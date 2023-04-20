You are here

Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter

Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Last year, the Kingdom imported over 127 million kgs of cocoa, meaning Saudi Arabia has already taken in over a third of the 2022 total in the first three months of 2023. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter

Saudi cocoa imports set to exceed 2022 figure thanks to bumper first quarter
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cocoa imports into Saudi Arabia exceeded 37 million kilograms in the first quarter of 2023, putting the Kingdom on track to exceed the total amount brought into the country throughout 2022.

Last year, the Kingdom imported over 127 million kgs of cocoa, meaning Saudi Arabia has already taken in over a third of the 2022 total in the first three months of 2023.

The Kingdom's chocolate market witnessed impressive momentum this year due to increasing demand and the approach of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Stores and markets are also competing by displaying different kinds of imported and locally manufactured sweets and chocolates. 

Regarding the prices, most stores start announcing discounts during the Eid period, as the prices of the local sweets range between SR20 ($5.33) to SR150 and vary between candies, toffee, biscuits and chocolate in all their forms, SPA said. 

The price of sweets imported from European and Eastern countries is increasing, where the price per kg reaches SR300 for pure and dark chocolate and those containing special fillings. 

The price of chocolate does not only depend on its type and country of origin but also on the packaging. 

Saudi Arabia’s candy and chocolate segment is set to generate around $5 billion in revenue in 2023 and increase annually by 3.25 percent, according to Statista. 

The average volume per person is expected to amount to 19 kgs in 2023. The volume of the entire sector is also set to reach 720 million kgs by 2027. 

In 2021, Saudi Arabia was the 13th largest importer of chocolate in the world with around $572 million worth of imported goods, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. 

During that year, the Kingdom imported $103 million of chocolate from the UAE, $85.7 million from Russia, $62.9 million from Italy, and $52.1 million from the UK. 

The Kingdom’s total imports in 2021 were $153 billion with the top segments being cars, refined, petroleum, broadcasting equipment, gold and packaged medicaments. 

Topics: cocoa Cocoa imports chocolate market Ramadan sweets and chocolates

Bahrain's national origin exports value sees 20% year-on-year drop in Q1 2023

Bahrain’s national origin exports value sees 20% year-on-year drop in Q1 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s national origin exports value sees 20% year-on-year drop in Q1 2023

Bahrain’s national origin exports value sees 20% year-on-year drop in Q1 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s national origin exports value dropped 20 percent during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Information and eGovernment Authority.

The country pulled in 1.25 billion Bahraini dinar ($3.32 billion) for such exports in the three months to the end of March 2022, but saw the value fall to around 1 billion dinar in the first quarter of 2023.

Ten countries accounted for 73 percent of the total value of exports, with Saudi Arabia ranked first with an estimated value of 266 million dinar.

The UAE was second with 98 million dinar, and then the US with 93 million dinar.

With regards to the nature of the products exported, aluminum alloy was the lead product shipped during the quarter with a value of 306 million dinar.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates came second with a total value of 153 million dinar, and then unwrought aluminum not alloyed came third with 55 million dinar.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s re-exports reached 186 million dinar during the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 17 percent jump when compared to the 159 million dinar recorded for the same period in 2022.

The UAE posed the leading market for re-exports during the first quarter accounting for a value of 59 million dinar, followed by the Kingdom with 45 million dinar, and then Singapore with 14 million dinar. 

The top product re-exported within the period is airplane parts with a value amounting to 29 million dinar.

Four-wheel drive vehicles were the second most re-exported product with a value of 11 million dinar, and wristwatches came third at 7 million dinar.

The value of imports reached 1.43 billion dinar during the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 5 percent increase when compared to the 1.36 billion dinar recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

China was the top exporter to Bahrain with products worth 199 million dinar, followed by the UAE with 146 million dinar, and then Brazil with 117 million dinar.

The top imported product was the non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with a value of 136 million dinar, followed by aluminum oxide with 100 million dinar, and then gold came in third place with 62 million dinar.

Topics: Bahrain exports

Riyadh records largest number of commercial registers issued in Q1 2023

Riyadh records largest number of commercial registers issued in Q1 2023
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh records largest number of commercial registers issued in Q1 2023

Riyadh records largest number of commercial registers issued in Q1 2023
Updated 45 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh bagged 18,800 commercial registers in the first quarter of 2023, making it the city with the highest number of entrepreneurs emerging in the business landscape.

Issued by the Saudi Ministry of Commerce, a commercial register is a legal document confirming a business’s registration in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the ministry, it issued 65,400 commercial registers across the Kingdom between January and March this year.

Makkah came in second with 14,400 registers, followed by the Eastern Province with 8,900, Asir with 4,094, and Madinah with 3,082.

The commercial registers issued to Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province accounted for an estimated 77 percent of the total registrations.

From a sectorial standpoint, the wholesale and retail industry leads others with 21,200 registers, representing 32.4 percent of all the commercial registers issued during the quarter.

The construction sector followed with 10,000 registers, representing 15.3 percent of the total registers.

Meanwhile, 8,000 registers were issued for the accommodation and catering services sector, representing 12.2 percent of the total pie.

Other sectors that received registers include manufacturing, administrative and support services, transportation and storage and real estate.

In 2022, the ministry issued 314,500 commercial registers for firms and establishments, reflecting a 6 percent surge year-on-year.

