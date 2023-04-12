You are here

Saudi FM receives phone call from UN envoy for Syria

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Saudi FM receives phone call from UN envoy for Syria

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen
  • The officials discussed ways to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria and Pedersen’s efforts in this regard
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday.

During the call, the officials discussed ways to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria and Pedersen’s efforts in this regard.

Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to exert all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability, and Arab affiliation, and also achieves development for the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN Syria

Girls4Tech: KAFD DMC partners up to promote women and girls in STEM

Girls4Tech: KAFD DMC partners up to promote women and girls in STEM
  • The Girls4Tech initiative aims to inspire and motivate young girls in Saudi Arabia and the wider region to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics
  • A panel of experts shed light on the program and its importance
RIYADH: Marking International Women’s Day this year, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Development and Management Company partnered with Mastercard, Misk Schools, UNESCO and UN Global Compact to launch a STEM education program, Girls4Tech, for young girls in the Kingdom.
The Girls4Tech initiative aims to inspire and motivate young girls in Saudi Arabia and the wider region to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
This year’s global theme for International Women’s Day on March 8 was digital innovation and technology for gender equality.
A panel discussion on the role of girls and women in STEM for economic growth and development was held on Wednesday at the KAFD.
A panel of experts shed light on the program and its importance.
“The program focuses on creating a more sustainable and inclusive digital economy which aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and in particular, those pertaining to the quality of education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth,” said Ibrahim Al-Hilali, executive director of the UN Global Compact network in Saudi Arabia, who also moderated the session.
The UN has predicted that greater numbers of women in STEM disciplines will see global gross domestic product rise by almost 25 percent, adding $28 trillion to the world economy.
“So we have got a big gap here that we need to address,” said Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, told the panel.
Sashittal added that he has always believed in a work environment creating equal opportunity, diversity and inclusiveness.
He said that KAFD’s status among the world’s premier smart districts allows it to create opportunities for women to join STEM fields.
“You would be surprised at the number of women engineers that are out in the field of construction, not just architects,” said Sashittal.
According to UNESCO, fewer than one-third of women worldwide work in scientific research and development, said Al-Hilali.
Maria Medvedeva, vice president and country manager of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain at Mastercard, said that it is important to engage girls from a young age and nudge them toward other possibilities and fields.
Medvedeva said that her male coworkers and employers pushed her to the frontline, and are supporting and encouraging drivers of change.
Since she joined Mastercard four years ago, Medvedeva said that she was able to bring the ratio of female to male employees to about 43 percent.
She added that systemic challenges present another challenge that can halt girls from being interested in STEM fields.
“We need to break the boundaries of females and stigma toward these fields from the parents’ standpoint, that even we need to educate the parents more.”
Al-Hilali praised the efforts of MasterCard, as it has pledged to connect 25 million women worldwide by 2025 to technology training, digital tools, insights and solutions that will enable them to grow and scale businesses.
“Their commitments will undoubtedly have a significant impact on promoting women’s economic empowerment, reducing gender inequality and achieving sustainable development,” he said.
Dr. Steffen Sommer, director general of Misk Schools, said: “Knowledge development happening in Riyadh needs to be in the top 10 city economies in the world by 2030, so we have to make sure that you have that inclusive workforce that actually incorporates both men and women.”
Salah Khaled, UNESCO representative to the Gulf states and Yemen, said that the role of women in science and technology is a priority for each and every single one of the SDGs.
One of UNESCO’s flagship programs is with L’Oreal Paris, which promotes and supports women in sciences.
“We are happy and proud to be supporting 250 researchers through this partnership,” said Khaled.
Another program is the Open Science program which allows access and sharing of knowledge and information in the face of the digital divide.
Khaled said: “We work with governments of our member states to encourage women and girls to engage in scientific and STEM fields, but it has to start from the primary level and young ages.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Women’s Day King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) STEM Girls4Tech

Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project

Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project
Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project

