Iraqi envoy hails KSA’s leading experience in several sectors

RIYADH: Dr. Abdul-Sattar Hadi Al-Janabi, Iraqi ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that Baghdad looks forward to benefiting from the Kingdom’s leading experience in the sectors of electricity, renewable energy, industrial cities, and communications, among others.
In his remarks, the Iraqi envoy said such experiences could also be applied in Iraq to benefit in diversifying and accelerating the national economy.
The ambassador said resumption of direct Saudi-Iraqi flights is essential in enhancing bilateral cooperation and promoting joint work to reach new horizons.
He said Saudi citizens could obtain multiple entry visas through Iraqi embassies, pointing to the Kingdom opening Jadidat Arar Land Port for Umrah visas and the entry of Iraqis with private vehicles.
JEDDAH: As one walks through Bab Jadid, one of Jeddah’s old gates and the northernmost entry to the city’s historic downtown area, the muffled sounds of pedestrians and street vendors can be heard, growing louder with each step until you are transported to a time and place in which hospitality, kinship, community and tight bonds characterized the way of life.
The walkway that leads to Al-Hazzazi courtyard, one of the area’s most vibrant hubs, is lined by centuries-old homes. The farther you go, the louder the sounds grow and the brighter the decor becomes, with colorful pennants and banners bearing the greetings “Ramadan Mubarak” or “Ramadan Kareem” hanging overhead.
Children rush through the crowds to get their sugar fix from traditional sweet vendors, and pedestrians line up to eat “dirty potatoes” (the Saudi version) covered in a concoction of sauces. Couples stroll casually as they quench their thirst after a long day of fasting with cold, mixed berry juices sold by a woman clad in a traditional head wrap, and groups of Western tourists make their way through tiny alleyways on their way to the next vibrant courtyard.
In short, the area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Kingdom’s most unique cultural hubs, is alive with Hijazi flair.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Ramadan Season celebrates the historical legacy of the holy month across more than 38 locations in 14 Saudi cities.
Saudi Arabia’s western Hijaz region takes this a step further. The cobbled stone pathways bear the markings of a city that has withstood the sands of time: The twists and turns of tiny alleyways, grand multistory, white-washed stone homes dotted with exquisite woodwork, the Roshan, and string lights lining the pathway give the site a local and humble feel.
The holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is not only special spiritually — it urges communities to unite and welcome others.
“Growing up, I would always find extra plates on a table at every iftar meal,” Abu Abdul Aziz Diyab, one of the last Saudis still living in the downtown area, told Arab News.
“My mother and our neighbors would exchange plates almost every day, a tradition still practiced till this day. I grew up in these neighborhoods and I can never leave. It’s alive and busy with people from all walks of life. It’s a humble place, always welcoming, and a melting pot of cultures and traditions.”
Within the walls of the homes of Hijazi families, he added, ancient traditions, including food and songs, are kept alive while millions visit the area each year to relive the old days and pass on an appreciation of the beauty of the sights and sounds to younger generations.
Visitors from far and wide come to experience all aspects of an authentic Hijazi Ramadan. Some arrived during the Easter holiday last weekend to explore the city and region.
In the old days, water boys known as al-saga walked around neighborhoods announcing that fresh barrels of water were available. Street vendors chanted catchy jingles as they sold baleela, a dish of boiled chickpeas served with hot sauce, pickled beets and tamarind sauce topped with a dash of cumin or freshly fried spiced liver pieces with a tomato and onion base.
Vegetable and fruit stalls dotted the marketplace, and the drum-beating musaharti awoke sleepy households after the last of the evening prayers so that they could have their last meal before beginning their fast at dawn. Such scenes and activities were common, and some can still be seen today.
Food vendors still offer fresh homemade cheeses, pickles and traditional desserts in preparation for the Eid festivities at the end of Ramadan in Souk Al-Aluwi, Souk Al-Baddu, Souk Gabil and Souk Al-Nada, spread across the four central neighborhoods of Harat Al-Sham, Harat Al-Mazloom, Harrat Al-Yemen and Harat Al-Bahar.
All these things were once common in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, though some, such as the al-saga and musaharati, have largely disappeared due to the expansion of cities, modern amenities, the migration of families, and technology such as alarm clocks.
In Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad, spectators smile and take photographs of a passing procession of kids chanting for candy. Others snap photos of craftsmen wrapping black wool around igal megassab, a headpiece for men made of black cord fixed on a goat wool core forming a hoop with thick gold cords that form a pentagon, or making leather belts, knife holders or traditional slippers known as madas sharqi. Others are in search for a quick bite to eat after a long evening of shopping in nearby shops.
Arif Al-Sharif, who refers to himself as “honorary mayor of downtown Jeddah” during Ramadan, wears a black shemagh held on his head by an iqal megassb, and a leather belt from which hangs a gold dagger. Al-Sharif, a fashion designer known for his authentic traditional clothing, told Arab News that the essence of the area is what keeps it full of life.
“Every year, figures such as the mayor play a part in the festivities to tell the story of his prominence and status among the people of the area,” he said.
“A mayor is selected for his wisdom to solve problems without needing to go to a court of law, discretely provide for needy families through the charity of the city’s residents, call for order, and he is a keeper of secrets. This is how Jeddah mayors were. I come every evening to engage with the visitors and passersby, telling the story of the people who once lived here.
“We have to keep the unique and exceptional culture and traditions alive through the art of storytelling and engagement. It’s the Hijazi way.”
So far, more than 700,000 people of an expected one million have visited Al-Balad during Ramadan this year.
Two Hungarian tourists, college student Timea Vincze and her cousin Bea Sipos, a financial analyst from Budapest, told Arab News that they have visited Al-Balad three times during their 10-day stay in the Kingdom.
“I didn’t expect it to look so nice; it’s very authentic and very different from Europe, as we don’t really have these kinds of downtowns … it’s amazing,” said Sipos.
She said her favorite part of Jeddah is “definitely the old town. The vibe here is really unique, so all these buildings (are) amazing. It’s totally empty during the day; I think that’s a good thing in Ramadan for us so we can visit when it’s totally empty, and at night it’s so busy with so many people.”
Vincze said: “It’s really beautiful here and I just can’t get enough. I think the buildings are very interesting, very different from what we have in my country or in Europe. It’s beautiful. It’s part of UNESCO and I hope it will be the same in a few years because it’s very unique and beautiful.
“The people were very nice to us; many would come (over) and just smile at us. I have never seen this kind of kindness in another country, and they’re also helpful, asking us where we’re from and telling us to enjoy our time. That’s very heartwarming.”
Al-Balad’s walls echo to the sounds of celebration and joy, and although the area was once rather rundown as a result of neglect, it has undergone a massive turnaround and is reliving its glory days.
In 2021, the Ministry of Culture launched its Jeddah Historical District Program to revive the downtown area, establish several cultural hubs, and elevate it to the world-class urban center it once was.
As a result, it is once again alive with the sounds of locals and visitors as the ministry continues to work to position the historic district as the nexus of a cultural network, while supporting Jeddah's traditional role as the gateway to the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah.
Saudi FM discusses regional developments with Omani counterpart
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has met his Omani counterpart in Jeddah, Al Ekhbariyah reported early on Saturday.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on the sidelines of a ministerial consultative session in the Red Sea city.
They discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Omani and ways to enhance them. They also reviewed ways to boost corporation in various fields, and exchanged views on developments in regional.
Palestinian confectioner serving up desserts to Jeddah residents for decades
Palestinian confectioner has been serving up traditional Middle Eastern desserts to residents of Jeddah for decades
Updated 14 April 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Palestinian confectioner Fareed Khalid Al-Hattab has been making delicious Middle Eastern desserts, such as kunafa, basbousa and qatayef, for the people of Jeddah for more than half a century.
Such sweet treats are particularly popular during Ramadan; when families and friends get together in the evenings to break their fast at iftar, traditional desserts — which are often served with gahwa, or Arabic coffee — are a highlight for many people.
“During the holy month I make sure to offer two main options: banana-stuffed kunafa and qatayef,” said Al-Hattab.
Qatayef is a dessert that comes in may forms. It is prepared on a griddle, like a pancake, from a batter that contains yeast. It is then stuffed with one of a variety of fillings before being baked or fried, after which it is dunked in a thick sugar syrup.
The end result is crunchy, creamy, sweet and tempting. Every Ramadan there are qatayef kiosks in front of Al-Hattab’s shop, Demasi Kunafa, where his employees constantly prepare fresh batches of the sweet for the long queues of customers. It us commonly served after Taraweeh prayers as a post-iftar treat.
