Police in London warn public not to approach ‘violent’ fugitive

LONDON: Police in the UK have urged the public to be vigilant and not to approach a patient from a secure hospital in Ealing, West London, who absconded from a newsagent’s shop while on escorted leave.
The man, identified by Metropolitan Police as 26-year-old Mosa Jamal Abid, ran from the shop, in Uxbridge Road, at about 3pm on Monday and is thought to have entered Brent Lodge Park. He was last seen wearing a navy-colored hooded jacket, black trousers and blue trainers.
Police said that he might approach local mosques at iftar looking for food. He also requires medication for a health condition, and so he might also go to a hospital for assistance, they added. Officers were said to be keeping hospitals and mosques in the area informed of developments in the manhunt. They appealed for information to help locate Abid but warned members of the public against approaching him.
Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, from the local policing team in west London, said: “I want to assure you that we have officers working round the clock to find Mosa and return him to hospital as soon as possible.”
NOUAKCHOTT: Around 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021, a couple of miles from Belle Garden Beach on the Caribbean island of Tobago, a narrow white-and-blue boat drifted onto the horizon. As it wobbled back and forth, fish gathered, feeding on the barnacles that had grown below the surface.
From a distance, it seemed no one was aboard. But as fishermen approached, they smelled death.
Inside were the decomposing bodies of more than a dozen Black men. No one knew where they were from, what brought them there, why they were aboard — and how or why they died. No one knew their names.
What is clear now, but wasn’t then, is this: 135 days earlier, 43 people were believed to have left a port city across the ocean in Africa. They were trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, off Africa’s north-west coast.
They never arrived. Instead, they ended up here, on the other side of the Atlantic. Half a world away, their families were looking for them.
The vessel that reached Tobago was registered in Mauritania, a large and mostly deserted country in northwest Africa nearly 4,800 km away. Evidence found on the boat — and its style and color as a typical Mauritanian “pirogue” — suggested the dead were likely African migrants who were trying to reach Europe but got lost in the Atlantic.
In 2021, at least seven boats appearing to be from northwest Africa washed up in the Caribbean and in Brazil. All carried dead bodies.
These “ghost boats” — and likely many others that have vanished — are in part an unintended result of years of efforts and billions of dollars spent by Europe to stop crossings on the Mediterranean Sea.
An investigation found that 43 young men from Mauritania, Mali, Senegal and possibly other West African nations boarded the boat.
They departed the Mauritanian port city of Nouadhibou in the middle of the night between Jan. 12 and 13, 2021. Clothing and DNA testing confirmed the identity of one of the bodies, bringing closure to one family and opening the way for others to seek the same.
On the morning of May 28, 2021, Lance Biggart got a call from one of his fellow fishermen. A strange boat had appeared.
The 49-year-old Tobago native quickly reached his colleagues aboard his small but speedy boat, the Big Thunder. Dozens of fishermen joined him at the scene, filming the pirogue with their smartphones. Some continued fishing shiny mahi-mahi that had gathered around the corpses, life circling around death.
Biggart remembers being puzzled by how the boat could have survived Atlantic swells.
“A wave came, and the boat rocked so, so badly,” he recalls.
One of the dead men sat by the bow. The fishermen and police wondered if he was the last to die, moving away from the rest of the dead in the bottom of the boat.
Biggart and his colleague were asked by the coast guard to tow the pirogue back to shore. A tractor pulled the boat out of the water.
Men in white overalls carefully removed 14 bodies, three skulls and other large bones one by one, placing the remains in 15 bags. Some victims were missing limbs or heads. The sun had mummified some parts, while the salt and water at the bottom of the boat had left others putrid.
Recovered from the boat were clothing, 1,000 West African CFA francs (under $2) and a few euros. Police also found half a dozen corroded cellphones with SIM cards from Mali and Mauritania. Tobago’s Cyber Crime Unit extracted a contact list from one of the SIMs.
Police in Trinidad and Tobago passed the numbers on to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which reached out several times to the government of Mauritania. They never got an answer, they said. Mauritania’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to phone calls or repeated requests for comment by email from the AP.
In the weeks that followed, customers stopped buying Biggart’s fish, fearing the dead were victims of some sort of sorcery. Others made unfounded speculations: Were they Ebola victims whose bodies had been thrown in the boat and set adrift?
As a man of the sea himself, Biggart felt responsible. “I have a friend who went to sea and never came back.”
KARACHI: Sindhi women in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi are trying to relive the memories of sunset iftar meals as they were served in the 1970s, saying that original recipes featured mild spices and were unlike the food consumed during Ramadan today.
The Sindhi community constitutes one of the largest ethnic groups in Pakistan. The cuisine originating in the region is popular in many countries across the world, including India, where a sizable number of Hindus belonging to the area migrated following independence in 1947.
Sindhi food is heavily influenced by Arabs, Mughals and Turks, who ruled the region at different points in history.
