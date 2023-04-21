Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a Cabinet minister known for inflammatory comments and for leading a grassroots campaign against African migrants to the post of consul general in New York, a high-profile job that deals with outreach to American Jews.
May Golan, currently a minister without portfolio in Netanyahu’s government, built her political career on staunch opposition to African migrants in Israel. She calls them “infiltrators” and has portrayed the estimated 40,000 migrants, mostly concentrated in poor neighborhoods of the southern part of the city of Tel Aviv, as threats to security.
After a failed bid to enter parliament with the ultranationalist Jewish Power party in 2013, she joined Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and was first elected to parliament in 2019.
Netanyahu recently promised Golan the role of the as yet uncreated Ministry for the Status of Women. His office confirmed media reports on Wednesday that he has offered her the consul general post, citing “her excellent explanatory abilities in English.”
In a post on Twitter, Golan said she was honored to be considered for the post and that she is “completely committed to the unity of the Jewish people.”
“If appointed, I will work with the leaders of all the Jewish organizations — as part of the effort to strengthen the great partnership between Israel and the American Jewish communities,” she said.
Israel’s previous consul general, Assaf Zamir, resigned last month in protest over the Netanyahu government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan.
The United States is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, with the single largest community living in the greater New York metropolitan area.
Netanyahu’s government is the most ultranationalist and religious in Israel’s 75-year history. Golan is part of the ultranationalist wing of Netanyahu ‘s Likud and her political positions, including comments disparaging the liberal Reform Jewish movement, are likely to cause friction with American Jews, who are overwhelmingly liberal.
Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, the largest Jewish movement in the US, criticized the appointment, saying Golan’s views are “antithetical” to most of the community.
“She will harm not help Israel’s cause,” he wrote on Twitter.
In addition to being a proponent of the judicial overhaul plan that has divided the country, Golan has also advocated annexation of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and has long campaigned for the deportation of African migrants.
The Africans, nearly all from long-reclusive Eritrea and war-torn Sudan, say they fled for their lives and face renewed danger if they return. Israel considers the vast majority of the Africans to be job seekers.
In 2014, Golan told the Haaretz newspaper that she avoided restaurants that employed African asylum seekers out of fear of catching diseases.
“If I am racist for wanting to defend my country and for wanting to protect my basic rights and security, then I’m a proud racist,” she said at a rally in south Tel Aviv in 2013.
At least 350 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling military junta
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s warring forces clashed again in the nation’s capital early Friday, with bombing and shelling reported in several areas of Khartoum, as they ignored appeals by world powers for an end-of-Ramadan cease-fire.
Both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called separately for a cease-fire of “at least” three days to mark Eid Al-Fitr in the mostly Muslim country, as explosions and gunfire resounded in the capital Khartoum for the sixth straight night.
“On the night of Eid Al-Fitr, several areas of Khartoum were bombed and are still exposed to shelling and clashes between the armed forces and the RSF,” the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
“We call on all citizens to exercise caution, stay home, close doors and windows and lie down. We also call on these forces to be responsible and immediately stop fighting to protect innocent lives.”
The capital has borne the brunt of some of the fiercest fighting, with most of its five million people sheltering at home without electricity, food or water.
Residents have struggled to sleep for nearly a week and been jolted awake by “the roaring sound of fighter jets and air strikes,” said Nazek Abdalla, a 38-year-old in southern Khartoum.
“We locked our doors and windows, hoping no stray bullets would hit our building, Abdalla added. “We wish the fighting would stop during Eid festivities. We know it will not happen though.”
Blinken “condemned the indiscriminate fighting” in separate conversations with both Burhan and Daglo, his spokesperson said in a Friday statement.
“He urged both military leaders to implement and uphold a nationwide cease-fire and sustain it through at least the end of Eid Al-Fitr, Sunday, April 23,” the statement said.
As battles raged Friday, Burhan appeared on television for the first time since hostilities began, to deliver an Eid address as in previous years.
Sitting behind a desk, dressed in military uniform and backgrounded by two Sudanese flags, he made no mention of a truce.
“For Eid this year, our country is bleeding: destruction, desolation and the sound of bullets have taken precedence over joy,” he said.
“We hope that we will come out of this ordeal more united... a single army, a single people... toward a civilian power.”
After two cease-fires failed to take hold in two days, gunfire continued Thursday night, with columns of black smoke rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters.
While many sheltered at home, others were venturing out despite the risks “to protect themselves and their families,” said architect Tagreed Abdin.
Beyond Khartoum, witnesses reported loud explosions in the city of Obeid, in the central state of North Kordofan.
“It reeks of death in some parts of town,” said one witness in Obeid.
Ahmed Al-Mandhari of the World Health Organization said Thursday that “almost 330 people have died and almost 3,200 more” had been wounded in Khartoum, the western Darfur region and other states.
