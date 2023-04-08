You are here

Guardiola says Walker cannot play in City’s current system

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in action with Burnley’s Lyle Foster during their FA Cup — Quarter-Final – match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Mar. 18, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

  • Guardiola has been playing a three-man defense, pushing one of the full backs in a central-midfield role alongside Rodri
  • “He cannot do it,” Guardiola said of Walker playing as an inverted full back
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Kyle Walker is set to have only limited game time at Manchester City for the rest of the season because manager Pep Guardiola said the England right back is ill-equipped to play in the team’s new system.
Guardiola has been playing a three-man defense, pushing one of the full backs in a central-midfield role alongside Rodri. That has been John Stones in recent weeks, meaning Walker — who isn’t as technically strong on the ball — has mostly been a substitute despite being a key member of City’s success in recent years.
“He cannot do it,” Guardiola said of Walker playing as an inverted full back. “He will always have pace. He will be the fastest in this room at 60 years old. To play inside, you have to make some educated movements. He has other characteristics.
“He has played as a full back coming inside in the past with four in the back, with Joao (Cancelo) or Aleks (Zinchenko) in that position, and Kyle has done it really well. But with this shape of three in the back and two in the middle, he cannot do it ... he will maybe need time to do it and we don’t have time.”
The 32-year-old Walker, who is in his sixth season at City, had looked like he would benefit from the departure of Cancelo to Bayern Munich in January but that hasn’t been the case.
Asked what Walker needed to do to earn his place back, Guardiola said: “Be himself. Train good, he can play in the three, three at the back on the right, and is maybe the best that we have. Sometimes we play with Manu (Akanji) or John. The reason why is tactical. It’s not because we lost faith in Kyle.”
The 28-year-old Stones has sometimes struggled when asked to push forward into midfield, but now he looks at home.
“Our shape was completely different when we tried it before and that was maybe why he struggled more,” Guardiola said. “Now we practice more, he knows more, our routine is a little better and that’s why we can use him.
“It is a new position for him and he has to concentrate all the time. When you play as a central defender or in other position, when you see the game from behind, it is completely different to when you are in the middle surrounded. Some movements and patterns are more difficult. That’s why I appreciate a lot what he has done.”

Topics: Kyle Walker Manchester city Pep Guardiola Premier league

Spurs star Son becomes first Asian to score 100 Premier League goals

Spurs star Son becomes first Asian to score 100 Premier League goals
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

  • Son reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half in north London on Saturday
  • It was a welcome boost for the 30-year-old Son, who has endured a difficult season
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

LONDON: Son Heung-min dedicated his historic goal in Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Brighton to his late grandfather after the South Korea star became the first Asian to score 100 times in the Premier League.
Son reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half in north London on Saturday.
After Lewis Dunk’s equalizer, Harry Kane’s 79th-minute winner ensured Son’s goal wouldn’t go to waste as fifth-placed Tottenham stayed in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.
It was a welcome boost for the 30-year-old Son, who has endured a difficult season.
As well as an unusually long run of poor personal form, which including several spells on the bench, Son has had to cope with the recent death of his grandfather.
“This was something that I dreamed for. It is an amazing achievement which I wouldn’t have had without my team-mates,” he told the BBC.
“Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a massive thing. I was really emotional because I have had tough moments in the last few weeks. My grandad passed away and it was not easy. I want to send that goal to him.”
Son has enjoyed a remarkable career with Tottenham since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for what now looks a bargain £22 million ($27 million) in 2015.
His dynamic displays have established him as one of the Premier League’s most feared, while his humble personality has made him a favorite with Tottenham fans.
Son hopes his latest milestone moment will serve as an inspiration to other Asians dreaming of playing in Europe’s top leagues.
“I hope all the Asian players, especially in South Korea, look at this achievement and believe they can do it as well,” he said.
“It’s a good thing for Asia and I take a big responsibility to be a good example to help the young guys. I want them to believe an Asian player can do amazing things in the Premier League.”
Admitting he sometimes found it hard to stay upbeat during his difficult season, Son added: “Sometimes you always expect an amazing season. I am frustrated but I’m not the perfect player so I need to look at my weaknesses.
“The fans are supporting me and I need to take a big responsibility to do well for the rest of the season.”

