Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title hopes suffer at Al-Fayha

Judging by the reactions of the Riyadh giants at full-time, this is not a game that they will look back on with any affection and is one they will quickly want to forget. (@AlNassrFC)
Judging by the reactions of the Riyadh giants at full-time, this is not a game that they will look back on with any affection and is one they will quickly want to forget. (@AlNassrFC)
Updated 22 sec ago
John Duerden 

  • The Riyadh giants were held to a 0-0 draw at Al-Fahya with seven games remaining this season
John Duerden 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr suffered a frustrating evening on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Al-Fahya.

Going into this Roshn Saudi League clash, the Riyadh giants were a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad with eight games of the season remaining.

How tight things are at the top means that this is a result that will be warmly welcomed in Jeddah, and the sight of defender Abdulelah Al-Amri pounding the grass in frustration in added time at the end of the second half will also be remembered among Ittihad fans. For the supporters of Al-Nassr, it summed up the previous 90 minutes.

There were few chances in the early exchanges, although Al-Nassr’s Anderson Talisca had a claim for a handball after 13 minutes. Seven minutes later, however, Al-Fayha thought they had taken the lead. Aleksandar Trajkovski fired home an unstoppable shot from outside the area but the Macedonian star had been just offside when collecting the ball.

That close call seemed to spur the visitors on, and just before the half-hour Ayman Yahya headed just wide when it looked as if Al-Nassr was going to take the lead. They went even closer soon after as Vladimir Stojkovic pushed over a fierce effort from Abdullah Al-Khaibari. Just after the half-hour, Ronaldo twisted inside the area to send a half-volley just wide of the near post. The pressure came to nothing as the two teams went in at the break with the scoreline goalless.

Once the action resumed, both teams continued in their struggles to create meaningful openings. Al-Nassr also struggled to get Ronaldo into the game, although the Portuguese star twisted and turned outside the area around the halfway point of the second half to fire off a shot that went straight at the goalkeeper. Soon after, the forward fired a long-range free-kick just over the bar. He did the same with 12 minutes remaining, from a half-volley following a nod down from Talisca.

The Brazilian had the ball in the net soon after with a low shot that squeezed inside Stojkovic’s post but was adjudged to have been offside when collecting the ball. By this time, Al-Fayha were offering little going forward while the Riyadh side were becoming increasingly frantic but were simply unable to find a way through the committed home defense. It was all hands to the pump for Al-Fahya as seven minutes of added time was signalled, but in the end, the hosts, trying to climb out of the bottom half of the table, coped well with everything that the nine-time champions could throw at them. Ronaldo was less than happy as the final whistle blew and was quickly off down the tunnel

There are still seven games remaining this season and only time will tell whether this was a valuable point for Al-Nassr as they chase league title number ten. Judging by the reactions of the Riyadh giants at full-time, this is not a game that they will look back on with any affection and is one they will quickly want to forget.

