Turkiye to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

Iraqi presidency calls on Turkiye to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

Iraqi presidency calls on Turkiye to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport
  • Iraq president slams Turkish bombardment of Kurdish region
Updated 08 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Iraq called on Turkiye on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in the country’s north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.
The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkiye has no legal justification to “continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil.”

An explosion struck next to the Suleimaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region Friday, local officials said.
The blast came days after Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.
Turkiye has spent years fighting Kurdish militants in its east. Large Kurdish communities also live in neighboring Iraq and Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor, and some local media reported that the explosion was a Turkish drone attack on Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the main US-backed and Kurdish-led force in Syria.
Officials with the SDF and the Kurdish regional government in northeast Syria denied that Abdi was in Suleimaniyah at the time or had been the target of an attack.
Fethullah Al-Husseini, a representative of the Kurdish self-rule administration in northeast Syria, said Abdi was “carrying on his work and is in northeast Syria.”

The airport’s security directorate said in a statement that an explosion took place near the fence surrounding the airport at 4:18 p.m. local time, causing a fire but no injuries. It said the cause of the blast was under investigation and the airport was operating normally.

Topics: Turkiye Iraq

Related

Blast at north Iraqi airport raises tension in Kurdish area
Middle-East
Blast at north Iraqi airport raises tension in Kurdish area
Turkiye closes airspace to flights using north Iraqi airport
Middle-East
Turkiye closes airspace to flights using north Iraqi airport

Latest updates

Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
KSrelief gives out Ramadan food packages for Syrian, Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Al-Fatah Mosque in Makkah region to undergo renovation under Prince Mohammed bin Salman project
Al-Fatah Mosque in Makkah region to undergo renovation under Prince Mohammed bin Salman project
Hundreds turn out for funeral of Russian military blogger
Hundreds turn out for funeral of Russian military blogger
Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks
Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.