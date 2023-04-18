You are here

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral, foreground, scores a penalty to equalize 1-1 during the Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Atalanta BC at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Monday April 17, 2023. (AP)
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14

Arthur Cabral’s penalty goal preserves Fiorentina’s unbeaten run at 14
  • Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12
Updated 18 April 2023
AP

FLORENCE: Fiorentina extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions by drawing with Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Arthur Cabral equalized for Fiorentina from a penalty kick near the hour mark after Joakim Maehle put Atalanta ahead before the break.

Cristiano Biraghi nearly won it for Fiorentina with a free kick off the post. In all, Fiorentina produced seven shots on goal to Atalanta’s one.

Atalanta remained sixth, four points below the Champions League spots, and Fiorentina remained ninth.

Fiorentina take a 4-1 advantage against Lech Poznan into the second leg of the Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday, and also lead Cremonese 2-0 after the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Fiorentina’s last loss came on Feb. 12.

Topics: ACF Fiorentina Serie A Atalanta

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
John Duerden

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
  • Second-place Al-Nassr desperate for win to keep title hopes alive as the reigning champions look toward cup competitions
Updated 9 min 58 sec ago
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby is always a huge affair and Tuesday’s is bigger than most. The situation for Al-Nassr is simple — win no matter the cost. For Al-Hilal however, it is a little more complicated and there is the question as to whether temporary local bragging rights are more important than crucial cup games later this month.

A win for Al-Nassr and their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the home of their biggest rivals would put them level on points at the top with leaders Al-Ittihad, though the Jeddah giants will have a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are now 10 points off the pace and know that top spot is realistically out of reach, but this could still be a season-defining game. Whatever happens, there is bound to be many talking points and there is always controversy surrounding the fixture — whether it is Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi planting a blue flag in the center circle after a win in the Asian Champions League, or Talisca’s delighted goal celebration in front of Hilal fans.

Ronaldo will get his first taste of one of Asia’s biggest derbies to go alongside El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Manchester Derby and the Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan and many other major clashes.

Games against Al-Hilal, the most successful team in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 18 league title and four continental championships respectively, are never easy but that makes victories all the sweeter. It becomes a bigger deal because this is the first game since Al-Nassr parted company with coach Rudi Garcia last week. The Frenchman may have had the Yellows second in the table but there were reports that Ronaldo was not enamored of Garcia’s methods. It does not matter now as there is a temporary coach in charge in Dinko Jelicic, the Croatian moving up from the under-19 team to take charge of the senior squad. If ever there was a time for that new coach bounce, it is now.

It is quite a leap for the 49-year-old. If Al-Nassr lose and Al-Ittihad win their next league game, there will be six points between the top two with just six remaining. It would be almost all over which means that an Al-Nassr win would not only be widely celebrated by their fans, but would show everyone, both inside and outside of the club, that they have what it takes to become champions for the first time since 2019.

Ronaldo’s presence will be pivotal. Unlike the coach who has surely never been in charge for a club game of this magnitude, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has won almost everything there is to win and has played hundreds of times on the biggest of stages.

As well as his goalscoring abilities — he has managed 11 in 10 league games so far in the Roshn Saudi League — the 38-year-old’s leadership skills will be crucial. More than any other player in the world, Ronaldo has been there and done that and needs to do it once more, especially when the tactician in charge is relatively inexperienced.

Al-Hilal are in a very different situation. After just one point from the last three games — the latest of which was a defeat at the hands of bottom team Al-Batin — the champions know that there is not going to be a repeat of last season when coach Ramon Diaz led them on an amazing run that overturned Al-Ittihad’s 16-point lead. Now they are 10 points behind the Jeddah giants and have played a game more.

The problem for Diaz is that there is a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad next Sunday and the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan the week after that.

Now that the league title is no longer a realistic target for Al-Hilal, there will likely be a clear switch in focus from the league to their massive upcoming cup games.

Yet losing to Al-Nassr, and potentially helping their rivals win the title, is a painful prospect just as defeating them and almost derailing their challenge would be delicious. The Argentine boss knows that finishing third or fourth can be terminal for Al-Hilal coaches and will not want to add to the pressure that is building up around him. It is quite a conundrum.

