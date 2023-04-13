You are here

Sudan's military warns of conflict after rival force deploys

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces have escalated in recent months (AFP)
AP

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys

Sudan’s military warns of conflict after rival force deploys
  • The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF
AP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military on Thursday warned of potential clashes with the country’s powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital and other cities.
Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay of the signing of an internationally-backed deal with political parties to restore the country’s democratic transition. In a statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country has come without “the approval of, or coordination with” the armed forces’ leadership.
It said the RSF measures “have stirred up panic and fear among people, exacerbated security risks and increased tensions between regular forces.”
The military said it has attempted to “find peaceful solutions to such violations” to prevent an armed conflict with the RSF.
The military’s statement came as the RSF deployed troops in the Northern Province on the border with Egypt. Local media reported that the paramilitary force has attempted to build a military base there.
The RSF said its deployment across the country aims at “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.”
Recent tensions are rooted in the integration of the RSF into the military. The RSF, led by powerful Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias that executed a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region over the past two decades.
In a statement issued Thursday, Sudan’s National Umma Party — one of the country’s largest political groups — called for restraint and urged other political forces not to escalate the situation.
“All political forces must refrain from issuing any statements or support for one of the parties,” the group said. The groups have arranged an emergency meeting Thursday morning and invited leaders from both forces to attend.
Sudan has plunged into chaos since a 2021 military coup removed a western-backed, power-sharing administration and dashed Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist President Omar Al-Bashir.
A monthslong popular uprising forced the military’s overthrow of Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Since then, the former president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over the Darfur conflict, has been imprisoned in Khartoum.

Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties

Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Updated 13 April 2023
Reuters

Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties

Qatar and Bahrain say they will resume diplomatic ties
Updated 13 April 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Qatar and Bahrain will resume their diplomatic ties, both Bahrain news agency (BNA) and the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
The move comes over two years after an Arab boycott of Qatar was lifted.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in January 2021 ended a 3-1/2-year embargo of Qatar but all but Bahrain restored travel and trade links in 2021.
On Wednesday, the Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital where the decision was made, the two countries said in separate statements.
In January, Bahrain’s crown prince spoke with Qatar’s emir by telephone, in a sign the two Gulf states were moving toward repairing relations.

Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

Fourteen dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur
  • Clashes erupted after Arab gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in Fur Baranga
Updated 13 April 2023
AP

CAIRO: Bloodshed in Sudan’s long-troubled Darfur region has left at least 14 people dead over the last three days, two activists said Tuesday.

Adam Haroun, a local activist, said clashes erupted Sunday in West Darfur province after Arab gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in the remote town of Fur Baranga.

The killing sparked a series of reprisal attacks between Arabic and African tribal groups and looting, said Adam Regal, spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur.

The violence continued Tuesday and the death toll was likely to rise, Haroun said.

On Monday, the governor of West Darfur declared a two-week state of emergency and introduced a night-time curfew across the state.

Analysts see an uptick in violence in recent months between different tribal groups across Sudan’s far-flung regions as a product of a power vacuum and tensions caused by political turmoil.

In late March, at least five people were killed in clashes in West Darfur. Last October, over 170 people were killed in clashes in Blue Nile province, situated in the remote southeast corner of the African country.

Sudan has been steeped in chaos since a military coup, led by the country’s leading Gen. Abdel- Fattah Al-Burhan, removed a Western-backed government in October 2021, upending its short- lived transition to democracy.

Also Tuesday, the United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” after a video surfaced on social media showing a man calling for the UN special representative in Sudan to be assassinated.

“I request a fatwa,” said the man, who identified himself in the video as Abdelmoneim. “I volun- teer myself to assassinate Volker (Perthes).”

The remarks were made during what appeared to be a small conference held by an umbrella group consisting of Islamist factions affiliated with Sudan’s ousted president, Omar Bashir.

“The language of the incitement and the violence will only deepen divisions on the ground,” Stephane Dujarri, the UN spokesman, said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Under intense international pressure, Sudan’s ruling military and various pro-democracy forces signed a preliminary agreement in December pledging to reinstate the transition to democracy. But after months of wrangling, cross-party talks brokered by the UN and other international actors, Sudan’s political factions have yet to agree to a final deal.

Sudan’s Islamists have remained staunchly opposed to the deal.

The conflict in Darfur first broke out in 2003 when rebels — mostly from the region’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community — launched an insurgency, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

The then-government, headed by Bashir, responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and scorched earth raids by janjaweed militias. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.

Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival

Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival
Updated 13 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival

Gaza shoppers defy blockade with Ramadan economy revival
  • Crowded markets report sales surge as Palestinians welcome the holy month
Updated 13 April 2023
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: At the beginning of Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, market activity surges as shoppers rush to buy food and household items, defying deteriorating economic conditions caused by the Israeli blockade.

