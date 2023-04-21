You are here

  • Home
  • US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

Aid workers, diplomats, officials and citizens have been trapped in Sudan since fighting broke out last Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. (AP)
Aid workers, diplomats, officials and citizens have been trapped in Sudan since fighting broke out last Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cs3h4

Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest

US, UK citizens face anxious wait on possible assistance amid Sudan unrest
  • Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options
  • State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said US citizens ‘should make their own arrangements to stay safe’
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US citizens in Sudan should have no expectation of a US-government coordinated evacuation from the country, deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday, amid heavy firing heard in the capital Khartoum.

Patel told reporters at a press briefing that given the closure of Khartoum’s airport and the uncertain security situation in the country, citizens there should make their own arrangements to stay safe.

Elsewhere, a British man trapped in Khartoum for almost a week with his family has said the UK Foreign Office has done nothing to help evacuate citizens, according to a report in The Independent.

He is sheltering at a location in the Sudanese captial along with 20 other foreign nationals.

On Friday morning, he and the others were requested to register their names on a list of those needing to be evacuated, but, after six days, “that’s it”, the man told the newspaper.

Aid workers, diplomats, officials and citizens have been trapped in Sudan since fighting broke out last Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with supplies dwindling and violence escalating.

Governments and aid agencies have said it is too dangerous to attempt an evacuation given the situation on the ground.

The Foreign Office and the British embassy in Sudan have not commented.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said it had deployed forces and is developing options to assist in a possible evacuation of US Embassy personnel from Sudan.

The troop moves by the US military are intended “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a news conference in Germany.

“It’s absolutely imperative that US citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington.

He added that “Americans should have no expectation of a US government coordinated evacuation at this time. And we expect that that’s going to remain the case.”

The UK on Friday was also finalizing plans for a possible evacuation of hundreds of its citizens from Sudan, with British officials reportedly setting up an emergency operation to extricate people trapped in the north African country.

* With Reuters and AP

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan US UK

Related

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
World
UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
Update Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Middle-East
Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row

LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
  • Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: An exhibition of work by female artists on women in the Middle East opens in California this weekend, as a fierce battle over women’s reproductive rights grips the United States.
“Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” brings together the creations of 42 female artists, depicting what curators say are the personal and universal stories of women in Islamic societies, and aims to challenge stereotypes about this part of the world.
“So many people think that all women are the same in Middle Eastern lands, they’re all oppressed, they are invisible, they have horrible lives,” curator Linda Komaroff told AFP.

Curator Linda Komaroff discusses the work “Be Colorful #2” by Iran-born artist Shadi Ghadirian at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

“And it’s not true. It’s like women everywhere. They have a good deal of agency and they act upon it.”
Exhibits come from all over the Middle East and beyond, but include a number from Iran, which has been shaken in recent months after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested for allegedly not properly wearing the compulsory veil.
One powerful picture by Iranian photojournalist Newsha Tavakolian shows an Iranian woman in traditional clothes — also wearing a pair of boxing gloves.

“Pari, 2008” by Iran-born artist Shirin Neshat is seen at the press preview for the exhibition “Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

Another, by Shirin Aliabadi, showcases the irrepressible spirit of a younger generation, depicting a woman whose blonde wig pokes out from under her scarf as she blows a bubble with gum.
The exhibition comes as the United States has been thrown into tumult over the issue of abortion, after the US Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.
On Friday the same court is set to wade into the legal battle over abortion drug mifepristone, after a Texan judge issued a ruling that would ban this widely used medication.
Komaroff said the ongoing fight over abortion rights in the United States meant this was a timely exhibition.
“Things are kind of going downhill for women in America in terms of our own control over our own bodies,” she said.
“American women have been complacent. It’s easy for them to look to another country or another region and say, ‘We’re better off than they are.’
“But maybe we’re not. Maybe we’re all in the same boat together.”
The exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) opens Sunday and runs until September 24.

