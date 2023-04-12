You are here

Instead of a triple, Tuchel’s Bayern facing UCL exit
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel during a press conference before their Champions League match against Manchester City at Etihad stadium, Manchester on Apr. 10, 2023 (Reuters)
AP

  • Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign
  • Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had “fallen in love” with the squad
DUESSELDORF, Germany: When Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel less than three weeks ago, he said he was focused on the chance to win three trophies — the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.
Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign after losing 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday.
Tuchel was adamant the score wasn’t a true reflection of the game and that Bayern had the momentum just before an error from defender Dayot Upamecano led to City scoring their second goal in the 70th minute.
“(The Bayern players) felt that this does not feel like a 3-0, but it is a 3-0 and of course it’s a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We will not give up. We are realistic but we will not give up. Football is football and a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany,” Tuchel said.
Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had “fallen in love” with the squad. He supported Upamecano, saying “nobody is mad at him” and that he would learn from the game.
Upamecano was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram following the game. Bayern condemned the abuse Wednesday and said they stand with Upamecano.
Tuchel beat Guardiola’s City before with Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, but he’s had little time to shape how Bayern play after his surprise appointment last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as coach.
Just to take the second leg on April 19 to extra time, Bayern would need to do what no team has done since September 2020 and beat City by three goals.
“No big things need to change, but of course nobody was shy to say that you need a bit of luck, you need the momentum in the game if you want to have a result with City,” Tuchel said.
A tenure that started with huge promise after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Bundesliga now looks troubled. Since that Dortmund win, Bayern have been eliminated from the German Cup in a 2-1 loss to Freiburg, beaten the same opponent 1-0 in the league and then lost to City. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann is in the position Tuchel was just weeks ago, the sought-after coach linked with vacancies at top European clubs.
Ahead of the second leg, Tuchel and Bayern take on Hoffenheim, a team on the fringes of the Bundesliga relegation fight but also on some of their best form of the season.
Of the three competitions Tuchel had hoped to win, anything less than an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title would be seen as a major failure. Bayern are two points ahead of Dortmund and their final games of the season make a relatively friendly schedule. Of Bayern’s seven remaining domestic opponents, five are currently outside of the top 10 and only one, Leipzig, are in a European place.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel champions league

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
  • The Riyadh giants are now 6 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail their city rivals by 3
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Shabab strengthened their grip on third place in the Roshn Saudi League after defeating Al-Khaleej 3-2 at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday.

With seven matches left, the Riyadh club are now six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail second place Al-Nassr by three. Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone (15th) on 17 points.

Al-Shabab took an early two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Cristian Guanca after four minutes and Aaron Boupendza two minutes later.

Al-Khaleej rallied to get back into the match with goals from Fabio Martinez on 14 minutes and Sokol Cikalleshi on 38 minutes.

Al-Shabab’s Hussain Al-Qahtani had the final word, however, scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

The result allowed Al-Shabab to open a gap of four points on reigning champions Al-Hilal, who the previous day had drawn 2-2 with Al-Tai at home.

Topics: Al Nassr football

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup
  • Al-Ahly ended the match with 10 players, after Mohamed Abdelmonem was sent off in the 116th minute
Updated 12 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Ahly defeated Pyramids 2-1 to take the Egypt Cup on Monday at Cairo International Stadium.

The game went into extra time with the score at 1-1.

Pyramids had advanced with a goal through Moroccan striker Walid El-Karti in the 72nd minute, but after only three minutes Mahmoud Kahraba equalized for Al-Ahly.

Hamdi Fathi scored the winning goal in the 105th minute to give Al-Ahly their 38th Egypt Cup.

Al-Ahly ended the match with 10 players, after Mohamed Abdelmonem was sent off in the 116th minute.

Al-Ahly are leading the Egyptian League and have also made it to the quarterfinals of the African Champions League.

Topics: football Al-Ahly Egypt Cup Egypt

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match

Focus on coaches as Madrid host Chelsea in CL quarterfinal first leg match
  • Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons
  • Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

MADRID: The latest encounter between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League will put a spotlight on their coaches.

Chelsea will travel for Wednesday’s first leg in Madrid with Frank Lampard trying to win for the first time since being named interim coach.

Madrid will play still surrounded by doubts about Carlo Ancelotti’s future amid rumors of him taking over Brazil’s national team.

The outcome could potentially help Lampard reclaim a permanent job with the English club, or influence Ancelotti’s decision on whether to accept the Brazil job.

Chelsea appointed Lampard to replace Graham Potter and lost their first game with him in charge in the Premier League over the weekend. The former midfield great also coached the team from 2019-21. The club enters the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on a four-match winless run. It has won only two of its last 11 matches in the Premier League, where it sits in 11th place.