The native cuisine of the Sindhi community is unique in taste, though Sindh shares similar culinary traditions with India’s Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai, according to the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation.
“I witnessed the special traditions of iftar when I came to Karachi,” Tasneem Nizamani, 57, a retired Sindhi teacher, told Arab News. “When we were young (in the 1970s) in our village, our grandmother did not add a lot of spices (to the food). When she would make chicken, which we call Sindhi murghi, it only contained onions.”
She said that her family used desi ghee prepared at home.
“My grandmother would either add a bit of black pepper or red pepper, but we never saw so many spices (being added to food) in our village, which we see today in Karachi,” she added.
Nizamani hails from a humble household in Malhan located in District Badin. When she was in her early teens, her family used to have very simple iftars with dates and a traditional drink called thaadal that contained a variety of crushed nuts, herbs and black pepper.
“When I was young, my father used to make thaadal,” she said. “He would grind white cumin seeds, black pepper, almonds and green cardamom in kundo, a special thick earthen container with a rough surface and a heavy wooden pestle. It used to be a staple drink in iftar when we were young.”
Thaadal is a refreshing drink that originated in Nawabshah, a small town in Sindh. It is easily available in the market today in fancy packaging.
Some of the famous Sindhi cuisines at the time, said Nizamani, included a special type of spinach called “lulur ka saag.” It was not sowed but rather grew naturally when it rained. Gajar palak (carrot and spinach gravy) and mooli (radish gravy) were also unique vegetable dishes made in the Sindhi households and were uncommon in other communities.
“When Ramadan is around the corner, we especially prepare handmade sawaiyan (vermicelli) and consume it in suhoor (the morning meal before fasting),” she said.
“We strain whole wheat flour on a piece of cloth and then knead it. We fix a machine in a charpoy and then two women make small doughs and put them in the machine. The machine is run with hands.” It is then left to dry under the sun before being mixed with oil and sugar.
Speaking of unique twists to iftar staples popular across Karachi, Nizamani shared a few recipes, which she said were common in Sindhi households. As opposed to sweet dahi baray (lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt sauce), they make savory ones by adding green chilli paste to the batter as well as yogurt.
Lobia (kidney beans) chaat is a regular dish in the iftar platters of Sindh, according to Nizamani. Boiled beans are added to a mixture of sauteed onions and tomatoes, and sprinkled with light spices.
“Chana (chickpea) is heavy. We fast and have empty stomachs all day long, so when we consume something heavy, it makes us sick,” Nizamani said, adding that kidney beans were lighter and easier to digest.
“If anyone falls sick in our home, this is the first food we serve to them,” she added. “Boiled beans with black pepper and salt.”
Yasmeen Akhund, 54, who works as a headmistress in a government school, said members of the Sindhi community had unique ways of preparing their food.“We used to have simple salan (gravy) that didn’t have a lot of spices but tasted really good,” she told Arab News.
“We didn’t have packaged spices back in the days when I was young,” she added. “Even today, we make food the same way. The main ingredient we use in our cuisines is onion. We do not use a lot of ginger and garlic in our food. It was never a part of our meals in the past.”
Famous cuisine made in Sindhi households, according to Akhund, includes alu bhindi fry (fried potato and okra), Sindhi biryani and damra fish (labeo rohita) that is served alone or with gravy along with rice.
“There is a very famous Sindhi breakfast dish called kutti. It’s made of crumbled whole wheat flour roti (flatbread), tempered with pure ghee and sweetened with sugar,” Akhund said.
LONDON: Police in Wales are offering a £10,000 ($12,500) reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive businessman who ordered a “bungled hit” that resulted in the death of an innocent 17-year-old.
A-Level pupil Aamir Siddiqi was stabbed to death at his home in Roath, Cardiff, on April 11, 2010, when he went to greet the arrival of who he thought was his Qur’an teacher. Instead, he was attacked by hitmen Ben Hope, 40, and Jason Richards, 39, in a case of mistaken identity.
The pair, who are serving 40-year prison sentences, were allegedly working for Mohammed Ali Ege, 42, who had ordered a hit on a business rival. Ege fled Wales but was arrested in India in 2013 and held in custody pending extradition.
However, he managed to escape on the way to a court hearing in 2017. He told police he needed to use the toilet at a train station and climbed out of a window. He remains at large.
Tuesday was the 13th anniversary of Siddiqi’s murder and South Wales Police marked the occasion by renewing their appeal for help to find Ege and offering the reward.
“Although two men have been convicted of his murder, and continue to serve life sentences in prison, we remain as committed as ever to tracing and arresting Ege,” police said.
Siddiqi’s parents, Iqbal Ahmad and Parveen, said previously: “He was our loving, funny, intelligent and generous child, who was about to embark on the next phase of his life at university.
“His friends have become wonderful adults, they have traveled, have jobs and some are married. Our son was deprived of these things and we mourn his loss every day.”
At the time Hope and Richards were convicted, the judge described them as “staggeringly incompetent.”