Updated 10 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid cut the gap on second place Real Madrid to just two points with a 2-1 win over 10-man Rayo Vallecano on Sunday in La Liga.
Valencia fell to a damaging 2-1 defeat at Almeria which leaves them in the relegation zone, while nine-man Real Betis lost 2-0 at home against Cadiz, denting their bid for Champions League football.
Defenders Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso struck first-half goals two minutes apart to put Atletico into a dominant position at Vallecas.
Rayo had defender Florian Lejeune sent off in the second half for a professional foul on Alvaro Morata, allowing Atletico to stroll, but Fran Garcia’s powerful drive gave the hosts some hope in the final stages.
Atletico held on to keep up the pressure on their rivals, champions Real Madrid, who lost 3-2 at home against Villarreal on Saturday.
Diego Simeone’s side have been in superb form in 2023, unbeaten in their last 12 league games, winning nine of those matches.
“The first thing we did was take stock of what we weren’t doing well,” Hermoso told DAZN, when asked about his side’s form.
“We wanted to turn around the situation, which wasn’t nice, and we know what Atletico’s shirt means, what it demands.”
The Rojiblancos took the lead after a slick break, with Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann combining well, before the latter played a fine pass to Morata.
The striker nudged the ball on to Molina, racing up on the right, who swept the ball home to net his first goal for the club.
Molina dedicated his strike to team-mate Angel Correa, absent from the squad after his mother died this week, raising the Argentine’s number 10 shirt into the air.
“We know what ‘Angelito’ means to us, how hard it must be to go through a moment like this, and the team dedicates this win, with all the love in the world, to his family, to his people,” added Hermoso.
Atletico soon grabbed their second with Hermoso heading home from Carrasco’s corner for his fourth goal of the season.
After Lejeune was dismissed Atletico cruised, with Griezmann, Morata and Marcos Llorente all missing chances.
However Garcia smashed past Jan Oblak from distance in the 85th minute to give Atletico a scare, but they saw the game out to move six points ahead of Real Sociedad in fourth and put Real Madrid firmly within their sights.
Rayo, ninth, have failed to earn a victory in their last eight league games.
“We were having a good game, then they scored their first goal which gave them wings,” Rayo midfielder Oscar Valentin told DAZN.
“We are calm because we know the team is competing well in every game and sooner or later those three points will come, which will bring calm.”

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool

Late drama as Arsenal held by Liverpool
  • After 2-2 draw, defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands.

City have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising toward an eighth consecutive league win.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half time to spark a Liverpool fightback.

Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equalizer three minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp’s men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.

But the match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

Arsenal remain without an away league win to Liverpool since 2012 as they stumbled over one of the major hurdles between them and the title despite a perfect start.

It took just eight minutes for the visitors to make the breakthrough as Bukayo Saka surged through the Liverpool defense and the ball broke kindly for Martinelli to prod past his Brazilian international teammate Alisson Becker.

Only a glaring miss from Jesus and a fine save by Alisson to deny Oleksandr Zinchenko prevented Arsenal from being out of sight within 15 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk’s slump in form has played a major role in Liverpool’s collapse from the team that came close to an unprecedented quadruple last season to mid-table mediocrity. The Dutch center-back was caught on his heels as Arsenal doubled their lead when Jesus was left unmarked to head in Martinelli’s cross on 28 minutes.

But signs of a youthful side going for their first title finally showed once Salah halved the arrears three minutes before half time.

Liverpool could even have been level by the break as Jordan Henderson blazed another big chance over.

But that was just the start of the drama as Robertson was elbowed by assistant referee Hatzidakis as the players left the field for half time.

That incident fired Liverpool up as they came flying out the blocks in the second half and had a golden opportunity to level when Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota, but Salah slotted the penalty wide.

Salah nearly made amends moments later as Ramsdale produced a stunning save to keep his side in front and the England goalkeeper was needed again nine minutes from time to save a one-on-one with Darwin Nunez.

Firmino finally made Liverpool’s pressure count when he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to set up a grandstand finish.

Salah blazed over a glorious chance before Ramsdale made remarkable saves from the Egyptian and Ibrahima Konate to ensure Arsenal escaped just with a point.

But Liverpool’s rally may prove too little, too late for their chances of Champions League football next season. The Reds have failed to win any of their five games since a remarkable 7-0 win over Manchester United last month.

Liverpool remain down in eighth, 12 points adrift of the top four.

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz

Nine-man Betis tumble at home against Cadiz
  • After Villarreal beat Real Madrid on Saturday, Cadiz leapfrogged Betis, who could not go back ahead of Quique Setien’s side as they stumbled in an Andalucian derby
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Nine-man Real Betis fell to a shock 2-0 home defeat by Cadiz on Sunday, leaving Manuel Pellegrini’s side sixth in La Liga.

After Villarreal beat Real Madrid on Saturday they leapfrogged Betis, who could not go back ahead of Quique Setien’s side as they stumbled in an Andalucian derby.

