FedEx volunteers extend support to UAE community
FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, is celebrating Ramadan, with approximately 100 team members volunteering their time to provide food supplies to those in need. In collaboration with SmartLife Foundation, nearly 1,200 care packages have been delivered to blue-collar employees. 

During the annual FedEx Ramadan initiative, team members joined forces to pack food boxes that included essential items such as rice, different types of legumes, spices and oil. These boxes were distributed to laborers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Al-Ain through SmartLife Foundation. 

The Ramadan initiative is part of FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program, developed to help make the world a better place through volunteering and charitable giving.

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. Meanwhile, FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. The company uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard and Women Choice, an international organization dedicated to advancing women’s personal and professional development, have partnered to launch a program, “Social Innovation Incubator for Women’s Employment,” which will help create 1 million jobs for women across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting economic growth and development in the region.

The announcement was made live from Capital Club in Dubai International Financial Centre, a key business hub and leading place of innovative initiatives.

SII was established by Women Choice to provide comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities in their chosen field over the next five years. SII will also provide mentorship and training on topics such as business planning, capacity building, human resources and recruitment expertise.

“We are excited to launch this program and to have the support of a global organization like Mastercard, which is genuinely committed to bringing change and improving the situation of women in the workplace. The success of ‘SII For Women’s Employment’ will be also linked to a series of strong partnerships with practical plans in place,” said Nezha Alaoui, founder and CEO of Women Choice.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of providing women with access to digital tools and training to help them start and grow their businesses, creating mentorship and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and working with employers to create more job opportunities for women. The collaboration with Women Choice is aligned with Mastercard’s inclusive growth agenda.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable world, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Our partnership with Women Choice will not only have a significant impact on women across the region, but also provide them with the skills, resources and tools they need to succeed and drive economic growth in the region,” said Amnah Ajmal, executive vice president, market development, EEMEA for Mastercard.

As part of its inclusivity efforts, Mastercard recently unveiled a coffee-table book, “Lasting Legacy — Honoring 25 Visionaries to Celebrate 25 Years of Priceless” during Women’s Month, in which Alaoui was featured alongside 24 other inspirational women leaders.

Additionally, Mastercard recently announced the second edition of its Women SME Leaders Awards to recognize and celebrate the achievements of women-owned and led businesses across Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Alaoui will be part of the jury to review and select the winners who will be announced on May 2.

Through its collaboration with Mastercard, the Women Choice initiative will not only provide 1 million employment opportunities for women but also empower female social entrepreneurs across the Arab world with the proper training and resources to place at least 1,000 women in their respective enterprises. 

The first chapters are being launched in the UAE and Morocco with the entire MENA region to follow as the goal is to empower women to take initiatives and grow social businesses both at a local and regional level. 

The partnership is aligned with Mastercard’s global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

SOL3MATES, Chalhoub Group’s web3-native sneaker brand, revealed its first NFT collection “SOL3MATES OG NFTs.” Only 10,000 NFTs will be available at 0.03 ETH ($55) on May 4 for a limited time only. Purchasers of the collection become members of the SOL3MATES community and receive exclusive membership benefits such as early access to future collections, preferred pricing, free merchandise and more. The NFT will be available for purchase on the luxury NFT marketplace Exclusible.

SOL3MATES OG NFT holders will receive priority access to the first limited-edition sneaker drop from SOL3MATES — “Sirocco 1,” designed in collaboration with French designer Kacimi Latamène, renowned on social media for his viral sneaker designs. Sirocco 1, which is inspired by the Mediterranean wind, will be available for pre-order from September with delivery expected by year end. The maximum supply will be equal to the number of unique OG NFT owners to ensure exclusivity and avoid overproduction. NFT owners will experience preferred pricing and delivery ahead of the public.

“We are a sneaker brand first, and an NFT project second,” said Nick Vinckier, head of corporate innovation at Chalhoub Group and founder of SOL3MATES. “Our aim is to create the sneaker brand of the future, born from web3 technology and mechanics such as gamification, community and decentralization. The entire customer journey is created in such a way where we merge the best of the virtual and physical experience. With the launch of our first collection, and all future collections, our focus is on adding value to our community over time.”

The NFT pre-sale starts on May 4 for a selected audience. The public sale starts on May 5 and will last 48 hours (or until supply lasts).

SOL3MATES is also actively growing its event, retailer and brand partnerships to increase benefits for its NFT collection owners. For example, with this collection launch, 1,110 lucky NFT owners living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be able to upgrade to Sapphire-tier membership of MUSE, Chalhoub Group’s loyalty program.

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company Africa and Middle East and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., Hyundai’s distributor in the western region of Saudi Arabia, have announced, for the second year in a row, the continuation of the “Mobility for Food Bank” initiative with the Saudi Food Bank, known as Etaam. This campaign is a hand-by-hand effort with Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah, to deliver food packages to the Kingdom’s remote residents, during Ramadan. 

Launched from Dar Al-Hekma University, the initiative officially started with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Etaam and Hyundai, providing a framework of cooperation to execute the Hyundai 2023 CSV campaign “Hyundai Continue.” 

This year, Hyundai also launched a design competition for volunteering students to design donation food boxes in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The design of the student who received the most likes was printed on the food boxes. The idea was to include messages through designs tailored to local sentiment and culture. 

Dar Al-Hekma University’s students prepared 650 boxes of food packages of the total 1,950 boxes that were to be distributed in three cities of the Kingdom. Hyundai vehicles including the Staria and HD65 truck, were used in each city to reach rural areas and isolated beneficiaries.

