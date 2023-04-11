Egypt calls for comprehensive approach to defeat terrorism, extremism

CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister has underlined the need to adopt a comprehensive approach to address the roots of terrorism and extremism.
At a meeting with the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday, Sameh Shoukry explained the Egyptian position on issues of concern to the Islamic world.
Shoukry stressed Egypt’s support for the OIC and the role it plays in defending the interests and priorities of the Islamic world.
He said Egypt had been calling for years for more support to develop the organization’s work mechanisms to keep pace with the requirements of the modern era.
It is necessary for the OIC to assume its international status and for its decisions to impact the international arena, reflecting the interests of the peoples of the Islamic world, Shoukry added.
He called on the bloc’s member states to benefit from the activities of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding in promoting international and regional security by boosting the capabilities of states and supporting cooperation in the fields of conflict settlement, dialogue, negotiation, and mediation.
He pointed out the important role played by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism in refuting terrorist and extremist rhetoric and promoting moderate thought.
Shoukry also touched on the recent rise of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in the West on the pretext of freedom of opinion and freedom of expression.
“Therefore, it is necessary to call for concrete and urgent measures to be taken to combat such anti-Islamic practices, which seriously threaten the rights of Muslim minorities in European countries and may lead to gross violations of human rights,” he said.
Later, the discussions between Shoukry and the ambassadors focused on the role of the OIC in supporting the Palestinian cause and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the importance of ensuring respect for the cultural values of Islamic societies, and the need to preserve the solidarity of Islamic countries with each other at various international forums.
The OIC is the second largest international organization after the UN, with a membership of 57 states, spread over four continents.
The collective voice of the Muslim world, the OIC endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.Shoukry
