Food security requires international cooperation: Jordanian MP

AMMAN: A Jordanian lawmaker on Thursday called for united international action to tackle food security issues around the world.
MP Mohamed Alaqmeh, chairman of the Jordanian Lower House Agriculture, Water, and Badia Committee, said that “no country could face the impacts of global crises on food security.”
His comments came during a meeting with Elizabeth Milo, the US Department of Agriculture’s regional attache.
Alaqmeh highlighted the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and climate change on the global food security system, the Jordan News Agency reported.
“Jordan, under King Abdullah’s leadership, reminds in advance of the seriousness of the food security crisis, as the Kingdom has successfully overcome international crises and seeks to become a regional center for food security,” he added.
He also noted the need to enhance cooperation and trade exchange to market Jordanian agricultural products in America and increase Washington’s support for Jordanian agricultural projects aimed at improving farmers’ living conditions and increase the sector’s productivity.
Milo said the US valued Jordan’s efforts to boost joint cooperation in the agricultural sector and added that her country was keen to strengthen bilateral relations with, and support to, Jordan.
The meeting was also attended by the representative of the US Department of Agriculture in Jordan, Mohammed Khraisha.