The fighting has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with the UN children’s agency UNICEF saying “at least nine children have reportedly been killed.”
The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people — one-third of the population — already face food insecurity.
It has suspended its Sudan operations after the killing of three WFP workers on Saturday.
Burhan and Daglo’s bitter dispute centered on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army, a key condition for a final deal aimed at restoring Sudan’s democratic transition.
Around Khartoum and elsewhere, RSF fighters in armored vehicles and pickups mounted with machine guns have taken over the streets.
Many have mounted checkpoints to search cars carrying civilians trying to escape the worst battle zones to safer areas in Khartoum and beyond.
Civilians are becoming increasingly desperate — by Tuesday, thousands had fled the capital, with many reporting streets strewn with corpses.
Medics have warned of a catastrophe, especially in Khartoum, where many hospitals were reportedly caught in the crossfire.
Up to 70 percent of the hospitals in Khartoum and neighboring states have been rendered “out of service” by the fighting, the doctors’ union said.
It has warned the death toll is likely to be far higher than stated, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.
Several countries’ evacuation plans have been put on hold, with the US Defense Department announcing Thursday that it was deploying forces “nearby in the region” with hopes of “securing and potentially facilitating the departure of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.”
The Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian soldiers were evacuated from the northern city of Meroe to Egypt, which confirmed their arrival. The RSF said later that it handed over another 27 Egyptian soldiers to the Sudanese Red Cross, and Cairo confirmed their arrival at Egypt’s Khartoum embassy.
The United Arab Emirates said it had “led” the mediation for the Egyptians held by the RSF.
Burhan and Daglo toppled autocratic president Omar Al-Bashir together in April 2019 following massive protests against three decades of iron-fisted rule.
In October 2021, they again worked together to oust the civilian government installed after Bashir’s downfall, derailing an internationally backed transition to democracy.
Pro-Palestinian support only partly undermined Newman’s re-election
Despite her pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian stance, Newman managed to serve only one term representing the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, which has a large concentration of Palestinian and Arab voters
Updated 21 April 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Former Congressman Marie Newman, one of the most pro-Arab and pro-Palestinian members of Congress, lost re-election last year in part because of her criticism of Israel’s government but also because she fought to protect health care needs and opposed the growing influence of corporate PAC on elections.
Newman was elected to Congress in November 2020, but served only one term representing the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, which a New York Times analysis listed as having one of the largest concentrations of Palestinian and Arab voters.
In an interview with Arab News, Newman said that “some leaders” of the Democratic Party establishment targeted her in redistricting, forcing her to face-off with a more senior congressional incumbent, Sean Casten, in the newly drawn 6th District, which diluted Palestinian, Arab and Muslim voter support.
“The district changed dramatically. Over 60 percent of the district was taken away from me, meaning that we were left with 40 percent . . . there was the typical Illinois politics shenanigans that always go on but you can’t cry in your beer about it. You have to live with that. And I think it was that I was outspoken on a few topics, and these are topics the party establishment does not like in general, in the nation,” Newman said, noting that 20 to 25 percent of the former 3rd District was Arab, Muslim and South Asian.
“I was very, very outspoken on no corporate PAC money, and no corporate money and no corporate influence, and that made the party establishment very angry. I was also very outspoken on Medicare for all. The reason we don’t have Medicare for all is that our politicians accept money from health care and pharma, and all things attached to those topics. Another area I was very outspoken on was humanitarian rights, among those in my district. There was a preponderance of folks who felt very strongly. And I might add it wasn’t just Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Americans and South Asian Americans who felt strongly on that topic.”
During her single two-year term in office, Newman introduced many bills supporting the Palestinian and Arab American community and co-sponsored several that were critical of Israel’s government.
Newman co-led the fight with Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan to put a spotlight on Israel’s home demolitions and evictions of Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in May 2021, which was signed by nearly 30 members of Congress.
Newman also supported blocking additional US funding for the “Iron Dome,” criticized Israel’s targeting of Palestinian children during raids and military operations, and endorsed the recognition of the word “Nakba,” which commemorates the UN decision to separate Palestine into a two-state checkerboard rather than as one democratic state for Christians, Muslims and Jews.
As a consequence, Newman was often attacked by pro-Israel activists, rightwing members of Congress and even members of the Democratic Party as being “antisemitic” because she challenged Israel’s government policies.
“It was never that I was antisemitic or that I was putting down Jewish folks or Israeli citizens. I was critical of the Israeli government and I was very clear on that,” Newman told Arab News.
“But the problem is that there were folks that didn’t like me because I was not fond of corporatized politicians and corporatized elections. I was very strong on Medicare for all and other matters of economic equity. There are many issues in that basket, student debt relief and the like.”