The injury situation is starting to improve. Wide man Salem Al-Dawsari may make the bench while Yasser Al-Shahrani did just that last time around. Ali Al-Bulaihi is still recovering, though Diaz is slowly starting to get more options especially as Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar returns from suspension, and much depends on in-form striker Odion Ighalo.

Al-Nassr are better off. The games have been coming at a much more leisurely pace for the Yellows, with their last match, a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, taking place a full nine days ago. And there is good news in that central defenders Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alvaro Gonzalez are fit to play.

Al-Hilal have a coach who has been here before yet has eyes on other prizes, while knowing just how important this game is. Al-Nassr have just lost their boss but have Cristiano Ronaldo. It is another edition of this Riyadh Derby and one that is unmissable.

Topics: football Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener

Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
  • It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move
  • Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

LEEDS: Liverpool crushed Leeds 6-1 as Cody Gakpo’s controversial opener provided the spark for the Reds’ first win in five Premier League games on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead at Elland Road when Gakpo’s goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arm in the buildup.

It was reported the VAR official did not check the incident because it happened too far back in the move, but Leeds were furious at the perceived injustice.

Mohamed Salah rubbed salt into Leeds’ wounds when he increased Liverpool’s lead four minutes later before Luis Sinisterra got one back for the struggling hosts.

Diogo Jota’s double, another Salah strike and Darwin Nunez’s late effort ensured Liverpool ended their five-game winless run in all competitions.

After coming within a whisker of winning a quadruple last season, Liverpool have been reduced to scrambling to reach next season’s Europa League or Europa Conference League, with the Champions League seemingly out of reach.

With that target in mind, the eighth-placed Reds are now within two points of seventh-placed Brighton.

Klopp has compared fan criticism of Liverpool potentially not making big-money transfers in the coming close-season as like a five-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas.

But on the evidence of this composed display and the recent fightback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal, Liverpool still have the foundations in place for a return to prominence next term.

Leeds crumbled again eight days after their 5-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace and sit just two points above the relegation zone with seven games left.

Javi Gracia’s team were booed off after becoming only the second club to concede five or more home goals in successive Premier League games.

After marking the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster before kick-off, Liverpool quickly seized the momentum before their dubious opener in the 35th minute.

Alexander-Arnold blocked Junior Firpo’s pass with his elbow before picking out Salah.

When Salah passed back to Alexander-Arnold, the right-back squared for Gakpo to slot home from close range.

Leeds were fuming, only for VAR to opt against checking the incident despite their protests.

Gakpo’s fifth goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January was followed by the latest example of Salah tormenting Leeds.

Salah’s eighth goal in six appearances against Leeds came in ruthless fashion.

Jota was allowed to advance unchecked before slipping a pass to Salah, who finished with unerring precision.

Ibrahima Konate handed Leeds a goal in the 47th minute when the Liverpool center-back allowed himself to be dispossessed by Sinisterra on the edge of the area.

Sinisterra gratefully accepted the gift as he clipped his shot over the exposed Alisson Becker.

But Leeds’ comeback hopes were extinguished within five minutes as Curtis Jones’ raking pass picked out Jota, who drilled past Meslier from just inside the area for his first league goal in 12 months.

VAR did disallow a Liverpool goal when Salah’s effort was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk, but the rampant Reds still bagged their fourth of the night in the 64th minute.

Gakpo took Andrew Robertson’s pass and teed up Salah for an emphatic finish from six yards.

Jota swept in Jordan Henderson’s cross after 73 minutes before Nunez put the final flourish on Liverpool’s powerful performance when he controlled Alexander-Arnold’s pass on his chest and fired home in the 90th minute.

Topics: Liverpool leeds united Cody Gakpo english Premier League

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta

Barcelona have not cheated, insists chief Laporta
  • Laporta said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona President Joan Laporta insisted Monday his club never tried to cheat amid investigations into payments made to a former refereeing chief.