BERLIN: Germany’s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower.
Macron provoked a backlash in the United States and Europe when he called on the European Union to reduce dependence on the US and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction.”
Many European politicians, diplomats and analysts saw Macron’s comments in an interview with Politico and French daily Les Echos as a gift to what they called Beijing’s goal of dismantling transatlantic unity.
As a result, the stakes of the inaugural trip by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have risen, with many EU members hoping Berlin will use this opportunity to set out a clear and united EU line on China, analysts said.
Macron was widely seen as taking a weak line on Taiwan by warning Europe should not get “caught up in crises that are not ours” – although his office insisted this was not his intended meaning and his position on Taiwan and China had not changed.
“Now it is about damage control to a large degree ... But the cloud of Macron’s visit is very big and still it’s very unclear how this balance will play out in the end,” Alicja Bachulska, a China-EU relations researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Warsaw, told Reuters.
Even without Macron’s remarks the trip would have been delicate for Baerbock, who has been more hawkish on China than Chancellor Olaf Scholz and is drafting a China policy aimed at reducing Germany’s economic dependence on Beijing.
“She was sort of perceived as being a troublemaker. I’d be surprised if this does not play a role at all in her visit,” Tim Ruehlig, China expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told Reuters.
Baerbock must now make Germany’s position on Taiwan clear during her visit, German foreign policy parliamentarian Nils Schmid told Reuters, adding Macron’s remarks had destroyed a hoped-for impetus for a common European China policy.
The foreign minister is due to meet her counterpart Qin Gang and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the two-day trip.
Speaking ahead of her visit, Baerbock said the top of her agenda would be reminding China of its responsibility to influence Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine and underlining a common European conviction that a unilateral change in the status quo in the Taiwan Strait would be unacceptable.
Europe’s view of China as partner, competitor and systemic rival is the compass of its policy, she added.
“It is clear to me that we have no interest in economic decoupling ... but we must take a more systematic look at the risks of one-sided dependencies and reduce them,” Baerbock said.
Some EU capitals — particularly those in Central and Eastern Europe, which cherish their ties with the US — will be hoping Baerbock’s stance is closer to the one expressed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who visited Beijing at the same time as Macron.
Many analysts drew a contrast between Macron’s remarks and those from von der Leyen that were widely seen as more critical of Beijing. Just days before the visit she said Europe must “de-risk” diplomatically and economically with a hardening China.
“More von der Leyen than Macron should be her guideline,” conservative foreign policy lawmaker Johann Wadephul, who will join Baerbock on her trip, told Reuters.
YANGON: At least 100 people have been killed in a Myanmar military airstrike, leaving relatives to recover the charred bodies of victims on Wednesday following one of the deadliest attacks since the junta seized power two years ago.
The military air attack struck Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region early on Tuesday, where hundreds, mostly civilians, had gathered to celebrate the opening of a local administration office under the authority of the shadow National Unity Government.
Like much of Sagaing, Pa Zi Gyi village and surrounding areas are not under the control of the junta, which confirmed the attack late on Tuesday and accused NUG’s armed wing, the People’s Defense Forces, of coercing residents into supporting them.
“I lost my youngest brother, brother-in-law, aunty, uncle, niece and nephew in the airstrike,” Myo, a resident of Pa Zi Gyi, told Arab News on Wednesday.
“It’s proof that the junta is a ruthless organization led by the dictator and they acted like a mad dog,” he said. “I will fight against that cruel regime regardless of my life and soul.”
Infants and the elderly were among those killed in the strike, villagers told Arab News.
“People in the area have never fought against the military, but still I have no idea why the junta launched an attack on the area and killed the people,” Zaw, another resident, said.
Zaw said that his uncle and cousins were killed in the airstrike.
“I am in despair, but I don’t cry,” he said. “Because our village is severely harmed by that brutal attack by the military, I want the People’s Defense Force to continue protecting our village.”
Arab News has used aliases for Myo and Zaw to protect their identity.
The initial death toll from Tuesday’s attacks stood at 53, but was later raised to about 100 by independent media and voluntary rescuers at the scene.
Images shared online, which appeared to have been taken after the attack, showed people in civilian clothes dead on the ground beside a destroyed structure.
The airstrike has sparked widespread condemnation, as human rights organizations called for more concrete action from the international community.
Human Rights Watch said the latest airstrike should lead to an international arms embargo against the Myanmar junta.
“This is part of a larger pattern that we are seeing across Myanmar, where the security forces are targeting civilians in a systematic way. These are the sorts of crimes against humanity that we have been speaking about,” Phil Roberston, Human Rights Watch Asia division deputy director, said in a video statement.
Myanmar’s military has carried out a string of deadly airstrikes, including one targeting a concert in Kachin state in October that killed at least 60 people.
“It’s quite clear that the civil war in Myanmar is intensifying. There’s no doubt about that. We are entering a situation where neither side is conceding anything, that there are attacks happening every day all across the country. And I expect it will intensify further.”