Newman said that she is proud of her stand on Palestinian, Arab and Muslim rights, and her criticism of Israel’s government. “And then on humanitarian rights, I was very strong in speaking out. Let’s be clear about what is really happening on the ground, what the Israeli government is doing. The problem they had with me, they being the established and the corporatized Democrats, I have a Jewish husband. I have Jewish kids. They couldn’t call me antisemitic. That was a problem for them.”
Newman said that when she was accused, falsely, of being antisemitic, “They would walk away with their tails between their legs. I just wasn’t having that and it was not going to happen. That has stopped many people and they don’t do that as much as they did.”
She said that her position in support of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim rights was critical in the opposition she faced that caused her to lose re-election in the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary to two-term Democrat incumbent Sean Casten.
“I do think a strong piece of it was that I was speaking out for Arabs, Muslims and South Asian Americans in a very strong way,” Newman said.
“They (her critics) did not enjoy a lot of my positions on that front and I do think that made them angry and there were a lot of issues they did not like.”
Newman added, “The first time I started to speak out on corporate money and the conditions in Palestine and Israel, I remember I got several phone calls not just from donors, from other electeds . . . It was warnings, threats.”
Palestinian-American Shadin Maali, who served as Newman’s former chief of district affairs for the 3rd Congressional District, said that Newman was an “active voice” in speaking out on humanitarian rights for all people, including Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims, in America.
“Congresswoman Newman reached out in a way to our community that no other elected leader had in the past to understand our issues and to fairly represent the district on all issues, especially human rights within our borders and abroad while she was in Congress,” said Shadin, who is now senior director for growth and operations for EmgageUSA, a coalition of organizations representing Muslim issues.
“The 3rd Congressional District has the largest Palestinian constituency in the country before it was divided. She was the first to reach out in a very positive way to the community and attend all of the events.”
Being a woman made her vulnerable in American politics, she said, adding, “I am just going to say it very clearly, that white men over 50 with a lot of money always win. They always do.”
But Newman emphasized that she could not stand by and watch the “meanness and hatefulness coming out of the Israeli government,” adding, “I don’t believe the Israeli people are that way at all. I don’t believe the Jewish people are that way at all. For me, I think we would all be wise to understand that our reputation is at risk when we don’t pay attention to humanitarian rights.”
Under redistricting, the former 3rd Congressional District was divided among five congressional districts, diluting the political cohesiveness of the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community.
Parts of the former 3rd Congressional District are now represented by Congressman Bill Foster, Casten, Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congressman Danny Davis.
In April, 2023 Newman was appointed chief executive officer of Little City Foundation, a social services organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Little City serves more than 900 people through its residential facilities, day programs and at-home assistance in northern Illinois.
Beirut Bar Association under fire as top lawyer faces sanction
Nizar Saghieh condemns ‘intimidation’ amid calls for ruling body to back down
The controversy deepened as Lebanese lawyer and human rights activist Nizar Saghieh appeared before the association’s council on Thursday
Updated 21 April 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Beirut Bar Association is facing a chorus of criticism over what are seen as attempts to muzzle lawyers.
The controversy deepened as Lebanese lawyer and human rights activist Nizar Saghieh appeared before the association’s council on Thursday.
Saghieh, who advocates for the independence of the judiciary, was summoned after publicly protesting a decision by the association to prevent lawyers from speaking publicly to the media without authorization.
He faces the threat of sanction, including possible disbarment.
The association also summoned two lawyers on Monday for violating the decision issued several ago.
Lawyers, opposition parties and civil society bodies have condemned the association’s measures, describing them as “an attempt to stop free expression.”
The battle for freedom inside the association has sparked growing public interest.
In parallel to Saghieh’s hearing, several lawyers, activists and journalists protested in front of the association’s headquarters, holding banners saying: “Society’s right to knowledge and justice.”
In a joint statement, Fadlo Khuri, president of the American University of Beirut, and Salim Daccache, president of Saint Joseph University, condemned “the systematic harassment of some human rights activists, journalists, academics and opinion-makers.”
They warned against “the seriousness of practices that limit the freedoms directly recognized by the Lebanese constitution.”
Khuri and Daccache said that the two universities “will spare no effort to constantly push for the flourishing of bright and free minds, by creating an environment for constructive dialogue on their campuses and between the various aspects of the society.”
They added: “This is the basis of Lebanon’s advantage in the region.”
Saghieh, founder of Legal Agenda and member of the bar association for 29 years, said before attending the hearing on Thursday that “he cannot defend social rights within his profession without resorting to the media,” adding that “today he is defending every free lawyer.”
He said: “Intimidation is the goal of today’s summons. If any action is taken against me today, it should be considered an intimidation for all lawyers.”