Betis playmaker Sergio Canales made his comeback after being given a reprieve from a four-game ban by court order, but it only lasted 38 minutes.

The Spaniard was sent off for pulling down Ruben Sobrino and stopping the Cadiz forward from running through on goal.

Cadiz took the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half through Ruben Alcaraz after Juan Miranda handled a free kick.

The visitors netted their second before the hour mark when Theo Bongonda broke away and unselfishly teed up Chris Ramos to tap home his first goal for the club.

Betis were soon reduced to nine men on a miserable afternoon for the hosts as Aitor Ruibal twice swung his elbow at Fali and was dismissed.

Earlier Vedat Muriqi hit a brace, including a stoppage-time penalty, to rescue Real Mallorca a 3-3 draw at Real Valladolid.

Later Sunday Almeria welcome Valencia in a relegation battle, while third-placed Atletico Madrid visit neighbors Rayo Vallecano in a Madrid derby.

On Monday leaders Barcelona can move 15 points clear with a win against Girona.

Separately, media reports said Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde punched Villarreal’s Alex Baena in the face after the champions’ 3-2 defeat.

Baena complained on Twitter on Sunday about being “attacked” and denied he had insulted Valverde’s family, which some reports cite as the reason for the Uruguayan’s anger.

“I’m very sad for the attack that I suffered after the game and surprised about what they are saying about me, it’s totally false that I said that,” wrote Baena on Twitter.

“Fede Valverde, thuggish and cowardly,” Villarreal team delegate Xisco Nadal wrote on Twitter on Sunday, before later deleting his post.

Referee Javier Alberola Rojas did not include any reference to the incident in his report from the game.

Spanish newspaper Marca report that sources close to Valverde say Baena upset the Madrid player during the teams’ Copa del Rey clash in January by speaking about his unborn child.

Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino revealed in February the couple thought they had lost their baby, but the pregnancy was later found to be healthy.

Swanson's injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly

Swanson’s injury a concern as US women down Ireland 2-0 in international friendly
  • Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the US in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson.

Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the US prepare for the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the US since the Tokyo Olympics.

The second of two matches against Ireland was set for Tuesday in St. Louis. The games are the final chance that US coach Vlatko Andonovski will have to evaluate his players before he must select a 23-player roster for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The US fought off a barrage of shots in the 24th minute before Fox scored in the 37th with a low blast through a pair of defenders into the far corner of Ireland’s goal. It was her first goal for the US.

Swanson went down in the 40th minute, screaming in pain as teammates gestured frantically for the training staff. Swanson had scored in six straight matches for the world No. 1 US, tying the record for fourth-longest in team history.

As Swanson was carted off the field, she made a heart with her hands for the crowd.

“Anytime an injury happens, the emotions run high, regardless of what kind of injury (it is) and what happens,” Andonovski said. “Mal had to leave the stadium, we don’t know the extent of the injury yet, she’s being checked out as we speak and I’m hoping for some good news.”

Teammate Rose Lavelle said Pugh’s spirits improved once she was carted off.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Lavelle said.

Horan scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute. Afterward she ran to the corner and saluted the crowd.

Among the players vying for a World Cup spot was Ertz, who hadn’t played for more than 600 days because of injuries and the birth of her son. Ertz came in as a substitute in the 66th minute and was handed the captain’s armband by defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Ertz is a veteran of two World Cups and was widely considered one of the top players in world at her position. She was honored before the game for her 100th appearance with the national team, which she earned back in March 2020. Her husband, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, and their infant son were among those on the field for the ceremony.

“It was good. It was a joy to be back and play with them. It was fun to get the competitive juices flowing,” Ertz said. “I honestly had no idea if I would play, how much time I would play. So I feel like I got a pretty good chunk of time, more so than I expected. I think I might have been smiling the whole time playing.”