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min Premier league

Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game

Bayern get revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

  • Bayern struggled to finish off a determined and defensively well-organized Freiburg
  • Matthijs de Ligt's speculative and powerful shot from distance, deflected into the top left corner
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

FREIBURG, Germany: Bayern Munich partly avenged their elimination from the German Cup by Freiburg midweek by winning their Bundesliga match 1-0 to keep the lead on Saturday.
Bayern stayed two points clear of Borussia Dortmund ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal with Manchester City on Tuesday, but it was hardly a comfortable win.
Just as in the cup quarterfinal loss to Freiburg on Tuesday — and in stark contrast to last week’s demolition of Dortmund in the “Klassiker” — Bayern struggled to finish off a determined and defensively well-organized Freiburg.
Matthijs de Ligt’s speculative and powerful shot from distance, deflected into the top left corner, made the difference but Freiburg had chances to draw. Ritsu Doan hit the post for Freiburg just before the break and only another strong game from goalkeeper Yann Sommer, in place of the injured Manuel Neuer, kept Bayern’s lead intact.
DORTMUND BEATS UNION
Dortmund were on track for a third straight game without a win, and a four-point gap which could have meant the end of the title race, until substitute Youssoufa Moukoko took full advantage of a glaring error from Union to score in a 2-1 win.
Donyell Malen’s 28th-minute opening goal was canceled by Kevin Behrens as Union sought valuable points in their quest to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.
That work was undone when Union’s Paul Seguin botched an attempt to control the ball and accidentally played the perfect pass for the 18-year-old Moukoko to round the goalkeeper and score.
OTHER GAMES
Bayer Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso continued their hot form with a seventh consecutive win in all competitions, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1. With forward Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek injured, the wingers stepped up for Leverkusen as Amine Adli and Moussa Diaby both scored.
Leverkusen next heads into a Europa League quarterfinal against Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday.
Cologne ended a six-game winless run by beating Augsburg 3-1.
Mainz drew with Werder Bremen 2-2 after a late flurry of goals, with all four scored after the 85th minute as Bremen twice leveled the score.
Hertha Berlin hosted Leipzig late.

Topics: Bayern Munich Matthijs de Ligt SC Freiburg Bundesliga

Rashford injury sours routine Man Utd win over Everton

Rashford injury sours routine Man Utd win over Everton
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

  • Victory takes Erik ten Hag's men up to third and opens up a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham
  • The three points came at a cost as Marcus Rashford hobbled off nine minutes from time
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United moved ever closer to a return to the Champions League next season as Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial struck to deepen Everton’s relegation fears in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.
Victory takes Erik ten Hag’s men up to third and opens up a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham.
But the three points came at a cost as Marcus Rashford hobbled off nine minutes from time, which could prove to be a major blow in the Red Devils quest for more silverware this season in the FA Cup and Europa League.
Only Jordan Pickford and some wayward United finishing prevented Everton from being on the end of a hiding even before the half-time whistle as the Toffees failed to do their bid to beat the drop any good.
Sean Dyche’s men remain outside the relegation zone only thanks to goal difference and could fall into the bottom three should other results go against them on Saturday.
Ten Hag bemoaned his side’s reliance on Rashford for goals after the England international hit his 28th of the season in a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.
But Rashford had a rare off day in front of goal before appearing to pull up with a groin injury.
Pickford got down low to his left to deny his international colleague when one-on-one before Rashford headed his next big chance wide.
Antony then struck the post from a well-worked corner and Aaron Wan Bissaka somehow skewed the rebound wide with the goal gaping.
Everton’s revival under Dyche has been built on defensive solidity but the Toffees were incapable of halting the steady flow of United chances.
Pickford stood tall to save another one-on-one from Antony and then rushed from his goal to block from Rashford.
The opening goal finally arrived on 36 minutes when McTominay, who has been in fine goalscoring form for Scotland, netted his first Premier League goal of the season.
Jadon Sancho picked out the midfielder’s run into the box and he smashed the ball past Pickford at his near post.
Everton stemmed the tide toward their own goal after the break but still needed their goalkeeper to keep the score down as Bruno Fernandes saw a header tipped over.
United’s inability to turn their dominance into goal highlighted their need for a new number nine, but Martial’s return to fitness is a welcome boost heading into the final two months of the season.
An error from Seamus Coleman ended any hope of an Everton fightback as he was robbed by Rashford, who squared for the Frenchman to tap home his first goal since February.
Christian Eriksen made his return from an ankle injury for the final 13 minutes, but that positive news was soon overshadowed by the sight of Rashford limping gingerly around the pitch and down the tunnel ahead of a crucial fortnight for United.
They face Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals over the next two midweeks before a trip to Wembley to take on Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals on April 23.

Akanji dreaming of a Man City clean sweep to end ‘perfect season’

Akanji dreaming of a Man City clean sweep to end ‘perfect season’
Updated 08 April 2023
ALAM KHAN

  • Pep Guardiola’s team are still chasing the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup ahead of Southampton and Bayern tests
Updated 08 April 2023
ALAM KHAN

Manuel Akanji is hoping that Manchester City can prove their class to crown a “perfect season.”

