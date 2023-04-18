Saudi, Egyptian FMs discuss Sudan 

Saudi crown prince receives transitional president of Chad

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council Mahamat Idriss Déby in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The pair discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields in addition to issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed, and Musaed Al-Aiban, minister of state, cabinet member, and national security adviser.

Also present were Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Advisor at the Royal Court Ahmed Qattan, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Chad, Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri.

Present during the meeting from the Chadian side was Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mahamat Saleh Annadif and accompanying Chadian officials.

The two nations have maintained cooperation, exchanging phone calls and discussing issues of common interest over the last few years.

On January 23, 2023, the Saudi Crown Prince received a message from the chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, regarding relations between the two countries.

The call came during a visit between Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal and his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

The two held a meeting where they also discussed bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in various fields, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the chairman of Chad’s transitional military council Mahamat Idriss Déby on April 27, 2022.

The pair discussed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in all fields, and the latest regional and international developments.

Déby arrived in Jeddah earlier that week and was received by the Governor of Makkah province Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

The two countries have continuously discussed ways to support cooperation to serve common interests through phone calls and visits.

Prince Faisal exchanged a phone call with his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Zene Cherif on September 14, 2022.

At the beginning of the call, Prince Faisal congratulated the Chadian foreign minister on the success of the comprehensive national dialogue in his country, wishing for more security and stability for Chad and its people.

The two also reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to support and enhance them to serve common interests, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The two countries have enhanced their partnerships to support the common interest of their people including work in humanitarian aid.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center delivered support to the Ministry of Public Health and National Solidarity in Chad to prevent and respond to the malaria epidemic in November of 2022.

The Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderahim, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Chad, Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri were both present when the aid was delivered.

Abderahim expressed his thanks and gratitude for the support.

