You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration

UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration

UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration
An Emirati delegation takes part in a panel discussion at at Hannover Messe. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ph54

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration

UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration
  • Emirati delegation takes part in roundtable talks, panel discussion at Hannover Messe
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE delegation met representatives from almost 30 German companies on Tuesday to advance collaboration and build on cooperative efforts to promote sustainable industrial development, decarbonization, and energy security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Representatives from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the ADNOC Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, KEZAD Group, and Dubai Industrial City attended the roundtable discussion at Hannover Messe, one of the world’s largest industrial trade fairs.

The event, which was presided over by Omar Al-Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, introduced German companies to the UAE’s unique value offer and strategy for long-term industrial growth. It also highlighted the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which encourages foreign manufacturers, investors, and inventors to make use of the country’s competitive advantages.

Al-Suwaidi said: “The UAE and Germany are making steady progress in vital fields such as hydrogen fuel, which will be critical to industries of the future.

“The partnerships between our government institutions and national enterprises are leading to pioneering innovation in sectors such as green steel.

“By combining our strengths, talents and resources, the UAE and Germany can pave the way for greater energy security and more sustainable industrial development in our respective regions.

“Our two countries are aligned on creating solutions to industry’s global challenges, and there is significant appetite for collaboration among our industrial communities.

“As a ministry we are committed to supporting industrial companies in the UAE to work alongside international counterparts to achieve business growth and adopt best practices. 

“In line with our national industrial strategy, we will continue to explore and facilitate collaborations between UAE-based companies and our international partners to attract investment and support the growth of green industries and renewable energy supplies.”

The UAE delegation also took part in a panel discussion on the country’s efforts to accelerate the transition to greener and more sustainable industries. It emphasized competitive advantages and enablers such as green financing, certified green energy supply, robust regulatory infrastructure, and market access via an increasing number of free trade agreements.

The MoIAT used the Hannover Messe to demonstrate how the UAE’s industrial decarbonization activities and the Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative offer a variety of investment opportunities. These focus on the UAE’s development of innovative technologies, future green industries, and climate change mitigation technologies such as carbon capture.
 

Topics: UAE Germany

Related

UAE, Germany vow to continue joint fight against terrorism and extremism
Middle-East
UAE, Germany vow to continue joint fight against terrorism and extremism
UAE, Germany to collaborate on space exploration expertise
Science & Technology
UAE, Germany to collaborate on space exploration expertise

Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs

Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
  • Abdullah Kanaan says Israeli media ‘concealing facts’ of occupation
  • Secretary-general urges pan-Arab unity in message of praise for Palestine
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan will defend the Palestinian people and their presence in Jerusalem “no matter the cost or sacrifice,” the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs chief said on Thursday, Jordan News Agency reported.

Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan highlighted the need to end the Israeli occupation and restore Palestinians’ legitimate rights to their land and sanctuaries during Ramadan.

Citing recent violence in Jerusalem, Kanaan said that Israel’s activities in the city were “making headlines,” despite attempts by the country’s media to “conceal facts” and “divert attention away from the innocent victims.”

He added that Palestinians and Jerusalemites demonstrated to the rest of the world that Ramadan is a “month of patience, perseverance, and defense of Islamic and Christian sites” against the Israeli occupation led by the country’s right-wing government.

Israel has maintained policies of apartheid, settlement legislation and limitations on Jerusalemites for decades, in violation of international legitimacy and law, Kanaan added.

The RCJA urged pan-Arab unity and the renunciation of division, praising the Palestinian people for their “perseverance and resolve.”
 

Topics: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Jordan Palestine

Related

Israeli forces shoot seven in West Bank raid after east Jerusalem shooting
Middle-East
Israeli forces shoot seven in West Bank raid after east Jerusalem shooting
Israeli police storm Christians heading to Jerusalem church
Middle-East
Israeli police storm Christians heading to Jerusalem church