The English Premier League champions are not only fighting to retain the title they won on the final day last season, but face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and Sheffield United in an FA Cup last-four encounter at Wembley.

A treble would cap a dream debut campaign for defender Akanji, who joined last summer from Borussia Dortmund for £15 million.

“That’s what we are working for, to always be in the competitions and win the trophies,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

“We are still in the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Premier League — and I hope we can win it all in the end. We want the perfect season, yes.

“We take it game by game and first we have got to focus on Southampton on Saturday and then we are looking at the Bayern game and we will see. We are on a good run now.”

After the league trip to Southampton, City host Bayern in the first leg of their last-eight tie on Tuesday.

Should they overcome the German champions, they will face 14-time winners Real Madrid in the semifinals.

That would be special for Akanji who was a fan of the Spanish giants — and their former captain Raul — as a youngster.

“When I grew up I wasn’t a defender so I didn’t really look at them,” added the 27-year-old. “I played up front, played midfield, played as a winger and sometimes as a striker as well, so my role model when I was young was Raul from Real Madrid.”

“My neighbor was a Madrid fan so I turned into one too, that’s how it is. He was a couple of years older than me so you look at what these guys are doing and I turned into a Madrid fan as well.

“Raul was the guy who scored a lot of goals so that’s why he was my role model,” he said.

Akanji says that City have to prove they are the world’s best by going for success “in every game, every competition.”

“Real Madrid won the Champions League how many times? 14, so many — and City are not there yet. But I think it will be a good start if we can win it this year — I hope so.

“The Champions League is special, the first final I saw was Porto against Monaco in 2004, I was on holiday and remember watching that game.”

City racked up their seventh successive win when they beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad last weekend.

They are hoping to cut leaders Arsenal’s eight-point lead with victory at Southampton on Saturday, while the Gunners visit Anfield on Sunday to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.

City will have striker Erling Haaland back in their attack after he missed the Liverpool win with a groin injury.

The Norwegian has 42 goals this season and Akanji, who was also at Dortmund with Haaland, said: “No, I’m not surprised by him.

“I played with him before and know what he is capable of — and he is only going to get better, ” Akanji said.

“I think he’s one of the best strikers and that’s why he is here at this club. He shows it week by week in all the games we have and he’s working hard in training. It’s why he gets better with all the games.”

Switzerland international Akanji is also hoping to improve his own game further at City, having established himself as a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side with his versatility.

“In our team we have got so many good defenders I can learn off every day,” he said. “When I look at the other defenders, I see William Saliba at Arsenal and he’s really young, but he’s having a great season. “

“Virgil van Dijk, he’s so great in the aerial duels and that’s something that I can improve on, learn from him. Obviously I’m not as tall, but I think it’s his all-round ability that makes him so good.

“He’s been playing at the top level for so many years, with such a high quality. The same as Thiago Silva. When I look at Chelsea I still think he’s still the best defender at 38.”

City have conceded just two goals in their past seven games, while scoring 27, and Akanji said: “It’s not easy for us defenders, but we have to give the team strength from the back. 

“We have to give confidence to the ball players and forward and calm it down a little bit in certain situations.

“It’s not always the easiest part because you can play good for 89 minutes and then you can make a mistake and the game is bad. But it’s just how it is in football and you have to deal with that.”

Topics: Manchester city Bayern Munich

Lens beat Strasbourg to keep pressure on PSG

Lens beat Strasbourg to keep pressure on PSG
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

  • Lens found a way through thanks to an impressive move concluded by Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 11th minute
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: Lens claimed their fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg on Friday to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain to just three points.

The northerners have 63 points and are second behind PSG who travel to Nice on Saturday after back-to-back defeats.

Marseille are third, three points behind Lens with Monaco a further three points adrift in fourth before those clubs visit Lorient and Nantes respectively on Sunday.

After a rough start against their relegation-threatened rivals, Lens found a way through thanks to an impressive move concluded by Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 11th minute.

Frankowski latched onto a pass from former Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson, with the goal initially refused as offside but validated after a VAR viewing.

Strasbourg lacked sharpness on their rare chances in front of goal with Lens adding a second in the 65th minute thanks to Facundo Medina’s low deflected shot.

The side from Alsace pulled a goal back with five minutes to go with a curling Kevin Gameiro effort catching Brice Samba napping in the Lens goal.

The visitors chased the equalizer but instead finished a man down after Habib Diallo was sent off in injury time.

Lens held on to win their 13th out of 15 home league games, more than any team in the top five European leagues.

Strasbourg could finish the weekend back in the relegation zone as they sit 16th, equal on 26 points with Auxerre who travel to fellow relegation candidates Ajaccio on Sunday.

Topics: Lens Strasbourg Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

