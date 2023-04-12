China: Taiwan heading for ‘stormy seas’ under leader Tsai Ing-wen

Jordan’s King Abdullah strengthens diplomatic ties with Japan during high-level visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, accompanied by Queen Rania and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, recently embarked on a diplomatic visit to Japan.

During their stay, the Jordanian royal family met with the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the imperial palace in Tokyo. This high-level meeting was held in recognition of the historic ties that exist between the two nations and was a chance for the leaders to discuss their shared goals for the future.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II with the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the imperial palace in Tokyo. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

In addition to this, Crown Prince Al Hussein also met separately with Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko Akishino. During their meeting, the two young royals had the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between their respective countries.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko Akishino. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

But the royal family’s visit wasn’t just limited to meetings with the Japanese monarchy. King Abdullah also met with the President of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), TANAKA Akihiko, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, HIROYUKI Hosoda, and the President of the House of Councillors, OTSUJI Hidehisa.

During his meeting with Tanaka, King Abdullah expressed his gratitude for the development support that JICA has provided for projects in Jordan.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with the President of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tanaka Akihiko. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

The significance of parliamentary coordination between Jordan and Japan, particularly in fields related to the economy and investment, was also discussed with Hiroyuki.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hiroyuki Hosoda. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

Additionally, the historical relations and strategic partnership between the two countries were highlighted in the meeting with Otsuji.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II with Otsuji Hidehisa. (Twitter/@RHCJO)

The Crown Prince’s diplomatic schedule was equally busy, with a separate meeting held with the Governor of Tokyo, Koike Yuriko. The two discussed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to bolster partnerships in technology, entrepreneurship, as well as educational and cultural exchange programmes.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko (Twitter/@RHCJO)

Overall, the royal family’s visit to Japan was a testament to the strong bond that exists between the two countries. Their meetings with Japanese leaders and officials served as an opportunity to strengthen these ties further and explore new ways to work together towards mutual goals.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan