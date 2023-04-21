Jood Eskan Ramadan campaign surpasses SR1.5bn in donations

RIYADH: The Jood Eskan charity campaign inaugurated by King Salman at the beginning of Ramadan, has surpassed its goal of raising SR1.5 billion (almost $400 million) during the holy month to provide housing for families in need.
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the campaign with a generous donation of SR150 million. Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, who is also Chairman of the Council of Trustees of the National Developmental Housing Foundation (Sakan), announced the end of the campaign on Friday.
A number of major corporations were partners in the campaign, including the General Endowment Authority, Al-Rajhi Bank, STC Group, MBC, Al-Arabiya News Channel, the National Group for Housing, Ajlan and Brothers, Sumou RealEstate, Khuzam Real Estate, and Al-Arabia Outdoor Advertising.
As many as 26,250 individuals from 5,250 families throughout the Kingdom have secured homes thanks to the campaign, which has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the most successful month-long electronic charity drive in history.
Jood Eskan, is a Saudi crowdfunding platform for home ownership launched in 2019 by Sakan, a non-profit arm of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing. Jood Eskan collects donations and provides services and financial contributions to eligible families, including rent and home ownership.
The charitable campaign, titled Evergreen Stock, is an IPO simulation that targeted Saudi Arabia’s most prominent corporations, institutions, and individuals. Inspired by financial stock markets, the creative fundraising campaign recreated the IPO model by “selling stocks” through goodwill and charitable contributions to encourage community members and private sector players to “invest.” It offered 100 million stocks at SR10 per share.
Commenting on the campaign, Al-Hogail said: “This year’s Ramadan campaign serves as a reminder to the Kingdom that the best investment that people and businesses can make is in the welfare of their communities. The funds raised this month will support approximately 3,500 families in need.”
Saudi Vision 2030 aims to raise the national home-ownership rate from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent by 2030.
Saudi and UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Sudan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday received a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Kingdom’s ministry said.
During the call, the two sides discussed the course of events in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation between the conflicting parties, ending the violence, and providing the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents, in a way that guarantees the security, stability and well-being of Sudan and its people, the ministry added.
The two sides also reviewed the strong relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing aspects of intensifying joint coordination on many issues of common concern.
What is Eid without decadent chocolates, luxury desserts?
With a steady stream of visitors, families make sure to lay a lavish spread
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Sweets and desserts are a big part of Eid celebrations in Saudi Arabia, with some families having traditional homemade dishes, and others splurging on store-bought chocolates. With a steady stream of visitors, families make sure to lay a lavish spread.
Raneem Al-Najjar, a housewife and mother of five, told Arab News that in her family it is the norm to pick a luxurious chocolate brand to serve for Eid Al-Fitr guests. “Arrangement and the tray, taste and filling of the chocolate are my biggest concern, also colors of the packaging have to go well with my furniture and home decoration to make sure the presentation is appealing,” she said.
Since generosity and hospitality are some of the main characteristics of Arabs, Al-Najjar said “Eid is a time when we celebrate and welcome our families more than any other time, so bringing a giant chocolate tray for the entrance of our home is part of the tradition in my family’s home, so everyone can get chocolate on their way out.”
The fancy chocolate is usually served to adults, and children are given a special gift, which could be a sweet treat, toy, or money. “I like to prepare special giveaways for kids with more lively details and colorful wraps,” Al-Najjar said.
Sales for sweet retailers, chocolatiers and confectioners surge during this time of the year and they make sure to not only cater to demand, but also smooth service.
Duncan Muir, senior director of food, beverage and retail at Bateel, a luxury Saudi brand for dates and chocolates, told Arab News that in light of Ramadan and Eid’s peak shopping periods, an integrated supply chain allows for full control over production and fulfilment processes.
“From the sourcing of the finest ingredients to the creation of luxurious products, we oversee every step of the process to ensure seamless operations,” he said. “Our staff is also regularly trained and is well-equipped to manage increased customer demand during busy seasons.”
Muir added: “Additionally, we continue to invest in enhancing our e-commerce platform to ensure smooth accessibility, making it simple for customers to shop from the comfort of their homes.”
Bateel offers a wide range of gift packages that cater to a variety of tastes and preferences, including carton boxes, wooden boxes, glass drawers, trays and hampers. Prices vary depending on the selection of the products as well as the type of the package starting from SR180 ($47.99) to SR2,000.
Muir said that during Eid they receive requests for lavish chocolate tray presentations that could potentially be “exuberant in value.”
For Jeddawis, Patchi, and Chocoline are two chocolate brands among a host of others that represent luxury and quality. Salwa Jawhar, a Jeddah-based housewife, said: “These two brands used to mark Eid in my home, I used to bring Patchi for first-day visitors, it has been indeed the best choice for families in town, and for more than 10 years, we used to rely on Chocoline for Eid and other seasonal occasions.”
Chocoline is a 25-year old well-known Saudi chocolate brand with branches all over the Kingdom, providing chocolates and Eid-themed items. It has always been one of Jeddawis’ go-to chocolate brands. Neama Fadhel, another Jeddah-based housewife, said: “I thought of trying a new chocolate brand for this Eid but it is a bit risky, I like to stick to what I am used to.”
Those who get their Eid chocolate trays done first are considered lucky, as crowds flock to chocolate stores during the last three days of Ramadan.
“Over the past eight years of my marriage, Chocoline has been the highlight of our Eid preparation. My husband and I make sure to get our serving trays filled early to make sure we receive them before the 29th day of Ramadan before everything gets crazy,” Fadhel said.
The Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer Venchi is another luxurious brand that Jeddah’s residents appreciate for its deluxe taste, despite its high price, which starts from SR590 per kilogram. Besides its attractive wrapping and pleasant packaging, Venchi chocolate uses only olive oil, which is considered healthier and safer for the body. Venchi chocolate is also “gluten-free and low in sugar,” said Hussain Attal, manager of the Venchi Tahlia branch in Jeddah.
A distinctive collection of trays available in Venchi are composed of wooden dishes, crystal trays, seashell trays, boxes, and giveaways.
“During Eid, buyers pay special attention to all proportions of dark chocolate mixes for example, 60 percent or 75 percent, and we also have dark chocolate bars with 10 percent pure cocoa,” Attal added. “Also biscuit, pistachio, hazelnuts and caramel, and caviar fillings are on demand.”
How Saudis celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with their own blend of beloved local traditions
The Kingdom is marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with gifts, family gatherings, and worship
From brand new outfits to sumptuous meals, Saudis describe their own family traditions for Eid Al-Fitr
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: With chocolates, sweets and gifts galore, Saudis are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, reviving age-old traditions, renewing kinship, and reuniting with family and friends over elaborate festive gatherings marking the end of Ramadan.
More than a billion Muslims across the world are taking part in the annual celebration, which has been observed for more than 1,400 years.
Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food, water and other physical needs, focusing instead on prayer and supplication throughout the day.
The celebration, which signifies the breaking of the fast, is the first of two official festivals of Islam — the latter being Eid Al-Adha — and is a day of joy, thanksgiving, worship, brotherhood, solidarity and morality.
Similar to local Ramadan traditions, Eid Al-Fitr is marked differently across the world. Traditions and cultures have meshed to create something best suited for each community, distinguished by one common theme — celebration.
In some regions, Eid Al-Fitr is an elaborate occasion. Instead of a single day of festivities, some cultures celebrate for as many as three or five days, with plenty of friends and family gatherings, gifts and eidiyas (envelopes containing money) distributed.
Meanwhile, other cultures prefer a more subdued affair, focusing instead on close-knit family and friends. In Saudi Arabia, many choose to go all-out.
In the final days of Ramadan, shoppers anticipating Eid Al-Fitr celebrations rush out to buy last-minute outfits, gifts, decorations and sweets. A new outfit, in particular, is seen as an absolute must.
Thousands of shoppers crowd shopping malls and markets across the Kingdom in search of balloons, bargain buys and clothing, as it is considered sunnah (or tradition) for those celebrating to adorn themselves in their best.
With the malls open almost around the clock during the final seven to 10 days of Ramadan, women head to the stores in search of the perfect outfit for the planned social gatherings.
As for the men, the hunt is on for the perfectly tailored thobe with a matching ghutra or shemagh (headdress). Final touches often include cufflinks, shoes, slippers or vests.
“As kids, we were innocent and didn’t demand much,” Rehaf A. from Madinah told Arab News, remembering Eid celebrations while growing up. “If I wore the same dress as my cousin, we would act like twins and have fun.
“Today, I still find the same outfits as my cousin, as the options are usually very limited when shopping at the last minute. I made the same mistake, year in and year out. But a trip to Italy earlier this year allowed me to shop, so I had no excuse.”