US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AP

US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
  • Biden administration officials say the deployments to Djibouti are necessary because of the current situation in Sudan
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon is moving military assets to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.
Two Biden administration officials say the deployments to Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti are necessary because of the current uncertain situation in Sudan, where fighting is raging between two warring factions.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the administration’s planning for a potential evacuation. That planning got underway in earnest on Monday after a US Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.
In a statement Thursday, the Pentagon said it will deploy “additional capabilities” to the region to potentially help facilitate an evacuation of embassy personnel from Sudan if required, but provided no details, and did not state the location.
Security conditions in Khartoum and elsewhere have thus far prevented the State Department from implementing a so-called “ordered departure,” a move that would require staffers to leave the country.
Since hostilities between the two factions erupted last weekend, the US has been contemplating the evacuation of government employees and has been transporting them from their homes to a secure, centralized location to prepare for such an eventuality.
The officials said Djibouti, the small country on the Gulf of Aden that is sandwiched between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia, will be the staging point for any evacuation operation.
However, any evacuation in the current circumstances is fraught with difficulty and security risks as Khartoum’s airport remains non-functional and overland routes from the capital out of the country are long and hazardous even without the current hostilities.
If a secure landing zone in or near Khartoum cannot be found, one option would be to drive evacuees to Port Sudan on the Red Sea. But that is a 12-hour trip and the roads over the 523-mile (841-kilometer) route are treacherous.
Another might be to drive to neighboring Eritrea, however that would also be problematic given that Eritrea’s leader, Isaias Afwerki, is not a friend of the US or the West in general.
The last time the US evacuated embassy personnel overland was from Libya in July 2014, when a large convoy of US military vehicles drove staff from the Tripoli embassy to Tunisia. There have been more recent evacuations, most notably in Afghanistan and Yemen, but those have been conducted largely by air.

Topics: Khartoum Sudan

Related

The Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries.
Middle-East
Egyptian army says soldiers stuck in Sudan back home or at embassy

UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen

UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen

UN, Dutch salvage firm reach agreement to pump oil from Safer tanker off Yemen
  • Work expected to begin in May
  • Project hailed as “critical milestone”
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A salvage company from the Netherlands announced on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the UN to pump oil from the rusting Safer oil tanker off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen.

The move was hailed as a “critical milestone” in moves to avert a possible environmental disaster, its parent company announced Thursday.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) finalized the contract for the Boskalis subsidiary SMIT Salvage on Wednesday to transfer the million barrels of oil aboard the FSO Safer to a safe replacement vessel and prepare the Safer for towing to a green scrapping yard.

The work is expected to begin in May, it was announced.

“The agreement today between UNDP and Boskalis subsidiary SMIT Salvage, to deploy a team of leading experts aboard the Ndeavour marks another critical milestone of the ‘Stop Red Sea Spill‘ operation to transfer oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a safe temporary vessel,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. 

“We look forward to be working with Boskalis and other leading experts to prevent a humanitarian, environmental and economic disaster. We also appeal to leaders from governments and corporations to step forward and help us raise the remaining $29 million required to complete this complex rescue operation."

David Gressly, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said the project showed the unique role the UN can play in addressing such issues.

Gressly, who has led UN system-wide efforts on the Safer since 2021, added: “However, we urgently need to close the $29 million funding gap for the emergency operation and raise the additional funds needed to ensure safe long-term storage of the oil.”

The multipurpose support vessel Ndeavor, which will sail with its crew and experts, is loaded with generators, hydraulic pumps and other specialized equipment to carry out the operation on the Safer, which no longer has functioning systems.

“Following a long planning period, our salvage experts are keen to get to work and remove the oil from the Safer,” said Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis, who has signed the contract through its subsidiary SMIT Salvage with the UN Development Programme. “I would like to express my gratitude to the many UN member nations in their support for this operation including the Netherlands. The Boskalis vessel Ndeavor is ready for departure, and I wish the crew all the success in this important mission.” 

 

On Monday, the UK and the Netherlands announced they will co-host a pledging event on May 4 with the aim of fully funding both phases of the Safer project. 

‘‘An enormous oil disaster is looming, which could have serious humanitarian, environmental and economic implications. But we now have a chance to prevent that disaster,” said Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher.

“The Netherlands has worked hard to mobilise funds for the operation and now a major new step has been taken. It’s good that Dutch firm Boskalis is taking on a key role in the response. The Netherlands will continue helping the UN to bring this to a good end.’’

The United Nations has received firm funding commitments of $99.6 million. The total budget for this first phase is $129 million, leaving a gap of $29.4 million. An estimated $19 million is required for the second phase of the operation.