 

Topics: US reproductive rights Middle East women

Related

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Saudi Arabia
Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Lise Abi Jaoude
Corporate News
Bain & Co. launches inaugural edition of Middle East Women Leadership Forum in Riyadh

Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

Member of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard Baghdad. (AFP file photo)
  • During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi cleric who escaped from prison and went on the run for two days died on Thursday as security forces closed in on him, authorities said.
Saad Qambash, once head of Iraq’s Sunni Waqf, was jailed for four years earlier this month for fraud.
His escape triggered a decision by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani to sack a security chief in Baghdad and close the detention facility in the capital’s Green Zone from which the senior cleric had fled on Tuesday night.
The Interior Ministry said Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350 km north of Baghdad.
In a later statement, the interior and health ministries said the cleric had tried to escape recapture.
“During his arrest he tried to flee — the forces pursued him but he fainted,” the statement said, adding that he had died before making it to hospital.

FASTFACT

The Interior Ministry said Saad Qambash had been found in Mosul in northern Iraq, some 350 km north of Baghdad.

“The body of the deceased, who suffered from chronic illnesses, does not show signs of bruises,” it added.
An Interior Ministry official said that Qambash died of a “heart attack,” and said an autopsy was expected.
On April 11, a court sentenced Qambash to a four-year term for using $36 million of Waqf funds to buy a hotel that anti-corruption investigators said was not “economically viable.”
Because of Tuesday’s escape, Al-Sudani had decided “to dismiss Lt. Gen. Hamid Al-Zuhairi, commander of the Special Division” who oversaw security in the Green Zone, a statement from the premier’s office said on Thursday.
The Green Zone is a heavily guarded area housing government offices, embassies and politicians’ homes.
The statement said the general was fired “due to insufficient action taken in response to the incident,” and “all those responsible” would be held accountable “and legally punished.”
Al-Sudani also ordered the closure of the unit in the Karrada Maryam police station and the transfer of prisoners held there to other facilities.
On Wednesday, an Interior Ministry official said that eight officers and 18 rank and file police had been arrested, suspected of helping Qambash to escape.
Corruption is endemic in Iraq, where public funds are often spirited away from state coffers.
Al-Sudani has repeatedly vowed to combat “the pandemic of corruption” since taking office last year.

 

Topics: Iraq

Related

UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
Middle-East
UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors
Middle-East
Iraq’s Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by Daesh horrors

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr

Emirates Red Crescent entertains 150 orphans and children with cancer in Syria on Eid Al-Fitr
  • The initiative was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the earthquake in February
  • Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati team in Syria, said it was part of ‘the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake’
Updated 21 April 2023
Arab News

LATAKIA: The Emirates Red Crescent provided entertainment for 150 orphans and children with cancer in Latakia governorate in northwestern Syria on Friday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The humanitarian initiative, part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE’s relief efforts to help families affected by the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and neighboring Turkiye on Feb. 6, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Mohammed Al-Kaabi, head of the Emirati organization’s team in Syria said: “The event was implemented under the framework of the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for those affected by the earthquake.”
Ghiath Sofi, president of the Al-Bashaer Charity Association, which is based in Latakia, thanked the UAE for its humanitarian initiatives in support of the Syrian people. He added that his association “carries out a wide range of humanitarian activities, including support of orphans.”
Khaled Shoman of the Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer, also based in Latakia, said any initiative that brings happiness to young cancer patients through celebrations such as those on Friday also brings joy to their parents and motivates them to continue the process of providing moral and psychological support during the treatment of their children.
Authorities in the UAE said that they are continuing their significant efforts to support Syrians affected by the earthquake and help them to recover and rebuild, by providing food and medical supplies in addition to social and psychological support.
The earthquake killed more than 6,000 people in Syria, mostly in the opposition-held northwest close to the border with Turkiye.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UAE Latakia orphans children cancer Eid Al Fitr

Related

Latakia governor praises UAE’s rescue efforts in Syria’s quake-hit areas
Middle-East
Latakia governor praises UAE’s rescue efforts in Syria’s quake-hit areas
Quake-hit Syrians get electric wheelchairs from Emirates Red Crescent
Middle-East
Quake-hit Syrians get electric wheelchairs from Emirates Red Crescent

Sudan’s army agrees to three-day truce to mark Eid Al-Fitr

Sudan’s army agrees to three-day truce to mark Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