In a two-hour news conference, he said there was a smear campaign against Barcelona and the head of La Liga for backing the case against the Catalan club, who are top of the league.

“Obviously referees were not bought and there was no attempt to influence their decisions,” he told reporters gathered at the club’s Camp Nou stadium.

“Barcelona has never done anything with the aim or intention of adulterating the competition in order to gain a sporting advantage.”

Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered earlier this year.

Barcelona say they paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former referee and ex-vice president of the refereeing committee of the Spanish football federation (CTA) between 1994 and 2018, for reports and advice related to refereeing.

Barcelona ceased its payments in 2018 due to Negreira’s departure from the CTA, according to Spanish prosecutors.

Laporta said the payments were for “sports advisory services” such as advice on recruiting “which are common in professional sport.”

“There was no crime of corruption,” he added in his first press conference since Barcelona was charged.

“Some services were provided. They were documented. There were invoices, payments registered in the accounting books.”

Laporta said Spain’s tax office has not been able to demonstrate that the payments “could have influenced the referees or the result of any match.”

“They have not been able to prove it because it was not possible,” he added.

“We like to win by playing well. We don’t like to win because of refereeing.”

As well as the club and Enriquez Negreira, two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, are facing the same charge of corruption.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has said Spanish football is enduring its “worst” ever moment because of the refereeing corruption case.

“The reputation of our football is at stake. I am ashamed. We have no explanation from Barcelona,” he added last month.

Tebas has repeatedly urged Barcelona to offer more explanations.

Laporta, however, said the accusations of wrongdoing were part of “an orchestrated campaign to destroy the reputation of FC Barcelona.”

“I would like to single out, in particular, Tebas, who has acted irresponsibly and unprofessionally. With his constant statements, he has fueled the controversy,” he added.

“I would ask him to curb his verbal incontinence because it does no favors to the institution he represents.”

UEFA have opened an investigation into Barcelona for a potential violation of the European soccer governing body’s legal framework regarding payments made by the club to a company owned by a top refereeing official.

Laporta said he was confident UEFA would not sanction the Catalan side.

“I am convinced that it will not come to that, that would be unprecedented for a club with FC Barcelona’s level,” he said.

Topics: Barcelona Joan Laporta

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host

Argentina replaces Indonesia as U20 World Cup host
  • The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich
  • The event runs from May 20-June 11
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has replaced Indonesia as the host of the Under-20 World Cup next month.

FIFA announced the decision on Monday, just over two weeks after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights.

Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting the Israel team forced the move, although FIFA never specified its reason, merely saying Indonesia lost the tournament “due to the current circumstances.” Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Argentina, the record six-time champion, failed to qualify for the U20 World Cup but FIFA decided it will take Indonesia’s spot as host.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that “the country of the defending World Cup champions will open its doors to the big stars of tomorrow’s world soccer.” He also thanked local authorities “for hosting this great tournament with so little time.”

Argentina economy minister Sergio Massa said it signed “all the international deals that FIFA demanded from our government.”

The tournament draw is scheduled for Friday in Zurich. The event runs from May 20-June 11.

Topics: Argentina Indonesia FIFA U-20 World Cup

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design

Saudi Arabia’s coat of arms, flag, palm tree inspire new national team football shirt design
  • Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, talks to Arab News about the Green Falcons’ new outfit, involvement in women’s sport and future plans in the region
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News

Last month saw the release of the new Saudi Arabia men’s and women’s national football team shirts by adidas to much acclaim.

Arab News spoke to Bilal Fares, adidas MENA general manager, about the new design and plans by the German sports brand for football and sports in the region.

On the design of the new Saudi Arabia national team shirts

Together with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, our aim is to convey a sense of vitality, prosperity and elegance through the jersey’s design, which is why we incorporated gold-like accents, adding a premium feel that will make the jersey stand out both on and off the field.

The home kit design is inspired by the Kingdom’s coat of arms, the palm tree, while the away jersey is inspired by the country’s flag. The goal was to create a design that embodied the country’s aspirations and growth.