Saudi, Iraqi ministers discuss power-sharing project
  • The Saudi-Iraqi interconnection project will improve reliability of the electrical networks in the two countries
  • The two ministers discussed sharing the Kingdom’s expertise in the field of smart meters
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday held talks in Riyadh with visiting Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel on recent developments on a project that will link the two countries’ power networks.
The Saudi-Iraqi interconnection project will improve reliability of the electrical networks in the two countries, achieve economic savings, enhance optimal energy exchange for electricity production, and attract investment in electricity generation projects.
The meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and Iraq in renewable energy, while benefiting from the capabilities of ACWA Power and its contribution to the development of future projects in Iraq.
The two ministers also discussed sharing the Kingdom’s expertise in the field of smart meters, as well as opportunities for Saudi companies to participate, alongside Iraqi companies, as contractors and manufacturers in developing infrastructure for smart meters.
The Iraqi delegation was briefed on the financial and regulatory reforms witnessed by the electricity sector in the Kingdom during the past three years.
In June 2022, the Saudi energy minister met with Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Ismail to discuss connecting the two countries’ electricity grids, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy fields through the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding in January last year to connect their electricity grids.
The agreement aims to share power-generating reserves and exchange electricity for emergency use in case of power cuts.
Saudi Arabia’s economic ties with Iraq have improved dramatically recently.
During a visit to Baghdad in February, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister, said that Iraq plays an essential role in strengthening stability in the region.
Prince Faisal also highlighted the depth of relations with Iraq, saying that ties between the two countries have recently witnessed “great momentum.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iraq Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman power networks

Saudi deputy foreign minister receives Syrian FM ahead of talks

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at Jeddah airport.
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at Jeddah airport.
Saudi deputy foreign minister receives Syrian FM ahead of talks

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji receives Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at Jeddah airport.
  • Mekdad is visiting the Kingdom in response to an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to participate in a discussion to end the crisis in his country
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad at King Abdulaziz International Airport on Wednesday.

Mekdad is visiting the Kingdom in response to an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to participate in a discussion session dealing with efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves the country’s unity, security and stability.

The session will also tackle facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland and ensuring the arrival of humanitarian aid in affected areas in Syria.

Topics: Syria Saudi Arabia

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening
Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening

Iranian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to prepare for embassy reopening
RIYADH: An Iranian delegation has arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of its embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia. 

“In accordance with the implementation of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of diplomatic activities... the Iranian technical delegation arrived in Riyadh at midday Wednesday and was welcomed by Saudi officials,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement. 

“The Iranian delegation will take the necessary steps to reopen the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general in Jeddah as well as the activities of Iran's permanent representative in the (Jeddah-based) Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” he said in a statement.

The announcement came just days after a Saudi delegation made a similar visit to Iran's capital, following a historic meeting in China between the two governments' foreign ministers who vowed to bring stability to the turbulent region.

(with agencies)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Saudi Interior Ministry readies for end of Ramadan, Umrah season

Saudi Interior Ministry readies for end of Ramadan, Umrah season
Saudi Interior Ministry readies for end of Ramadan, Umrah season

Saudi Interior Ministry readies for end of Ramadan, Umrah season
  • Measures in Makkah and Madinah to prevent overcrowding
  • Civil Defense and other teams in place for safety of worshippers
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced that it has all the measures in place to ensure a safe end to Ramadan and the Umrah season for millions of pilgrims and visitors in Makkah and Madinah.

The announcement was made by senior officials of the Umrah Security Forces for this year’s pilgrimage season at the Unified Security Operations Center in Makkah on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Director of Public Security, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Al-Bassami, said that Ramadan has gone smoothly so far and now the ministry was preparing for the last 10 days of the holy month that normally sees higher numbers of pilgrims in Makkah.

In light of this, the front of the first floor, the roof of the Grand Mosque and the courtyards and ground floor, have been allocated for Tawaf, or circumambulation.

Al-Bassami commended the officers working in the ministry’s command and control center for their diligence during the holy month; and those teams in the field who had conducted several operations including arresting beggars.

Maj. Gen. Hammoud Al-Faraj, the director-general of the Civil Defense, said that teams are operating around the clock at more than 111 sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Faraj said the Civil Defense has the support of several teams of volunteers who assist in spreading safety awareness through the media and electronic displays at the two holy mosques.

Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba said that officers at all the country’s entry points have been gearing up to ensure the speedy completion of procedures for visiting worshippers.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 Umrah Saudi Arabia