Sudan’s army agrees to three-day truce to mark Eid Al-Fitr

Sudan’s army agrees to three-day truce to mark Eid Al-Fitr
  • Army deploys on foot in Khartoum
  • Countries unable to evacuate foreign citizens
Updated 21 April 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army said it had agreed to a three-day truce starting on Friday to enable people to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr following almost a week of fighting between its troops and a rival paramilitary force.
“The armed forces hope that the rebels will abide by all the requirements of the truce and stop any military moves that would obstruct it,” an army statement said.
Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had agreed to the 72-hour truce earlier in the day.
Gunfire tore through residential neighborhoods of the capital Khartoum after the army deployed on foot for the first time in its almost week-long fight with the RSF.
Soldiers and gunmen from the RSF shot at each other in neighborhoods across the city, including during the call for special early morning Eid prayers.
It was not immediately clear when the truce would begin. Gunfire crackled without pause all day, punctuated by the thud of artillery and air strikes. Drone footage showed several plumes of smoke across Khartoum and its Nile sister cities, together one of Africa’s biggest urban areas.
The fighting has killed hundreds, mainly in the capital and the west of Sudan, tipping the continent’s third-largest country — where about a quarter of people already relied on food aid — into a humanitarian disaster.
With the airport caught in the fighting and the skies unsafe, nations including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Spain have been unable to evacuate embassy staff.
In Washington, the US State Department said without elaborating that one US citizen in Sudan had been killed. The White House said no decision yet had been made to evacuate American diplomatic personnel but the US was preparing for such an eventuality if it becomes necessary.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the United States was sending a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan.
At least five aid workers have been killed, including three from the World Food Programme, which has since suspended its Sudan operation — one of the world’s largest food aid missions.
A worker at the International Organization for Migration was killed in the city of El Obeid on Friday, after his vehicle was hit by crossfire as he tried to move his family to safety.
The army has pressed forward, fighting the RSF on the ground after having previously stuck largely to air strikes and artillery shelling across the capital since the power struggle erupted last weekend.
In a statement, the army said it had begun “the gradual cleaning of hotbeds of rebel groups around the capital.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
World
UK could send troops to evacuate nationals from Sudan
Update Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire
Middle-East
Clashes in Sudan despite calls for Eid ceasefire

Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’

Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’

Germany says Tunisia democracy ‘must not be lost’
  • Baerbock told reporters that Berlin viewed Ghannouchi's arrest "with the greatest concern"
  • Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, leading some of its citizens to try fleeing to Europe
Updated 21 April 2023
AFP

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Friday against Tunisia backtracking on the fundamentals of its democracy, after the arrest of opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi this week.
Baerbock told reporters that Berlin viewed Ghannouchi’s arrest “with the greatest concern” and cautioned that the “democratic achievements in Tunisia since 2011 must not be lost.”
Ghannouchi, 81, a former speaker of parliament, was arrested on Monday after remarks warning that eradicating different viewpoints such as the left or political Islam, from which his party originated, might lead to a “civil war.”
The main opposition alliance, the National Salvation Front (FSN), of which his Ennahdha party is a member, said he had been held on suspicion of “plotting against state security.”
Tunisia is heavily indebted and facing high inflation and unemployment, leading some of its citizens to try fleeing to Europe.
Since early February, authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 political opponents and personalities.
The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party held the most seats in Tunisia’s parliament before President Kais Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021 in a power grab allowing him to rule by decree.
Saied, 65, claims those detained were “terrorists” involved in a “conspiracy against state security.”
Opponents have dubbed his actions a “coup” and a return to autocratic rule in the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings in the region more than a decade ago.
Tunisia has been negotiating for several months with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan worth nearly $2 billion, but discussions appear to have stalled.
Baerbock acknowledged the country was “confronted with a difficult economic and social situation” and said the European Union did not want to “leave the Tunisian people alone” to grapple with it.
She said it was “imperative” that the Tunisian government do its part to ensure a successful end to talks with the IMF.

Topics: Germany Tunisia Democracy

Related

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
Middle-East
Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi
US says the arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi is a troubling escalation
Middle-East
US says the arrest of Tunisian opposition leader Ghannouchi is a troubling escalation

Latest updates

US Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill
US Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill
’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
’Future already started’ for Liverpool boss Klopp
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
Arsenal stumble again in comeback draw with Southampton
LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
LA art exhibition on Middle East women opens amid US reproductive rights row
Mbappe brace edges PSG closer to Ligue 1 title
Mbappe brace edges PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.