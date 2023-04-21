You are here

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona quarterfinals

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Spain’s Roberto Bautista during their ATP Barcelona Open “Conde de Godo” tennis tournament singles match at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2023
AP

  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18
  • The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021
BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace.

“I’m happy to have advanced, it was a complicated match against a tough opponent and with difficult wind conditions,” the top-seeded Alcaraz said. “You have to adapt and find solutions in situations like this. It was very difficult to play at my best level today, and I’m sure it was for Roberto as well. All you can do is keep working out there as best as you can.”

It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be another Spaniard, 10th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. Alcaraz is 9-1 against Spaniards, with his only loss coming to Nadal in last year’s Indian Wells semifinals.

The 35-year-old Bautista Agut, the oldest player in the last 16, was a quarterfinalist in Barcelona in 2015 and 2018.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved both break points he faced against Shapovalov to move to 18-5 for the season.

“I tried to stay as aggressive as I could from the baseline,” Tsitsipas said. “Against Denis you have to keep up with the pace and be ready to attack when you can. It wasn’t easy out here but I did a very good job. I was responsible with my decision making. It was a good day.”

Tsitsipas will next face Alex de Minaur, who advanced with a walkover from Grigor Dimitrov.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas is making his fifth appearance in Barcelona, having lost in the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. The Greek lost in this year’s Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Ruud, coming off a title run in Estoril, was upset by Cerundolo to be denied a second consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals in Barcelona. The 32nd-ranked Cerundolo will face 12th-seeded Daniel Evans, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner overcame a second-set letdown to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 and reach his seventh quarterfinal of the season.

The Italian broke Nishioka’s serve three consecutive times to close out the third set.

Sinner moved to 26-6 for the season, having reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo. The eighth-ranked Italian will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who rallied to defeat Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Barcelona Open

Iga Swiatek advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out

  • After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set
STUTTGART: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.

Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).

Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.

Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Porsche Grand Prix WTA WTA Stuttgart tournament

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Madrid Masters

  • The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January
MADRID: Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month as he continues his recovery from a hip injury, further hampering his French Open preparations.
“For the moment I’ve missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. And unfortunately I won’t be able to be in Madrid either,” Nadal said on Instagram.
“The injury still hasn’t healed,” he added.
The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since losing in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

  • Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes
BANJA LUKA Bosnia/Herzegovina: Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down to beat French teenager Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match in Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The world No. 1 squandered three set points in the opener before Van Assche took the tie-break, but Djokovic broke twice in the second set to force a deciding set.

He dropped serve right away to start the third set but then broke Van Assche twice in a row, with Djokovic grasping control to eventually put away his 18-year-old opponent.

“It wasn’t easy. This probably will rank as the slowest court and slowest conditions I’ve ever played in. I didn’t expect this to be so slow,” said Djokovic.

“I couldn’t put any ball past him. He was on every single ball for a set and a half until I started to get some rhythm going and some tempo.”

He added: “I’m happy with the way I finished the match. Of course I can always play better but a win is a win.”

Djokovic praised his opponent as a “very promising player.”

“He (Van Assche) has a bright future ahead of him, especially on this surface, he is very fast and agile,” the 35-year-old said.

“It’s normal to expect that new, young players will emerge, generational change is a normal thing in every sport, but I didn’t want to lose to an 18-year-old. It was definitely an additional motivation for me.”

Former French Open junior champion Van Assche, the youngest player in the world’s top 100 at No. 87, had served Djokovic ample warning of his potential by beating Stan Wawrinka in round one.

Djokovic said Monday his elbow was not in “ideal condition” following a third-round exit last week at the Monte Carlo Masters, during which he was broken eight times by Lorenzo Musetti.

After Wednesday’s match, Djokovic said his elbow was “fine... holding up well.”

“These conditions are not ideal for joints and my elbow... but I am glad that I managed to endure. I am healthy and eager for new victories.”

Van Assche earned the first break of the match for a 5-4 lead but failed to serve out for the set. He then saved three set points at 5-6 before eventually taking a surprise lead.

For the second set Djokovic disposed of the black compression sleeve on his right arm he also wore in Monaco, sweeping through without offering Van Assche a single break opportunity.

Despite falling behind to begin the third set, Djokovic recovered swiftly and sealed victory after 2 hours and 38 minutes.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Djokovic also mentioned, jokingly, a possible future career as a coach.

Asked whom he would like to coach, Djokovic replied, smiling: “(Nick) Kyrgios,” with whom he once had an icy relationship.

“If I could coach Kyrgios, he would probably win five Grand Slams. But it would cost him a lot of money, too much money.”

The Serb, who is bidding for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title at the French Open next month, will play countryman Dusan Lajovic or Gregoire Barrere of France in the quarterfinals.

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open

Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open
Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open

  • A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour
BARCELONA: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Spaniard, No. 2 in the world, converted five of his seven break opportunities to secure the win at the Rafa Nadal center court.

“It’s always different to play here, it’s not just any other tournament for me,” the 19-year-old Alcaraz said. “I’m at home, with the fans behind me. It’s always nice and special.”

A two-time winner this year, Alcaraz is making his 2023 debut on the European clay-court tour. He had not competed since Miami in March, skipping Monte Carlo because of inflammation in his left hand and back pain.

“I feel great,” Alcaraz said. “Moving well, hitting the ball really well so I feel a lot of confidence playing here in Barcelona.”

Alcaraz’s next opponent will be fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 13th-seed who defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland. The 40th-ranked Ruusuvuori rallied from 3-0 down in the final set.

Earlier, Casper Ruud reached the quarterfinals for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6 (1).

The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati, where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world.

“I wanted my revenge,” Ruud said. “Different surface, different continent, different tournament ... I felt like I had a little bit more time here to build the points on clay, which is normal.”

The 20-year-old Shelton, who had his breakout tournament in Cincinnati, made his first appearances in clay-court tournaments this season and has reached No. 37 in the world. He was eliminated in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro, who defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-1, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Also, Diego Schwartzman defeated Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-2 to set up second-round matchup against fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

David Goffin beat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-0, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3. Qualifier Matteo Arnaldi defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-4.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz Barcelona Open Nuno Borges

Ostapenko downs Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart

Ostapenko downs Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart
Ostapenko downs Raducanu in 1st round at Stuttgart

  • Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated
STUTTGART, Germany: Jelena Ostapenko swept past Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 at the indoor clay Porsche Grand Prix on Tuesday for the British player’s second consecutive first-round loss.

In a meeting of two former Grand Slam champions, the 2017 French Open winner from Latvia broke Raducanu twice in the first set and ran away with the match in the second as she broke Raducanu to love in consecutive service games.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was in action for the first time since her first-round loss to Bianca Andreescu in Miami. The British player’s last win was in the tournament before, when she reached the fourth round at Indian Wells before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina was resoundingly beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Paula Badosa to become the first seeded player to be eliminated. Badosa moves on to play qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

Beatriz Haddad Maia progressed after Martina Trevisan retired with the Brazilian leading 7-5, 1-1 in their first-round match for a potential meeting with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the next round.

Anastasia Potapova won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) against Petra Martic and could play Coco Gauff next. Tatjana Maria beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Topics: Emma Raducanu Jelena Ostapenko Porsche Grand Prix Stuttgart Open