Ireland are ranked No. 22 in the world and the roster includes Denise O’Sullivan, who plays for the North Carolina Courage, Aoife Mannion of Manchester United and Katie McCabe, who plays for Arsenal.

The Irish also started Sinead Farrelly, who joined the team in practice this week and officially joined on Friday. Farrelly accused former National Women’s Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct including sexual coercion in 2021. The allegations, published by The Athletic, sparked investigations by both US Soccer and the NWSL. Riley denied the claims.

Farrelly returned to the NWSL this season after nearly eight years away and is playing for Gotham.

“I’m so overwhelmed, very happy, excited,” Farrelly said after the match. “Obviously we want to win but I’m just really proud of the team. I am also very tired. I feel like I am manic right now and in an hour I’m going to completely crash. But I feel so supported here.”

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race

Lazio beat Juventus to take control of Serie A top 4 race
  • Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0
  • Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches
Updated 09 April 2023
AP

MILAN: Second-placed Lazio took control of a tight Serie A battle for the Champions League qualifying places after beating Juventus 2-1 on Saturday.

Mattia Zaccagni scored what was to prove the winner early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot canceled out Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s controversial opener.

Lazio moved five points clear of third-placed Roma, who won at Torino 1-0. Lazio were six points ahead of AC Milan and seven ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan after they dropped points on Friday.

Juventus — hit by a 15-point penalty in January — were seventh, eight points below Milan.

Despite their point deduction, Juventus closed in on the top four with a run of seven wins in eight matches.

Lazio broke their deadlock in the 38th minute when Milinkovic-Savic chested down a pass from Zaccagni and fired into the back of the net.

There were lengthy Juventus protests as Milinkovic-Savic had one hand on Alex Sandro’s back as they went for the ball and the defender went sprawling. But the goal was given after a check by the VAR much to the Bianconeri’s disgust.

That appeared to motivate them even more as they leveled just four minutes later. A corner was floated in and Ivan Provedel parried Bremer’s header but Rabiot turned home the rebound at the third try after the Lazio goalkeeper kept out the first two attempts.

Lazio restored their advantage eight minutes into the second half with a fine team goal. Luis Alberto flicked on Felipe Anderson’s cross with a backheel for Zaccagni to sweep across into the bottom right corner.

HOPES DENTED

Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow when they lost at home to Bologna 2-0.

Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth, five points below sixth-placed Atalanta.

Atalanta dominated possession but struggled to carve out goal-scoring opportunities.

Sansone broke the deadlock four minutes after the break when he curled into the far side of the net after being set up by Musa Barrow.

Orsolini thought he doubled Bologna’s lead 10 minutes from time and celebrated by taking his shirt off but the goal was ruled out for offside and the forward was shown a yellow card. He will be suspended for next weekend’s match against AC Milan.

He did score six minutes later, cutting inside from the right and firing into the bottom far corner.

DYBALA PENALTY

Paulo Dybala converted a penalty for the second straight match to help Roma prevail in Turin.

Dybala sent his spot kick straight down the middle to give Roma an eighth-minute lead after Torino defender Perr Schuurs blocked a Nicola Zalewski shot with his arm.

Dybala also nailed a penalty last weekend in a win over Sampdoria.

Torino almost equalized immediately after the break but Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício did well to fingertip Aleksej Miranchuk’s header around his left post.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Two late goals saw relegation-threatened Hellas Verona snatch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo to give them real hope of avoiding the drop.

Federico Ceccherini leveled with six minutes remaining and fellow substitute Adolfo Gaich netted in stoppage time after a goalkeeping error.

Verona moved to within four points of safety after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Fiorentina 1-1, thwarting its opponent’s hopes of a record 10th straight victory in all competitions.

Earlier, Leonardo Sernicola struck in stoppage time to help Cremonese fight back to win at Sampdoria 3-2 in a battle between sides at the foot of Serie A.

Sampdoria replaced Cremonese in last place, 11 points from safety.

Udinese also scored in added time, with a penalty, to draw with Monza 2-2.