Large crowds of pedestrians and queues of cars can be seen in and around market areas, with grocery and household stores packed with customers.

Merchants and store owners see the month of Ramadan as an opportunity to revive their businesses, increase demand from Palestinian consumers and compensate for long periods of stagnation and poor economic conditions.

“There is no improvement in the economic situation in the Gaza Strip, but most people tend to save part of their money and salaries for the month of Ramadan to purchase their needs, which enhances the purchasing movement,” Mohammed Abu Jbara, a shop owner in Gaza, told Arab News.

“We seek to provide larger quantities of foodstuffs related to the month of Ramadan in particular, due to the increased demand about a month before the advent of the month,” he added.

Despite the Gaza Strip suffering from a deteriorating economy due to the Israeli blockade since mid-2007, as well as the high unemployment rate and dependence of Gazans on food aid from international institutions, the month of Ramadan remains a an opportunity to restore the economy as part of the area’s recovery.

Those fasting in Ramadan focus on foodstuffs to prepare daily meals for iftar, and women are interested in buying home and kitchen supplies from household appliances stores. The sale of meat of all kinds, fresh and frozen, also surges during the holy month, while clothing and other sectors see a decline before a revival ahead of Eid Al-Fitr.

“When I got my salary at the beginning of the month, I kept more than half of it to buy the needs for the month of Ramadan. The expenses in this month increase to at least double,” said Dia Saadi, 45, who was shopping for his family.

He added: “Even those with limited incomes cannot bypass the month of Ramadan and not buy their own needs. There are unavoidable requirements for the family and those who are fasting.”

Public transportation and sweet shops also see a sharp rise in activity during the holy month.

“Transportation increases dramatically, sometimes up to three times more than normal days. We suffer most of the year, and we wait for events in order to get some money by working in the month of Ramadan in particular." Ammar Daban, 30, a taxi driver, told Arab News.

Payments by the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas government in Gaza for the monthly salaries of employees also contributed to the increase in spending.

Othman Abu Al-Nada, the official in charge of the Al-Nada dairy factory, said that product sales had increased by 70 percent in the lead-up to Ramadan.

Economists agree that the holy month is an opportunity for the deteriorating Palestinian economy to experience a short-term revival.

Hamed Jad, an economic journalist, told Arab News: “Ramadan is a great opportunity for food merchants. There is a significant and noticeable purchasing movement this year, more than a week ago before the start of the month.”

He added: “The economic reality of the Gaza Strip has been very difficult for years, and many merchants have been waiting for occasions such as the month of Ramadan in order to enhance the purchasing movement and increase their deteriorating income as a result of the blockade.”

Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage

Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage

Israeli restrictions on Orthodox church crowds in Jerusalem for Easter spark outrage
  • The decision to limit access on Saturday to the Holy Fire, the most important Easter celebration for the Eastern Orthodox Church, angered church leaders
  • In contrast to previous years, when as many as 10,000 worshippers packed into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, only 1,800 will be allowed inside this year
Updated 12 April 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli police will curb the number of worshippers in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem during Orthodox Easter ceremonies on Saturday, drawing anger from church leaders who said they would not cooperate.

The decision to limit access on Saturday to the Holy Fire, the most important Easter celebration for the Eastern Orthodox Church, angered church leaders who see it as part of what they consider long-standing efforts by Israel to restrict the rights and freedoms of the local Christian community.

Complaining of “heavy-handed” measures, they said they would not cooperate with the police.

In a joint statement, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the Custody of the Holy Land and the Armenian Patriarchate said that they would “continue to uphold” their customs and that the ceremony would be conducted as it has been for two millennia, adding that all those who wished to worship were invited to attend.

In contrast to previous years, when as many as 10,000 worshippers packed into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, only 1,800 will be allowed inside this year, with another 1,200 outside. Additional checkpoints around the Old City will also restrict access to the area around the church.

This year, sensitivity around religious festivals in the Old City has been particularly high, with Ramadan, the Jewish Passover holiday and Easter coinciding at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Israel’s revocation of 739 permits granted to Palestinian Christians in the Gaza Strip has also sparked outrage among community members in Gaza and their leaders.

About 1,000 Christians live in the Gaza Strip among its 2 million population. Most of them are Greek Orthodox and celebrate Easter a week after the Western celebration at the Saint Porphyrios Orthodox Church in Jerusalem.

Gaza residents must have a permit from Israeli authorities to leave the enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007.

Gaza houses three churches — the Orthodox church, the Gaza Baptist Church for Evangelical and Protestant Christians and the Roman Catholic Holy Family Church. Most Christians in the Gaza Strip are of the Orthodox denomination.