She recalled scenes from early Eid prayers at Madinah’s holy mosque, with everyone decked out smartly in new thobes and dresses, and a few people dressed the same. “Last-minute shoppers — it can’t be helped,” she added.
Although new clothes and glitzy gatherings are a highlight of the festival, it is the first hours of the day following early morning Eid prayers that are the most profound for many.
Others savor that first sip of coffee and a return to their usual morning routines after a month-long fast.
For Saudis, it all starts when the crescent moon of Shawwal (the 10th month in the Islamic calendar) is observed.
At around 5 a.m., after Fajr prayers, the rituals of Eid prayer begin. The actual Eid prayers are conducted a little after sunrise.
The mosques will be filled with people of all ages, and nearby plazas — and sometimes even pavements and car parks — will be prepared with carpets to cater for the large number of worshippers.
After the Eid prayer is over, people greet each other at the mosque, saying “Kul Aam wa Antum Bekhair,” which means “May you be well and blessed every year,” or Eid Mubarak, meaning blessed festival.
When leaving the mosque and prayer areas, many people take a different path home to the one by which they arrived, a tradition said to date back to the Prophet Muhammad.
In family homes, the scent of burning bakhoor incense fills the air, with some playing Umm Kulthum’s epic song “Ya Leilet El Eid” on loudspeakers — a tradition on the night before Eid for many.
Lanterns and decorations are hung, dishes and coffee cups arranged, and clothes ironed and fragranced with favorite perfumes.
“Every family has their own traditions, each one unique,” Sameera Hammad, a caterer based in Jeddah, told Arab News. “In some households, cheese platters and bread are placed neatly next to traditional dishes to accommodate every person’s taste.
“But one thing you’ll always find in common is breaking bread together. It’s the good food mixed with smiles and laughter that matters most, reliving traditions passed on by an earlier generation that might now be with them today.
“It’s that beautiful mix of new and old traditions that keep them alive.”
No Eid would be complete without plates of chocolates, maamoul pastries stuffed with dates, and sweets presented to guests, while children wait impatiently for money and gifts.
“You could sense the urgency in their movements. It’s the best part of every gathering,” Maher Bahamdain from Jeddah told Arab News.
“As the youngest uncle, I get to sit and watch them squirm as they peek at the little envelopes of cash in my pocket. It’s a fun-uncle thing. Innocent bribes are involved, but soon forgotten. I blame the sugar rush.
“The nieces, nephews and younger cousins all line up in front of every adult and wait for the magic word, and a flurry of frilly dresses and flying white thobes jump from one person to the next. It’s the best part of the day.”
Although a shared breakfast is one of the most common events during the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, sumptuous lunches and dinners are popular, too. Restaurants and cafes prepare for the Eid rush with meal offers.
But “nothing beats a family gathering dressed in your best at home,” said Rehaf.
For families planning to celebrate outside the home, the Saudi Ministry of Culture and General Entertainment Authority has launched an Eid festivity calendar filled with firework displays, musical performances, comedy shows and plays.
There is something for everyone this Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.
For Saudis, readjusting sleeping patterns after Eid is a real challenge
During Ramadan, Saudis sleep less, particularly those going to school or work, as they tend to stay awake all night and sleep after sahoor
Dhai Al-Mutairi
RIYADH: It is Eid afternoon, and the streets of the Kingdom are quiet as Saudis take their Eid nap in an attempt to regulate their sleeping patterns.
During Ramadan, most Muslims’ sleeping patterns change as they break fast at night and sleep after sahoor. Ramadan activities and family gatherings occurring at night also contribute to altered sleeping patterns.
Most likely, Eid celebrations will not alter the Ramadan sleeping cycle for most Saudis. On returning to work, many will experience symptoms including lethargy, mood swings, and headaches, according to Dr. Ahmed Salem Bahammam, a consultant specializing in sleep medicine. It is a fact that irregular sleeping patterns and/or late nights can affect our health.
“The metabolic system, circulatory system, and immune system are all linked with sleeping patterns and biological clocks,” Dr. Bahammam explained. “A poor sleeping pattern results in increased blood pressure, poor heart functions, increased appetite, and weight gain.”
During Ramadan, Saudis sleep less, particularly those going to school or work, as they tend to stay awake all night and sleep after sahoor.
Luckily there are ways to help regulate one’s sleeping patterns during Eid ahead of the return to work, including readjusting the sleeping schedule, and avoiding heavy meals.