Furthermore, we ensured that the women’s national team’s home kit embodies a unique design that sets the women’s national team apart, by creating a slight variation of the palm tree. This comes as the women’s team were recently announced as an official FIFA-ranked nation for the first time in their history.

On the unveiling of the shirt in the desert

We wanted to reveal the new kit in an unconventional way, honoring its true essence as a representation of Saudi’s football community and the Kingdom’s heritage.

Working closely with SAFF, we were inspired to create a campaign film that embodies the country’s goals and pillars. The film titled “Weaved As One,” showcased the players’ journey as they presented the new kits to different communities, joined in their celebrations, and recreated the iconic national team photo with each group. The campaign conveyed the message that in Saudi Arabia, whether you are a national player or a member of a local community, everyone is “Weaved As One.”

On the 2022 World Cup’s impact on football in the GCC region

The 2022 World Cup has undoubtedly put the spotlight on football in the GCC region and showcased the passion and enthusiasm that fans in this region have for the sport. The event has provided an opportunity for people around the world to experience the unique culture and hospitality of the region.

adidas, being an advocate of inclusivity in the sports industry, seized the chance presented by the 2022 FIFA World Cup to underscore our unwavering commitment to diversity and cultural appreciation. The tournament's official match ball, “Al-Rihla,” was a testament to this pursuit. Inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar, adidas created a ball that resonated deeply to the region, local fans and cultural identity.

Moreover, the 2022 World Cup has provided a platform for football in the GCC region to showcase its talent on the global stage. With teams from the region participating in the World Cup, fans around the world have been exposed to the skills and style of play of players from this region, which could lead to greater interest in football and more opportunities for players from the region to play at a higher level.

On partnering with regional football federations

With football becoming one of the top sports practiced in the region, we are honored to partner with federations that further enhances adidas’ footballing credibility.

For instance, our partnership with SAFF targets the very top of the Saudi football pyramid, continuing the brand’s commitment to growing football in Saudi and signing several high-profile footballers such as national team captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and women’s national team player Farah Jefry.

We also have our partnership with Egypt’s most successful club, Al-Ahly. As a brand we have a deeply rooted history with the club, having been their first official sponsor in 1981, and it was a proud moment for us to rekindle the partnership last year, in what is such an important time for the club.

We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and through this partnership we have a shared ambition to bring this mantra to life across the city of Cairo by inspiring the next generation of young girls and boys who love playing this beautiful game.

On what adidas looks for in their athletes

The brand seeks athletes who want to inspire the next generation of young talent, and who live and breathe our brand mantra of Impossible Is Nothing.

For instance, female Saudi football player Farah Jefry exemplifies these values through her unwavering determination and perseverance. She has overcome cultural barriers and emerged as a top scorer in the inaugural women’s league, proving that aspirations can be achieved. Farah serves as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes, particularly those facing similar challenges. Her success not only benefits her personally but also helps pave the way for future generations of women in sports.

By recognizing and supporting athletes like Farah, adidas strives to create an equal playing field for all, encouraging individuals to chase their dreams and reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances, making their impossible, possible.

On promoting women’s sport in the region

Our involvement in enhancing women’s sports in the region is driven by our belief in the transformative power of sports and its accessibility to all. As a proud partner of SAFF, we share a common goal of using sports as a means of fostering growth and inclusion. Together, we are committed to opening football to all, as it is an important step in inspiring the next generation of up-and-coming young female footballers across the Kingdom.

Furthermore, adidas is dedicated to promoting women’s sports in the region through ongoing investments and initiatives. We are thrilled to have played a part in the recent achievement of Saudi Arabia’s women’s team becoming an official FIFA-ranked nation, and we take pride in being part of the journey in transforming women’s football. Our aim is to pave the way for future success in the sport, and we will continue to actively support its growth and development in the region.

Moreover, we partner with a host of female athletes and ambassadors across the region with the ambition of supporting them in their sporting journey while inspiring young girls to get involved in sports. An example of this is our partnership with Qatar track and field athlete, Mariam Farid.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

