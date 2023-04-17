Ramadan buffet: voco offers a flavorful feast for the senses

voco is inviting guests to celebrate the blessed month of Ramadan with family and friends at its hotels in Riyadh and Alkhobar, in a warm and relaxing atmosphere while savoring the most authentic flavors in iftar and sahoor.

The Naya Lebanese Restaurant, located by the pool, at voco Riyadh, offers an international and Middle Eastern iftar buffet, served in a venue beautifully done up with Ramadan-themed decorations. Guests can experience the art of culinary craftsmanship as the hotel’s skilled chefs showcase their talents live at cooking stations, creating a visual and flavorful feast that is sure to impress even the most discerning diners. Those wishing to keep it private can dine indoors and even in their rooms.

The iconic Ramadan tent “Layali Al-Qamar” is back at voco Riyadh. Located in the Riyadh Hall, guests can expect to be treated to a wide-ranging buffet, serving international and local delicacies, including Saudi, Middle Eastern, Asian, Indian, Italian, and other global cuisines.

voco Alkhobar, meanwhile, offers an outdoor seating area featuring live cooking stations. The hotel has three of the finest international restaurants serving innovative cuisines with a modern twist, along with a range of Middle Eastern and international dishes, high in nutrition as well as taste.

Meanwhile, Horizon serves an open iftar buffet featuring international cuisines and traditional Ramadan drinks, as well as sahoor meals. voco Alkhobar’s Naya Lebanese Restaurant offers a variety of oriental Lebanese dishes, including delicious meat and rice dishes, hot and cold mezze, and desserts.

The Anardana restaurant at voco Alkhobar serves soulful flavors from the subcontinent. Popular Indian dishes, served with a modern twist and made using the freshest spices, are the USP of this restaurant. A selection of delicious cocktails, fresh juices, and hot beverages is also on offer. M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG and general manager of voco Riyadh, said a wide variety of Eastern and Western cuisines of exceptional quality and taste is making Ramadan nights even more special for guests to enjoy with their family and friends.

“The hotel has onboarded the best international chefs with extensive experience in culinary arts to maintain the high standards of food quality and taste that voco hotels are renowned for, providing guests and visitors with a journey of fun, art, and sophistication in every meal,” said Allaf.

He said he has received encouraging feedback and positive food reviews for their Ramadan offerings, from guests on social media. This, he said, further enhances the reputation of the voco brand.

Raffi Torikian, general manager, voco Alkhobar, said: “We are delighted to receive guests during Ramadan to enjoy the specially curated iftar and sahoor meals with a wide choice of restaurants of international repute offered by voco Alkhobar.”

Torikian promises a never-before dining experience for guests during the holy month, surrounded by traditional Ramadan decorations creating a festive atmosphere, and promoting positive vibes and spirituality.