During the same year, the ministry protected up to 170 economic activities at risk of bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, the ministry earmarked 10 priority projects in the trade and investment sector this year amid efforts to review and upgrade regulations and legislation in order, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move will help the Kingdom achieve the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of providing an attractive investment environment for local and international investors and enhancing the business sector’s regional and global competitiveness.

According to the news agency, the reforms would touch upon consumer protection, commercial registration, trade names, commercial transactions, mediation and the controls for establishing government firms.

The reforms will also encompass the family business charter, the corporate governance regulations, the commercial registration system implementing rules, and the trade names system implementing regulations.

Topics: commercial registers Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment wholesale and retail industry Construction sector

Japan PM mulls action plan to boost investment in East Asian country

Japan PM mulls action plan to boost investment in East Asian country
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan PM mulls action plan to boost investment in East Asian country

Japan PM mulls action plan to boost investment in East Asian country
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida  said Thursday that his government will roll out an action plan as early as April to help increase investment in the country.

“An action plan that includes numerical targets will be presented as early as this month,” Kishida told a meeting of business leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies in Tokyo.

The plan will include developing strong supply chains for semiconductors, forming Asia’s biggest hub for startups in Japan and creating visa status that allows highly skilled foreign professionals to work in the country more easily, he said.

“We’ll make Japan more open to the world,” Kishida said, calling for investment in the country.

Topics: Japan Fumio Kishida

South Korea announces $15bn investment in advanced battery technologies

South Korea announces $15bn investment in advanced battery technologies
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

South Korea announces $15bn investment in advanced battery technologies

South Korea announces $15bn investment in advanced battery technologies
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: The South Korean government and its top battery companies plan to jointly invest 20 trillion won ($15.1 billion) through 2030 to develop advanced battery technologies, including solid-state batteries, the industry ministry said, according to Reuters

“The joint investment will allow South Korea to start commercial production of solid state batteries ahead of others,” the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea is home to three of the world’s five biggest electric vehicle battery makers – LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI Co., and SK On.

The trio collectively control more than a quarter of the global EV battery market and supply major automakers including Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.

The ministry said the three battery firms will build pilot production plants in South Korea that will serve as their product and manufacturing innovation centers.

The plants will be used to test and manufacture advanced products such as solid state batteries, cylindrical 4680 cell batteries and cobalt-free batteries before launching mass production from their overseas production sites.

EV battery makers are racing to develop new battery technologies that promise longer driving range, higher energy density and better safety than the conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Chinese battery giant CATL unveiled on Wednesday a condensed matter battery that it hopes to start mass production of later this year to power EVs.

The world’s top battery maker said last month it was finding it difficult to come up with a technologically feasible and competitive product based on solid state batteries, a technology that is also being researched by Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. and Germany’s Volkswagen.

The industry ministry said South Korea aimed to quadruple domestic production capacity of cathode materials and triple exports of battery production-related equipment with the investment.

The plan comes after the government earlier this month announced a 7 trillion won financial support plan for domestic battery makers seeking to invest in infrastructure in North America to help them cope with the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department unveiled stricter EV tax rules, aimed at weaning the United States off dependence on China for EV supply chains.

The US Inflation Reduction Act requires 50 percent of the value of battery components to be produced or assembled in North America to qualify for a $3,750 credit and 40 percent of the value of critical minerals sourced from the United States or a free trade partner also for a $3,750 credit.

Under the latest rules, 16 EV models are now eligible for a full or partial tax credit, based on new thresholds that require a certain percentage of the battery parts and minerals to come from a qualifying country.

Nearly 80 percent of EVs that are eligible for US federal tax credits use batteries from South Korea’s three major cell makers, according to an analysis from brokerage Korea Investment & Securities.
 

Topics: South Korea advanced battery technologies

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were down in Asian trade on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened on rate-hike expectations, and the recent US and Chinese economic data cast a gloom on expectations that demand will improve.

Brent crude futures lost $1.34 or 1.61 percent to trade at $81.78 a barrel at 11.15 a.m. Saudi time and West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped $1.27, or 1.60 percent, to $77.89.

Both benchmarks, declining for a second day after a 2 percent fall on Wednesday, are at their lowest since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a surprise production cut on April 2.

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude: Minister

Pakistan has placed its first order for discounted Russian crude oil under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow, the country’s petroleum minister said, with one cargo to dock at Karachi port in May.

The deal will see Pakistan buy crude oil only, not refined oil, and imports are expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day if the first transaction goes through smoothly, Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters on Wednesday night.

“Our orders are in; we have placed that already,” he said.

US weekly refinery utilization data to run ‘abnormally high’: EIA

The US Energy Information Administration warned on Wednesday that its weekly refinery utilization calculations are likely to be inflated through June because they do not account for a major expansion at a Texas oil refinery.

The government’s energy statistics arm calculates refinery utilization as gross inputs divided by the latest reported monthly operable capacity. 

While inputs are based on weekly surveys, capacity relies on a lagging monthly tally. The latest available is from January.

Financial markets and energy companies closely watch the utilization data as an indicator of future gasoline and diesel supplies.

The data mismatch stems from a recent Exxon Mobil Corp. expansion at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, which added up to 250,000 bpd of processing capacity. However that capacity will only be recorded in EIA’s March monthly report, due at the end of May.

As a result, US Gulf Coast refinery utilization figures “may increase to abnormally high levels” for several weeks, the EIA said. The expansion also will be excluded from a midyear US report that measures refining capacity on Jan. 1, the EIA added.

The warning comes as the EIA has come under criticism for high adjustment figures in the weekly oil inventory data, which it uses to balance demand and supply.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude futures