An online petition was also launched by activists, who expressed “deep concern over the association’s attempt to restrict the freedom of lawyers and subject it to the prior authorization of its president.”
The association’s decision “could prevent a generation of lawyers from performing their duties and defending human rights and community issues,” they added.
Activists also condemned “the summons of Saghieh, who is among the most prominent jurists in the pursuit of judicial and legal affairs.”
The bar association appears to be softening its stance in the wake of growing criticism.
On Tuesday, rather than take harsher action, it merely advised lawyers Youssef Al-Khatib and Hussein Ramadan to avoid “exposing the association’s secrets by circulating them through the media.”
Meanwhile, demonstrators in Khalde, south of Beirut, blocked roads late on Wednesday, attacked several cars and fired shots in the air in protest at rulings issued by the military court overnight concerning the 2021 clashes between armed members of Khalde’s Arab tribes and members of the Hezbollah-backed Resistance Brigades.
The clashes left four Hezbollah members dead and dozens injured.
The rulings targeted detainees from Khalde’s Arab tribes and excluded Hezbollah’s members whose participation in the clashes is documented.
Rulings included capital punishment and jail sentences.
Judge Sheikh Khaldoun Araymet, head of the Islamic Studies Center, condemned “the unjust sentences issued against young members of the Arab tribes, as they are issued directly by the Hezbollah court, and not by a free Lebanese military court.”
He said that “the Hezbollah-backed Resistance Brigades are always above the law and accountability,” adding that “this is not how countries, justice and citizenship are built.”
In a separate incident, airport customs on Wednesday detained Youssef Khalaf, a Jordanian businessman, as he was leaving Beirut for London on a private flight, after $3.5 million was found in his luggage.
A judicial source told Arab News that Khalaf, who was referred to the Financial State Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim, was released.
However, he was banned from traveling and remains under investigation over the money, which he failed to declare.
Iran army gets 200 new ‘strategic’ drones: state media
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s defense ministry has delivered the army with more than 200 new drones equipped with missile capabilities and electronic warfare systems, state media reported on Thursday.
In a ceremony broadcast on television, Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani handed over “more than 200 long-range strategic drones” to army chief Abdolrahim Mousavi, the official news agency IRNA said.
Produced by the Iranian defense ministry, the drones are designed for reconnaissance and strike missions, and can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, IRNA said.
The United States and the European Union have sanctioned Iran over its drone program, alleging it had supplied Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles for its war on Ukraine — a charge Tehran denies.
Israelis, Palestinians share West Bank iftar ‘to end hatred’
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP
South of Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories: Dozens gathered in the occupied West Bank to break the fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but the food is kosher and Israelis are honoring a Palestinian guest.
At a Palestinian property near the Gush Etzion bloc of settlements, in the southern West Bank, an unlikely collection of guests shared a meal organized by the “Roots” initiative.
The iftar meal is a rare attempt at cross-community dialogue amid a spike in violence in the Palestinian territory, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.
“(We’re a) group of people that wants to end the situation of violence and the hatred between members of the two populations,” said Khaled Abu Awad, the Palestinian partner in the initiative.
He has had two brothers killed in the conflict while numerous family members have been jailed by Israel.
Among around 50 guests were some Israeli settlers.
Alaa, a Palestinian from Jerusalem who requested his surname not be published for security reasons, said he was attending for the first time and did not feel “very comfortable with the people here.”
But the 25-year-old called it a “big mistake” not to talk to Israelis, saying that building a “relationship” may help Palestinians achieve some of their goals.
Around three million Palestinians live in the West Bank alongside hundreds of thousands of Israelis residing in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The “Roots” initiative, known by its Hebrew name “Shorashim” or “Judur” in Arabic, was founded in 2014 to foster dialogue between the two sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The traditional Palestinian dishes have been prepared under rabbinical supervision, so that observant Jews who keep kosher dietary rules can enjoy the food.
Being honored at the iftar is Mohammed, a 33-year-old from a nearby village who works in construction in Israel.
He recently rescued an Israeli couple in the West Bank when a group of Palestinians surrounded their car and pelted them with stones.
“I spoke with them in Hebrew, I told them to enter here (my house), I told them: ‘You’re safe and nobody can harm you’,” he said, not giving his surname for security reasons.
Yaakov, a medic and the father of the man he helped, said he was attending a “Roots” event for the first time in order to thank the person who saved his son, who is a soldier.
“(I) think that meetings of this kind can contribute to changing the situation,” said Yaacov, who gave only his first name to protect his son.
Shaul Judelman, one of the initiative’s co-directors, recognizes there is a large degree of “resistance” to such events which can be seen as a “betrayal.”
Judelman called for a “new discourse on the conflict,” adding that “most Palestinians are not attacking us.”