“Games like tomorrow are a great chance to perform and show the personality that makes you a proper leader,” Lampard said Tuesday. “It’s normal in a season when a club like us falls below the levels we want the character gets questioned. It’s one of the first things probably to get questioned in times of defeat. The only thing the players can do is prove it on the pitch where people can see it.”

Ancelotti and Madrid are coming off a 3-2 home loss to Villarreal that all-but-ended the team’s hopes of winning the Spanish league, leaving it 13 points behind leader Barcelona with 10 matches remaining. Its focus now is on the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in May.

Ancelotti has said he wants to remain with Madrid until the end of his contract next year, but acknowledged that he was flattered to know about Brazil’s interest in him. Brazil’s national team has an interim coach since after the World Cup and wants a replacement to be announced soon.

Ancelotti said having two decades of coaching experience more than Lampard won’t make much of a difference.

“He is a fantastic and extraordinary professional,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t think that in this case the experience will mean much. He arrived only a week ago and I’m certain that he will do well for as long as he stays with Chelsea.”

The last two Champions League winners, Madrid and Chelsea have gotten used to facing each other in the knockout stages of the competition recently.

Madrid got the best of Chelsea in the quarterfinals last season on their way to a record-extending 14th European title. Chelsea overcame Madrid in the semifinals in the previous year to eventually secure their second Champions League trophy.

Chelsea eliminated Madrid 3-1 on aggregate amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21, while Madrid last year advanced with a 5-4 total score following extra time in a thrilling second leg at the Bernabeu.

“We suffered a lot last year,” Ancelotti said. ”Chelsea is a top team and in matches like these there is always extra motivation.”

Madrid are looking to make it to the semifinals for the 11th time in 13 seasons, while Chelsea have appeared in the last four only once since 2013-14.

“We are not afraid of Real Madrid,” Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández said. “We have big respect because this is a big football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to keep them at bay with our defenders and I expect a wonderful match.”

Madrid have won six of its eight Champions League games this season, with a loss at Leipzig and a draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage. Chelsea have five victories, one draw and two defeats — to Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage and to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the round of 16. The draw came against Salzburg in the group stage.

Ancelotti will have nearly all of his players available for the first leg, with the exception of left back Ferland Mendy.

Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante didn’t play in Chelsea’s last game in the Premier League but returned to training and should be available for the trip to the Spanish capital.

The winner of the series will face Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Topics: Chelsea real madrid UEFA Champions League

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly

Kerr strikes as Australia end England streak with 2-0 victory in international friendly
  • England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer
  • It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

LONDON: Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly on Tuesday, 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup.

Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England’s coach.

England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer.

Kerr, the Australian captain who plays for Chelsea, pounced on a weak backpass by defender Leah Williamson and one-on-one with Mary Earps deftly flicked the ball past the goalkeeper’s left shoulder and into the net in the 32nd minute at a rainy Gtech Community Stadium in west London.

Williamson was trying to deal with a long ball and after a bounce tried to head it back to Earps, but the England captain left it short and Australia’s all-time leading scorer took advantage for the Matildas.

Grant got on the end of Kerr’s cross and beat Earps with a header that deflected into the net.

It was the first match between the teams since a 1-1 draw in a friendly in London in October 2018.

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup this summer.

England beat Brazil in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory last Thursday in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tuesday’s game was played in the home stadium of Premier League club Brentford.

Topics: Sam Kerr Australia England FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC)

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals

Man City whip Bayern 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinals
  • Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup
  • Under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power
Updated 12 April 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

Bayern had gone into the game with a 100 percent record in this season’s competition, with eight straight wins, including victories against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

But under new coach Thomas Tuchel, the German giant had no answer in the face of City’s attacking power.

City took the lead through a wonderful strike from Rodri in the 27th minute.

Just moments after Ruben Dias had blocked a Jamal Musiala effort at the other end, the Spain international cut onto his left foot and swept a curling shot into the top corner from around 20 meters.

The home team could have doubled the lead shortly after, but Ilkay Gundogan was denied by the feet of Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer from close range.

The visitors mounted a fightback in the second half, with Leroy Sane forcing three saves from Ederson shortly after the restart, including one when through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

But City scored a second after a mistake from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano, who lost possession deep in his own half.

Jack Grealish passed to Haaland, whose cross was headed in by Bernardo in the 70th.

Haaland then got on the score sheet himself with his 45th goal of the season when sliding in to convert John Stones’ headed knockdown.

City were beaten in the 2021 final by a Chelsea team managed by Tuchel.

The Premier League champions were knocked out by Real Madrid in the semifinals last season but look set to advance to the last four once again.

Topics: Man City Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League