Al-Hattab said two types of qatayef are particularly popular at his shop. For the first, the crescent moon-shaped pastry is filled with nuts, cream or cheese and dipped in syrup. The second, called “asafir qatayef,” is served only partly prepared so that customers can add the fillings of their choice.
“I make 600 kilograms of raw qatayef daily during Ramadan,” he added.
Al-Hattab moved to Jeddah from Beersheba — the largest and oldest city in Palestine, located 70 kilometers west of Jerusalem — when he was 14 years old. He inherited Demasi Kunafa from his father-in-law in 1970 and moved it to Al-Kandra, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
FASTFACT
“Demasi was among the very few confectioners in the area; there were none at that time that’s why we gained this huge popularity in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “My Saudi customers used to come all the way from Taif, Riyadh, Alkhobar and Qatar.”
The shop built a reputation for the quality of its products, in particular basbousa, and kunafa with cheese, cream and walnuts.
“People love the authentic, traditional and ancient sweets … and this is how I choose to reflect my culture, through the things we eat and admire,” said Al-Hattab.
“After spending a few years in the country, we found out about turamba and it also became another bestseller for our shop.”
Turamba is a deep-fried dessert, similar to a churro, that comes in various sizes. It’s origins are believed to lie in Ottoman cuisine. Basbousa, which originated in Egypt, is a soft, semolina cake soaked in syrup.
Demasi now sells more than 16 types of sweets including, of course, the ever-popular kunafa from which the shop takes its name. This dessert, which is believed to have originated in Nablus, Palestine, is made from phyllo pastry, is round like a pie, and is typically layered with a filling, such as cheese or nuts. It is best served hot.
The shop offers two varieties: Kunafa khishneh, which is topped with crunchy pastry made from shredded phyllo dough, and kunafa na’ameh, which is garnished with a ground semolina dough known as farkeh. Both types are filled with fresh cream or cheese.
The exterior of a good kunafa is crunchy and the interior gooey. Achieving the perfect consistency for a cheese variety, for example, depends on using just the right amount of the right types of cheese.
Al-Hattab said that he uses “desalted akkawi and Nabulsi cheese that I make sure to bring all the way from my homeland.”
Another signature dish, which originated in the Gaza Strip, is kunafa Arabi, which is considered a healthier option than the regular kunafa because it is made from bulgur, walnut, cinnamon and pistachio.
“I am so happy to introduce these authentic types of desserts to my customers and they love them,” he said. “I love Saudi Arabia and … I will be always grateful for this country.”
After almost five decades in Al-Kandra, Demasi Kunafa moved to Umm Al-Qura street in the Rehab district, when its former home “was demolished” as part of Jeddah’s development.
“(In the old days) all my customers were Saudis,” said Al-Hattab. “They used to come from all of Jeddah’s districts to enjoy our authentic sweets. The city had a very small number of residents at the time. But today, the situation is different; I have customers of all nationalities.”
Al-Hattab uses traditional recipes passed down through the generations but the methods used to prepare them have changed a lot over the years.
“I started out making kunafa khishneh on a coal stove and a copper plate, and that is how I acquired the skill, as I started learning the hard way before all the modern technology — everything was manual,” he said.
“Back then we used to sell 1 kilogram of raw kishneh for only SR2 ($0.50) and we were just a kiosk … then we developed into a whole shop and factory, gradually.”
Nowadays, as the costs of the basic ingredients used to make kunafa, such as flour, semolina, oil, sugar, ghee and nuts, have risen, so too have the prices of the desserts, and 1 kg of raw kunafa currently costs SR60.
Demasi is now one of the main distributors and suppliers of desserts to events venues, halls, hotels, and hospitals in Jeddah and Makkah.
“We have been distributing to five-star hotels and government hospitals for so many years, including Intercontinental and Albilad hotels, as well as to King Fahad General Hospital and King Abdulaziz Medical City and more,” Al-Hattab adds with pride.
Officials arrive in Saudi Arabia for Gulf, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq meeting
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji received a number of Arab officials on Friday in Jeddah, who will take part in a ministerial consultative meeting between the Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Al-Khuraiji received the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, upon his arrival at the Royal Terminal at King Abdulaziz International Airport.