“The mission and goals of this project reflect the mission of Dar Al-Hekma, which has adopted community volunteer work since 2007. It is the first educational institution in the Kingdom to require 100 hours of community service as one of the graduation requirements. We believe voluntary work helps in building critical thinking, leadership skills, teamwork, a sense of citizenship and civic responsibility,” said Dr. Malka Abunar, dean of student affairs and alumni relations, Dar Al-Hekma University. 

Tamer Al-Hakim, executive general manager of Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors Co., said: “The renewal of this partnership with Hyundai is an extension of previous charitable initiatives and part of our duty to our society. We are aware of the responsibility we bear to leave a positive impact on people’s lives, and this initiative comes as an acknowledgment of this responsibility. We are harnessing mobility solutions to create a spirit of unity, solidarity and rapprochement among people so that we can return the favor to people in the month of giving.”

Faisal Al-Shushan, CEO of Etaam, was all praise for Hyundai. “The contribution made by the company in the field of food donation and the provision of developed logistical support confirm Hyundai’s keen efforts of social responsibility in association with Etaam.” He thanked Hyundai and its agents in the Kingdom, on behalf of Etaam’s board of directors. 

The “Hyundai Continue” charity campaign aims to contribute to solving social problems of local communities, by providing eco-friendly mobility solutions that will attain a future of sustainability for the future generations.

Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Known worldwide for its commitment to crafting unique and uncompromising scents, Amouage, the high perfumery house from Oman, has ventured into the culinary world by partnering with Alila Jabal Akhdar to open a pop-up cliff-side café. Created and conceived for visitors during Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr, customers can break their fast and experience an upscale, Amouage-inspired and traditional iftar menu at the first-of-its-kind café. The menu reflects savoir-faire and craftsmanship and includes sharing dishes, local gourmet food, desserts and beverages, while taking inspiration from the house’s luxury perfumery line and key ingredients, such as rose, frankincense and saffron. 

Renaud Salmon, chief creative officer at Amouage, said: “The intention behind Amouage Café is to offer a breathtaking fine dining experience in Jabal Akhdar, a next level multi-sensory experience at over a 1,000 meters high, on a cliff, leaving a lasting memory surrounded by the majestic beauty of nature.” 

He added: “Visitors of the Amouage Café can also explore, experience and buy our perfume creations and learn more about the history of the house and the many ways in which it is connected to Oman, its birthplace.” 

The café is located on the Jabal Deck terrace by the edge of the cliff at the five-star Alila Jabal Akhdar hotel and resort, which is nestled within Oman’s spectacular Hajjar mountains. The Jabal Akhdar mountains is also where Oman’s rare rock rose has been cultivated according to ancient traditions. This “queen” of all roses is among the ingredients that lie at the very heart of Amouage’s perfumery line. 

At the café, attention to detail extends not only to the location but also to the food and beverage options that all have an upscale, traditional and yet signature twist. The list of mocktails are also named after some of Amouage’s most iconic perfume creations. 

Crafted by a world-class culinary team, the new Amouage Café experience is 45 Omani rials ($117) per person, exclusive of taxes, and offers savory and sweet bites to break the fast, including a selection of starters, soups, sharing platters, main courses and desserts. 

Amouage Café at Alila Jabal Akhdar will remain open until the last day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Updated 11 April 2023
Arab News

Bidaya Home Finance, Saudi Arabia’s leading non-bank provider of real estate financing products, has announced the launch of a new portfolio of financing solutions tailored exclusively for corporate customers. Following the company’s groundbreaking work in consumer digital real estate financing, the introduction of corporate products marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bidaya.

Owing to the Kingdom’s leadership’s Vision 2030, the real estate sector is experiencing tremendous growth across Saudi Arabia. According to Knight Frank, more than 555,000 additional residential units, over 275,000 hotel rooms, more than 4.3 million square meters of retail space, and over 6.1 million square meters of new office space are expected by 2030. These figures translate into significant investment potential, and Bidaya’s next-generation digital financing solutions for businesses make it simpler than ever to secure the funding they need. This prompted Bidaya to introduce corporate products to be a supportive arm for investors in this rapidly growing sector.

Launching with three distinctive programs, Bidaya’s corporate offerings consist of:

•Purchase of Residential and Commercial Land Financing: Available under Murabaha or Ijara contract types, this financing option is perfect for companies seeking to purchase into constructing commercial or residential buildings for commercial purposes, or their own operational needs.

•Construction (Development or Completion) of Real Estate Project Financing: Available under Commodity Murabaha or Ijara and Istisna contract types, this program is ideal for businesses who already own land and want to build a commercial real estate project. It is also suitable for companies that want to develop facilities for operating purposes.

•Buy-and-Lease-Back Financing: Available under the Ijara contract type, this financing solution is intended for companies that own income-generating investment properties and seeks to sell them to Bidaya and rent them to acquire finance for other commercial purposes, such as investments, expansion, etc.

Mahmoud bin Saleem Dahdoli, acting CEO of Bidaya, said: “Having established the benchmark for digital real estate financing for consumers, the introduction of Bidaya’s new line of corporate real estate financing solutions is a pivotal moment for the company. We are proud to empower the growth opportunities for Saudi businesses, strengthening our contribution to the realization of the ambitious Vision 2030.”

The complete range of corporate products is based on Bidaya’s innovative digital platform, which streamlines the entire journey from application to approval and has already simplified financing for tens of thousands of Saudis. Bidaya’s digital platform is characterized by the highest levels of protection, confidentiality and conformity to the best quality standards and is compatible with cybersecurity instructions under the supervision and control of the Saudi Central Bank.

