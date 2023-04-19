KSrelief Ramadan deliver thosuands of food packages to needy families

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed Ramadan food packages in Niger, Somalia, Bangladesh and Albania.
This week more than 29 tons of food aid was distributed in Niger.
And Another 4,120 kilograms of food packages were distributed in Albania, as part of a project by center to distribute 2,000 food packages across 34 Albanian districts to achieve food security.
In Somalia, the center handed out 600 food packages aiding 600 families impacted by the drought.
The aid is part of Somalia’s third phase program to provide life-saving interventions in food security for those affected by drought. The total aid volume so far is 4,620 tons for people affected by the drought.
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The pair reviewed the situation in the Palestinian Territories at a meeting in Jeddah.
The Palestinian president arrived in the Kingdom on Monday.
Saudi FM, US Secretary of State discuss Sudan during phone call
Both stressed importance of stopping military escalation, ending violence in Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
During the call, they both stressed the importance of stopping military escalation and ending the violence, de-escalating tensions, with the need to protect Sudanese civilians and citizens of other countries, in a away that ensures the security and stability of Sudan and its people.
A range of topics and aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, prospects for cooperation in various fields and issues of common interest were also discussed, the ministry statement added.
The Saudi teenager who mastered an age-old traditional craft
Mohamad Alobaida takes inspiration from architecture, environment
‘I started to love this profession when I was nine,’ he says
RIYADH: He may be just 17 years old, but Mohamad Alobaida is making quite a name for himself as a rosary-maker.
Active in the family business since the age of nine, the teenager has been creating his own designs for the past four years.
“While making rosaries, I feel like I am traveling to the world of design where I see the arrangement with my own eyes, as it exists in my imagination, materializing in front of me. And I almost touch them,” he said.
“My work is inspired by the environment, terrain, architecture, as well as some events, people and topics of interest.”
The Alobaida family shop, Sabhat Barzan, specializes in manufacturing, maintaining and selling rosaries, and it was where the youngster was first bitten by the creative bug.
“I have had exactly four-and-a-half years in the field of rosary making. I started to love this profession when I was nine years old,” he said.
“I used to help my brother, Ibrahim, in the shop and workshop. He is my brother, father, teacher and guide. He started in the craft of rosary 20 years ago.
“Ibrahim was one of the first people in the craft of rosary in the Kingdom and he has a history of participating in local and international exhibitions.”
The rosary market in Saudi Arabia has been thriving for decades due to its cultural and religious significance.
In Islam, rosaries are called “misbaha” or “sibha.” They comprise a rope and prayer beads and are used to help memorize verses from the Qur’an or keep track of the recitation of the 99 names of God.
The history of using memorization aids dates back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, whom it is said used simple date seeds to perform his prayer ritual.
These days, elaborate and ornate jewelry rosaries are made of precious stones, wood, bones, horn and ivory. One of the most expensive and popular stones used is amber, a honey-yellow gemstone made from fossilized tree resin.
“The most expensive rosary made in our workshop cost about 25,000 riyals ($6,665) from amber, and the most expensive rosary sold — I was a mediator — was about 70,000,” Alobaida said.
The finest pieces might be expensive to buy, but the art of making them is highly skilled, the teenager said.
“The profession requires extremely high accuracy, so not just anyone can work with the craft. It needs professional equipment and it has high risks.”
Once the rosary-maker decides what stone to use, the next step is choosing the string that holds the beads together, which can be made of cotton, silk or simple nylon.
“A single rosary takes from one day to a month (to make), according to the type of raw material used in the manufacture,” Alobaida said. “There are raw materials that need high precision, such as amber.”
Keen to show off his talents, the teenager recently had a stall at Ramadan District, one of the events under Ramadan Season, a series of cultural experiences organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture across Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah.
His creations went down well with visitors and Alobaida hopes he can one day take his talents to the world.
“This craft is a source of additional income from a hobby, and God willing, we aspire to establish a factory in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“Then we hope to start exporting and be an effective part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Emirati astronaut posts space station video of Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan
RIYADH: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared a video of Islam’s holiest cities as viewed from the International Space Station.
Al-Neyadi narrates as the video zooms in and out of the western part of Saudi Arabia at night. The clip first shows the Prophet’s city, Madinah, then focuses on the Red Sea city of Jeddah before narrowing in on Makkah, the holiest site in Islam.
“It’s a sight to behold — Makkah and Madinah are just like shining stars,” he says in the video posted to his Twitter account @Astro_Alneyadi.
The Emirati arrived at the station, which has an orbital path 408km above the Earth’s surface, on March 3, 2023.
Ramadan is one of the busiest times for the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah as visitors from across the world arrive in Saudi Arabia to worship during the holy month.
Authorities said that 2.6 million worshippers attended the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday night, the 27th of Ramadan, considered by many to be Laylat Al-Qadr, a blessed night on the Islamic calendar.
Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace
Wafa Alqunibit focuses on Islam’s beauty through her creative work
‘99 Names of God’ series seeks to highlight religious art’s positive power
RIYADH: A few months ago, Saudi artist Wafa Alqunibit was seen drilling and hammering away on raw granite for her latest Tuwaiq Sculpture piece. As the work took shape and the dust settled, it formed a word far from the harshness of the rock it was carved on — “As-Sami,” “The Ever-Listening,” which is one of the 99 names of Allah.
Mindfully crafting her “99 Names of God” series, Alqunibit seeks, as a Saudi artist, to promote the Islamic faith through public art because she believes it has proven to be a powerful tool to spread a message of kindness and peace.
Alqunibit told Arab News: “When I came back to Saudi Arabia (in 2017), I didn’t find a lot of religious art. I didn’t find our identity or calligraphy within our culture or within the art. I saw a lot of abstract modern art, but our identity is just starting (to form).”
Alqunibit’s work has caught the eye of audiences across the globe, from American exhibitions and Dubai-based galleries to Saudi Arabia’s very own National Museum.
Her relationship with art flourished while accompanying her son and daughter during their studies in Portland back in 2009. Initially carrying a human resources degree, she was inspired by the art in the Oregon State city — public works scattered in park areas, and colorful murals on the walls of metro stops and neighborhood blocks.
“I thought, because I’m here, I want to learn and take this whole experience back home, to my country to show and teach people,” she said.
She went on to apply for a degree in art, but having no tangible work in the US she was left with two choices: to put on a fully-fledged art exhibition in order to determine her level, or to move on from her human resources degree and start from scratch.
She chose the latter and was eventually honored by being placed on the dean’s list upon graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Sculpture Master of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design.
Her period of study from 2010 to 2016 was marked by extreme discrimination against Muslims in Western countries, especially in France and the US, and the uncertain political state of the world. “Everyone said ‘this is the doing of Muslim people.’ As an artist, I present my identity and religion. It’s my responsibility to show the behavior of a Muslim through art. This is the language I have. I don’t have any other language,” she said.
She intentionally contrasts the harsh notion that terrorism is synonymous with what is fundamentally a religion preaching mercy and tolerance. In something so rough and heavy as stone, she intends to create beauty. “We teach kids these meanings. We are a peaceful religion, not a terrorist one,” she said.
Numerics became prominent in her work, and she was even dubbed “Artist Number 5” by her contemporaries due to her tendency to create concepts that explore the five daily prayers in Islam — a title she claims proudly.
In navigating ways to create a modern interpretation of the religion and to reach audiences of all backgrounds, she found that abstract calligraphy provides room for contemplation and introspection. It demands the viewer to not only look but see.
She was drawn to creating somewhat grandiose public art installations because she believes their very existence in a common space invites discourse into the meaning and intention behind the work. It even invites non-aesthetes to comfortably step into the art world, and eventually into a gallery.
Thus was born Alqunibit’s “Al-Asma Ul-Husna” (“99 Names of Allah”) series, a sculpture collection of the qualities attributed to God in Islam, each carrying a unique meaning and context.
Her thesis exhibition, titled “The Power of the Name,” contrasted rough metal pieces with the serenity of the words they shaped. The exhibition was also showcased later in Riyadh, her debut in Saudi Arabia, followed by a second at the National Museum. Both shows were inaugurated by Prince Sultan bin Salman.
From her recollections, 2010 to 2014 was a time of equating terrorism with Islam, with bombings in the UK in 2012 and France in 2013. And the hijab was the global symbol.
She titled her first official show in the US in 2012 “Women Under the Veil,” a series of four paintings, each covered in a fabric that extended to the entrance of the gallery. As members of the audience walked in, they were meant to wonder where the textiles would lead, which was to beautiful artwork underneath. “This is what we are,” Alqunibit said.
This was the defining moment in her career, which was to conceptualize her aesthetics.
She recalled a standout moment as a student when one of her professors at SCAD’s sculpture department told her: “You taught us. We learned from you what Islam means. You have that energy in your studio, and we always feel a kind of relaxation in your exhibitions that we don’t feel anywhere else.”
After that, she believed she had left her thumbprint on the country.
So what keeps her going? Why has she positioned herself as a spokesperson for religion in the art world? While the radio was on in her studio one day, a common occurrence during her work, Egyptian preacher Amr Khaled came on. He spoke of the bombings in either France or the UK, Alqunibit recalled.
“Why did you do this?” he spoke generally about terrorist actions. “You have many languages: music, acting, painting, writing. Use these to speak to the people. A bomb will do nothing. Take a language they understand and speak through it.”
Through art, her voice booms. For hijabis, many of whom are the first targets of violence against Muslims, the cause is evident. “From this speech by Amr Khaled, I kept going on.”
With the goal of spreading the message of peace, she hopes the world will finally sit up and listen.