To fill the budget gap, the UN is appealing to Member States and private entities, as well as the global public through a crowdfunding appeal to which thousands of individuals have already contributed.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Safer tanker

Related

Update Saudi Arabia offers $10 million for effort to address Safer tanker threat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers $10 million for effort to address Safer tanker threat
Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister, Dutch counterpart discuss fate of decaying FSO Safer tanker

Egyptian army says soldiers stuck in Sudan back home or at embassy

The Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries.
The Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries.
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

Egyptian army says soldiers stuck in Sudan back home or at embassy

The Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries.
  • The RSF said it had detained 27 Egyptian air force personnel after storming Merowe air base
  • Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries
Updated 20 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Three flights carrying 177 Egyptian troops from Sudan have arrived in Cairo and a separate group of 27 air force personnel are in the care of the Egyptian embassy in Sudan, according to military statements.
Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and its sister cities Omdurman and Bahri have been rocked by fierce battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leaving many stranded and causing food supplies to run short.
The RSF said it had detained 27 Egyptian air force personnel after storming Merowe air base in northern Sudan on Saturday.
The Sudanese army released a statement on Thursday correcting an earlier statement that said the 177, who were evacuated from the town of Dongola, had been captured by the RSF at the Meroe base.
The Egyptian military has said the soldiers were in Sudan for training according to a joint protocol between the two countries. Egypt and Sudan have carried out multiple joint exercises since the beginning of diplomatic tensions with Ethiopia.
The handover of the troops took place with mediation from the United Arab Emirates, the Egyptian foreign ministry and UAE news agency WAM said. The RSF said it had handed over the men to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the capital Khartoum, and the Egyptian army said 27 were now at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum.
They would be evacuated “as soon as the situation is stable and the necessary security circumstances are available,” the Egyptian army said.
The Egyptian army said the 177 had been evacuated in three military flights on Wednesday night.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Egypt

Related

Sudan’s paramilitary RSF to move Egyptian troops from Merowe airport to Khartoum
Middle-East
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF to move Egyptian troops from Merowe airport to Khartoum
Special Egyptian soldiers were detained by one of the factions, the Rapid Support Forces, in Merowe. (Photo/Twitter) photos
Middle-East
Cairo working ‘around the clock’ to safeguard Egyptians caught up in Sudan crisis

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages

British Council employees in Khartoum trapped in office as conflict rages
  • ‘We are terrified — the fighting is all around us,’ worker tells The Guardian
  • Group of 9 staff low on food after canteen supplies run out
Updated 20 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British Council employees in the Sudanese capital Khartoum have been trapped in their office for five days as fighting continues between the country’s army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, The Guardian reported.

The group of nine workers, including a security guard, English teacher, driver, and administrators, are all Sudanese, except for one British Ugandan dual citizen.

Almost 300 people have been killed in clashes around Khartoum since fighting broke out last week between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The British Council building is located near the capital’s military headquarters and presidential palace, with the most intense clashes having taken place nearby.

One of the trapped employees, Mohamad Berer, told The Guardian: “We are terrified — the fighting is all around us. We have been patient, but now, honestly, we are starting to (be) feeling anxious.

“We have been given promises by our manager since the beginning that they will evacuate us, but nothing has happened, so now we are calling for people on the outside to help get us out.”

Power to the building has been cut but water is still available through taps.

However, the nine employees are running low on food supplies after having exhausted the building’s canteen stockpile.

Another employee told The Guardian: “I am very angry and scared of what’s been going on, there are some false promises to get us out, but nothing is happening — we are waiting, and the situation is increasingly hard for us.

Other foreigners, including Egyptian, Syrian, and US citizens, are also believed to be stranded in the Sudanese capital as a result of the conflict.

A British Council spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our colleagues is our highest priority. We are doing everything in our power to help our colleagues find safe passage to an alternative location.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum British Council

Related

Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, French foreign ministers emphasize importance of ending Sudan violence
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows fires burning at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday.
Middle-East
Diplomatic missions in Sudan urge combatants to avoid escalations, cease fire

Latest updates

UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration
UAE, Germany explore advancing industrial collaboration
A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
A new chapter for Saudi writers begins at London Book Fair
King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
King Salman, Crown Prince receive and send Eid Al-Fitr messages
Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
Jordan defending Palestinians ‘no matter cost or sacrifice’: Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation
US military prepares for possible Sudan embassy evacuation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.