Dr. Ahmed Salem Bahammam, Consultant specializing in sleep medicine
“When we did a systematic review of all of the studies published related to delayed sleep time and irregular sleeping patterns, we found that most people lose about an hour of sleep per night, on average, during Ramadan compared to Shaban (the previous month),” said Dr. Bahammam. “And we found there is severe disruption to most people’s biological clock, in the sense that nights become days and days become nights.”
In terms of a person’s weight, he added, the amount of sleep one gets is as important as dieting and exercising.
“Normally the body tries to burn fat to lose weight, and when the biological clock is (disrupted), the burning of fat is disturbed and the body starts to consume more carbohydrates, which increases insulin levels,” said Dr. Bahammam. “Insulin is a building hormone, and it leads to weight gain, fat storage in the body, fat storage in the liver, and an increase in the level of sugar.”
Most Saudis find it easy to delay their sleeping time at the start of Ramadan, but much harder to readjust it at Eid, Dr. Bahammam claimed.
“If you travel west — let’s say from Riyadh to Los Angeles — you will not suffer like you would if you travel from Los Angeles to Riyadh,” he said, explaining that we are less able to sleep earlier than our normal bedtime than we are to delay that time.
Luckily there are ways to help regulate one’s sleeping patterns during Eid ahead of the return to work, he explained, including readjusting the sleeping schedule, avoiding heavy meals, and going outside during the daytime as “natural light can help adjust our biological clock.”
He added: “Photoreceptors in the retina of the eye are responsible for receiving light, and when photoreceptors receive light during the day, (it helps) our bodies differentiate between daytime and nighttime.”
Your ultimate gift guide to make your loved ones’ Eid Al-Fitr extra special
The Little Book store located in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, offers a wide range of children’s books from classics to new favorites for all age groups
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is a time to exchange gifts with friends and family as a way of showing love, gratitude and appreciation.
Finding a perfect Eid gift can be a daunting and time-consuming task. Arab News came up with a few suggestions to help you choose thoughtful and perfect Eid gifts for your loved ones.
Children, especially, love this festival as they look forward to receiving gifts. Toys and cash are the most common form of gifts during the festival, but giving knowledgeable and Islamic books can be different and unique option.
The Little Book store located in Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, offers a wide range of children’s books from classics to new favorites for all age groups. This thoughtful gift can help nurture the love of reading. Nationwide shipping and delivery are available through its website www.littlebookarabia.com
Another gift idea is an educational interactive prayer mat that is designed to teach children how to perform the prayer in an enjoyable way. It can be bought from Virgin Megastore in Riyadh and Jeddah or online from Amazon, Noon and Mumzworld websites.
And one can never go wrong with chocolates. Patchi, Godiva, Bostani, Aani & Dani, and Bateel are available across the Kingdom and offer a tempting variety of chocolate flavors and the perfect sweet treat gift for Eid. These outlets have special Eid designed chocolate packages and can be at the top of your gift shopping guide.
If you are looking for pretty jewelry, La Mira, Fyne, Kenaz, Lillian Ismail and Yessayan Jewellery have a good array of collections with reasonable prices and can be bought online.
For luxury jewelry brands, Joory Diamonds and Fitaihi located in Jeddah, and Mouawad in Riyadh and Dammam are a few options to consider. Other high-end jewelry brands, such as Chopard, Tiffany & Co, Damas, and Van Cleef & Arpels have special collections for him and her.
Meanwhile, Brands for Less in Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar have a diverse array of premium brand products, ranging from clothing to home decorative accessories, at economical prices. This outlet is a one-stop shop.
Haircare, makeup and skincare gift sets from Sephora, Faces and Kiehl’s are ideal for those who love to pamper themselves.
Since it is customary to wear fragrances on Eid occasions, perfumes also make for a perfect gift.
Gucci Bloom, Euphoria by Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush, Gentleman Givenchy and the YSL Black Opium Perfume are trendy, long-lasting perfumes available at perfumeries such as Paris Gallery, Ajmal Perfumes and Sephora.
Electronic gifts are always a safe choice. Apple stores are packed with recent iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods and Apple watches, which make an ideal gift.
Branded handbags and wallets also make a fashionable choice for family members. Check for the latest Bottega Veneta wallets and Michael Kors handbags made from high-grade leather.
Dining with the whole family is the best idea during Eid and sharing conversations over food is the cherry on the cake. Several restaurants have put together a special menu and buffet offers for the occasion.
Another thoughtful gift can be a box full of treats which makes an amazing gift other than chocolates. The box can be filled with dried fruits and nuts, dates, and organic honey, making it a healthy treat.