Samer Tarzi, an Orthodox Christian from Gaza, told Arab News that Israeli authorities informed the community officially that their permits had been rejected.

Israeli authorities contacted the Christians who had previously left Gaza for Jerusalem to celebrate the holiday, asking them to return home by April 13.

“Every Easter brings up an obstacle that the Israelis use as a pretext to cancel permits and preserve Jerusalem. Holy Week is the basis of the Christian faith, and we are forced to spend it, as well as Easter, in Gaza this year,” said Tarzi, who is usually not granted a permit to Jerusalem for unknown reasons, while the rest of his family is.

“This is a holy week for Christians, as whoever prays, fasts, walks the Path of Sorrow, and attends Easter is considered as if he performed a Christian pilgrimage,” Tarzi added.

George Anton from the Catholic Church in Gaza told Arab News that “revoking permits for Orthodox Christians and depriving them of a visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during Easter means canceling Easter and canceling the pilgrimage of Orthodox Christians this year because the main holiday of the Resurrection is in Jerusalem.”

He added: “In this case, all pilgrimage visits and all religious ceremonies related to the holiday will end, and Orthodox Christians will have to celebrate Easter in the local church in Gaza.”

Gaza Christians are allowed to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem twice a year, during Christmas and Easter only, and they were denied the visits for nearly two years during COVID-19 restrictions.

Church leaders in Jerusalem and Bethlehem told Arab News that Palestinian Christians were at risk of suffering the repercussions of a rise in right-wing violence, spurred by Israel’s new government.

The Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights based in Gaza has denounced the Israeli move and called on the international community to perform its duty to ensure respect for the rules of international law in the region.

It said that Palestinians “take the trouble to apply for a permit and suffer anxiety and tension while awaiting the response of the Israeli authorities, even though the restriction violates the international humanitarian law that protects the right of people living under occupation to move freely within the occupied territory.”

The Gaza-based Human Rights Center said that Christians from the Gaza Strip “are repeatedly denied access to the holy places in the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, in a...perpetuation of violations of the rights of Palestinians, Muslims and Christians to practice their religious rites.”

The Palestinian presidency said: “We strongly support the demands of the churches in Jerusalem to allow free access smoothly and without problems for Christian pilgrims to attend the Holy Saturday ceremonies.”

It also called on all pilgrims to go to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, participate in the celebration of the Holy Saturday activities, and worship in freedom and peace, urging the international community, especially the US administration, to intervene immediately to stop the Israeli crimes, which affect the freedom of worship of Christian and Muslim believers alike.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the right-wing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Old City of Jerusalem in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to prevent settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan to avoid any possible escalation.

Ben-Gvir strongly criticized Netanyahu’s decision, calling it a “grave mistake that will lead to further escalation.”

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials

Lebanon judge to lift travel ban on central bank chief: judicial officials
  • Riad Salameh is part of a political class widely blamed for Lebanon's unprecedented economic crisis
  • He is the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations
Updated 12 April 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge will lift a travel ban imposed on the country’s embattled central bank chief, who has been summoned for a hearing in Paris next month, two judicial officials said Wednesday.
Riad Salameh is part of a political class widely blamed for Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis that the World Bank says is of a scale usually associated with wars.
He is the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations — including in France where he has been summoned for a hearing on May 16.
“Judge Ghada Aoun will lift the travel ban on Riad Salameh tomorrow,” the first judicial official told AFP, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Aoun slapped Salameh with the ban in January last year after an activist group filed a lawsuit against the central bank chief, alleging financial misconduct.
A second judicial official, also requesting anonymity, confirmed the restrictions would be lifted on Thursday.
“He will have no excuse not to go to France” for the hearing, the second official added.
France, Germany and Luxembourg in March last year seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a move linked to a probe by French investigators into 72-year-old Salameh’s personal wealth.
Salameh, who denies wrongdoing, is also being investigated by Lebanese authorities on suspicion of financial misconduct including possible embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.
Lebanon opened its own probe into Salameh’s wealth in 2021, after the office of Switzerland’s top prosecutor requested assistance with an investigation into more than $300 million allegedly embezzled out of the central bank with the help of his brother Raja.
Both Salameh brothers have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
A source close to the French investigation said Raja, Salameh’s former assistant Marianne Hoayek and his son Nady Salameh were mentioned as potential accomplices but have not been charged with a crime.
A French judge is also investigating Marwan Kheireddine, head of Al-Mawarid Bank, which is suspected of having bypassed proper checks on Salameh’s accounts, the source said.
Kheireddine is being probed for potential financial crimes including criminal association with the aim of embezzling public funds, aggravated breach of trust and corrupting a civil servant, according to the source.

